That was so close... Mane Oh myThat was so close... Mane

Damn.,, Liverpool the real Robin Hood of EPL

Arsenal go smell relegation this season I swear.... Chelsea all the way... 6 Likes

Haha I can't wait for Arsenal tv

Will make sugar balance and laugh out loud



Karius wetin dey worry this guy .. I swear if Assnal score h with the rubbish he is doing

Redbeans warn dat goalie he they play dangerous game abi... Our players are saving his ass. Mane just missed again abi... Our players are saving his ass. Mane just missed again 2 Likes

But how did we get from "invisible" to being so visible. 2 Likes

#Arsenal is Dying slowly... Pray4WengerAndArsenal...

And another report would surface tomorrow about how an unfortunate fellow committed suicide because of this mumu club 9 Likes



One bottle of Andre for you







Lalas247 so you be KOP too?

abeg,na where coutinho wan play for this team sef?..



I'm seriously wondering oh I think they should sell him and buy better defenders as backup

They have milner and lallana for midfield I think they should sell him and buy better defenders as backupThey have milner and lallana for midfield

But how did we get from "invisible" to being so visible.

This Holding can't even see bench at Chelsea......

Nonsense players too plenty for As$nal 1 Like

Arsenal has gone finish..!!

Arsenal will be relegated 1 Like

Poor arsenal. Fooled by wenger

I think I'll stop watching our games for now, I no wan die young 6 Likes

Arsenal fans how market?



#YNWA Liverpool always F*****k Arsenal anyhow y Liverpool always F*****k Arsenal anyhow y 1 Like

Blood of arsene wenger. assnal re losing i don bliv it

Holding is the most useless defender on the pitch

Arsene is just like bubu, he has refused to resign even when all is falling apart

Arsene Wenger has lost touch of coaching tactics. He should just honorably resigned his post to give another coach chance. I can see more humiliation in the next away game @ Chelsea

Sturridge in

Lacazette needs to score to make it 3-1.... £201 on my mind

E fe je Iya. Madrid b like arsenal abi taah. Go check our pedigree against big teams. Indomitable! Fearless! Ferocious taah. Go check our pedigree against big teams. Indomitable! Fearless! Ferocious

Please, which channel can I watch this on mobdro?

Guys, what happened at White Hart lane that made Spurs to play at Wembley?

e sweet me for body,e do me like sey I dey release

Another goal on the way for Liverpool

Arsenal fans right now



Mane going out

This wijnaldum na bad guy

see how he is dribbling them

goal Sturridge gooooaaallll

GOAL

Where is femi4? Wenger out!

End of discussion