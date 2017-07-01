Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ (10412 Views)

“I hate slow people and lazy people. I want things done when I want them to be done. Don’t tell me tomorrow or an hour later. I am so mad” she wrote.





The socialite further wrote;



“I need to start hiring Nigerians only for my company. That’s the only way I’ll go to the next level! Kenyans are derailers. Never pay a Kenyan before they finish work. Uselessness galore.”



She also went further to praise the Nigerian work ethic, while disclosing that U.S Africans were enslaved for so long so they can do things their;



Nigerians are hardworking people but why our brothers and sisters go to places like Kenya in search of greener pasture beggars belief, when such people return to Nigeria they deserve to be flogged. 21 Likes 1 Share

BEWARE !! USE YOUR HEAD







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSoGa5m7Aho

so she mean Kenyans are slowpoke, and she thinks Nigerians are good alternative abi? i just dey observe. 2 Likes

She'll soon start another internet war between the 2 countries 1 Like

Laziness is an African thing I guess I just dey laughLaziness is an African thing I guess 1 Like

0b100100111:

Olosho seeking attention!





Needs more prostitute!





Instead of her to say Kenyans re decent, she said lazy





Enough Edo girls waiting to be employed!



Edo girls don't go to other African countries, they go to Europe....





Your mother will be interested... Kenyans can fck anything , they don't have taste. Edo girls don't go to other African countries, they go to Europe....Your mother will be interested... Kenyans can fck anything , they don't have taste. 2 Likes

Lol... One Nigeria, Great People

gypsey:

what an idiot!





We Nigerians do not work for lazy, slow, derailers, and useless galore people.



We work for ourselves, because we the best species of humans.



Sorry to burst your bubble bbitchWe Nigerians do not work for lazy, slow, derailers, and useless galore people.We work for ourselves, because we the best species of humans. 2 Likes

Olosho seeking attention!





Needs more prostitute!





Instead of her to say Kenyans re decent, she said lazy





Enough Edo girls waiting to be employed!

What is wrong with this olosho?

we are here... come and hire us





Kenyas are only good at sex,you will hear stories like,



a Kenya man had sex with his girlfriend on top tree Kenyas are only good at sex,you will hear stories like,a Kenya man had sex with his girlfriend on top tree

you don't tell me there are no smart Kenyans to hire. anyway she has always been interested in anything out of Naija

Where is the site where we can apply ooo,my CV is done and dusted.

I am a workaholic,I work like hell,both onshore and offshore,Ma.







When can I start? 4 Likes

joshkiddies:

dont be decieved. Nigerians are thieves dont be decieved. Nigerians are thieves

Madam what is the name of your company and what are you into. Make it clear to us first o

Nigerians need to hire you, cos you can't pay us.