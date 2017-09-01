₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,564 members, 3,763,009 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 07:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) (71082 Views)
Nigeria Vs Algeria 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 3 - 1 (Full Time) / Zambia Vs Nigeria 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 2 (Full Time) / Int'l Friendly: Nigeria Vs Cameroon 3.0 (Live) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (30) (31) (32) (33) (34) (35) (36) ... (38) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Slymonster(m): 6:52pm
Win Cameroon again on Monday. Straight to Russia
8 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by hardeycute: 6:53pm
This S Eagles players have a very bad plan, so because the governor promised them £10k for each goal scored they want to liquidate the state
Someone one Twitter posted this
15 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Reference(m): 6:53pm
Ladyjumong:
Just a disgusting racist. Can you imagine here of all places.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by iluvpomo(m): 6:53pm
vedaxcool:
Victornezzar:In addition he (vedaxfool) should shock his brain back to factory default
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by chemystery: 6:53pm
Jacktheripper:which other finish? The match is finished and Cameroon is also finished!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by crunchyg(m): 6:53pm
Bibidear:So may I know you, as you already know me
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by akintadetope(m): 6:53pm
those guys should be singing davidos 40000 for the akant eehh
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by millionboi(m): 6:53pm
rossyc:him don gamble with d state fund
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by rossyc(f): 6:54pm
This guys just made me proud today...
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by kokomaster3d: 6:54pm
Can you we reach $100,000 in this match
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by aieromon(m): 6:54pm
Full time
NGN 4-0 CMR
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by GMan650(m): 6:54pm
This keeper na mad man(Yaba patient)
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by enimooko: 6:54pm
The end
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Category1: 6:54pm
UP NAIJA!!!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by wristbangle(m): 6:54pm
The coach of Cameroon has picked a good lesson from WENGER. May blessing fall on him
8 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by barackodam: 6:54pm
Full Time
Nigeria 4-0 Cameroon
Ighalo 29"
Mikel 42"
Moses 55"
Iheanacho 76"
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Rockyrascal(m): 6:54pm
Leon balogun my man of the match
11 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by openmine(m): 6:54pm
The African nations cup is one huge fraud....how is it possible that the super eagles are mayweathering the current champions of Africa.??...haba...lol
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Reference(m): 6:54pm
Good game. Well done lads.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by injurybaba(m): 6:54pm
Man of the match Ezenwa!!
The guy is just too funny
I laugh ehh fall for ground
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Walelavender(m): 6:54pm
Time up Nigeria 4 Cameroon 0
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by rossyc(f): 6:54pm
millionboi:Lol
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Segadem(m): 6:55pm
Thank you JESUS
10 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by yellow237(m): 6:55pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by LorDBolton(m): 6:55pm
Rockyrascal:
Ontop Common N12m? Nah bro
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Ekpekus(m): 6:55pm
FT
Nigeria 4 Cameroon 0
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Ladyjumong(f): 6:55pm
Jacktheripper:i dnt knw if it's giving u some sought of joy. buh jus stop it, it doesnt help
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by holuwartomeseen(f): 6:55pm
full time...four-nil
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Moris4(m): 6:55pm
Could you believe i predicted Nigeria to win by four goals.....unbelievable�
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) by Breezy90(m): 6:55pm
I dey inside one bush like this.i try turn antenna e no gree show.why I no fit watch this match
1 Like 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) ... (30) (31) (32) (33) (34) (35) (36) ... (38) (Reply)
Victor Osimhen Shares New Selfie Photo / Qatar's First Air-conditioned 2022 World Cup Venue Has Work Completed (PHOTOS) / 8 Highest Paid Nigerian Footballers
Viewing this topic: edochie(m), cornelin(m), AmehHAS, Anjorin1990, deji68, undefeateds, sholahokif, burkingx(f), heroboy5, nifty, thelastmediator, Emperortj93(m), Timkriss(m), Malakh, BobykayGMR(m), joshfash(m), arolexwalex1(m), amaa4real, sirculynz(m), Peteragan(m), delikay4luv, Raptureminded(m), holysainbj(m), alex81(m), jimmyj, Timothyoj(m), msld, emblem2d(m), Edoblakky(m), Amacaco, ogeogbonna, kitombo, dolphinife, Lionofdjungle, yeogar(m), markjay23(m), eemjay76(m), ASAMPETE1, yahmaid04(m), 009(m), Zeroid105, Charles2016(m), horlams(m), BrutusOj(m), slimderek(m), maskid(m), Jullyfunso(m), zagadat1, frugal(m), viciati(m), Odelola01(m), BucciJP(m), oyans, mummyson26(m), timay(m), Darlington120(m), speeder(m), kufreabasi2013(m), richardo89(m), temlex, dtruth50(m), Postulates, ptolemy247(m), Sabasi, Kosilblack, bennyzer(m), ibmmusty, yankeedodo(m), urchcam(m), fucklikant101(m), kennysmart21, DOYY(m), eendy(f), jolamat(m), ReachHard, IDEKEALUMONA(m), Nwereonye(m), Deen112, Johngla(m), cielo(m), lordjay, imanuel80(m), DEXTROVERT, nwaire, ojiakuchike1(m), tundelomo(m), Mujtahida, ipledge10(m), Olasigun01(m), bignero, dulaman, MaxNdu, Tiboi, ellovick, icedfire(m), kally32(m), Tigris007, sheylarhh(m), mehvo(m), xwin(m), Omotee10, yahooz, goingsolo, lekanville, osas4ty, boolet(m), Demzy4, ezyk, dadexcel, bacco2000(m), donedy, Riosystem, ObijiStephen(m), vanilson(m), Theben(m), ba4real, Facosco(m), donbenie(m), Agimor(m), elyte89, LUGBE, Ekitipolitics, aadoiza, tjosh007(m), Episteme2(m), Pabodan, daslad(f), labiola, AMISCOT, Langbasa, cultist, handsomeyinka, solar9190(m), oceania100(m), JaffyJoe, tfaromo, Adedoks(m), misskishi, Dessyguy(m), rbgsun, esivue007(m), Markab, talktrue1(m), Mccullum, JayEye(m), horlla(m), kayfuture, fboycaestro12(m), austino677(m), paulos8, Triniti(m), ADEYHEMI, juliola, popyea(m), hitman2911, Palmerbarry(m), slimany, miniyi018(f), connkg(m), Diffdeef(m), Oluwaseydex(m), VERON01, SaintOzone, Donlexino, Pidginwhisper, ThatBoheemyan, bamayo(m), uncleu(m), michoade, Thekillingjoke, orlahtohbadt(m), TinuadeD(f), San60, sensisosu, duffman(m), yemyke001, iamharkinwaley(m), Sard(m), KiidaACE(m), skajove(m), dojnr4real, oladele00(m), Smooyis(m), Earthkumy(m), mastrolife, etiosa24(m), whycee001, Lanceslot(m), Godsage(f), bigfish3k, prinxpalax(m), RoyalUc(m), gbemmy2k10(m), taiy101(m), ndubest007(m), royalamour(m), Johnokon(m), chorlay, Chyjoval(m), jajdmenace, johnreh, Dave008(m), gemale(m), omowolewa, Kells677(m), Horlami3370, Kendzyma, olassy239(f), jolly94, joey150(m), aircom(m), Muyesky(m), manciti, CocoaOla, MT, Eben2, nasonaso, newman1, dondazie(m), HarmonyDee(f), Emodeee, KpagoGIN(m), manny4u(m), ades0la(f), Nollyvin(m), amuokuko, QuietHammer(m), masterz(m), coolexz7(m), Ecash1, demolinka(m), KINGOFJAPAN, sunnyway(m), rheether(f), Determinism, pyrex23(m), mosedgreat(m), fwesh3(m), damton(m), mollymotion(m), deji17, PMJOSEPH, SaiNigeria, topdigitaladv(m), gbadaniyi(m), greencard, Kingdolo(m), LEDOTE, Ewilonco, Officialkplus(m), danalad(m), MatthewDoyin, Dondbuzor, Esidene977, onyeekul001, EvilMetahuman, Beowulf(m), wintergrn(m), Ayodun1, assemble, mercythrone(m), kaka74, ebukahandsome(m), timilehin007(m), GideonIdaboh(f), olumig(m), monatim, Donwizbro(m), korlahwarleh(m), ysyowel(m), pro1718, Lorax(f), Adams696, flexshop(m), Seylad2009(m), jakesbaba, Mishaelonye(m), JayceeYT, chichi87(f), Raymonbell(m), simak1(m), missionmex(m), Machinemayana(m), mikeywise(m), Seyilome(m), zeezou2(m), MEILYN(m), freshmann, mansakhalifa(m), Usjimy(m), Alphasoar(m), kevoh(m), uau(m), olanreyman(m), rioh, BabaAlabi, ruggedmallaam(m), EseWealth(f), iroko2020(m), pepemendy(m), ashawopikin(m), Ephraimatic(m), mongreat, johnmarcel(m), Bennycollins, EngrKem, bfire(m), ogbiwa, 7inches, sefiureal(m), mexxyaaron(m), yuuciee, DVMtuppence(m), jerryunit48, Abeycity93, quickberry(m), Skylee(m), fidalgo19, masterENOCH, axeman10(m), oluwadare26(m), bishopdave(m), BeauHomme, westlee(m), Jarizod, Goovo(m), binaws(m), thayor05, DonBobes(m), mirage(m), Hillarie(m), Godsate, NOBODYY, Chrisduma, crystalpapers(m), Bigman25, internetpo(m), onyeka205(m), dayotheone(m), guiddoti, UzomaFC, DoctorStrange, hamzo66, sirfemoz(m), enshy, mightykay(m), nov19(m), genearts(m), nwaozzugwor, alcovex, mekleelex200(m), engroke(m), FaithZion2(f), Kelvinlyzo(m), dopeboi142, Lord3point5, Abdulsalaam9(m), mikael3(m), damoneymag(m), austelright1, ORIJIN201(m), isaiah9(m), russy, king94(m), favringee, nmama(f), dbblessboy(m), YabaLeftist, Benteke9, rbernaldo2, zico10(m), Akalia(m), mychail(m), wallace1, Tomtoxic, SamueloAderemi(m), eskorbrown(m), joshmee4real(m), bosunolu(m), jrerico1(m), hopara1(m), abdulkayus(m), JANDRENTPR, tosin2013, stilldoingokay(f), Teophilus96(m), rexandyke, BabyApple(m), boostdom, merrygorou(m), yandevboy, mareema(f), Judolisco(m), NJUWithOfego, Lekewatt(m), Surulady, Topol99, greg1234(m), hopilo, ashewoboy(m), Category1, annie74(f), yinkeys(m), alossy, timmykaydude, MicheyJ, Agli(m), tejpot(m), vickvan(m), Benekruku(m), Gamesmart, KillerFrost(m), Aguduplc(m), crixlight2(m), etinanguy(m), jejeman, chyk91(m), Heywhizzy(m), 1Dray(m), adekayo1234(m), chrischina(m), NIKEDEEDS(m), Calito4real(m), kurajordan(m), Geenosko, bonkulu, Oladimejyy(m), abdulahi001, cstr1000, philmimi1992(m), MrPeterson(m), freesinzu(m), anytexy, blym4real, dazzlingd, ELIJAHARMONICA(m), donblade85555(m), wiezkov(m), laliga01, sammie771, nayookafor(m), Maduawuchukwu(m), dokie, CaptainSkillz, wizzyba, dadde(m), Jeezuzpick(m), ferarifero(m), chemystery, Macnnoli4, Sadusky(m), chalsixtus(m), ayormidestar(m), presido997(m), harmony940(m), Roof, hardbody, leyo8965(f), Trexate, legitimatefrank1(m), Blueeyedboi(m), Keneeby(m), boman2014, solpat(m), MarcC, oneda(m), sotall(m), EvangelistNdudi(m), Daporeals(m), kowade, Pato23(m), Adelevels, DrWhizy(m), lordsteve19, brainiac982, Orodje(m), abesegun(m), jesseboy2, awhy11(m), gbengadada2004(m), brio(m), haykay33, Kennysazzy(m), lafean20(f), eabby(m), Megateq(m), luvtoyota(m), sammylele, Zico5(m), ElectroCute(m), willjoe, YoungRichRuler(m), Emoreni(m), salthefish, marcjoe(m), ekoyo(m), kingofabia, KevinDein, obaogo, minexpo(m), ForValour, Ikio, Justdare, DeCamer(m), kencharity(m), loneatar, adewaleID, Archie30, LORDI(m), RANGO23(m), Chukwudozzie(m), LordKO(m), adesida1955, vicosir(m), luveth(m), Jobia(f), Guilderland1, Rocksteady1(m), balosunky(m) and 501 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17