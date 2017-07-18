Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests (2494 Views)

The focus is on four-cylinder OM651 and 3.0-liter V6 OM642 engines.. and prosecutors are trying to determine if the company used emission cheating devices as well.



If found guilty, the effect may be catastrophic as Volkswagen is still paying out hundreds of millions of dollars.



According to a Daimler spokesperson who was interviewed by Reuters, he stated that the report was simply “speculation.”



The company is also being investigated by the Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency in USA and they are cooperating with all investigators.



https://autojosh.com/mercedes-reportedly-sold-million-vehicles-excess-emissions/



Nope... Not my darling Daimler

Hmm......

Na lie

This is very possible. Could it just be that this manufacturers have run out of ideas on how to fit and invent more emission sensors. Perhaps that could just be a more reason why they all are claiming to go fully electric soon 2 Likes

Heh. Last last all the European carmakers were in this 419 2 Likes

Oyinbo highest scammers of all time 7 Likes

Chai. There is God o!

..... You can now see that corruption is everywhere. 1 Like

[size=8pt][/size]

Even the almighty mercedez?!

All these large corporations are always involved in one unscrupulous practices or another.



Daimler should be fined heavily if found culpable. A trillion dollars in fines will be just fine.

How Zero car owners jump into this thread to have an opinion

Europe will never learn.

Mercedes of all people.. ..i just dey observe them

Trying to determine right?



Why then did the headline affirmatively stated that they sold? Trying to determine right?Why then did the headline affirmatively stated that they sold?

mayor2013:

This is very possible. Could it just be that this manufacturers have run out of ideas on how to fit and invent more emission sensors. Perhaps that could just be a more reason why they all are claiming to go fully electric soon

That Euro 4 is causing a lot of trouble in the automotive industry.

The CBR 600 would be discontinued by honda because they just can't design a replacement 599cc engine to replace the current item and keep the performance of improve on it.



The auto manufacturers especially the Germans marques have been struggling to increase innovation while also keeping the emissions down for their top selling models , most people in Europe buy 2.0 diesels for mid sized sedans followed by the 2.5-3.0 diesels models so those engine capacities are under lots of scrutiny That Euro 4 is causing a lot of trouble in the automotive industry.The CBR 600 would be discontinued by honda because they just can't design a replacement 599cc engine to replace the current item and keep the performance of improve on it.The auto manufacturers especially the Germans marques have been struggling to increase innovation while also keeping the emissions down for their top selling models , most people in Europe buy 2.0 diesels for mid sized sedans followed by the 2.5-3.0 diesels models so those engine capacities are under lots of scrutiny

