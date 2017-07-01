₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by joshkiddies: 4:35pm
Ex-Big Brother Africa Housemate, Huddah Monroe has gone off in new social media rant slamming her compatriots, Kenyans, who she claimed are lazy people.
“I hate slow people and lazy people. I want things done when I want them to be done. Don’t tell me tomorrow or an hour later. I am so mad” she wrote.
The socialite further wrote;
“I need to start hiring Nigerians only for my company. That’s the only way I’ll go to the next level! Kenyans are derailers. Never pay a Kenyan before they finish work. Uselessness galore.”
She also went further to praise the Nigerian work ethic, while disclosing that U.S Africans were enslaved for so long so they can do things their;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/need-start-hiring-nigerians-kenyans-lazy-huddah-munroe-goes-off-new-rant.html
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by sunnysunny69(m): 4:36pm
Nigerians are hardworking people but why our brothers and sisters go to places like Kenya in search of greener pasture beggars belief, when such people return to Nigeria they deserve to be flogged.
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by auntysimbiat(f): 4:37pm
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by liftedhigh: 4:37pm
Ok
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by liftedhigh: 4:37pm
Hire ke
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by grbgrb4(m): 4:40pm
so she mean Kenyans are slowpoke, and she thinks Nigerians are good alternative abi? i just dey observe.
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by malificent(f): 4:41pm
She'll soon start another internet war between the 2 countries
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by Nixiepie(f): 4:42pm
Uselessness galore indeed
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by Sammybase(m): 7:54pm
It's about time
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by Beejayarts: 7:54pm
Really
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by eleojo23: 7:54pm
I just dey laugh
Laziness is an African thing I guess
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by Lilbvlgari733(m): 7:54pm
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by goemorji: 7:55pm
Hahahaha
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by Nairabeezie(m): 7:55pm
Lmai
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by kidman96(m): 7:55pm
0b100100111:
Edo girls don't go to other African countries, they go to Europe....
Your mother will be interested... Kenyans can fck anything , they don't have taste.
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by gypsey(m): 7:55pm
what an idiot!
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by Giddiebabalaw(m): 7:55pm
Lol... One Nigeria, Great People
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by eleojo23: 7:55pm
gypsey:
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by deepwater(f): 7:55pm
Sorry to burst your bubble bbitch
We Nigerians do not work for lazy, slow, derailers, and useless galore people.
We work for ourselves, because we the best species of humans.
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by 0b100100111: 7:55pm
Olosho seeking attention!
Needs more prostitute!
Instead of her to say Kenyans re decent, she said lazy
Enough Edo girls waiting to be employed!
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by Sleezwizz: 7:55pm
Wetin concern me. Make I cdown dey look
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by AfonjaBoston: 7:56pm
What is wrong with this olosho?
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by centoke30(m): 7:56pm
and that's how everyone will just be feeling fly
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by apeiron24(m): 7:56pm
we are here... come and hire us
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by naijamakossa(m): 7:56pm
Kenyas are only good at sex,you will hear stories like,
a Kenya man had sex with his girlfriend on top tree
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by toyinjimoh(m): 7:57pm
visit Kenya u 're dead
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by nerilove(m): 7:57pm
you don't tell me there are no smart Kenyans to hire. anyway she has always been interested in anything out of Naija
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by fergie001(m): 7:57pm
Where is the site where we can apply ooo,my CV is done and dusted.
I am a workaholic,I work like hell,both onshore and offshore,Ma.
When can I start?
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by Liability(m): 7:57pm
joshkiddies:dont be decieved. Nigerians are thieves
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by ekems2017(f): 7:57pm
Madam what is the name of your company and what are you into. Make it clear to us first o
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by Heromaniaa: 7:58pm
Nigerians need to hire you, cos you can't pay us.
|Re: Huddah Monroe: 'Need To Start Hiring Nigerians, Kenyans Are Lazy’ by ALAYORMII: 7:58pm
E go shock you
