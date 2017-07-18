₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,842,370 members, 3,665,401 topics. Date: Tuesday, 18 July 2017 at 09:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position (6045 Views)
Fani-kayode To Amaechi: We’re Not Losing Any Sleep Over Your Threat To Sue / EFCC Transfers Fani-kayode To Kuje Prison / Fani-Kayode To Emir Sanusi "Shut Up" For Blaming Jonathan On Palestinian State (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Ehiscotch(m): 7:53am
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode will be contesting the position of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/18/fani-kayode-contest-pdp-national-chairman-position/
1 Like
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by seunmsg(m): 7:57am
I will gladly support FFK. The fallout from his chairmanship will be worse that that of Sheriff. These PDP people never learns.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Tolexander: 8:00am
FFK bawo?
Thought they said PDP members are trying to restructure the party?
The fact that FFK can be thinking of contesting the party chairmanship shows that restructuring is a joke!
10 Likes
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Atiku2019: 8:01am
Fani Kayode is a political feather weight, but a media heavy weight
98% of Nigerians don't know his state
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by nrexzy(m): 8:11am
If I say yorubas are snitches people would start making noise... Isn't this slowpoke in support of the breaking up of Nigeria and creation of Biafra?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by MufasaRebirth: 8:14am
I stand with ffk come rain come shine
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Ehiscotch(m): 8:20am
Imagine FFK and Fayose holding significant positions in PDP. Two people who don't know when to stop talking.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 8:21am
I laugh in biafuro
13 Likes
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 8:25am
nrexzy:Didn't ojukwu, a man who led the igbos to a disastrous and catastrophic war in an attempt to break away from Nigeria, eventually contested to become the president of Nigeria on two occassions?
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Sadejos(m): 8:27am
I pity the loud mouth except if the people in POP are dumb else fayose and FFK re bad market. For pdp to rise they have to do away with the duo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by TippyTop(m): 8:32am
FFK is a great slugger and would make APC sit up, I support his candidacy.
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Grundig: 8:33am
Only jimi agbaje and prof tunde Adeniran are worthy of note. The others are criminals and jokers
5 Likes
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by aioluwa: 8:33am
I think is media adviser meant FFK is contesting for NURTW National Chairmanship.
15 Likes
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by cyberdurable(m): 8:33am
Watch how APC zone Bs will evade this thread, and giving blind eye to their failed administration...
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Pawpawmedia(f): 8:33am
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by ZACHIE: 8:34am
Nunc dimitis to PDP.
Final obsequies to be announced by family.
3 Likes
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by digoster(m): 8:34am
Goodluck to him
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by tuscani: 8:34am
A fearless match for the dullard.
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by jchioma: 8:34am
PDP, after all the battles to survive Sheriff's onslaughts, will just be destroyed by the garrulous mouth of this man.
1 Like
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by toyinjimoh(m): 8:34am
so that he can start running his mouth like parrot asusual
1 Like
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Narldon(f): 8:35am
Haaa
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by hakeem4(m): 8:35am
When he becomes pdp chairman, he might make apc sit up
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by magoo10: 8:35am
While fani kayode is bold and outspoken PDP should not make the mistake of making him her national chairman ,that position best fit a gentle but dogged soul
3 Likes
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by 0b100100111: 8:35am
When the devil wants to catch you, he starts first by manipulating your reasoning
Fayose for president
Fani kayode for PDP chairman
7 Likes
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Amarabae(f): 8:36am
That will be the end of PDP!
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 8:36am
FFK for PDP Chairmanship.
Ayo Fayose for PDP Presidency
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Mayydayy(m): 8:36am
No matter what you think the truth is that FFK is a loyal party man.
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by OHCOMEON: 8:37am
We can now see the reason for the relentless attack on Buhari & the FGN including lies.
3 Likes
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by RichDad1(m): 8:38am
Jimi Agbaje is a more credible option.
3 Likes
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by Elcuba: 8:38am
Jimmy agbaje better.
|Re: Fani-kayode To Contest For PDP National Chairman Position by digoster(m): 8:38am
seunmsg:STFU zombie
Under What Moral Grounds Does Soyinka Speak (father Of Cultism In Nigeria) / #buharideathsquad Now Trending - Photos / Gov Orji Walks Out Of Political Debate!can It Affect His Election?
Viewing this topic: Ide4u(m), Danoluwa(m), Ola81(m), temodent(m), genearts(m), FrankGiel, braining01, jomonic, neyospecial(m), Charles10xer, mgbogo, pasroland, bawajghai(m), winnag, theshadyexpress(m), okeamuboy, LexSteele, eanestca(m), kayfuture, Frankbaro(m), boman2014, Foolsparadise(m), leo2020, MarchLegend, sowetto(m), Progressive15, princealbashir(m), akinmabs, bodmasfem(m), MrThisandthat, Mekzyzeus(m), OAKSFIVEFARMS, FatGuy, amutta, tuoyoojo(m), talk2odim(m), Lloydfather, Rrankdonga(m), kc2hansome(m), 5oyad, Emmyemmy1 and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19