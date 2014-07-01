Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live (5688 Views)

Southampton Vs Arsenal (0 - 2) On 10th May 2017 / Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live / FA Cup: Southampton Vs Arsenal (0 - 5) On 28th January 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply) (Go Down)

As long as Wenger is in charge Arsenal will never win a major trophy 1 Like





Sallah oya do the thing before you commot go egypt Who else noticed that aminat508 always dissapear when arsenal is downSallah oya do the thing before you commot go egypt





Come Assnal, draw soup.



So Liverpool pushed us to the 6th place? No o.Come Assnal, draw soup. 1 Like

TRAILBLAIZER:

Stats dnt lie Only stats against Chelsea do lie

See Tottenham stats last weekend nah Only stats against Chelsea do lieSee Tottenham stats last weekend nah

Ozil no just work at all

goals. We need more goals to seal the game

Abeg which channel dey show am on MOBDRO I want to sanction the way them go beat arsenal today.

arsenal go still win

CaptPlanet:

Ozil no just work at all He's on holiday just like Wenger's brain He's on holiday just like Wenger's brain

bartz025:

Abeg which channel dey show am on MOBDRO

I want to sanction the way them go beat arsenal today. Try sportsnet 2. Try sportsnet 2.

I swear Liverpool is in fire.

I am ashamed.

edwife:

So Liverpool pushed us to the 6th place? No o.



Come Assnal, draw soup.



Arsenal going to championship Arsenal going to championship

this arsenal team mumu no be small,where's rilwayne001,aminat508 & demmzy15?

Remember when Arsenal had players like Viera, ljunberg, henry...now it's welbeck, chamberlain etc....so bad

bartz025:

Abeg which channel dey show am on MOBDRO

I want to sanction the way them go beat arsenal today. Sportsnet world Sportsnet world

Who saw what wijnaldum did to ramsey 3 Likes

goal

Wengerlistic wenger no lele







Yeye team I wonder how this as$nal team take get fansYeye team 1 Like





LIV 2-0 ARS Mukina2, e don happen againLIV 2-0 ARS 1 Like

Goaaaaaal... Mane

What a goaaaal from mane

Goaaaaaaaaal



Sadio maneeeeeeeee

Make I Sidon dey wash the march quietly,this is is not the best of time to mention mukiana2 1 Like

Maneeeeeeeee

this is turning to raping

mane is a beast!!!!! mane is a beast!!!!!

mane!!!!! goal!!!!!. GGMU!!!Red Devil. just here to observe.. i want Liverpool to flog arsenal silly 1 Like

Goal Mane they don kill arsenal

EgusiShankly:

hahahahaha.... abeg na,pity them They cn dissappoint for Africa...





I dey pity their frnds They cn dissappoint for Africa...I dey pity their frnds