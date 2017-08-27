₦airaland Forum

Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by nobleblood: 1:02pm
As Wenger will say, who trophy help!

Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Xlpacks(m): 1:05pm
FT.
Chelsea 3 -1 Everton.
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Truckpusher(m): 1:06pm
It's time to take our place again . It's blues !!
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Exempted: 1:06pm
We the Man Utd Fans just arrived cheesy

Ystd these noise makers (Chelsea Fans) were on rampage on our thread causing nuisance....

Today is pay back. Hope my Utd colleaques are here with me

Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by dessz(m): 1:06pm
our haters (red mugus) will be praying for Everton like

Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by SmartyPants: 1:08pm
Should be an interesting battle between Kante and Gueye
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Thylord(m): 1:15pm
full time draw fall on them.
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by mokoshalb(m): 1:16pm
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by sexaddict08(m): 1:21pm
optional1:
Here I am








hmmm, cahill suspension? Thats not what i am seeing oh...

But wait i see a name starting with letter *M* on his jersey he will score the second goal..

Hmmm, i see many goals in this match.. Both teams will score both in first and second half.. The winning goal might be a penalty not sure but it will be at 90mins+


hmmmm what again show me.. I see many cards flying upandown... Chelsea should becareful to avoid red card and major injury to one of the goal scorer and key player.....

Thats all i can see for now.

U feeling like a prophet or what? see ya big head
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by sexaddict08(m): 1:24pm
Xlpacks:
FT. Chelsea 3 -1 Everton.
this scoreline is beautiful...
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Stellie(f): 1:24pm
dessz:
our haters (red mugus) will be praying for Everton like
Just d way u were praying for leicester

Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Stellie(f): 1:25pm
Exempted:
We the Man Utd Fans just arrived cheesy

Ystd these noise makers (Chelsea Fans) were on rampage on our thread causing nuisance....

Today is pay back. Hope my Utd colleaques are here with me

we dy behind u ..
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by sexaddict08(m): 1:25pm
Thylord:
full time draw fall on them.
shut the Bleep up before I break ya head
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by sexaddict08(m): 1:27pm
Stellie:
we dy behind u ..
the haters have arrived... una welcome ooo
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by IloveTrump: 1:28pm
I heard hazard is going to Wigan?
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by sexaddict08(m): 1:28pm
heckymaicon:
Chelsea 1 - 3 Everton
I go nack you jazz ioo
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by mikeeze: 1:28pm
Everton is winning 3-1
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Stellie(f): 1:28pm
sexaddict08:


the haters have arrived... una welcome ooo
hahahahahah thanks.....we dy front row..i hav a feelin chelsea wil dissapoint u guys again
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 1:28pm
Hope everton beat chelsea or draw
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 1:29pm
Game On
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by pyrex23(m): 1:29pm
VickyRotex:

I'm a lady! It means "Keep The Blue Flag Flying High"! Are you a Chelsea Fan
yh since birth.... My bad *maam*

Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by thesis(m): 1:30pm
Which Mobdro station is showing this match please
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Capziggle(m): 1:31pm
Another win for Chelsea today
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Pearlyakin(m): 1:31pm
optional1:
VickyRotex oya come oh
Femi4
SmellingAnus
Robosky02
CaptPlanet
Fredoooooo
Unlimited22
JefferyJamez

Book space OK front row sure pass
Optional my Chelsea friend we are winning today hope you still remember me.

Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by oshe11(m): 1:32pm
Stellie:
we dy behind u ..
Behind him ke....

Wen U dn brk up wit ur current bf n ur nxt is a chelsea fan, na so u go dey shout upblues undecided
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Truckpusher(m): 1:32pm
edwife:
Game On
Goal!!! cheesy
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Chidexsco8448(m): 1:32pm
Alonso ma correct man
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Sniper12: 1:33pm
Both teams to score abeg
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 1:33pm
Fabregas back in, waiting for Hazard and Cahill.
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by oshe11(m): 1:34pm
Bibidear:
Hope everton beat chelsea or draw
If I bite U ehn undecided
Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Adaomalight(f): 1:35pm
Chelsea till infinity grin

