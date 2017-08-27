₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,452 members, 3,751,339 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 01:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live (3290 Views)
Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 / Chelsea Vs Everton (5 - 0) On 5th November 2016 / Chelsea Vs Everton (3 - 3) On 16th January 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by nobleblood: 1:02pm
As Wenger will say, who trophy help!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Xlpacks(m): 1:05pm
FT.
Chelsea 3 -1 Everton.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Truckpusher(m): 1:06pm
It's time to take our place again . It's blues !!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Exempted: 1:06pm
We the Man Utd Fans just arrived
Ystd these noise makers (Chelsea Fans) were on rampage on our thread causing nuisance....
Today is pay back. Hope my Utd colleaques are here with me
6 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by dessz(m): 1:06pm
our haters (red mugus) will be praying for Everton like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by SmartyPants: 1:08pm
Should be an interesting battle between Kante and Gueye
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Thylord(m): 1:15pm
full time draw fall on them.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by mokoshalb(m): 1:16pm
Live Streaming link here: http://livestream.mokoshalb.com/epl-chelsea-vs-everton-live-streaming-link/
GGMU
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by spirited1: 1:18pm
Join ALL FOOTBALL WHATSAPP GROUP were we discus football from all the leagues in the world...the hotest
Message me Join All football lovers whatsap group were we discus football from all the leagues in the world...
Message me +2348068009915
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by sexaddict08(m): 1:21pm
optional1:
U feeling like a prophet or what? see ya big head
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by sexaddict08(m): 1:24pm
Xlpacks:this scoreline is beautiful...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Stellie(f): 1:24pm
dessz:Just d way u were praying for leicester
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Stellie(f): 1:25pm
Exempted:we dy behind u ..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by sexaddict08(m): 1:25pm
Thylord:shut the Bleep up before I break ya head
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by sexaddict08(m): 1:27pm
Stellie:the haters have arrived... una welcome ooo
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by IloveTrump: 1:28pm
I heard hazard is going to Wigan?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by sexaddict08(m): 1:28pm
heckymaicon:I go nack you jazz ioo
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by mikeeze: 1:28pm
Everton is winning 3-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Stellie(f): 1:28pm
sexaddict08:hahahahahah thanks.....we dy front row..i hav a feelin chelsea wil dissapoint u guys again
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 1:28pm
Hope everton beat chelsea or draw
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 1:29pm
Game On
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by pyrex23(m): 1:29pm
VickyRotex:yh since birth.... My bad *maam*
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by thesis(m): 1:30pm
Which Mobdro station is showing this match please
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Capziggle(m): 1:31pm
Another win for Chelsea today
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Pearlyakin(m): 1:31pm
optional1:Optional my Chelsea friend we are winning today hope you still remember me.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by oshe11(m): 1:32pm
Stellie:Behind him ke....
Wen U dn brk up wit ur current bf n ur nxt is a chelsea fan, na so u go dey shout upblues
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Truckpusher(m): 1:32pm
edwife:Goal!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Chidexsco8448(m): 1:32pm
Alonso ma correct man
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Sniper12: 1:33pm
Both teams to score abeg
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 1:33pm
Fabregas back in, waiting for Hazard and Cahill.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by oshe11(m): 1:34pm
Bibidear:If I bite U ehn
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton (0 - 0) - Live by Adaomalight(f): 1:35pm
Chelsea till infinity
Bolton (0) Versus Chelsea (2): Live / Henrik Larsson Signs For Manchester United / Bayern Munich Vs Bayern Leverkusen (3 - 0) On 24th September 2011
Viewing this topic: donnaD(f), Neimar, Germaindefoe(m), Ensho, phemolala07(m), Gaines(m), edwife(f), presh91(m), deprince77, lowsugar, Kingphenome(m), Gbengazzee(m), GreatEvilBeast(m), samyomz(m), Charity05(f), IloveTrump, BOMA2912(m), andysnoopy(m), AyamConfidence(m), empron(m), temizeee(m), mansakhalifa(m), 4kimportX, liab, gr8tstar, iamJ(m), TheArticleNG(m), Testimonies, DoreJoe(m), korlin(m), cnnamoko(m), Aieboocaar(m), kindnyce(m), DelRosa(f), aanexplus(m), Slymonster(m), Flatties, nanadeeva01(f), arabaribiti(m), Gbengageorge, AbuMaryam1(m), xynerise(m), esoboy875(m), allytinted, Nonybest463, miarhpe, Geestunnar(m), haffaze777(m), Kachy1605(m), Emperorone(m), AllenG, clems88(m), Sniper12, Jodeci25(m), olasha1(m), Thylord(m), enyice(m), temmytopsy1(f), YoungB1a(m), cirry, currentprice, thesis(m), yusasiv(m), aieromon(m), FutureLeader00, hebroh(m), emmyclassic(m), omogeyoyo(f), standgifted(m), Enskynelson, bessel10(m), oshe11(m), adexeli(m), Brownhypo(m), ezesj(m), inventor432(m), Alliteration, TinaAnita(f), galaxy15(m), damjane(f), Sh0lar, bluefreddy(m), chinonlove(m), puzzler, kafiz1(m), kaypower1(m), Ballmer, femtech01, malcomvee, kevoh(m), sheylarhh(m), EgusiShankly, DreManuel(m), kolikay(m), debque(m), VictorAB, Benitogucci(m), seunny4lif(m), Dapravo, Oluwatobi09(m), Deadprez, Stellie(f), VickyRotex(f), Bibidear(f) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 39