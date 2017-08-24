Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Do You Think Intertribal Marriage Should Be Encouraged? (3828 Views)

I was having a discussion with a few friends yesterday. I told them emotions aside, intertribal marriages shouldn't be ENCOURAGED.

Why? To preserve our culture, our identity is in our culture. I know alot of products of intertribal marriages that are torn between the question of identity.

I once read where a lady from an intertribal marriage said her mom insisted she married her own tribe as against her dad's.

In many intertribal homes there is this cultural neutrality, and many times there's a power play on the kids among the two in-laws.

Even the bible doesn't encourage intertribal marriage, remeber the instructions Abraham gave to his servant and the fact that Jesus was sent to the jews ONLY initially.

Have you wondered why the Chinese and Koreans do not marry outside their race, why do you think there is that cultural cohesion and reverence with them anywhere they go.

My take is INTERTRIBAL MARRIAGES SHOULDN'T BE ENCOURAGED.

What's your take? Please be factual and intelligent DO NOT APPEAL TO EMOTIONS.



Alot of people are saying "culture evolves". Yes cultures evolve. But fundamentals like identity remains same.

Culture evolves. Identity doesn't. The fact that the Yorubas believe they descended from Oduduwa is UNIQUE TO THEM ALONE AND CAN NEVER EVER EVOLVE.

THE MOMENT IT DOES WE HAVE LOST WHO WE ARE

There will b no drama in your family



There is beauty in diversity.. that's like caging yr self all in the of maintaining cultural heritage..There will b no drama in your family

Yes. Don't forget inter tribal marriages were conducted to form and cement alliances and foster peace between warring tribes.



The idea was you won't go fighting and killing your in-laws, would you?



Secondly, to mingle and acquire good genetic traits.

For instance, if your tribe is not good in business marrying from a tribe that is known to be savvy in business will guarantee your descendants being business savvy. 8 Likes

menxer:

Yes. Don't forget inter tribal marriages were conducted to form and cement alliances and foster peace between warring tribes.



Secondly, to mingle and acquire good genetic traits.



The idea was you won't go fighting and killing your in-laws, would you? What do you mean by the bolded?

Mingle? Where is the place of our identity.

Lalasticlala please is it possible to get more views on this?



menxer:

Yes. Don't forget inter tribal marriages were conducted to form and cement alliances and foster peace between warring tribes.



The idea was you won't go fighting and killing your in-laws, would you? You're not answering the question of identity?

Cultural preservation?

What do you mean by the bolded?
Mingle? Where is the place of our identity.
Lalasticlala please is it possible to get more views on this?
You're not answering the question of identity?
Cultural preservation?
Intertribal marriages can NEVER stop inter ethnic clashes. They will continue to exist till we all die

OrdercityWeb:



What do you mean by the bolded?

Mingle? Where is the place of our identity.

Lalasticlala please is it possible to get more views on this?



You're not answering the question of identity?

Cultural preservation?

Intertribal marriages can NEVER stop inter ethnic clashes. They will continue to exist till we all die

There is nothing like cultural preservation (Except in the sense of historical artifacts), culture changes and evolves are we do.



There is nothing like cultural preservation (Except in the sense of historical artifacts), culture changes and evolves are we do.

If we had insisted on using clay tablets to write because that was our cultural way of writing, do you think you would be typing on that device right now? though the device is a Samsung "tablet" it is not a clay "tablet." meaning we have evolved from the culture of using clay tablets to Samsung tablets.

menxer:





There is nothing like cultural preservation, culture changes and evolves are we do. Except in the sense of historical artifacts.



If we had insisted on using clay tablets to write because that was our cultural way of writing, do you think you would be typing on that device right now? though the device is a Samsung "tablet" it is not a clay "tablet." meaning we have evolved from the culture of using clay tablets to Samsung tablets. You are digressing. That's not my point.

What i mean by cultural preservation is THE VALUES OF A PEOPLE NOT THEIR TECHNOLOGY. Technology evolves.

.

BUT OUR VALUES NEVER CHANGES and if they are not passed down to the next generation they will become extinct.

Now you've not still answered the question of IDENTITY?

You are digressing. That's not my point.
What i mean by cultural preservation is THE VALUES OF A PEOPLE NOT THEIR TECHNOLOGY. Technology evolves.
.
BUT OUR VALUES NEVER CHANGES and if they are not passed down to the next generation they will become extinct.
Now you've not still answered the question of IDENTITY?
**modified**
I still don't see how technological advancement and change is caused by Intertribal marriages

The world is evolving and some ignorant, archaic people are still wallowing whether inter-tribal marriage should be encourage. SMH



How does marrying from your tribe, race add to economy or our daily life or make things better? and to think your culture will fade off, this is fallacy, your culture will only fade off if you don't teach your children your culture.



I will encourage inter-tribal marraige anytime, anywhere, it creates harmony between tribes, race than hatred, it promote culture. I won't promote tribalism supremacy like our ignorant archaic fathers did, the world has evolve from that mentality and people should evolve from this backward mentality. 7 Likes 1 Share

tintingz:

The world is evolving and some ignorant, archaic people are still wallowing whether inter-tribal marriage should be encourage. SMH



How does marrying from your tribe, race add to economy or our daily life? and to think your culture will fade off, this is fallacy, your culture will only fade if you don't teach your children your culture.



I will encourage inter-tribal marraige anytime, anywhere, it creates harmony between tribes, race than hatred, it promote culture. I won't promote tribalism like our ignorant archaic fathers did, the world has evolve from that mentality and people should evolve from this backward mentality. I just knew someone will go emotional and leave facts alone.

I guess the Chinese and Koreans who hardly inter marry are "backward" or you are more evolved than them.

How does intertribal marriage preserve culture?

What then is your identity if you are from different places at the same time?

Discouraging intertribal marriage IS NOT EQUAL TO tribalism. Tribalism has nothing to do with that, it's a mindset and you can still be a tribalist even in an intertribal marriage like the example i sited in the OP.

Please reply intelligently and with facts and not appealing to emotions or trying to sound politically correct. Face REALITY PLEASE.

...

I just knew someone will go emotional and leave facts alone.
I guess the Chinese and Koreans who hardly inter marry are "backward" or you are more evolved than them.
How does intertribal marriage preserve culture?
What then is your identity if you are from different places at the same time?
Discouraging intertribal marriage IS NOT EQUAL TO tribalism. Tribalism has nothing to do with that, it's a mindset and you can still be a tribalist even in an intertribal marriage like the example i sited in the OP.
Please reply intelligently and with facts and not appealing to emotions or trying to sound politically correct. Face REALITY PLEASE.
...
Intertribal marriages kills and dilutes cultures they lose coherence and values becomes extinct faster

OrdercityWeb:



You are digressing. That's not my point.

What i mean by cultural preservation is THE VALUES OF A PEOPLE NOT THEIR TECHNOLOGY. Technology evolves.

.

BUT OUR VALUES NEVER CHANGES and if they are not passed down to the next generation they will become extinct.

Now you've not still answered the question of IDENTITY? I disagree, our cultural values changes as we do.

Take any cultural value and see how far back you can trace it without it changing.



For instance, There was a time our cultural value of wealth was built on the idea that you must be a farmer with great physical strength and ability to do farm work.

Has the cultural value of creating wealth by farming diminished in any way?

No.

Has method of farming remained the same?



Identity.

I disagree, our cultural values changes as we do.
Take any cultural value and see how far back you can trace it without it changing.

For instance, There was a time our cultural value of wealth was built on the idea that you must be a farmer with great physical strength and ability to do farm work.
Has the cultural value of creating wealth by farming diminished in any way?
No.
Has method of farming remained the same?

Identity.
If you say you are Yoruba, for instance, how far back can you trace that identity?

menxer:



I disagree, our cultural values changes as we do.

Take any cultural value and see how far back you can trace it without it changing.



For instance, There was a time our cultural value of wealth was built on the idea that you must be a farmer with great physical strength and ability to do farm work.

Has the cultural value of creating wealth by farming diminished in any way?

No.

Has method of farming remained the same?



Identity.

If you say you are Yoruba, for instance, how far back can you trace that identity? Do you know what you're saying at all. Cultural values changes? That's the biggest joke I've heard this year.

Farming methods and cultural values don't correlate.

Values are found in respect, traditions, language, uniqueness of the culture from others. What you stand for, what you're known for THOSE ARE YOUR VALUES. So as a Yoruba boy we postrate to greet elders that's one of our VALUES. How can you say that should change? You're still confirming my point that cultural values are lost EASILY with this intertribal thing

Besides what do you mean "how far i can trace that identity ?

The fact that you even mentioned "YORUBA" you've contracdicted yourself. That's where the identity belongs. That's what makes me unique, that's why I'm not IGBO.

Do you know what you're saying at all. Cultural values changes? That's the biggest joke I've heard this year.
Farming methods and cultural values don't correlate.
Values are found in respect, traditions, language, uniqueness of the culture from others. What you stand for, what you're known for THOSE ARE YOUR VALUES. So as a Yoruba boy we postrate to greet elders that's one of our VALUES. How can you say that should change? You're still confirming my point that cultural values are lost EASILY with this intertribal thing
Besides what do you mean "how far i can trace that identity ?
The fact that you even mentioned "YORUBA" you've contracdicted yourself. That's where the identity belongs. That's what makes me unique, that's why I'm not IGBO.
So which identity do you claim in intertribal marriages?

OrdercityWeb:



You are digressing. That's not my point.

What i mean by cultural preservation is THE VALUES OF A PEOPLE NOT THEIR TECHNOLOGY. Technology evolves.

.

BUT OUR VALUES NEVER CHANGES and if they are not passed down to the next generation they will become extinct.

Now you've not still answered the question of IDENTITY?

I still don't see how technological advancement and change is caused by Intertribal marriages

@bolded, I never said it does. But you have to understand nothing exist in isolation, marriage is all about interaction, synthesis.



@bolded, I never said it does. But you have to understand nothing exist in isolation, marriage is all about interaction, synthesis.

Going by your perspective, The best way to preserve our identity is by inbreeding, which is being frown upon in today's world.

menxer:





@bolded, I never said it does. But you have to understand nothing exist in isolation, marriage is all about interaction, synthesis.



Going by your perspective, The best way to preserve our identity is by inbreeding, which is being frown upon in today's world. The bolded is what is going to destroy the West. The Asians understand the importance of protecting their values. This is why China will become the next world power.

It is political correctness. We can never be united, we are different people, @the tower of babel unity of the human race was discouraged by "separating their tongues". Its suicidal to try to unite everybody in the name of being politically correct.

The bolded is what is going to destroy the West. The Asians understand the importance of protecting their values. This is why China will become the next world power.
It is political correctness. We can never be united, we are different people, @the tower of babel unity of the human race was discouraged by "separating their tongues". Its suicidal to try to unite everybody in the name of being politically correct.
We can only interact BUT OUR UNIQUENESS MUST BE PRESERVED. Not trying to "mingle" and intermarry thereby losing our identity.

OrdercityWeb:



I just knew someone will go emotional and leave facts alone.

I guess the Chinese and Koreans who hardly inter marry are "backward" or you are more evolved than them.

How does intertribal marriage preserve culture?

What then is your identity if you are from different places at the same time?

Discouraging intertribal marriage IS NOT EQUAL TO tribalism. Tribalism has nothing to do with that, it's a mindset and you can still be a tribalist even in an intertribal marriage like the example i sited in the OP.

Please reply intelligently and with facts and not appealing to emotions or trying to sound politically correct. Face REALITY PLEASE.

...

Intertribal marriages kills and dilutes cultures they lose coherence and values becomes extinct faster

Are you YORUBA? Do you think Dansiki was worn by your progenitor?

Are you IGBO? Do you think Lion Head was worn by Eri?

Are you Hausa? Do you think your present style of clothing was worn by Mohammed?

Ogbeni, cultures evolve.

The introduction of technology has tampered on culture and values in Africa. Even education has. I am IGBO but most educated elderly Yorubas I meet and wanna "dobale" for drag me up in refusal.

Even though he tribal mark of the Yorubas which it's a value is about to be abolished by the Nigerian constitution as sponsored by Dino Melaye.

Before colonisation the traditional rulers wield immense powers unlike now, even the Ooni of Ife no matter what doesn't command the respect his ancestors of the year 1700s wielded.

Do you know all your traditional rites, values and festivals?

You mention Chinese as a reference?

Please, all these American Chinese we see, how did they come about? Even Mark Zuckerberg's wife is Chinese.

A distant relative of mine is married to a Chinese.

My brother, the world around you is evolving faster than you think.

Intertribal marriages CAN and IS driving unity. Read up histories of African empires, Persia, Greece kingdoms.

It's even in the Bible if you are a Christian.

Are you YORUBA? Do you think Dansiki was worn by your progenitor?
Are you IGBO? Do you think Lion Head was worn by Eri?
Are you Hausa? Do you think your present style of clothing was worn by Mohammed?
Ogbeni, cultures evolve.
The introduction of technology has tampered on culture and values in Africa. Even education has. I am IGBO but most educated elderly Yorubas I meet and wanna "dobale" for drag me up in refusal.
Even though he tribal mark of the Yorubas which it's a value is about to be abolished by the Nigerian constitution as sponsored by Dino Melaye.
Before colonisation the traditional rulers wield immense powers unlike now, even the Ooni of Ife no matter what doesn't command the respect his ancestors of the year 1700s wielded.
Do you know all your traditional rites, values and festivals?
You mention Chinese as a reference?
Please, all these American Chinese we see, how did they come about? Even Mark Zuckerberg's wife is Chinese.
A distant relative of mine is married to a Chinese.
My brother, the world around you is evolving faster than you think.
Intertribal marriages CAN and IS driving unity. Read up histories of African empires, Persia, Greece kingdoms.
It's even in the Bible if you are a Christian.
Facts and figures prove that Cultures and Values evolve my brother, it ain't sentiments

OrdercityWeb:



I just knew someone will go emotional and leave facts alone.

I guess the Chinese and Koreans who hardly inter marry are "backward" or you are more evolved than them. Where do you get this?



In fact Chinese, Koreans are one of the lots immigrants in many countries, are you saying they don't intermarry?



What do you say about Mark Zuckerberg and his chinese wife or Nicolas Cage that married a Korean woman? Stop assuming things, this your post here is fallacy.



There are people that still go against inter-tribal marriage, we all dont share same ideology.





How does intertribal marriage preserve culture?

What then is your identity if you are from different places at the same time? This your post here is irrational.



Whether inter-tribal marriage or no inter-tribal marriage, one can still keep his/her culture and pass it to his/her offspring. My identity is my name, my dressing, my language, my behavior etc and note that I don't accept all cultural practice.



Discouraging intertribal marriage IS NOT EQUAL TO tribalism. Tribalism has nothing to do with that, it's a mindset and you can still be a tribalist even in an intertribal marriage like the example i sited in the OP.

Please reply intelligently and with facts and not appealing to emotions or trying to sound politically correct. Face REALITY PLEASE. It is hardly for someone to be in intertribal marriage to be tribalistic because he/she has conquered the tribalism inside him and for him to marry outside his tribe. Insulting a tribe is like insulting his wife and children.



Some might still be tribalistic but it is very low.



Why do many people discourage inter-tribal marriage if not being tribalism, racism, they believe some tribes possess some negative traits, they generalize a fallacious critics and stereotypes.



Some use an ancient Jewish book called bible to discourage inter-tribal marriage, no offense it seems that jewish god is a racist or the authors are racists.

...

Intertribal marriages kills and dilutes cultures they lose coherence and values becomes extinct faster If you value your culture, why are you using computer and phones, go to secular schools and riding cars?



Again you being irrational and you are also hypocritical about this, intertribal marriage does not kill culture values only if you don't teach your children your culture. Why are many Nigerians now speaking English to their kids? Why are they not valuing their native language? Culture evolve it is not stagnant. Where do you get this?In fact Chinese, Koreans are one of the lots immigrants in many countries, are you saying they don't intermarry?What do you say about Mark Zuckerberg and his chinese wife or Nicolas Cage that married a Korean woman? Stop assuming things, this your post here is fallacy.There are people that still go against inter-tribal marriage, we all dont share same ideology.This your post here is irrational.Whether inter-tribal marriage or no inter-tribal marriage, one can still keep his/her culture and pass it to his/her offspring. My identity is my name, my dressing, my language, my behavior etc and note that I don't accept all cultural practice.It is hardly for someone to be in intertribal marriage to be tribalistic because he/she has conquered the tribalism inside him and for him to marry outside his tribe. Insulting a tribe is like insulting his wife and children.Some might still be tribalistic but it is very low.Why do many people discourage inter-tribal marriage if not being tribalism, racism, they believe some tribes possess some negative traits, they generalize a fallacious critics and stereotypes.Some use an ancient Jewish book called bible to discourage inter-tribal marriage, no offense it seems that jewish god is a racist or the authors are racists....If you value your culture, why are you using computer and phones, go to secular schools and riding cars?Again you being irrational and you are also hypocritical about this, intertribal marriage does not kill culture values only if you don't teach your children your culture. Why are many Nigerians now speaking English to their kids? Why are they not valuing their native language? Culture evolve it is not stagnant. 6 Likes 1 Share

OrdercityWeb:



Do you know what you're saying at all. Cultural values changes? That's the biggest joke I've heard this year.

Farming methods and cultural values don't correlate.

Values are found in respect, traditions, language, uniqueness of the culture from others. What you stand for, what you're known for THOSE ARE YOUR VALUES. So as a Yoruba boy we postrate to greet elders that's one of our VALUES. How can you say that should change? You're still confirming my point that cultural values are lost EASILY with this intertribal thing

Besides what do you mean "how far i can trace that identity ?

The fact that you even mentioned "YORUBA" you've contracdicted yourself. That's where the identity belongs. That's what makes me unique, that's why I'm not IGBO.

So which identity do you claim in intertribal marriages? I bet you understand what "for instance" means.



Identities are and can be claimed.

Let me explain.

In the bible, it's on record that David took Bathsheba (a hittite) as wife who gave birth to Solomon, is Solomon a Jew or a Hittite?



I bet you understand what "for instance" means.

Identities are and can be claimed.
Let me explain.
In the bible, it's on record that David took Bathsheba (a hittite) as wife who gave birth to Solomon, is Solomon a Jew or a Hittite?

In Nigeria we claim our identity from our Father's tribe but in Ghana it is from the mother's tribe.

Lol. I'm just laughing at the claims above. I'll be back i want to get something done

OrdercityWeb:

I was having a discussion with a few friends yesterday. I told them emotions aside, intertribal marriages shouldn't be ENCOURAGED.

..

Why? To preserve our culture, our identity is in our culture. I know alot of products of intertribal marriages that are torn between the question of identity.

you are misinformed brotha... your own identity is ALREADY a product of inter-tribal mix, thus believing that what you are today is the main root of your tribe, is a JOKE.



I once read where a lady from an intertribal marriage said her mom insisted she married her own tribe as against her dad's.

this is just hypocrisy at its highest....



In many intertribal homes there is this cultural neutrality, and many times there's a power play on the kids among the two in-laws.

and there is also a vast cultural intake from both side, which would make a person more enlighten and open minded in this world... instead of narrow minded.



Even the bible doesn't encourage intertribal marriage, remeber the instructions Abraham gave to his servant and the fact that Jesus was sent to the jews ONLY initially.

any person who want to direct their lives by what is written in the bible is a damn fool, and a bloody hypocrite....as i am 110% sure that this person does NOT follow ALL what is written in their holy book. enough with the hypocrisy to quote the bible only when it fits your selfish agenda.



Have you wondered why the Chinese and Koreans do not marry outside their race, why do you think there is that cultural cohesion and reverence with them anywhere they go.

who cares what ignorant people/cultures do? until not long ago, we foreigners (whether black or white) were viewed as "demons of the west" by the Chinese government, so i certainly understand why many were against such marriage, but if you travel a bit more in your life, you will realize that MANY Chinese or Koreans marry foreigners (even though many look down on such act)

sadly, with your state of mind, no wonder so many ignorant people continue having such narrow minded state of mind. OPEN YOUR MIND AND LIVE YOUR LIFE without any fear whatsoever.



My take is INTERTRIBAL MARRIAGES SHOULDN'T BE ENCOURAGED.

what shouldnt be encouraged is the idea that a person's tribe could be an obstacle into marrying someone.... this is ABSURD! what's next?! we shouldnt talk to one another? we shouldnt have friends from other tribes etc?!



What's your take? Please be factual and intelligent DO NOT APPEAL TO EMOTIONS.

nothing YOU wrote is either factual or intelligent....it is all simply a baseless emotional statement, thats has NO merit whatsoever.



you are misinformed brotha... your own identity is ALREADY a product of inter-tribal mix, thus believing that what you are today is the main root of your tribe, is a JOKE.

this is just hypocrisy at its highest....

and there is also a vast cultural intake from both side, which would make a person more enlighten and open minded in this world... instead of narrow minded.

any person who want to direct their lives by what is written in the bible is a damn fool, and a bloody hypocrite....as i am 110% sure that this person does NOT follow ALL what is written in their holy book. enough with the hypocrisy to quote the bible only when it fits your selfish agenda.

who cares what ignorant people/cultures do? until not long ago, we foreigners (whether black or white) were viewed as "demons of the west" by the Chinese government, so i certainly understand why many were against such marriage, but if you travel a bit more in your life, you will realize that MANY Chinese or Koreans marry foreigners (even though many look down on such act)

sadly, with your state of mind, no wonder so many ignorant people continue having such narrow minded state of mind. OPEN YOUR MIND AND LIVE YOUR LIFE without any fear whatsoever.

what shouldnt be encouraged is the idea that a person's tribe could be an obstacle into marrying someone.... this is ABSURD! what's next?! we shouldnt talk to one another? we shouldnt have friends from other tribes etc?!

nothing YOU wrote is either factual or intelligent....it is all simply a baseless emotional statement, thats has NO merit whatsoever.

if you fall in love with someone, then marry them (so long as their tribes practices are NOT against yours)

tintingz:

Where do you get this?



In fact Chinese, Koreans are one of the lots immigrants in many countries, are you saying they don't intermarry?



What do you say about Mark Zuckerberg and his chinese wife or Nicolas Cage that married a Korean woman? Stop assuming things, this your post here is fallacy.



There are people that still go against inter-tribal marriage, we all dont share same ideology. Please spare me! So you can't see those examples are exceptions. Don't you know there would always be exceptions.

Besides do you know how long they've stayed in America. They are virtually Americans now.

And it has nothing to do with being immigrants, Chinese and asian immigrants whenever they go are known to always keep their culture. That is why you have chinese villages, resturants and many more.

How many 'original' Chinese can you say the same of? Or Korean? It's rare. The examples you would find are those whose ancestors were immigrants and their offspring have integrated with the existing culture which is rare anyway.



tintingz:



This your post here is irrational.



Whether inter-tribal marriage or no inter-tribal marriage, one can still keep his/her culture and pass it to his/her offspring. My identity is my name, my dressing, my language, my behavior etc and note that I don't accept all cultural practice.

You're not being factual and realistic, you're talking about identity? What identity do offspring of intermarriages claim?

You and I know from the many of such marriages that we know are mostly culturally neutral. The kids are neither here nor there. Infact in most of these homes they only speak English.



tintingz:



It is hardly for someone to be in intertribal marriage to be tribalistic because he/she has conquered the tribalism inside him and for him to marry outside his tribe. Insulting a tribe is like insulting his wife and children.



Some might still be tribalistic but it is very low.

It is hard? What are you saying? The example i gave in the OP didn't you see that?

How does conquering tribalism have to do with intermarrying. You don't have to intermarry to be untribalistic. Many of these people you're talking about hold inner biases and prejudices against their tribes and sometimes pass it to their kids. So your point here is subjective.



tintingz:



Why do many people discourage inter-tribal marriage if not being tribalism, racism, they believe some tribes possess some negative traits, they generalize a fallacious critics and stereotypes. That's not entirely true. I have said it before "Discouraging intertribal marriage has nothing to do with being tribalistic. Tribalism is a mindset and you don't have to intermarry to be unbiased. You just have to reason.



tintingz:



If you value your culture, why are you using computer and phones, go to secular schools and riding cars? Please don't even go this direction. You're off the mark and have completely digressed. If you can't differentiate between Values and Technology then?



tintingz:



Again you being irrational and you are also hypocritical about this, intertribal marriage does not kill culture values only if you don't teach your children your culture. Why are many Nigerians now speaking English to their kids? Why are they not valuing their native language? Culture evolve it is not stagnant. Culture evolves but value does not. Identity does not.

It's just like saying we all going to die but engaging in life threatening situations will hasten ones death. That's what intertribal marriage does.

Please spare me! So you can't see those examples are exceptions. Don't you know there would always be exceptions.
Besides do you know how long they've stayed in America. They are virtually Americans now.
And it has nothing to do with being immigrants, Chinese and asian immigrants whenever they go are known to always keep their culture. That is why you have chinese villages, resturants and many more.
How many 'original' Chinese can you say the same of? Or Korean? It's rare. The examples you would find are those whose ancestors were immigrants and their offspring have integrated with the existing culture which is rare anyway.

You're not being factual and realistic, you're talking about identity? What identity do offspring of intermarriages claim?
You and I know from the many of such marriages that we know are mostly culturally neutral. The kids are neither here nor there. Infact in most of these homes they only speak English.

It is hard? What are you saying? The example i gave in the OP didn't you see that?
How does conquering tribalism have to do with intermarrying. You don't have to intermarry to be untribalistic. Many of these people you're talking about hold inner biases and prejudices against their tribes and sometimes pass it to their kids. So your point here is subjective.

That's not entirely true. I have said it before "Discouraging intertribal marriage has nothing to do with being tribalistic. Tribalism is a mindset and you don't have to intermarry to be unbiased. You just have to reason.

Please don't even go this direction. You're off the mark and have completely digressed. If you can't differentiate between Values and Technology then?

Culture evolves but value does not. Identity does not.
It's just like saying we all going to die but engaging in life threatening situations will hasten ones death. That's what intertribal marriage does.
All the problems you mentioned there is a problem of Western civilization.

Of course. Love is love.

menxer:



I bet you understand what "for instance" means.



Identities are and can be claimed.

Let me explain.

In the bible, it's on record that David took Bathsheba (a hittite) as wife who gave birth to Solomon, is Solomon a Jew or a Hittite?



In Nigeria we claim our identity from our Father's tribe but in Ghana it is from the mother's tribe. The bolded. If Isrealited continued marrying Hittites what would have happened to them?

Hittites would lose their culture offcourse to the Isrealites. Cause and effect. See?

...

Identity is identity. Wherever you want to claim.

The bolded. If Isrealited continued marrying Hittites what would have happened to them?
Hittites would lose their culture offcourse to the Isrealites. Cause and effect. See?
...
Identity is identity. Wherever you want to claim.
If we all keep marrying fron other places it would get to a point most of us wouldn't even know where we are from.

Cherez:





Are you YORUBA? Do you think Dansiki was worn by your progenitor?

Are you IGBO? Do you think Lion Head was worn by Eri?

Are you Hausa? Do you think your present style of clothing was worn by Mohammed?

Ogbeni, cultures evolve. Culture evolves. Identity doesn't. The fact that the Yorubas believe they descended from Oduduwa is UNIQUE TO THEM ALONE AND CAN NEVER EVER EVOLVE.

THE MONENT IT DOES WE HAVE LOST WHO WE ARE



Cherez:



The introduction of technology has tampered on culture and values in Africa. Even education has. I am IGBO but most educated elderly Yorubas I meet and wanna "dobale" for drag me up in refusal.

Even though he tribal mark of the Yorubas which it's a value is about to be abolished by the Nigerian constitution as sponsored by Dino Melaye.

Before colonisation the traditional rulers wield immense powers unlike now, even the Ooni of Ife no matter what doesn't command the respect his ancestors of the year 1700s wielded.

Do you know all your traditional rites, values and festivals? The bolded is part of the point. We are losing our identity. Intertribal marriages even hastens the loss further



Cherez:



You mention Chinese as a reference?

Please, all these American Chinese we see, how did they come about? Even Mark Zuckerberg's wife is Chinese.

A distant relative of mine is married to a Chinese.

My brother, the world around you is evolving faster than you think. Those are exceptions, the fact your brother did doesn't make it acceptable there. And it doesnt mean its common. I'm also sure the "Chinese" is not the really Asian. Maybe Asian American. Am i right?



Cherez:



Intertribal marriages CAN and IS driving unity. Read up histories of African empires, Persia, Greece kingdoms.

It's even in the Bible if you are a Christian.

Facts and figures prove that Cultures and Values evolve my brother, it ain't sentiments There are other ways to drive unity. Not at the expense of our cultural values and identity.

And yes history? Any example where they encouraged intertribal marriage?

Culture evolves BUT NOT VALUES THEY CAN ONLY BE LOST. Just the same way we are losing alot of them.

Culture evolves. Identity doesn't. The fact that the Yorubas believe they descended from Oduduwa is UNIQUE TO THEM ALONE AND CAN NEVER EVER EVOLVE.
THE MONENT IT DOES WE HAVE LOST WHO WE ARE

The bolded is part of the point. We are losing our identity. Intertribal marriages even hastens the loss further

Those are exceptions, the fact your brother did doesn't make it acceptable there. And it doesnt mean its common. I'm also sure the "Chinese" is not the really Asian. Maybe Asian American. Am i right?

There are other ways to drive unity. Not at the expense of our cultural values and identity.
And yes history? Any example where they encouraged intertribal marriage?
Culture evolves BUT NOT VALUES THEY CAN ONLY BE LOST. Just the same way we are losing alot of them.
Most of what you call "evolve" is simply our cultures been replaced and eroded like language for example. Like respect of elders for example

MrBrownJay1:





you are misinformed brotha... your own identity is ALREADY a product of inter-tribal mix, thus believing that what you are today is the main root of your tribe, is a JOKE. This is not even the point. Yes identity is unique and is never shared. Yorubas believe they descended from Oduduwa. Chinese have their own belief. So don't go saying "I'm a product of intertribal mix".

We have different values the moment we begin to mix we lose our uniqueness. I'm sure you know not all our values mix. Example Igbos do not believe in bowing down to greet. So when you encourage Yoruba to marry Igbo that culture is lost as they don't mix. See?









MrBrownJay1:



and there is also a vast cultural intake from both side, which would make a person more enlighten and open minded in this world... instead of narrow minded. You don't have to lose your identity to become "open minded". Intermarriage doesn't change people i gave an example in the Op.

What changes people is thier mimdset whether they intermarry or not. We are who we are. No matter the "vast cultural intake" happening.

The moment we begin to shift we lose our identity.





MrBrownJay1:



who cares what ignorant people/cultures do? until not long ago, we foreigners (whether black or white) were viewed as "demons of the west" by the Chinese government, so i certainly understand why many were against such marriage, but if you travel a bit more in your life, you will realize that MANY Chinese or Koreans marry foreigners (even though many look down on such act)

sadly, with your state of mind, no wonder so many ignorant people continue having such narrow minded state of mind. OPEN YOUR MIND AND LIVE YOUR LIFE without any fear whatsoever. What has discouraging intertribal marriage got to do with state of mind. What is wrong with you folks. Can't you see the point?

So because i said intertribal marriages foster cultural extinction it means I'm narrow minded?

All in a bid to sound western and politically correct you would let your culture become extinct. Well done.





MrBrownJay1:



what shouldnt be encouraged is the idea that a person's tribe could be an obstacle into marrying someone.... this is ABSURD! what's next?! we shouldnt talk to one another? we shouldnt have friends from other tribes etc?! Yes!

A person's tribe a can be an obstacle. Especially where you share divergent views and your cultural values are opposed to one another. It shouldn't be encouraged for the sake of the kids. This is why many kids are now western. They can't speak their language because the parents don't share a common ground.

Who said we can't have friends from other tribes? Stick to the point please





MrBrownJay1:



nothing YOU wrote is either factual or intelligent....it is all simply a baseless emotional statement, thats has NO merit whatsoever. This your assertion here is mutual. I can say the same of all you wrote there too.



MrBrownJay1:



here is a clue: if you fall in love with someone, then marry them (so long as their tribes practices are NOT against yours) And if you don't share the same values. They should still marry all in the name of "fall in love"?

This is not even the point. Yes identity is unique and is never shared. Yorubas believe they descended from Oduduwa. Chinese have their own belief. So don't go saying "I'm a product of intertribal mix".
We have different values the moment we begin to mix we lose our uniqueness. I'm sure you know not all our values mix. Example Igbos do not believe in bowing down to greet. So when you encourage Yoruba to marry Igbo that culture is lost as they don't mix. See?

You don't have to lose your identity to become "open minded". Intermarriage doesn't change people i gave an example in the Op.
What changes people is thier mimdset whether they intermarry or not. We are who we are. No matter the "vast cultural intake" happening.
The moment we begin to shift we lose our identity.

What has discouraging intertribal marriage got to do with state of mind. What is wrong with you folks. Can't you see the point?
So because i said intertribal marriages foster cultural extinction it means I'm narrow minded?
All in a bid to sound western and politically correct you would let your culture become extinct. Well done.

Yes!
A person's tribe a can be an obstacle. Especially where you share divergent views and your cultural values are opposed to one another. It shouldn't be encouraged for the sake of the kids. This is why many kids are now western. They can't speak their language because the parents don't share a common ground.
Who said we can't have friends from other tribes? Stick to the point please

This your assertion here is mutual. I can say the same of all you wrote there too.

And if you don't share the same values. They should still marry all in the name of "fall in love"?
This are the kind of marriages that produce kids that speak only english and don't have an identity (its not restricted to such marriages alone but it is condusive in such marrriges)

OrdercityWeb:



Please spare me! So you can't see those examples are exceptions. Don't you know there would always be exceptions.

Besides do you know how long they've stayed in America. They are virtually Americans now.

And it has nothing to do with being immigrants, Chinese and asian immigrants whenever they go are known to always keep their culture. That is why you have chinese villages, resturants and many more.

How many 'original' Chinese can you say the same of? Or Korean? It's rare. The examples you would find are those whose ancestors were immigrants and their offspring have integrated with the existing culture which is rare anyway. Original Chinese? This must be the joke of the day. So there are original Chinese and fake Chinese?



Mark zuckerberg wife has a Chinese native name, if her family lost their culture, why is she bearing a Chinese name "Chan"? She and Mark even name their child a Chinese name. She's even a Buddhist.



Are there no African town, restaurants in many foreign countries.



Again, stop being fallacious.





You're not being factual and realistic, you're talking about identity? What identity do offspring of intermarriages claim?

You and I know from the many of such marriages that we know are mostly culturally neutral. The kids are neither here nor there. Infact in most of these homes they only speak English. If I marry a Chinese woman, my child will have both his father and mother identity just like what Mark Zuckerberg did, my child will have access to claim dual identity which is an advantage.



Kids from intertribal marriage are mostly multi-lingual, they understand languages from both parents.





It is hard? What are you saying? The example i gave in the OP didn't you see that?

How does conquering tribalism have to do with intermarrying. You don't have to intermarry to be untribalistic. Many of these people you're talking about hold inner biases and prejudices against their tribes and sometimes pass it to their kids. So your point here is subjective. Another reason people discourage inter-tribal is because an ancient jewish book called bible said so, no offense it seems the Jewish god is a racist or the authors are racist.



For a man to marry outside from his tribe and accept her culture shows he has conquered the tribalism in him.



Going against inter-tribal marriage is one of the factors of a tribalists/tribalism, he/she has this false fallacious stereotypes that thinks other tribes possess as traits.





That's not entirely true. I have said it before "Discouraging intertribal marriage has nothing to do with being tribalistic. Tribalism is a mindset and you don't have to intermarry to be unbiased. You just have to reason. Discouraging intertribal marriage is part of factors of a tribalist(tribalism).





Please don't even go this direction. You're off the mark and have completely digressed. If you can't differentiate between Values and Technology then? Lol, If cultures can adopts technology, foreign religion, foreign language, secular education, secular practice, why is intertribal marriage excluded? Why do you have problem with intertribal marriage? Can you see your hypocrisy?







This is 21 century, no law said you shouldn't intermarry, stop being archaic.





Culture evolves but value does not. Identity does not.

It's just like saying we all going to die but engaging in life threatening situations will hasten ones death. That's what intertribal marriage does.

Original Chinese? This must be the joke of the day. So there are original Chinese and fake Chinese?

Mark zuckerberg wife has

MrBrownJay1:





you are misinformed brotha... your own identity is ALREADY a product of inter-tribal mix, thus believing that what you are today is the main root of your tribe, is a JOKE.





Thank you for this post here, we were all inter-tribal mix at a point in time by our ancestors, forefathers. Thank you for this post here, we were all inter-tribal mix at a point in time by our ancestors, forefathers. 3 Likes

tintingz:

.

The problem i have with people like you is you cherry pick the part that suits you and leave the aspect where you know you're wrong.

You just keep repeating yourself. And trying to say intertribal marriage doesn't mean culture will be lost.

But then you and i know realistically that's not true.

I don't have time for long passages. Just answer the question of identity.

Isn't our identity lost?

Are our values the same?

If we don't share common values doesn't that make us neutral.

..

P.s: if you keep up the cheery picking, repetition and long passges i would just have to end it here.

'Cos i believe I've made my point. Its your chkice now to face reality The problem i have with people like you is you cherry pick the part that suits you and leave the aspect where you know you're wrong.You just keep repeating yourself. And trying to say intertribal marriage doesn't mean culture will be lost.But then you and i know realistically that's not true.I don't have time for long passages. Just answer the question of identity.Isn't our identity lost?Are our values the same?If we don't share common values doesn't that make us neutral...P.s: if you keep up the cheery picking, repetition and long passges i would just have to end it here.'Cos i believe I've made my point. Its your chkice now to face reality

OrdercityWeb:



This is not even the point. Yes identity is unique and is never shared. Yorubas believe they descended from Oduduwa. Chinese have their own belief. So don't go saying "I'm a product of intertribal mix".

We have different values the moment we begin to mix we lose our uniqueness. I'm sure you know not all our values mix. Example Igbos do not believe in bowing down to greet. So when you encourage Yoruba to marry Igbo that culture is lost as they don't mix. See?

believing that you are the source of a tribe (today in this day and age) is wrong. unless you are one of them tribes that live in the jungle of South America, with no contact to the outside world, there is no chance that what you are today is the root of that tribe. there will ALWAYS be inter tribal marriage, that what makes us UNIQUE!



come on bro, what you wrote above is very "cheap", to say the least... if an igbo marry a yoruba then let each other do what they are comfortable with...and teach their kids to bow to Yorubas and not Igbos (or to whoever they desire), et voila! thats what BEING UNIQUE means.



You don't have to lose your identity to become "open minded". Intermarriage doesn't change people i gave an example in the Op.

What changes people is thier mimdset whether they intermarry or not. We are who we are. No matter the "vast cultural intake" happening.

The moment we begin to shift we lose our identity.

you definitely are NOT open minded if you believe that igbos dont bow to greet people, thus that is a reason to NOT marry outside your tribe...thats a very NARROW MINDED statement, to say the least. you definitely aint open minded if you even believe that such nonsense should matter in marriage, or that should be a reason to value someone to marry (or not). LOVE is bigger than that, and thats all that matter!

no wonder some deluded people dont marry because of race, religion etc, but then again, to each their own misery.



What has discouraging intertribal marriage got to do with state of mind. What is wrong with you folks. Can't you see the point?

So because i said intertribal marriages foster cultural extinction it means I'm narrow minded?

All in a bid to sound western and politically correct you would let your culture become extinct. Well done.

of course you are narrow minded, you dont see pass your tribe, just like these idots Chinese back in the days who were made to believe that marrying other race was wrong for the Chinese race...which is sad. you desire to stick to your own, and overlook the millions of people that could be the perfect person in your life... due to some BS tribe/race. that is the DEFINITION of being narrow minded.



Yes!

A person's tribe a can be an obstacle. Especially where you share divergent views and your cultural values are opposed to one another. It shouldn't be encouraged for the sake of the kids. This is why many kids are now western. They can't speak their language because the parents don't share a common ground.

this has NOTHING to do with tribe and ALL to do with individual people. what stops you from teaching your language to your kid?! what stops you from teaching the "best" values to your kids (if your tribal values aint better than others, then they should rightfully be IGNORED).



Who said we can't have friends from other tribes? Stick to the point please

why would you want to have friends from other tribes, since they dont share your "values", way of life etc...and such issue is a big deal to you that you are against inter tribal marriage?!



This your assertion here is mutual. I can say the same of all you wrote there too.

sadly, there is a difference between individual choices and expecting a whole tribe to act the same way...thats such a narrow minded statement. many igbos are yorubas, while some may be muslims or hausa...should they now value tribe over religion (or vice versa)?

anyone who want to make their individual views as a general way of life, have NARROW MINDED views. if thats what you desire for your life, fair enough, but dont try to come here to make it seem like this is the way to go for everyone. these are FACTs!



And if you don't share the same values. They should still marry all in the name of "fall in love"?

how can you love someone that does NOT share the same values as your own?! make some some sense pls?!



This are the kind of marriages that produce kids that speak only english and don't have an identity (its not restricted to such marriages alone but it is condusive in such marrriges)

again, what you wrote above is SOLELY down to individuals....as we all know that it is very easy to teach kids how to speak different languages. so if a person doesnt teach their kids their own tribal language then its either because they DONT want to or because it is worthless/useless to do so... and as much as YOU may be against such views, others are completely OK with that. believing that you are the source of a tribe (today in this day and age) is wrong. unless you are one of them tribes that live in the jungle of South America, with no contact to the outside world, there is no chance that what you are today is the root of that tribe. there will ALWAYS be inter tribal marriage, that what makes us UNIQUE!come on bro, what you wrote above is very "cheap", to say the least... if an igbo marry a yoruba then let each other do what they are comfortable with...and teach their kids to bow to Yorubas and not Igbos (or to whoever they desire), et voila! thats what BEING UNIQUE means.you definitely are NOT open minded if you believe that igbos dont bow to greet people, thus that is a reason to NOT marry outside your tribe...thats a very NARROW MINDED statement, to say the least. you definitely aint open minded if you even believe that such nonsense should matter in marriage, or that should be a reason to value someone to marry (or not). LOVE is bigger than that, and thats all that matter!no wonder some deluded people dont marry because of race, religion etc, but then again, to each their own misery.of course you are narrow minded, you dont see pass your tribe, just like these idots Chinese back in the days who were made to believe that marrying other race was wrong for the Chinese race...which is sad. you desire to stick to your own, and overlook the millions of people that could be the perfect person in your life... due to some BS tribe/race. that is the DEFINITION of being narrow minded.this has NOTHING to do with tribe and ALL to do with individual people. what stops you from teaching your language to your kid?! what stops you from teaching the "best" values to your kids (if your tribal values aint better than others, then they should rightfully be IGNORED).why would you want to have friends from other tribes, since they dont share your "values", way of life etc...and such issue is a big deal to you that you are against inter tribal marriage?!sadly, there is a difference between individual choices and expecting a whole tribe to act the same way...thats such a narrow minded statement. many igbos are yorubas, while some may be muslims or hausa...should they now value tribe over religion (or vice versa)?anyone who want to make their individual views as a general way of life, have NARROW MINDED views. if thats what you desire for your life, fair enough, but dont try to come here to make it seem like this is the way to go for everyone. these are FACTs!how can you love someone that does NOT share the same values as your own?! make some some sense pls?!again, what you wrote above isdown to individuals....as we all know that it is very easy to teach kids how to speak different languages. so if a person doesnt teach their kids their own tribal language then its either because they DONT want to or because it is worthless/useless to do so... and as much as YOU may be against such views, others are completely OK with that. 4 Likes

OrdercityWeb:



The problem i have with people like you is you cherry pick the part that suits you and leave the aspect where you know you're wrong.

You just keep repeating yourself. And trying to say intertribal marriage doesn't mean culture will be lost.

But then you and i know realistically that's not true.

I don't have time for long passages. Just answer the question of identity.

Isn't our identity lost?

Are our values the same?

If we don't share common values doesn't that make us neutral.

..

P.s: if you keep up the cheery picking, repetition and long passges i would just have to end it here.

'Cos i believe I've made my point. Its your chkice now to face reality You are the one being hypocritical about this, you are the one cherry picking.



# Cultures adopted technology, foreign religion, foreign language, secular education, secular practice etc you don't have problem with those but you only have problem with "intertribal marriage" and you didn't even give rational reason you're against it.



# I have answered you on identity, I have given you example from Mark Zuckerberg marriage. Your identity can only be lost if you're under a slave master.



# Our values are not the same, we all have freedom to practice any value/practice, I can teach my offspring my cultural values or not, it is non of anybody fücking business, if you can take a foreign religion to be your value with or than your culture then you have a problem which is Hypocrisy.



# If we don't share a common cultural value, it doesn't eradicate my values unless one is under a slave master. You are the one being hypocritical about this, you are the one cherry picking.# Cultures adopted technology, foreign religion, foreign language, secular education, secular practice etc you don't have problem with those but you only have problem with "intertribal marriage" and you didn't even give rational reason you're against it.# I have answered you on identity, I have given you example from Mark Zuckerberg marriage. Your identity can only be lost if you're under a slave master.# Our values are not the same, we all have freedom to practice any value/practice, I can teach my offspring my cultural values or not, it is non of anybody fücking business, if you can take a foreign religion to be your value with or than your culture then you have a problem which is Hypocrisy.# If we don't share a common cultural value, it doesn't eradicate my values unless one is under a slave master. 3 Likes

tintingz:

Thank you for this post here, we were all inter-tribal mix at a point in time by our ancestors, forefathers.

people like the OP have a very high sense of themselves, not understanding that we are products of inter tribal mix etc.... there is a great documentary on youtube called MOMONDO, THE DNA JOURNEY, which is a fantastic show to prove people that they are NOT what they think they are.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5o9DmUYCJA





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYnutf0rqeY





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SB6ZaqEaLQ people like the OP have a very high sense of themselves, not understanding that we are products of inter tribal mix etc.... there is a great documentary on youtube called MOMONDO, THE DNA JOURNEY, which is a fantastic show to prove people that they are NOT what they think they are. 3 Likes

tintingz:

You are the one being hypocritical about this, you are one cherry picking.



# Cultures adopted technology, foreign religion, foreign language, secular education, secular practice etc you don't have problem with those but you only have problem with "intertribal marriage" and you didn't even give rational reason you're against it.



# I have answered you on identity, I have given you example from Mark Zuckerberg marriage. Your identify can only be lost if you're under a slave master.



# Our values are not the same, we all have freedom to practice any value/practice, I can teach my offspring my cultural values or not, it is non of anybody bleeping business, if you can take a foreign religion to be your value with your culture then you have a problem which is Hypocrisy.



# If we don't share a common cultural value, it doesn't eradicate my values unless one is under a slave master. I see where you are going. I know your kind of person already.

...

You've brought religion into it. I'll advice you read this your post and read my assertions from inception and ask yourself if what I'm saying is not what is happening in reality?

Till them have a good day I see where you are going. I know your kind of person already....You've brought religion into it. I'll advice you read this your post and read my assertions from inception and ask yourself if what I'm saying is not what is happening in reality?Till them have a good day

OrdercityWeb:



I see where you are going. I know your kind of person already.

...

You've brought religion into it. I'll advice you read this your post and read my assertions from inception and ask yourself if what I'm saying is not what is happening in reality?

Till them have a good day Religion is part of what makes people abandon their culture, heritage. Why are you cherry picking? Religion is part of what makes people abandon their culture, heritage. Why are you cherry picking? 1 Like