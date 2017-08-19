₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
ASUU's Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by Yarnvibes(f): 2:37pm
A former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, on Sunday said that the demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) were unrealistic in light of the current economic situation in Nigeria.
Ezekwesili said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan while reacting to the ongoing strike embarked upon by the union.
The former minster said that lasting solution to the crisis bedevilling the education sector could only be found from strong analysis of the issues raised by ASUU and evidenced based policies.
“Money is not limitless and yet everyone must acknowledge that investment in education is crucial and it is key.
“There are, however, some fundamental reforms that the sector needs in order to ensure that it is not about the size of the funding but about the productivity of the funding.
“You cannot simply express a desire, it must be founded on reality and that means you must know what can be achieved within a given period,” she said.
According to her, a structural and policy change which allows public and private investments should be integrated into the university system.
“If you remember, the ASUU negotiation started in 2007 when I was the Minister of Education and we constituted a government negotiation team, led by the late Gamaliel Onosode,
“Even though that period was short, one of the major issues for me was for us to make sure that we were being evidenced based in the way we were solving the problem,
“We considered issues like the existing model in countries similar to us in emerging economies,’’ she said.
The former minister said the team also considered what could be done by the public and private sectors about university funding among others.
“Those are the kinds of evidence that we had and on the basis of which we hinged our negotiation at that time,
“It was a very short period and then we had to leave and the next government that took over had to continue.
“I do not know the basis of the final agreement they reached with ASSUU, but if it was not anchored on analytical evidence, I am not surprised that there has been inability to implement it.”
Ezekwesili urged both the Federal Government and ASUU to return to the negotiating table and work on the basis of analysis and evidence to find lasting solution to the dispute.
NAN reports that ASUU on Aug. 14, embarked on an indefinite strike to press home its demands for the implementation of an agreement signed between it and the Federal Government on condition of service.
ASUU is also asking for increased funding of university, autonomy of the institution and academic freedom.
http://fabinfos.com/asuus-demands-unrealistic-former-minister-education-ezekwesili/
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by AtkinsPlanet(m): 2:40pm
Just remember you are toying with some kids future, here.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by Nutase(f): 2:44pm
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by jay2pee(m): 2:46pm
Imagine being selfish is your interest
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by information1: 6:58pm
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by kelvinreality: 7:04pm
If ASUU demand is not realistic, then the actual resumption date for Universities may be the foreseeable future.
May our Educational sector receive strength.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by shurley22(f): 7:43pm
Just imagine that!!!
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by brainpulse: 7:43pm
Ma, you made a valid point.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 7:44pm
But the agreement was reached in 2009 and the FG did not consider it necessary to fulfill their promise even during the time of oil boom,now they have found a convenient reason.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by thengatt: 7:45pm
Misguided leaders everywhere
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by vincent10(m): 7:46pm
ASSU's demand is realistic but not attainable. The current government government does not care about quality education nor do they care about the masses.
More so, if demands of ASSU is met it will be mismanaged. I believe sincere gradual measures should be taken to resolve the decaying educational sector.
The children of politicians are schooling abroad hence u can cry a river none of them will be moved.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by Nennaj(f): 7:46pm
ASUU na problem union
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by macbede(m): 7:46pm
una go dey hauz wella for some time sha. burahi go dey too busy to give una face.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by Splashme: 7:46pm
She stated she does not know details of the agreement reached yet she's claiming demands are unrealistic
Confused woman
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by ogawisdom(m): 7:47pm
2009 agreement shld be re-negotiated in the light of the economic realities of the day
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by seunmsg(m): 7:47pm
I agree with the opinion of Madam Oby. Health workers and university lecturers are the highest paid civil servants in Nigeria but they are the greediest. No matter what you offer them, they will always behave like Oliver twist and ask for more.
I wish the government well as they go about negotiating with ASUU but I will advice them not to be stampeded into making stupid concessions that can't be implemented considering the current economic realities. Irresponsible demands such as exemption of universities from TSA and federal government funding staff schools should never be granted.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by wunmi590(m): 7:49pm
God would help us in this country.
Now that bubu is back, I am sure he won't want to hear anything ASUU
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by ctex4real: 7:49pm
She may be right here
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by slyd90(m): 7:49pm
Make thunder from Kenya fire that her mouth...Na to theif money dey realistic abiii
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by pachman(m): 7:50pm
we are in for it
meanwhile
*10 BENEFITS YOU CAN DERIVE FROM THE INDEFINITE STRIKE*
A little opportunity is a great chance to the wise,make the best out of every situation.
1. Learn a new skill, start a trade or look out for internship.
2. Don't assume 'they will soon call it off'; that's a trap. If they do, fine; if they don't move forward.
3. Join beneficial groups and don't just waste your megabytes chatting. It is important you meet real people and accumulate real life experience.
4. Don't plan your life with ASUU timetable. Academic sessions in Nigeria has always been +X, where X varies from 0 to infinity .
5. Volunteer in an office to help them make photocopies, run errands for them, learn what they are doing. It only equip you more for the future challenges. And it creates avenue for you in that office later in life.
6. Learn planning softwares, your friends will be less busy during this period, Autocad, GIS, Revit and so on.
7. Attend seminars, conferences,workshops, symposia and activities that will add value to your existence.
8. You can also use this opportunity to read ahead
9. For Science Students you can start/continue with your Industrial Training
10. Get a private Tutor for any course that have been giving you Headache.
It is not by how fast but by how well and to which direction. What will make you in life might be what you use this period for! Think wisely and act intelligently!
®concerned student
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by bigtt76(f): 7:50pm
How can government fund and grant autonomy at the same time? ASUU de crase shaaaaa. They want government money to spend as they like ko? Why don't they ASUU come up with a scheme to make money for their respective institutions? Useless people like our National Assembly
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by doctorkush(m): 7:52pm
all this fine undergraduate don suffer... I go dey change dem like cloth... ASUU thank you
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by AfizDeMedici(m): 7:52pm
Just negodu.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by horpeyemmi66(m): 7:53pm
Your pikin dey Naija? . They will just come and be saying nonsense, if the irresponsible government of the Zoo I was born into had been paying in installments since 2009, the story would have turned out differently. They should just kuku do whatever they are doing, I miss my babe and can't wait to go back to school.
If anybody should quote me to say nah woman I dey go school go study, atagungun fall on you.
Proudly UIte.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by sorom4: 7:53pm
This is the reason why our educational sector is in shambles!!!
Even if you give ASUU more than 10X what they want; they will still be collecting sorting from students through cash or kind to pass them even when these students has done so well to merit a Distinction.
Lecturers in abroad don't dare talk to their students anyhow or even raise their hands on them like it is done in Nigeria. They know that they will definitely loose their jobs if they do so cos students are the only reason they are paid for a living. But naija case na opposite. A teacher go even flog the student come fail am for exam join.
Have you wondered why Nigerian students do so well abroad? Almost every university in abroad has a Nigerian lecturer. That means we are intelligent and unique but ASUU na our problem locally.
ASUU should first of all keep her house in order and emancipate themselves from wickedness to Nigerian students before asking for their rights and money!!
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by Richy4(m): 7:54pm
All I read was good English language that was constructed...what was ASSU basically demanding...instead of all the nice grammer, she should have stated how much or what ever the unrealistic demand was..
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by Agbaletu: 7:54pm
seunmsg:ASUU is not serious then.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by fidalgo19: 7:55pm
And funny to see people stealing billion of dollars in govt.
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by alphasperm(m): 7:57pm
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by cigna9(m): 8:02pm
op you forgot prostitution and Runz
|Re: ASUU’s Demands Unrealistic – Oby Ezekwesili by graba: 8:03pm
Madam made some valid points sha. ASUU needs to go back and review their request.
