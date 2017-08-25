₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,519 members, 3,747,964 topics. Date: Friday, 25 August 2017 at 05:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue (7086 Views)
How To Startup A Freelance Makeup Business As A Student / African Time & The Entrepreneur / Photos: Truck Crashes In Jos, Covers Almost The Entire Road (1) (2) (3) (4)
|From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by LionBaba(m): 4:28pm On Aug 18
The Nigerian veteran rapper, Michael Stephens (popularly called Ruggedman) looked all business and executive on the cover of August 2017 Edition of The Entrepreneur Africa Magazine. The magazine, which is one of Africa's top business magazines, got the pioneer musician to share his story of transformation from a core rap artist to a businessman. He also took out time to clear some of the controversies that have trailed him over the years.
This edition of The Entrepreneur Africa also featured lots of other inspiring contents that can help aspiring entrepreneurs get bigger. To get the FREE digital copy of the magazine, click on the link below:
www.theentrepreneurafrica.com/download
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by Godson201333(m): 3:55pm
God has been so good to me...So i made it today ..First to comment
6 Likes
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by RIPEnglish: 3:56pm
So ruggedman too now wanted to engagement into businesses when he can not sang again.
1 Like
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by mctovi: 3:56pm
...
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by Ezezima2012(m): 3:57pm
Good one
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by okedoyinolabisi(f): 3:57pm
all the best
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by tamonokare: 3:57pm
Ruggedi baba
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by koolcat: 3:57pm
RESPECT.!
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by telim: 3:57pm
Recession bring out the hidden talent humans.
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by sundilazo(m): 3:58pm
How much him get......mtcheeewww! Enterpreneur don cheap.
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by Teewhy2: 3:58pm
Good one, at least he can use his popularity to boost his business.
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by coolhamid(m): 3:58pm
The dude that brought 9ICE to limelight ...
Yet the mofo 9ice became ungrateful afterwards.
4 Likes
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by SkenolProp(m): 3:59pm
Ruggedy baba
1 Like
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by leksmedia: 4:00pm
Hmm
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by Blessedman3056: 4:00pm
Thank God you were able to discover your real calling on time ruggedybaba
1 Like
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by sunny63(m): 4:00pm
Buhari take Nigeria back the way we are in 2015
1 Like
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by Blessedman3056: 4:01pm
Thank God you were able to discover your real calling on time ruggedybaba[color=#000099][/color]
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by nwabobo: 4:04pm
That is the Igbo man in him. Reason why you never hear of ex celebrities of Igbo origin going broke later in life unlike their counterparts from yonder who go abegging later in life. The Igbo celebrity knows he won't last on the scene forever and makes adequate plans for retirement while those from the other side rock life as if $ will flow freely forever.
Check out Kanu Nwankwo, Okocha, Uche Okechukwu, Rugged man, 2shots etc.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by dammiecool(m): 4:08pm
Ruggedybaba my number1 rapper way back I salute u.
Abeg people where mode 9 dey now
1 Like
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by sunkomite(m): 4:08pm
[quote author=coolhamid post=59818440]The dude that brought 9ICE to limelight ...
Yet the mofo 9ice became ungrateful afterwards. Oga what u don't know u don't. He never brought 9ice to limelight, the track make dem talk by 2shot did that. And moreover is he d one that compose 9ice's verse and chorus in the track(Atewo mo ba la)that gave both of them fame? Fine he was in d industry before 9ice, but 9ice was a diamond in the gutter bro!
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by Omotayor123(f): 4:09pm
RIPEnglish:Yes jare.. Sang has lefted him
1 Like
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by dammiecool(m): 4:09pm
nwabobo:
Oga carry ur tribal comment commot here
3 Likes
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by AAinEqGuinea: 4:10pm
nice
Get out the streets and build the community
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by safarigirl(f): 4:11pm
Doesn't look very business-like
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by venai(m): 4:11pm
Godson201333:congrats! What an achievement. Lol.
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by IamOpemipo(m): 4:11pm
nwabobo:
Incase yall wondering how it started, here is the first shot
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by Harbeyg09(m): 4:12pm
Ruggedy baba opomulero
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by karo007: 4:13pm
Ezezima2012:
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by Nelchuksmandela(m): 4:13pm
Godson201333:ooni'se ni.....u no get work?
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by karo007: 4:15pm
Godson201333:tnk God for ur life
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by AuroraB(f): 4:15pm
nwabobo:I'm interested in knowing za oza ones
|Re: From Music To Business, As Ruggedman Covers The Entrepreneur Africa August Issue by nwabobo: 4:17pm
AuroraB:
Na for my mouth you wan hear say Rev. Fr. dey wear trouser?
Shocking: Actress Mercy Johnson Banned From Acting In Any Nollywood Movie / Cool And Funny Tattoos / Meet The Real Life "Barbie Doll And Ken Doll"
Viewing this topic: cathytemi(f), emblem2d(m), legenddimex(m), mebad(m), ifyeez, Danieldanish, bonifieldstun(m), oshiokpu(m), Fortunesmart(m), yankidelta(m), ZorGBUooeh, donmatin(m), Xfemt(m), ayenikzee(m), Rowlandjude(m), alaminblaze(m), Lexusgs430, Tedassie(m), senny4ril2424(m), offorbuike and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20