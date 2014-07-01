₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by oloriooko(m): 4:31pm
As long as Wenger is in charge Arsenal will never win a major trophy
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by Mediapace: 4:31pm
Who else noticed that aminat508 always dissapear when arsenal is down
Sallah oya do the thing before you commot go egypt
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 4:32pm
So Liverpool pushed us to the 6th place? No o.
Come Assnal, draw soup.
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by FuckBooy: 4:32pm
TRAILBLAIZER:Only stats against Chelsea do lie
See Tottenham stats last weekend nah
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by CaptPlanet(m): 4:32pm
Ozil no just work at all
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by redbeans(m): 4:32pm
goals. We need more goals to seal the game
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by bartz025(m): 4:33pm
Abeg which channel dey show am on MOBDRO I want to sanction the way them go beat arsenal today.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by Neimar: 4:33pm
arsenal go still win
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by oloriooko(m): 4:34pm
CaptPlanet:He's on holiday just like Wenger's brain
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by Unlimited22: 4:34pm
bartz025:Try sportsnet 2.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by sgtponzihater1: 4:35pm
I swear Liverpool is in fire.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by alfa666: 4:36pm
I am ashamed.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 4:36pm
edwife:Arsenal going to championship
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by haffaze777(m): 4:36pm
this arsenal team mumu no be small,where's rilwayne001,aminat508 & demmzy15?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by kstyle2(m): 4:36pm
Remember when Arsenal had players like Viera, ljunberg, henry...now it's welbeck, chamberlain etc....so bad
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by Unlimited22: 4:38pm
bartz025:Sportsnet world
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 4:38pm
Who saw what wijnaldum did to ramsey
3 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 4:38pm
goal
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by Omooba77: 4:38pm
Wengerlistic wenger no lele
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by toseen7: 4:38pm
I wonder how this as$nal team take get fans
Yeye team
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 4:38pm
Mukina2, e don happen again
LIV 2-0 ARS
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by Rasbel(m): 4:38pm
Goaaaaaal... Mane
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by yinkus204(m): 4:38pm
What a goaaaal from mane
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 4:38pm
Goaaaaaaaaal
Sadio maneeeeeeeee
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by enemyofprogress: 4:38pm
Make I Sidon dey wash the march quietly,this is is not the best of time to mention mukiana2
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by fredoooooo: 4:39pm
Maneeeeeeeee
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by haffaze777(m): 4:39pm
this is turning to raping
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by Shittaakeem(m): 4:39pm
mane is a beast!!!!! mane is a beast!!!!!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by hiroz(m): 4:39pm
mane!!!!! goal!!!!!. GGMU!!!Red Devil. just here to observe.. i want Liverpool to flog arsenal silly
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 4:39pm
Goal Mane they don kill arsenal
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by oshe11(m): 4:39pm
EgusiShankly:They cn dissappoint for Africa...
I dey pity their frnds
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (2 - 0) - Live by holluwai(m): 4:39pm
I wan buy Man U form abeg
1 Like
