We'd win. It's certain. We just need to be calm in the second half especially.

Other than Winfred Ndidi and Victor Moses which other player plays regularly in a top league?

Mikel and Ezenwa are a gamble, Onayi below average, Iheanacho and Musa are rusty, Etebo is inexperienced, back line is experimental.

I will gladly take a draw from both legs.

You are aware of the regular play time Ndidi and Victor Moses have under their belt because we (Nigerians) mostly watch English football league. No doubt, most of the call-up players lack playing time in their various clubs. Do you know about John Ogu and Anthony Nwaekeme, both of them play regularly for Hapoel Beer Sheva (Isreal). They are in the UEFA Europa league. I prefer them to those EPL match-rusty players. Infact, anyone that plays always for his club should be called up.

Nigeria 3 v Cameroon 1. 1 Like





Na this badluck stadium be my problem.

Nothing like badluck stadium. Play well and you will win. Nothing like badluck stadium. Play well and you will win. 1 Like

Nigeria,we are going to world cup 1 Like

I hope we win

which stations are showing the match?

Cameroon all the way.

Players warming up

9ja players must show grit and tenacity to subdue opponents else it will be same story

hop we win shaaaaa

which stations are showing the match? SS3, SS9 SS3, SS9 2 Likes

0-0

They will beat them.

Normal boring football

I just hope this is not a repeat of the South African match?

I wish them great luck anyway

The big question is can the super eagles do it against Cameroon?

Yes, with the right team selection,tactical match plan total concentration and discipline by the players for 90 minutes. Yes, with the right team selection,tactical match plan total concentration and discipline by the players for 90 minutes.

Link for LIVE streaming please!!!

CAMEROON, THE VILLIANS. VERY SCARY A TEAM TO PLAY AGAINST THE EAGLES.

We have lost some games in this stadium in a very funny way. Uganda and South-Africa showed us pepper. On the positive side,we can beat Cameroon tonight and break every evil jinx. We are not used to losing home matches.

The big question is can the super eagles do it against Cameroon? why not?if they are given condoms and lubricant, because they won't be easy to penetrate why not?if they are given condoms and lubricant, because they won't be easy to penetrate

Please how can the match be streamed live

The big question is can the super eagles do it against Cameroon?

Yes, they can make it today if they remain focused. Yes, they can make it today if they remain focused.

We have always beaten them. Kini big deal lol



They should make us proud abeg

NIG 1 - 1 CMR

Streaming online on BT Sport2

Lalung just got embarrassed, I felt like crying...

Chai!!!

Its on