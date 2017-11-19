In my experience I've found there a lot of reasons why many "Christians" are not really Christians and many than I imagine have wrestled with their consciences over this. While few have been able to own up, many have found the smooth way out...LIVE IN DELUSIONS.



So here is why you need to know why you are genuine or just an empty professor. Why? Do you believe the Bible is of God? Sure you do! so how do you think you can pretend it doesn't really matter what it says and still be accepted by God when keeping the Word is loving God, being Christian?



Not to waste time, here are very strong reasons why you are most likely not a Christian and why you need to seek God in truth.



1. You have no genuine hatred for sin : This is one of the powerful marks of a false Christian. He loves his sinful lifestyle. He clubs, fornicates, steals, lies, all through and doesn't get chastised for them. He has not the Holy Spirit in him to grieve and cause him to repent. Many atimes he runs to religious gatherings, "church" to massage his conscience, pats and assures himself that as long as he calls on God once in a while, visits his local "church" and respects his "pastor" he is good to go. This person also thinks God does not mean His word when His word says He cannot behold iniquity and all doers of evil will have no inheritance in His Kingdom. To him, God must have been joking or would change His mind on the day of judgment and pity them.



"Surely God cannot punish us forever because of sins" His heart deceives him and then he seeks for teachers/pastors/prophets who would be easy with him!







One of the first works the HolySpirit does in a sinner is to convict him of sin."Hey buddy you got a wrong view of sin, sin is a big deal" And to teach us to live godly and uprightly.



John 16:8

And when he is come, he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment:



Titus 2:11-14

For the grace of God has appeared that offers salvation to all people.

It teaches us to say “No” to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright and godly lives in this present age,



~~~~~~~••••••~~~~~~~~•••~~~~~~~~

A Christian is saved from sin not in sin. There is a difference between hating sin and sinning. We cannot truly hate sin if the HolySpirit is not in us. Not that we would not sin but we would always be in a state of repentance, seeking for Grace as we trust in God to purge and purify us for Himself.



2, You don't like the company of passionate Christians Had to use passionate for emphasis. Who is a Christian? Someone with great passion for Christ. Who loves God and wants other people saved too. A man who has great conviction goes about like a "mad man" telling people about what he has found But one with no conviction or little has nothing much to say. And a Christian has great conviction as evidenced in the Bible! Everyone that was saved wanted others saved too! You got life, you want same for others, so you always talk about it! And even risk your life!



Almost all false Christians disassociate themselves from this people SUBTLY. why? Because they have little or nothing to contribute. And yes, they don't really love God so they are better of with other people that are not crazy about Him. Why keep friends with people who are the direct opposite of you and even judge what you do as wrong. It's very logical for them to stay away but they would not escape judgement because they love not God or those born of Him but only give lip service.



John13:35 By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.

John3:20 Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed.





3, You pick what you want from the Bible and ignore the rest It takes a man with complete lack of fear of God to do this. What he is invariably saying is that he is the final authority over his life not God's word.



-For though the Bible says all men should repent, he would not teach that repentance unto life is giving by God alone.



-He would teach an empty grace that permits sin.



-He would not teach Grace at all but legalism because "many around have abused Grace."



-He would tell people we are in the dispensation of grace and still require them to do something as lawful as tithing.



- He would tell people to touch this and touch not this, and won't teach them the whole counsel of God in order to keep them enslaved.



etc People who Cherry pick have no regard for God's word and are striving with God. They want to be on the throne! False Christian.



4, You don't care about sound doctrines Oh yeah. A false Christian may care about doctrines but I bet you they better not be what he/she doesn't prefer in a religious sense. She prefers to wear long skirts and cover her hair, she wants a doctrine that says this is how a Christian woman should dress and a good way to earn a heavenly ticket! She finds teachers who would encourage her.



When you talk of God's grace, election, predestination as taught in the scriptures she immediately rebukes and labels you a false Christian looking for every means to sin! So what does she understand by Grace? absolutely nothing Just tell her to do this and do that and she is okay.



A false Christian has no desire to search the scriptures and learn sound doctrines that would help in time of need and edify them, they'd rather listen to the doctrines of men. And the most awful is, since we judge others according to our beliefs these false Christians run into trouble with God for judging unrighteously. John7:24 For have you noticed they judge by appearance! 8 Likes