Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents
|Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Blue3k(m): 1:32pm
By Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani
Link: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/heartbroken-parents-rescued-daughter-returned-boko-haram-husband/
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Blue3k(m): 1:34pm
This story crazy but insighful. I do believe she may have Stockholm but I won't excuse her actions. Women like her are traitors to Nigeria and should be treated as such. Aisha lusted for power and domination then willingly joined the enemy. Her slaves were more precious than her first son.
She took the two-year-old son fathered by the commander in the Sambisa forest, but left the older one she had with the husband she divorced before her abduction.
Love is not necessary, Power is the only true necessity!
2 Likes
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by uzoormah(m): 1:35pm
This one don pass be careful
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by DabLord: 1:36pm
May GOD help her
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Dycaptain(m): 1:43pm
They should already declare some of the women as bokoharam members already
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Tolexander: 1:51pm
Some of these girls may have been hypnotized by this boko haram members with their prick!
2 Likes
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by midashenry(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by wizzyrich(m): 1:58pm
When they cannot bring back the girls they claimed were kidnapped, they cooked up this sh!t for the gullibles.
Who would run back to terrorists or kidnappers after gaining their freedom ?
Note: once a lie has been told, more lies will be needed to cover up the existing ones.
3 Likes
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by ALOWONLE419(m): 1:58pm
SUBHNALLAH
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Diegostan(m): 1:59pm
Hmm, the terrorist must have a terrorising
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by oduastates: 2:01pm
Let say the fact.
The type of Islam being practiced in the north is the wrong type, primitive and backward.
Moroccans,Algerians,Some Lebanese, Syrians,Tunisian are Muslims as well. But those countries are very liberal even though they have their own nutcases.
Even Syria before the civil war,and Iraq before the gulf war were very liberal.
Northern Nigeria has its head so deep into Saudi Arabia ass that it will take a complete miracle to change orientation.
Boko-haram did not start because of economic issues or , it started because of the primitive type of Islam that is being imported from and exported by Saudi Arabia.
That form of Islam is incompatible with modernity, local culture and history It seeks to destroy what is.
4 Likes
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Blue3k(m): 2:03pm
wizzyrich:
Yes the BBC is lying great conspiracy theory. Try reading the article they already explained the psychology behind their actions.
Aisha had boasted to me about the number of slaves she had while in the Sambisa forest, the respect she received from other Boko Haram commanders, and the strong influence she had over her husband.
1 Like
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Blue3k(m): 5:15pm
Don't you think it's this womans actions are wild. She was bragging about being slave master and abandoned her first son to join Boko Haram.
I think they need to make it a law any person who willingly runs back to terrorist is an enemy of the state. This will purge them of the love sick fantasies or power drunkness. Such treason would obviously carry life or death sentence.
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by initiate: 5:21pm
Culled form BBC
I still wonder why foreign press is even more effective here than local ones.
where is guardian? where is channels? is it just hype?
3 Likes
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 5:34pm
The government have tried rescuing her but since the preek of her boko haram husband is calling her, they should let her go. But she must be reminded that should in case of any encounter or fiasco between govt forces vs boko haram in the battle field, she will be seen as a boko member not a chibok girl.
Farewell lost soul. May it never be well with northerners who formed boko haram. May they die by boko harm bomb or bullets. Amen
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Paperwhite(m): 5:46pm
wizzyrich:You just hit it bro.
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Paperwhite(m): 5:47pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:Amen a billion nna.
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by TheFreeOne: 5:54pm
Two weeks later, she left home and did not return. Some of her clothes were missing. Her phones were switched off. She took the two-year-old son fathered by the commander in the Sambisa forest, but left the older one she had with the husband she divorced before her abduction.
So she's been married and divorced even as secondary school student before their abduction?
Northern leaders are the problems of the north.
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:28pm
...
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Sleyanya1(m): 8:28pm
Lol....She missed them.
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by chizzy161(f): 8:29pm
Chei! Touch and follow at work ooo
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:29pm

|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by MicheyJ: 8:30pm
Aboki no get sense.
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by abbaapple(m): 8:30pm
D BH man must hav formtd d ugly grl brain wit his Kondo!
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Amah70: 8:30pm
Rescue? She was not rescued in the first place. She was put forward by faceless people to extort money from Nigeria's government.
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by marooh(m): 8:30pm
Abeg which season is this ?
Because I know everything about chibok is a written scripts at nollywood
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by enemyofprogress: 8:31pm
That's what happens when prick sweet a girl beyond limit,the prick touch am for throat
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by abbaapple(m): 8:31pm
MicheyJ:
I forgv u sha.
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by skarlett(f): 8:32pm
Stockholm syndrome
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by Chinagurum1995(m): 8:32pm
Ha Boko Haram is dead. Let dey Boko Haram delete. And thunder will fired Boko Haram. Ode old bobo.
|Re: Our Rescued Daughter Returned To Her Boko Haram Husband - Heartbroken Parents by biggestmanhood(m): 8:32pm
conji na bascard
