Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Ehiscotch(m): 7:53am
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode will be contesting the position of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Fani-Kayode’s Media Adviser, Jude Ndukwe said should the position be zoned to the South-West, his principal would be among those to contest.


He also said Fani-Kayode was under pressure to run for the position.

It means the former Minister will be competing with a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George; the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos in 2015, Jimi Agbaje; and a former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

Ndukwe told Punch that consultations were still ongoing but did not rule out the possibility of the former minister running for the position.


He said, “It is far too early to make this decision but I can tell you that there is a lot of pressure on him from various quarters to run for a key position on the National Working Committee of the party.

“We are still waiting for the zoning formula and the date of the convention . It is after all that has been agreed on that we will decide whether he will run for the national chairmanship or anything else or not.

“One thing is clear though and that is that our party needs strong leadership to take on the APC Federal Government. He has that strength and passion and he has worked very hard for the party.


“He has also been defending democratic values for the last two years. Meetings and consultations are still going on so let us wait and see how it all goes.”


http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/18/fani-kayode-contest-pdp-national-chairman-position/

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by seunmsg(m): 7:57am
grin grin grin
I will gladly support FFK. The fallout from his chairmanship will be worse that that of Sheriff. These PDP people never learns.

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Tolexander: 8:00am
FFK bawo?

Thought they said PDP members are trying to restructure the party?

The fact that FFK can be thinking of contesting the party chairmanship shows that restructuring is a joke!

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Atiku2019: 8:01am
Fani Kayode is a political feather weight, but a media heavy weight grin


98% of Nigerians don't know his state wink

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by nrexzy(m): 8:11am
If I say yorubas are snitches people would start making noise... Isn't this slowpoke in support of the breaking up of Nigeria and creation of Biafra?

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by MufasaRebirth: 8:14am
I stand with ffk come rain come shine
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Ehiscotch(m): 8:20am
Imagine FFK and Fayose holding significant positions in PDP. Two people who don't know when to stop talking.

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 8:21am
I laugh in biafuro

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 8:25am
nrexzy:
If I say yorubas are snitches people would start making noise... Isn't this slowpoke in support of the breaking up of Nigeria and creation of Biafra?
Didn't ojukwu, a man who led the igbos to a disastrous and catastrophic war in an attempt to break away from Nigeria, eventually contested to become the president of Nigeria on two occassions?

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Sadejos(m): 8:27am
I pity the loud mouth except if the people in POP are dumb else fayose and FFK re bad market. For pdp to rise they have to do away with the duo

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by TippyTop(m): 8:32am
FFK is a great slugger and would make APC sit up, I support his candidacy.
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Grundig: 8:33am
Only jimi agbaje and prof tunde Adeniran are worthy of note. The others are criminals and jokers

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by aioluwa: 8:33am
I think is media adviser meant FFK is contesting for NURTW National Chairmanship.

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by cyberdurable(m): 8:33am
Watch how APC zone Bs will evade this thread, and giving blind eye to their failed administration...
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Pawpawmedia(f): 8:33am
Big dreams
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by ZACHIE: 8:34am
Nunc dimitis to PDP.
Final obsequies to be announced by family.

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by digoster(m): 8:34am
Goodluck to him
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by tuscani: 8:34am
A fearless match for the dullard.
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by jchioma: 8:34am
PDP, after all the battles to survive Sheriff's onslaughts, will just be destroyed by the garrulous mouth of this man.

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by toyinjimoh(m): 8:34am
so that he can start running his mouth like parrot asusual

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Narldon(f): 8:35am
Haaa shocked
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by hakeem4(m): 8:35am
When he becomes pdp chairman, he might make apc sit up
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by magoo10: 8:35am
While fani kayode is bold and outspoken PDP should not make the mistake of making him her national chairman ,that position best fit a gentle but dogged soul

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by 0b100100111: 8:35am
When the devil wants to catch you, he starts first by manipulating your reasoning

Fayose for president

Fani kayode for PDP chairman


grin grin grin

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Amarabae(f): 8:36am
That will be the end of PDP!
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 8:36am
FFK for PDP Chairmanship.
Ayo Fayose for PDP Presidency
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Mayydayy(m): 8:36am
No matter what you think the truth is that FFK is a loyal party man.
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by OHCOMEON: 8:37am
We can now see the reason for the relentless attack on Buhari & the FGN including lies.

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by RichDad1(m): 8:38am
Jimi Agbaje is a more credible option.

Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Elcuba: 8:38am
Jimmy agbaje better.
Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by digoster(m): 8:38am
seunmsg:
grin grin grin
I will gladly support FFK. The fallout from his chairmanship will be worse that that of Sheriff. These PDP people never learns.
STFU zombie

