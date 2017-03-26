₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by LubeyNaijaBlog: 5:29pm
In honor of Sam Loco Efe of blessed memory, Africa's foremost make up artist, Hakeem Onilogbo transformed this pretty lady into a splitting image of the legend.
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by LubeyNaijaBlog: 5:29pm
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by ANNOY(m): 5:29pm
Warris this. U are lucky Sam loco is not alive. See as she be like decayed body. First to comment ooo.
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by adonbilivit: 5:30pm
Unbehalf of Sam Loco, I say GOD FORBID.
This post was Inspired by runtown
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Ekiseme(m): 5:30pm
Far from it.
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Ekiseme(m): 5:33pm
adonbilivit:
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by ANNOY(m): 5:33pm
adonbilivit:Am with u bro
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Jayjezey: 5:35pm
Op.. this doesn't look like Sam Loco. you dey find front page,
Tortoise sperm fall on you
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Ekiseme(m): 5:36pm
ANNOY:you no dey hear word
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by coolesmile: 5:37pm
he tried
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Ekiseme(m): 5:39pm
coolesmile:sarcastic this much?
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by AngelicDamsel(f): 5:40pm
Sam Loco spirit now be like..........
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Kondomatic(m): 6:18pm
Sam Loco abi mynd4.4?
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Rtopzy(f): 8:10pm
what?? op!!!! take am
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by DeRuggedProf: 8:10pm
Ok
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by deepwater(f): 8:10pm
Well done
Keep it up
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by gloriadadiva(f): 8:10pm
Na WA ooo Nigerians she is only selling her talents. Americans can give that work a big award,that's the problem here... Nobody is supporting the young talents,we really need to stop and change this bizarre mentality. Its so wrong. This work can make another Sam loco,may his soul rest in peace... Pls lets be supportive.
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by kidman96(m): 8:11pm
Which Sam loco? The one she sees in her dreams?
That doesn't look like Sam loco to me.
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by asumo12: 8:11pm
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Opistorincos(m): 8:12pm
Cool talent
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Pascal181: 8:12pm
Tofiakwa, Sam loco fine pass that thing
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by smithsydny(m): 8:12pm
Wtf be like dead body
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by stevnwigw: 8:14pm
ok
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by mattiecute(f): 8:14pm
how is dis topic in fp na... i smell man knw man
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by stuffs4me(m): 8:14pm
Mercy Aigbe comes to mind.
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by petkoffdrake2(m): 8:14pm
He tried! But abeg, its Scarry
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Rtopzy(f): 8:14pm
.
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Lanretoye(m): 8:16pm
that man's corpse will charge you for impersonation.
|Re: Eki Osagie Transformed Into Sam Loco (Late) By Hakeem Effect by Franzinni: 8:16pm
Did he use picture from his casket...
Ebube Nwagbo's Movie "Not Enough" Hits The Cinema / Serrrriously, What is This? ...what is This? PIC!!! / FreddyE Commits Suicide After Tweeting About It
