Hull City Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 27th August 2016 / Southampton Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 26th December 2015 / Champions League Group Stage Draw On 27th August 2015
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by ghettodreamz(m): 5:26pm
Oh my
That was so close... Mane
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by hysteriabox(m): 5:27pm
Damn.,, Liverpool the real Robin Hood of EPL
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by Gtoosmooth(m): 5:27pm
Arsenal go smell relegation this season I swear.... Chelsea all the way...
6 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by redbeans(m): 5:27pm
Lalas247:abi... Our players are saving his ass. Mane just missed again
2 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by nobleblood: 5:27pm
But how did we get from "invisible" to being so visible.
2 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by anyaclinton: 5:27pm
#Arsenal is Dying slowly... Pray4WengerAndArsenal...
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by Sanchez01: 5:27pm
And another report would surface tomorrow about how an unfortunate fellow committed suicide because of this mumu club
9 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 5:28pm
[quote author=Viking007 post=59877067][/quote]
Sorry oooooh
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by Deadprez: 5:28pm
Lalas247 so you be KOP too?
One bottle of Andre for you
Mukina2, assept my seenparty
2 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by Singapore1(m): 5:29pm
EgusiShankly:I think they should sell him and buy better defenders as backup
They have milner and lallana for midfield
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by sirfee(m): 5:29pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 5:30pm
nobleblood:
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by toseen7: 5:30pm
This Holding can't even see bench at Chelsea......
Nonsense players too plenty for As$nal
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by Ilerioluwa02: 5:30pm
Arsenal has gone finish..!!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 5:31pm
Arsenal will be relegated
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by yemaldo(m): 5:31pm
Poor arsenal. Fooled by wenger
I think I'll stop watching our games for now, I no wan die young
6 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by patola080(m): 5:31pm
ghettodreamz:Liverpool always F*****k Arsenal anyhow y
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by nanadeeva01(f): 5:31pm
Blood of arsene wenger. assnal re losing i don bliv it
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by oloriooko(m): 5:31pm
Holding is the most useless defender on the pitch
Arsene is just like bubu, he has refused to resign even when all is falling apart
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by Batam(m): 5:31pm
Arsene Wenger has lost touch of coaching tactics. He should just honorably resigned his post to give another coach chance. I can see more humiliation in the next away game @ Chelsea
2 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by Deadprez: 5:31pm
Sturridge in
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by TrollTrap: 5:31pm
Lacazette needs to score to make it 3-1.... £201 on my mind
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by redbeans(m): 5:31pm
thoollz:taah. Go check our pedigree against big teams. Indomitable! Fearless! Ferocious
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by Eke40seven(m): 5:32pm
Please, which channel can I watch this on mobdro?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 5:32pm
Guys, what happened at White Hart lane that made Spurs to play at Wembley?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by toseen7: 5:32pm
enemyofprogress:
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 5:32pm
Another goal on the way for Liverpool
Arsenal fans right now
Mane going out
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by Bibidear(f): 5:33pm
This wijnaldum na bad guy
see how he is dribbling them
goal Sturridge gooooaaallll
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by mukina2: 5:33pm
SMH
GOAL
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by femi4: 5:33pm
Unlimited22:Wenger out!
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 5:33pm
End of discussion
2 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (4 - 0) On 27th August 2017 by TRAILBLAIZER: 5:33pm
All i can say is barka d SALLAH i go enjoy dis sallah very well with dis gift ma bois r giving me Redbeans lalas247 lets celebrate oo
2 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) ... (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) ... (20) (Reply)
