|Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 1:21pm On Aug 19
In my experience I've found there a lot of reasons why many "Christians" are not really Christians and many than I imagine have wrestled with their consciences over this. While few have been able to own up, many have found the smooth way out...LIVE IN DELUSIONS.
So here is why you need to know why you are genuine or just an empty professor. Why? Do you believe the Bible is of God? Sure you do! so how do you think you can pretend it doesn't really matter what it says and still be accepted by God when keeping the Word is loving God, being Christian?
Not to waste time, here are very strong reasons why you are most likely not a Christian and why you need to seek God in truth.
1. You have no genuine hatred for sin : This is one of the powerful marks of a false Christian. He loves his sinful lifestyle. He clubs, fornicates, steals, lies, all through and doesn't get chastised for them. He has not the Holy Spirit in him to grieve and cause him to repent. Many atimes he runs to religious gatherings, "church" to massage his conscience, pats and assures himself that as long as he calls on God once in a while, visits his local "church" and respects his "pastor" he is good to go. This person also thinks God does not mean His word when His word says He cannot behold iniquity and all doers of evil will have no inheritance in His Kingdom. To him, God must have been joking or would change His mind on the day of judgment and pity them.
"Surely God cannot punish us forever because of sins" His heart deceives him and then he seeks for teachers/pastors/prophets who would be easy with him!
One of the first works the HolySpirit does in a sinner is to convict him of sin."Hey buddy you got a wrong view of sin, sin is a big deal" And to teach us to live godly and uprightly.
John 16:8
And when he is come, he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment:
Titus 2:11-14
For the grace of God has appeared that offers salvation to all people.
It teaches us to say “No” to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright and godly lives in this present age,
A Christian is saved from sin not in sin. There is a difference between hating sin and sinning. We cannot truly hate sin if the HolySpirit is not in us. Not that we would not sin but we would always be in a state of repentance, seeking for Grace as we trust in God to purge and purify us for Himself.
2, You don't like the company of passionate Christians Had to use passionate for emphasis. Who is a Christian? Someone with great passion for Christ. Who loves God and wants other people saved too. A man who has great conviction goes about like a "mad man" telling people about what he has found But one with no conviction or little has nothing much to say. And a Christian has great conviction as evidenced in the Bible! Everyone that was saved wanted others saved too! You got life, you want same for others, so you always talk about it! And even risk your life!
Almost all false Christians disassociate themselves from this people SUBTLY. why? Because they have little or nothing to contribute. And yes, they don't really love God so they are better of with other people that are not crazy about Him. Why keep friends with people who are the direct opposite of you and even judge what you do as wrong. It's very logical for them to stay away but they would not escape judgement because they love not God or those born of Him but only give lip service.
John13:35 By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.
John3:20 Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed.
3, You pick what you want from the Bible and ignore the rest It takes a man with complete lack of fear of God to do this. What he is invariably saying is that he is the final authority over his life not God's word.
-For though the Bible says all men should repent, he would not teach that repentance unto life is giving by God alone.
-He would teach an empty grace that permits sin.
-He would not teach Grace at all but legalism because "many around have abused Grace."
-He would tell people we are in the dispensation of grace and still require them to do something as lawful as tithing.
- He would tell people to touch this and touch not this, and won't teach them the whole counsel of God in order to keep them enslaved.
etc People who Cherry pick have no regard for God's word and are striving with God. They want to be on the throne! False Christian.
4, You don't care about sound doctrines Oh yeah. A false Christian may care about doctrines but I bet you they better not be what he/she doesn't prefer in a religious sense. She prefers to wear long skirts and cover her hair, she wants a doctrine that says this is how a Christian woman should dress and a good way to earn a heavenly ticket! She finds teachers who would encourage her.
When you talk of God's grace, election, predestination as taught in the scriptures she immediately rebukes and labels you a false Christian looking for every means to sin! So what does she understand by Grace? absolutely nothing Just tell her to do this and do that and she is okay.
A false Christian has no desire to search the scriptures and learn sound doctrines that would help in time of need and edify them, they'd rather listen to the doctrines of men. And the most awful is, since we judge others according to our beliefs these false Christians run into trouble with God for judging unrighteously. John7:24 For have you noticed they judge by appearance!
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 2:01pm On Aug 19
5 The message of the cross is vague to you
All your life you heard Christ died for sinners but its weird when you really want to look at it. You wonder why he had to die on a tree and if there was no other way out for men. When you behold him on the cross, you can't see your sin upon him like everyone says because well you still sin. You can't understand the resurrection cos sin still has a strong hold on you even after "giving your life to Christ" or being born in a "Christian family" You would wonder why He is the saviour or how his death made a difference but you are afraid of labels so you don't want to seek to find answers. You might look "Antichrist" to other false religious Christians who just want to live as they want. Nothing adds up to you!
If you were bolder you would confess the message of the cross is foolishness to you (sin makes you shy too and hides you from the truth.)
But what is foolishness to you is what has saved the passionate Christians!
6, You are not sure you are saved This isn't the occasional weakening of faith that needs strengthening through prayer, studying of the word or fellowship, this is a whole different kind of doubt that comes from lack of saving faith. If you are not sure that you will be with Jesus once you pass on, it's a telling sign that you are not saved. And the gospel you heard only came by word with no assurance or power. You are just hoping you make it? You wont if you are not sure.The stern warning from Paul to the Corinthians about knowing for sure if they are in the faith should not be taken lightly. It is very important for us to know our stand else we stand no where with God
[[[ Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Do you not realize that Christ Jesus is in you--unless, of course, you fail the test? ]]]
2Corinthians 13:5
Think about this. Was there a man in the Bible that got saved and was still not sure Christ was in him? Was there a man that knew God and lived in doubt of meeting Him after here?
The Christian is such a "mysterious" being that his life ceased the day he got saved. He felt the agony of suffering and burden of death. And also the newness of life, a different life. Can you say the same? Have you reached that point where you realize you have no life but Christ. People say "go get a life" They tell you to go make a meaning out of your life, be ambitious, aim for the good things of life. But a Christian has no life to live anymore, he only has Christ who is now his life.
When Christ, who is your life, appears, then you also will appear with him in glory.[/ Colossians 3:4
If this is the case for a man, how can he think he is not sure yet if he would be with the Lord when he dies.
I mean he has Christ/Light in him, he was dead and brought to life, how can he be in the dark about his faith? If Lazarus knew he was alive again when Christ commanded him to come forth how can you not know you alive when God brings you to life. Except you are yet dead in your sins
And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins;
Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 8:41am On Aug 20
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by ifenes(m): 9:16am On Aug 20
They ain't Christians because their level of reasoning well developed and they can detect lies better than the Christians.
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by CAPSLOCKED: 10:14am On Aug 20
THE ONLY DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TRUE CHRISTIANS AND FALSE CHRISTIANS IS "NOTHING".
THEY'RE ALL THE SAME HYPOCRITICAL, JUDGEMENTAL, "CHERRY-PICKING" PACK OF WOLVES IN SHEEP CLOTHING.
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by MuttleyLaff: 10:54am On Aug 20
An2elect2:An2elect2, are you a christian?
Do you address yourself as a christian?
Do you answer back when being called a christian?
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 11:08am On Aug 20
MuttleyLaff:Yes I'm a Christian. Why?
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by MuttleyLaff: 11:26am On Aug 20
An2elect2:Thanks for your prompt response
but I don't think you really are
because that's not what God calls you, it's what the world calls you or says who you are.
Here is the why(s):
Are you a nigger?
Do you address yourself as a nigger?
Do you answer back when being called a nigger?
Have you now begun to catch the drift?
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 11:35am On Aug 20
MuttleyLaff:
Maybe you have a problem with the name "Christian" The thread is about the common meaning of what a Christian is not historical lessons on where the word originated from. So you get let the thread be just as everyone understands
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by MuttleyLaff: 11:49am On Aug 20
An2elect2:Just because it's common, don't mean it is right.
Bottom line, is God never calls anyone a Christian, Jesus never called anyone a Christian, the disciples never themselves Christians, Peter never called anyone a Christian, Paul never called anyone a Christian.
You will be asked:
Who do people think you are?
Who do you think you are?
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 6:06pm On Aug 22
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 12:06pm On Aug 27
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by Didov1(f): 12:59pm On Aug 27
MuttleyLaff:...yh.people called paul n is brothers{brothers in christ}christians in antioch ......first...what do u mean by d word CHRISTIAN..to my own understanding..it means a follower of christ,someone who is christlike.........nice writeup op..
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 4:38pm On Aug 27
Didov1:Thanks for stopping by
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 11:59am On Sep 03
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 8:32am On Sep 10
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by MuttleyLaff: 9:30am On Sep 10
Didov1:The Christi-anos or Christian slur word used by King Agrippa or the people at Antioch,
that Peter and the disciples took exception to did not and doesn't etymologically mean follower of christ
Four groups of people follow(ed) Jesus,
(i.e. namely: the Crowd, the Curious, the Committed and the Committee)
Each four qualify to be called follower of christ
King Agrippa or the people at Antioch know this and so Christi-anos or Christian to them didnt mean follower of christ
Nor did it or does it mean ''someone who is christlike''
When the Christi-anos or Christian mocking term was coined by the people of Antioch
and when it was used by King Agrippa, it actually means quite the opposite of ''someone who is christlike''
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 10:02am On Sep 24
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 9:28am On Oct 08
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 10:55am On Oct 15
So you don't think your natural heart can be right atimes. It can't. It's always wrong about God! Turn to God men and women And trust only Him!
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by InsanePsycho(m): 12:15pm On Oct 15
Better to be sane than be a Christian is what I say
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 8:39am On Oct 29
InsanePsycho:That's like saying better be sane than wise and sane. I think you are mixing up gullible people with Christians. Even at that, no matter how gullible someone is I won't call them insane, preferably vain and deceived.
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by An2elect2: 8:08am
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by 0temAtum: 9:32am
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by ChuksEpells: 9:32am
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by Saintsbrown(m): 9:32am
Seeing Christians thinking that Christianity is the only religion on earth baffles me a lot.
|Re: Reasons Why You May Not Be A Christian After All by yeyerolling: 9:33am
98% of nigerian xtains are not really xtains
