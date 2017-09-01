₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,509 members, 3,762,814 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 05:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. (22545 Views)
Nigeria Vs Algeria 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 3 - 1 (Full Time) / Zambia Vs Nigeria 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 2 (Full Time) / Int'l Friendly: Nigeria Vs Cameroon 3.0 (Live) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by naptu2: 3:20pm
j
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Dedebanky85: 3:55pm
We'd win. It's certain. We just need to be calm in the second half especially.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Kudanis(m): 4:00pm
FabioPeter:
You are aware of the regular play time Ndidi and Victor Moses have under their belt because we (Nigerians) mostly watch English football league. No doubt, most of the call-up players lack playing time in their various clubs. Do you know about John Ogu and Anthony Nwaekeme, both of them play regularly for Hapoel Beer Sheva (Isreal). They are in the UEFA Europa league. I prefer them to those EPL match-rusty players. Infact, anyone that plays always for his club should be called up.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by bennie1980(m): 4:07pm
Nigeria 3 v Cameroon 1.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by SexyNairalander(m): 4:09pm
join the new telegram group
Get the latest news, transfer, analysis and many more. Also discussing/argue football ⚽⚽⚽⚽
https://t.me/fbarena
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Kudanis(m): 4:12pm
joxxy01:
Nothing like badluck stadium. Play well and you will win.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Bibidear(f): 4:18pm
Nigeria,we are going to world cup
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Bibidear(f): 4:19pm
I hope we win
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by tsquare299: 4:27pm
which stations are showing the match?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by rOsy247(f): 4:30pm
Cameroon all the way.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by oloriooko(m): 4:31pm
Players warming up
9ja players must show grit and tenacity to subdue opponents else it will be same story
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by femi852: 4:31pm
hop we win shaaaaa
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by oloriooko(m): 4:32pm
tsquare299:SS3, SS9
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by rjek: 4:32pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Sniper12: 4:34pm
0-0
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Orobo2Lekpa: 4:36pm
They will beat them.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by xynerise(m): 4:37pm
Normal boring football
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by prinsam30(m): 4:41pm
I just hope this is not a repeat of the South African match?
I wish them great luck anyway
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by successinlife: 4:43pm
Agimor:
Yes, with the right team selection,tactical match plan total concentration and discipline by the players for 90 minutes.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by ProfOjah1234: 4:44pm
Link for LIVE streaming please!!!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by TOPCRUISE(m): 4:45pm
CAMEROON, THE VILLIANS. VERY SCARY A TEAM TO PLAY AGAINST THE EAGLES.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Walelavender(m): 4:45pm
We have lost some games in this stadium in a very funny way. Uganda and South-Africa showed us pepper. On the positive side,we can beat Cameroon tonight and break every evil jinx. We are not used to losing home matches.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by gbaliciousgbali: 4:49pm
Agimor:why not?if they are given condoms and lubricant, because they won't be easy to penetrate
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Simon21(m): 4:52pm
Please how can the match be streamed live
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Smooyis(m): 4:53pm
Agimor:
Yes, they can make it today if they remain focused.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by kinibigdeal(m): 4:56pm
owbabs:
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by rossyc(f): 4:58pm
They should make us proud abeg
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by onyenze123(m): 4:58pm
NIG 1 - 1 CMR
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by Ekpekus(m): 4:58pm
Streaming online on BT Sport2
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by emerich(m): 4:58pm
Lalung just got embarrassed, I felt like crying...
Chai!!!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by EMIOMOADEOYE: 4:58pm
Its on
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon : 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Fri Sept 1, 2017. by LastMumu: 4:59pm
I feel more assured knowing that Mikel Obi is back into the team, and I believe his presence will be decisive in Nigeria's potential win today. Moses will get us the winning goal.
You heard it from me first.
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Nigeria Vs Ethiopia : Who Is Your Man Of The Match? / Football Funny Pictures / Full List Of 30 Players Invited To Camp By Samson Siasia For Rio Olympics
Viewing this topic: unikdamzel(f), mightyokwy(m), obaile, OgaiOkeyChuKwU(m), anibueli147(m), naptu2, nanadeeva01(f), memski(m), eruudy(m), cabat1, kowade, Kenad, HIRAETH(f), Sambaby7640(m), Tobyjagz, ddone, richybankx, Flyingngel(m), duffman(m), Imoala, joseboy199(m), Dracoe(m), Goovo(m), Shollay20(m), Iniobon(m), lalasticlala(m), YourImaginaryBF, akeemolu, TAILAS01(m), zirKola, Autoexpress, offizi, Parablesonmarble, EMIOMOADEOYE, cydophobia(m), nevplus(m), abiri(m), classc25(f), thekoko007, Yamsio, keishik, brugge007(m), Debroslink, Johniyke2flex(m), Dibest(m), skolar49, Smooyis(m), adesida1955, bakynes(m), Taliban, softworker(m), haqueurate(m), blinzho69(m), michaels5050, imarrpopson, Ahmed4002(m), fk001, deji17, PrinceRalph, funkyjms, canalily(m), damiclem(m), uktopux, fatalitho, playcharles(m), funda, geonath(m), fashion279, emaoke7, BroZuma, ignatiusez, lifezone247(m), Lieyel09(m), gawu1, naira2usd2naira(m), wizzyba, DDNICE, barackodam, MrJorge(m), kinibigdeal(m), auschris, JorgedeToledo, sokul, smasher1(m), realpoacher(m), nothingdou1(m), FisifunKododada, Stevengerd(m), Truthbtold1, mychail(m), Abujafinest(m), Timothyoj(m), bambech, h8rr, Osaenoma, Chascop, Solomonodimegwu(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), gbengress1, akpopaul, Delaw135, LastMumu, WealthRite, paulchucks, Lovetinz(m), gabe15(m), temmypotter(m), Thecassanova, horchukoh(m), tundabolt(m), PayBoyXclusives(m), olusola200, lere1990, Mamuno01(m), Allwell147(m), Saheed9, Archmage(m), sirfee(m), ajalawole(m), Ifeclassic, Wantedmiller, Brownhypo(m), Israel13(m), ijele(m), Rapture4real(m), kafiz1(m), dabossman(m), maina55, yaki84, joeNL, fredoooooo, osuntokun(m), maclatunji, kokoA(m), Mopolchi, vivlyviv, pen2, yinkslinks(m), patoski39(m), Acme77, zizytd(m), Vasgas, abdulhadi101(m), GoldenJAT(m), Snow5 and 215 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28