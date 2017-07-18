₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by AutoJoshNG: 6:29pm On Jul 17
Munich newspaper “Sueddeutsche Zeitung” has sighted a search warrant issued by a court in Stuttgart against Daimler. The revered automaker is being accused of selling over a million diesel vehicles with excess emissions.. Similar to Volkswagen.
The focus is on four-cylinder OM651 and 3.0-liter V6 OM642 engines.. and prosecutors are trying to determine if the company used emission cheating devices as well.
If found guilty, the effect may be catastrophic as Volkswagen is still paying out hundreds of millions of dollars.
According to a Daimler spokesperson who was interviewed by Reuters, he stated that the report was simply “speculation.”
The company is also being investigated by the Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency in USA and they are cooperating with all investigators.
https://autojosh.com/mercedes-reportedly-sold-million-vehicles-excess-emissions/
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by ElPhoche(m): 6:38pm On Jul 17
Nope... Not my darling Daimler
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by MrJorge(m): 9:02pm On Jul 17
Hmm......
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by king406(m): 10:08pm On Jul 17
Na lie
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by mayor2013: 2:05am
This is very possible. Could it just be that this manufacturers have run out of ideas on how to fit and invent more emission sensors. Perhaps that could just be a more reason why they all are claiming to go fully electric soon
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by oyb(m): 7:19am
Heh. Last last all the European carmakers were in this 419
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by fernandez1(m): 7:20am
Oyinbo highest scammers of all time
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by Moneytize: 7:20am
Chai. There is God o!
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by OrestesDante: 7:22am
..... You can now see that corruption is everywhere.
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by WebSurfer(m): 7:22am
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by mainman7(m): 7:23am
Even the almighty mercedez?!
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by YabaLeftist: 7:27am
All these large corporations are always involved in one unscrupulous practices or another.
Daimler should be fined heavily if found culpable. A trillion dollars in fines will be just fine.
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by chigoizie7(m): 7:29am
Benz?
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by TDonald: 7:34am
How Zero car owners jump into this thread to have an opinion
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by ivolt: 7:35am
Europe will never learn.
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by Innodon(m): 7:36am
Mercedes of all people.. ..i just dey observe them
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by davodyguy: 7:41am
AutoJoshNG:
Trying to determine right?
Why then did the headline affirmatively stated that they sold?
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by sweetgala(m): 7:45am
mayor2013:
That Euro 4 is causing a lot of trouble in the automotive industry.
The CBR 600 would be discontinued by honda because they just can't design a replacement 599cc engine to replace the current item and keep the performance of improve on it.
The auto manufacturers especially the Germans marques have been struggling to increase innovation while also keeping the emissions down for their top selling models , most people in Europe buy 2.0 diesels for mid sized sedans followed by the 2.5-3.0 diesels models so those engine capacities are under lots of scrutiny
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by slapandfall(m): 7:51am
olk
|Re: Mercedes Reportedly Sold Over A Million Vehicles By Cheating Emission Tests by PBundles(m): 8:04am
Thing is emmission levels are becoming harder to achieve while maintaining the cars performance. Also there are tax and energy reductions the consumer can get if they buy so-called emmission free cars. For example in the Nether;ands the difference can be paying 4% instead of 22% on a car that cost EUR 60 k, so you see the issue, not to talk of other taxes.
mayor2013:
