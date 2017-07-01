₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,842,154 members, 3,664,735 topics. Date: Monday, 17 July 2017 at 11:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression (12776 Views)
Oge Okoye, Ebube Nwagbo, Onyi Alex: Who Is Hottest? / Onyi Alex And Her Camel Toe In Christmas Photos / Denrele Edun Kissing Onyi Alex In A Wedding Outfit (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by JamieHotSource(m): 7:52pm
Nollywood Duo, Alex Ekubo and Onyi Alex shared a kiss on the set of a new movie they are working on.
Alex crossed his eyeballs to show how he was feeling at that moment.
Onyi Alex shared the picture calling him her carrot.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/alex-ekubo-goes-bananas-as-onyi-alex.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by LesbianBoy(m): 7:57pm
Hoe
1 Like
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by JamieHotSource(m): 8:00pm
LesbianBoy:
"Her Carrot" you know what that means?
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by KelvinKertz: 8:11pm
Am not understanding.
why is every one using a smiley to cover one part of her body after taking a pic
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by JamieHotSource(m): 8:15pm
KelvinKertz:
To not expose that part to the world
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by Nne5(f): 8:20pm
OK.
Just who is onyi alex BTW
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by sarrki(m): 8:30pm
LesbianBoy:
Nah cutlass
Feeling righteous ko
Abeg bro swerve
1 Like
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by StarPlayer: 9:30pm
Dude has been gay since time immemorial na
7 Likes
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by dingbang(m): 9:45pm
StarPlayer:he ain't gay .. Don't be silly
7 Likes
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by NwaAmaikpe: 10:01pm
Soul ties.
Why do stories like this come up on FP?
Alex Ekubbo is not A-list
The girl is also inconsequential.
Why should we be disturbed by this nonsense.
Seems the mods on night duty today are disgruntled.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by 20CRATES(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by adonbilivit: 10:01pm
If I be actor my banana must fall on any actress wey I go act sex scene with for real life first before we do the acting. Alex ekubo I know you have no 30billion in your account but if u Dont chuk this girl chuku chuku for real life u done Bleep up be that.
1 Like
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by Sleyanya1(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by Ukwunu: 10:02pm
Hoe like u
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by Kewt: 10:03pm
We need to make a clear distinction between a kiss and a peck.
Kissing/Pecking a bearded man on the cheek is disgusting.
Hit like if you agree with me!
3 Likes
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by E1067886: 10:03pm
goes banan....smh
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by shogat(m): 10:03pm
the skin clean!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by toyinjimoh(m): 10:03pm
na Acid this lady take bleach ni...see her like lokoja sun
4 Likes
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by Shortyy(f): 10:04pm
Tsk. Boring
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by Tenim47(m): 10:04pm
why you carry emoji block that second pix
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:04pm
Her skin colour same as my Pretty Idoma Fiancee
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:04pm
Hmmmmm
Read and have an erection
The female sex addict
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by mcayomind(m): 10:04pm
abeg.... who get a cup of garri for here...... I'm hungry badderly!
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by conductor1c: 10:05pm
Very cute Igbo kids. Not like some opolo eye that lives somewhere in Ikoyi
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by achieversbizpro(m): 10:05pm
funny dude
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by ANIEXTY(m): 10:05pm
I feel the Chemistry !!!
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by kingPhidel(m): 10:06pm
K
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by Omotayor123(f): 10:06pm
Cloud 9 mood
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by gseun53(m): 10:06pm
okay
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by gideon1971(m): 10:08pm
why r gals covering puna with smileys nowadays?
1 Like
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by Nma27(f): 10:08pm
This guy ain't handsome to me... Just look at his teeth
|Re: Onyi Alex Kisses Alexx Ekubo On Set. Check Out His Facial Expression by MrIndespensable: 10:08pm
Is that her real colour......jus wondering.
Unbelievable Tonto Dike Bed-wet....view Pictures Inside / Meet Mikel(f) With Record Breaking Hips (photos) / Lol! Pictures Of Nicki Minaj Before Her Nose And Butt Jobs(photos)
Viewing this topic: Judithjovial(f), Sailo, cristen(m), mars123(m), smartprodigy, ychris, joinnow, 4kimportX, otunba88(m), mummilee, Naziff(m), macbernard, effizyd(m), idu1(m), ayodeji17, chegxman(m), thunder74(m), Jjason, Polymath56, Viccctor(m), MrDKR, Monaco2, aspiliqueta(m), ishua, chejosh, larivers, Itcharles(m), 9jaAmerican, 1stCitizen, LegendVibes, masterchi(m), Akayd2(m), nkemdi89(f), LordKO(m), smileysmiles(f), IKdImpeccable(m), bigtboi(m), disunriches, Fancylife(m), wola44, kayus4321(m), yekparikpa(m), Ab025(m), blaqroy, Highbhee(m), April4th(m), Zizu99, taster11(m), temmybaba(m), Tmoyo(m), Danelo(m), folabode(f) and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21