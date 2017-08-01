₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by oluwabless1: 1:47pm
Controversial media personality Charly Boy, has penned an open letter to president Buhari upon his return to the country yesterday.
He wrote:
We are glad that you have finally returned to the country our dear president.
We are glad that you listened to the yearnings of patriotic Nigerians who consider your prolonged absence from the country an aberration. Indeed, you are a man who listens to his people.
Now that you are back, Mr. President, please get back to work immediately. We want you to immediately tackle the various security issues in the country. We want you to take a decisive step in tackling the myriad of secessionist agitations in the country.
Finally, Mr. President, many Nigerians are still suffering in abject penury and most of our youths are jobless and roaming the streets hopelessly and helplessly,we would like you to take a decisive step to bring succour to Nigerians who want you to deliver on your mandate as regards these pertinent issues.
Once again Mr. President, welcome back. We wish you good health and a successful reign.
Thank you for resuming back to work. We love you! Our Mumu Don Do.
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by hardywaltz(m): 1:49pm
CharlyBoy ur mumu don do
Duh we know who is sponsoring you.
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by PassingShot(m): 1:50pm
CharlieBoy,
YourMumuJustStart
Na by force to want to be relevant even when there is no need for it?
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by skelewu404(m): 1:51pm
Thank you we done hear o
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by Nwodosis(m): 1:52pm
Our president love reading only cartoons, He may not read this your letter
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by midashenry(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by Seguntimmy(m): 2:01pm
He is trying to make a point, people shouldn't drive him off point, aren't many youths roaming around the steets? aren't their security breachers all over already?
Everything is not about protestants been driven wild by politicians
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:16pm
Charley boy welcome. U guys tried.
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:17pm
Charly boy,well done. U guys tried
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by Omeokachie: 2:19pm
Thank you Charly Boy!
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by philGeo(m): 2:24pm
Charlie Boy, thank you.
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by lofty900(m): 2:28pm
if not for charly boy and the people that protested with candle lights in front of abuja house in london buhari would have been in london by now, he deserves some recognition, igbos are bold people
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by vedaxcool(m): 2:29pm
Charly boy you mumu no gree you know say one big thief dey hide for london requiring your protest. ... but nah mumu resume or resign be your problem, anyway sha carryon your nudity sorry mumurity
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by baralatie(m): 2:30pm
oluwabless1:that is the issue now!
is PMB strong enough to handle to barrage of issue that needs to be looked upon for example how is it b.h is staging hit and run attacks to the point we have Adamawa,Bornu been hard hit .with the same armed forces that claimed a technical success some months back.
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by baralatie(m): 2:31pm
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by brainpulse: 7:30pm
Charly boy when will you start your next protest at wuse market
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by Zeze06(m): 7:30pm
Integrity is key,
Charlyboy has lost audience with sane people because of his conducts and lifestyle...
Lesson 1; Build a good reputation so that when you talk people will listen...
Lesson 2; if the vessel is dirty, no one cares about its content...
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by Ajikobi1: 7:31pm
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by chynie: 7:31pm
Why is APC acting like he did anything wrong demanding his return?
This Buhari admin brought a lot of mediocrity
Now we are celebrating the president return like is an achievement.
Anyway wehdon your protest yielded result
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by sunshineV(m): 7:31pm
Disgusting thread. Spits on Charley boy's ass
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 7:33pm
Well said.
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by Rick9(m): 7:33pm
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by AndreizMendez(m): 7:34pm
Reading comments of Nigerians throwing insults at Charlie boy for staging the resume or resign protest and now on this his letter to the President made me realise that some of us Our Mumu Never Do.
Indeed Charlie Boy is not poor, he is from a wealthy Family, he can as well sit down in his home and enjoy himself.
Instead of we abusing him, I suggest we support what he is protesting for which is a functional government #OurMumuDonDo
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by Hughes4ever: 7:34pm
PassingShot:whether u like it or not he is at least 70% of nigerians know his name who knows u.....�
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by ItachiUchiha: 7:34pm
No vex oo, even though I know you will.. Charlie boy has protested against Buhari, since u know the thief in London, go and protest against him or her na..
Must charlie boy do everything for you, can't you be useful too? Apart from insulting those against Buhari, of what usefulness are you?
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by abbaapple(m): 7:34pm
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by ItachiUchiha: 7:35pm
Knows who? Nobody know the BMC guy, fear wouldn't even let him ever use his real name
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by Edu3Again: 7:35pm
We pray that now the Grand Patron of the Fulani Herdsmen is back that we no go see escalation of murders and raping
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by Hempe(m): 7:36pm
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by fultrackng: 7:36pm
No effort is in vain,
indeed the #ResumeOrResgn Protest worked.
It has forced the President to hurriedly return to Resume work
Only sycophants and zoombies would deny the truth
God bless the Area Dada for standing up for the truth
|Re: Charly Boy's Letter To President Buhari Upon His Return by fk001: 7:36pm
so all this while Charly boy is against Nnamdi KANU.
and no one bothers to give me a hint
poor charly i am sorry for castigating you lately
