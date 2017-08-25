Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue (7086 Views)

How To Startup A Freelance Makeup Business As A Student / African Time & The Entrepreneur / Photos: Truck Crashes In Jos, Covers Almost The Entire Road (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This edition of The Entrepreneur Africa also featured lots of other inspiring contents that can help aspiring entrepreneurs get bigger. To get the FREE digital copy of the magazine, click on the link below:

www.theentrepreneurafrica.com/download The Nigerian veteran rapper, Michael Stephens (popularly called Ruggedman) looked all business and executive on the cover of August 2017 Edition of The Entrepreneur Africa Magazine. The magazine, which is one of Africa's top business magazines, got the pioneer musician to share his story of transformation from a core rap artist to a businessman. He also took out time to clear some of the controversies that have trailed him over the years.This edition of The Entrepreneur Africa also featured lots of other inspiring contents that can help aspiring entrepreneurs get bigger. To get the FREE digital copy of the magazine, click on the link below:

God has been so good to me...So i made it today ..First to comment 6 Likes

So ruggedman too now wanted to engagement into businesses when he can not sang again. 1 Like

...

Good one

all the best

Ruggedi baba

RESPECT.!

Recession bring out the hidden talent humans.

How much him get......mtcheeewww! Enterpreneur don cheap.

Good one, at least he can use his popularity to boost his business.

The dude that brought 9ICE to limelight ...

Yet the mofo 9ice became ungrateful afterwards. 4 Likes

Ruggedy baba 1 Like

Hmm

Thank God you were able to discover your real calling on time ruggedybaba 1 Like

Buhari take Nigeria back the way we are in 2015 1 Like

Thank God you were able to discover your real calling on time ruggedybaba[color=#000099][/color]

That is the Igbo man in him. Reason why you never hear of ex celebrities of Igbo origin going broke later in life unlike their counterparts from yonder who go abegging later in life. The Igbo celebrity knows he won't last on the scene forever and makes adequate plans for retirement while those from the other side rock life as if $ will flow freely forever.



Check out Kanu Nwankwo, Okocha, Uche Okechukwu, Rugged man, 2shots etc. 3 Likes 1 Share





Abeg people where mode 9 dey now Ruggedybaba my number1 rapper way back I salute u.Abeg people where mode 9 dey now 1 Like



Yet the mofo 9ice became ungrateful afterwards. Oga what u don't know u don't. He never brought 9ice to limelight, the track make dem talk by 2shot did that. And moreover is he d one that compose 9ice's verse and chorus in the track(Atewo mo ba la)that gave both of them fame? Fine he was in d industry before 9ice, but 9ice was a diamond in the gutter bro!

[quote author=coolhamid post=59818440]The dude that brought 9ICE to limelight ...Yet the mofo 9ice became ungrateful afterwards. Oga what u don't know u don't. He never brought 9ice to limelight, the track make dem talk by 2shot did that. And moreover is he d one that compose 9ice's verse and chorus in the track(Atewo mo ba la)that gave both of them fame? Fine he was in d industry before 9ice, but 9ice was a diamond in the gutter bro!

RIPEnglish:

So ruggedman too now wanted to engagement into businesses when he can not sang again. Yes jare.. Sang has lefted him Yes jare.. Sang has lefted him 1 Like

nwabobo:

That is the Igbo man in him. Reason why you never hear of ex celebrities of Igbo origin going broke later in life unlike their counterparts from yonder who go abegging later in life. The Igbo celebrity knows he won't last on the scene forever and makes adequate plans for retirement while those from the other side rock life as if $ will flow freely forever.



Check out Kanu Nwankwo, Okocha, Uche Okechukwu, Rugged man, 2shots etc.





Oga carry ur tribal comment commot here Oga carry ur tribal comment commot here 3 Likes

nice



Get out the streets and build the community niceGet out the streets and build the community

Doesn't look very business-like

Godson201333:

God has been so good to me...So i made it today ..First to comment congrats! What an achievement. Lol. congrats! What an achievement. Lol.

nwabobo:

That is the Igbo man in him. Reason why you never hear of ex celebrities of Igbo origin going broke later in life unlike their counterparts from yonder who go abegging later in life. The Igbo celebrity knows he won't last on the scene forever and makes adequate plans for retirement while those from the other side rock life as if $ will flow freely forever.



Check out Kanu Nwankwo, Okocha, Uche Okechukwu, Rugged man, 2shots etc.







Incase yall wondering how it started, here is the first shot Incase yall wondering how it started, here is the first shot

Ruggedy baba opomulero

Ezezima2012:

Good one

Godson201333:

God has been so good to me...So i made it today ..First to comment ooni'se ni.....u no get work? ooni'se ni.....u no get work?

Godson201333:

God has been so good to me...So i made it today ..First to comment tnk God for ur life tnk God for ur life

nwabobo:

That is the Igbo man in him. Reason why you never hear of ex celebrities of Igbo origin going broke later in life unlike their counterparts from yonder who go abegging later in life. The Igbo celebrity knows he won't last on the scene forever and makes adequate plans for retirement while those from the other side rock life as if $ will flow freely forever.



Check out Kanu Nwankwo, Okocha, Uche Okechukwu, Rugged man, 2shots etc.



I'm interested in knowing za oza ones I'm interested in knowing za oza ones