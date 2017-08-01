₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Parental Role In Child Education by NaijaNewsPapers: 7:11am On Aug 15
Being a passionate educator, the educational performance of children is paramount to me. Hence whatsoever is required to boost students’ performance is worth considering. Parents are the first continuing educators of their children. Research shows that parents’ involvement in their children’s education leads to improved learning outcomes.
The quality, standards and training of teachers in a school will determine, to a large extent, the level of parents’ engagement. For their engagement to be actualized, there must be a tripartite relationship among the school, family and community. The amazing synergy among these three major players will increase parental awareness of the benefits of engaging in their children’s education and provide them with the skills to do so.
A research was carried out by the Australian Research Alliance for Children & Youth for the Family. This showed that parental engagement (of various kinds) has a positive impact on many indicators of student achievement, which includes higher grades and test scores, enrolment in higher level programmes and advanced classes, lower dropout rates, higher graduation rates, a greater likelihood of commencing tertiary education.
Beyond educational achievements, parental engagement is associated with various indicators of student development. These include: better social skill, improved behaviour, better adaptation to school, increased social capital, a greater sense of personal competence and efficacy for learning, greater engagement in school work, a stronger belief in the importance of education.
Growing up with a highly intellectual father, gave me a lot of leverages. My father was an advocate of sound child education. He strongly believed that every child should be educated. He was fully committed to his children’s education. He didn’t leave the responsibility to class teachers or lesson teachers.
He would read my books with me and give detailed explanation. I remember when I was in junior secondary school, my father was explaining to me, what demand and supply meant. As he held my book, I watched him break down ambiguous terms with so much passion to see me understand what he was trying to pass across.
It was magical, to me; my dad was the best economics teacher that ever lived. Now, why did his teaching have so much impact on me? Two reasons to note; the first is the bond that existed between me and my father. This bond put me in the right frame of mind and prepared me psychologically to listen to what he had to say. I was so ecstatic, my dad was teaching me. This parental role in child education made me long for more coaching sessions with him. Did his teaching boost my perfomance in school? Yes, it sure did. I never forgot the demand and supply theory.
The second reason was he was fully aware of his role in my education and he made sure he actively played his role. I remember when I was much younger, my siblings and I will play non-stop when our parents were not around. But at the sound of my father’s car horn, we would all scamper in directions, taking hold of the nearest book to read. I in particular, will read my multiplication timetable as he could throw any question at me at random. I can’t imagine how my educational performance would have been without my dad. I owe my sound academic background to my dad as he was a worthy instrument in God’s hands.
So the question foremost in mind is, how can parents be involved in the education of their children? By assisting them with assignments, attending PTA meetings and contributing to· matters concerning their children’s education; participating in parents activities organized by· the school; reading with their children and explaining· identified areas of difficulties; assisting them with school projects; having a close relationship with the teachers of· their children in order to stay abreast of their children’s academic performance and activity.
In a nutshell, the impact of parental involvement in child education is far reaching and of great positive consequence on the educational performance of children.
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/08/parental-role-in-child-education.html
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by itiswellandwell: 6:22pm
Nice one. Thanks Op for this great piece. Its just very sadden that, the types of parents we have now are such that, all that matters to them are work, fashion and lastly bringing birthday cake and refreshments to their children schools to mark their children birthdays. Not surprised because lots of people you find in category of parents nowadays are people who should still be under training.
Was asked to helped attend to my sister kids PTA meeting. It's one of the best meeting i have ever attended. Lots of changes were made in the school.
They dont accept parents to bring birthday cakes and refreshments to the school instead you buy story books for your child and he or she should come and put it in the school library. Lots of changes. Thats just one i could remember. Where i see cake chop for my own days.
Parents of nowadays dont believe, their contribution is also needed in educating their children, they think its the work of the school teacher alone.
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by winkmart: 6:22pm
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by Factfinder1(f): 6:23pm
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by Narldon(f): 6:23pm
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by babyfaceafrica: 6:24pm
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by Stephenndidi85: 6:24pm
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by bedspread: 6:25pm
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by Pavore9: 6:25pm
Unfortunately, some parents believes it ends in paying the school fees.
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by teacherbim(f): 6:34pm
So this is not news to you?it's good news to parents that want best for their children
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by datola: 6:40pm
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by vicfuntop(f): 6:41pm
Victornezzar, My parents gave me a solid foundation. You can't transfer your work to your assignment book without showing mum. She slapped me into knowing how to use been and being.
I remember, she would stay up late with me for my assignments especially on Thursdays in primary school. Internet wasn't in our home then. So we would search all her science books and call whomever might know what she doesn't know. We carried enough practicals at home most especially on plants. I understood photosynthesis from one of those practicals.
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by ifyalways(f): 6:43pm
Pavore9:Sad but true.
See them lamenting all over social media this holidays period. Some have already shipped off their wards to 8am to 6pm daily summer school.
*sighs*
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by WeirdoNg: 6:45pm
A lot of parents just pay tuition and that's all
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by tosyne2much(m): 6:50pm
The funniest thing is that some parents usually lead their children to wrong career path just because they want them to study courses that will make them brag to their friends and neighbours
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by Victornezzar: 7:01pm
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by Ademat7(m): 7:08pm
I tutor grade 2-4 in after school here in Lagos, sincerely some parent don't hv the "follow up character" which is not good, education start from home
P.S: if the foundation be destroyed what can the righteous do?
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by musicwriter(m): 7:10pm
This's exactly the opposite of my own education. Had to do everything on my own and its the best!.
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by vicfuntop(f): 7:12pm
It seems your mum was stricter.
|Re: Parental Role In Child Education by Victornezzar: 7:15pm
