Controversial media personality Charly Boy, has penned an open letter to president Buhari upon his return to the country yesterday.

He wrote:

We are glad that you have finally returned to the country our dear president.



We are glad that you listened to the yearnings of patriotic Nigerians who consider your prolonged absence from the country an aberration. Indeed, you are a man who listens to his people.



Now that you are back, Mr. President, please get back to work immediately. We want you to immediately tackle the various security issues in the country. We want you to take a decisive step in tackling the myriad of secessionist agitations in the country.



Finally, Mr. President, many Nigerians are still suffering in abject penury and most of our youths are jobless and roaming the streets hopelessly and helplessly,we would like you to take a decisive step to bring succour to Nigerians who want you to deliver on your mandate as regards these pertinent issues.



Once again Mr. President, welcome back. We wish you good health and a successful reign.

Thank you for resuming back to work. We love you! Our Mumu Don Do.



CharlyBoy ur mumu don do

Duh we know who is sponsoring you. 21 Likes 2 Shares

CharlieBoy,



YourMumuJustStart



Na by force to want to be relevant even when there is no need for it? 12 Likes 2 Shares

Thank you we done hear o

Our president love reading only cartoons, He may not read this your letter 36 Likes 3 Shares

He is trying to make a point, people shouldn't drive him off point, aren't many youths roaming around the steets? aren't their security breachers all over already?

Everything is not about protestants been driven wild by politicians 37 Likes 1 Share

Charley boy welcome. U guys tried. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Charly boy,well done. U guys tried 4 Likes

Thank you Charly Boy! 10 Likes

Charlie Boy, thank you. 8 Likes

if not for charly boy and the people that protested with candle lights in front of abuja house in london buhari would have been in london by now, he deserves some recognition, igbos are bold people 26 Likes 1 Share

Charly boy you mumu no gree you know say one big thief dey hide for london requiring your protest. ... but nah mumu resume or resign be your problem, anyway sha carryon your nudity sorry mumurity

Lalasticlala Mynd44



MORE @:http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/08/read-charly-boys-letter-to-president.html that is the issue now!

is PMB strong enough to handle to barrage of issue that needs to be looked upon for example how is it b.h is staging hit and run attacks to the point we have Adamawa,Bornu been hard hit .with the same armed forces that claimed a technical success some months back. that is the issue now!is PMB strong enough to handle to barrage of issue that needs to be looked upon for example how is it b.h is staging hit and run attacks to the point we have Adamawa,Bornu been hard hit .with the same armed forces that claimed a technical success some months back. 2 Likes

philGeo:

Charlie Boy, thank you.

Charly boy when will you start your next protest at wuse market 6 Likes 1 Share

Integrity is key,



Charlyboy has lost audience with sane people because of his conducts and lifestyle...



Lesson 1; Build a good reputation so that when you talk people will listen...



Lesson 2; if the vessel is dirty, no one cares about its content... 2 Likes

Front page

Why is APC acting like he did anything wrong demanding his return?

This Buhari admin brought a lot of mediocrity

Now we are celebrating the president return like is an achievement.

Anyway wehdon your protest yielded result 4 Likes

Disgusting thread. Spits on Charley boy's ass 1 Like 1 Share

Well said.



Can't read that

Reading comments of Nigerians throwing insults at Charlie boy for staging the resume or resign protest and now on this his letter to the President made me realise that some of us Our Mumu Never Do.



Indeed Charlie Boy is not poor, he is from a wealthy Family, he can as well sit down in his home and enjoy himself.



Instead of we abusing him, I suggest we support what he is protesting for which is a functional government #OurMumuDonDo 10 Likes

PassingShot:

CharlieBoy,



YourMumuJustStart



Na by force to want to be relevant even when there is no need for it? whether u like it or not he is at least 70% of nigerians know his name who knows u.....� whether u like it or not he is at least 70% of nigerians know his name who knows u.....� 9 Likes

vedaxcool:

Charly boy you mumu no gree you know say one big thief dey hide for london requiring your protest. ... but nah mumu resume or resign be your problem, anyway sha carryon your nudity sorry mumurity

No vex oo, even though I know you will.. Charlie boy has protested against Buhari, since u know the thief in London, go and protest against him or her na..



Must charlie boy do everything for you, can't you be useful too? Apart from insulting those against Buhari, of what usefulness are you? No vex oo, even though I know you will.. Charlie boy has protested against Buhari, since u know the thief in London, go and protest against him or her na..Must charlie boy do everything for you, can't you be useful too? Apart from insulting those against Buhari, of what usefulness are you? 2 Likes

Evn d beast is loyal.

Hughes4ever:



whether u like it or not he is at least 70% of nigerians know his name who knows u.....�

Knows who? Nobody know the BMC guy, fear wouldn't even let him ever use his real name Knows who? Nobody know the BMC guy, fear wouldn't even let him ever use his real name 2 Likes

We pray that now the Grand Patron of the Fulani Herdsmen is back that we no go see escalation of murders and raping 2 Likes

D guy fall hands

No effort is in vain,



indeed the #ResumeOrResgn Protest worked.



It has forced the President to hurriedly return to Resume work



Only sycophants and zoombies would deny the truth



God bless the Area Dada for standing up for the truth 3 Likes