Reuters said while some cargoes would likely be added, the current plan stands at a five-month low, and was expected to remain slightly below September’s loadings of 1.88 million bpd.



August’s exports had been on track to exceed 2 million bpd, a 17-month high, but the closure of both of the export pipelines for Bonny Light crude pulled them lower. The final schedule also included roughly 1.88 million bpd.



Shell’s lifted its latest force majeure declaration on Bonny Light early this week, meaning all the nation’s export grades are again free of restriction.



Nigeria’s oil output has rebounded this year, aided by concerted government efforts to placate militants in the restive Niger Delta region where the bulk of the nation’s crude is produced, but it has struggled to maintain peak output levels.



Theft from the nation’s oil pipelines in the Delta region leads to frequent shutdowns, limiting output.



Additionally, unrest still threatens some oil infrastructure despite the government’s efforts.



Three cargoes of Akpo condensate, with 97,000 bpd, are also set to load in October, compared with four cargoes of 133,000 bpd in September.







Nigeria is Africa’s largest crude exporter only followed by Angola. The country’s crude oil exports fell to an all-time low after militant activities in the Niger Delta led to a wanton destruction of pipeline facilities and oil installations.



u can say that again, whereas alternatives is yet to be tapped into fully.

Militancy or OPEC?

This regime needs prayers o, Everything is not even working in the favour of this government o... Bubu done enter one chance. After October the blame game continues. I just pity GEJ 6 Likes

Anither reason for more 3xcuses from the APC 3 Likes

It's time ti diversify the Economy. How many wake up calls do these people at the top need? America has more crude oil than Nigeria, yet they are not dependent on it.....



Just because crude oil money is easy money.... people are reluctant to invest in other areas that require work. 4 Likes

Nigeria over dependence on oil shows the kind of daft leaders we had from inception and to think that people like buhari the dullard who collectively messed up the system are still in power today makes it dumber.

am not surprised....you know buhari is back again... 8 Likes

KingsleyCEO:

This regime needs prayers o, Everything is not even working in the favour of this government o... Bubu done enter one chance. After October the blame game continues. I just pity GEJ

Lol, are we done killing camels and cows yet? Good morning Nigerians 1 Like

Oil want follow welcome Bubu

By the time the fire of desperation hit everyone and everything... We all will be in our politicians neck, asking them to give us our stolen Como wealth...



Until religion, tribalism, partyism stop duping us...



Am telling you all, if nothing is done in 10 years time, we may wake up to an already auctioned country.

Everyone just want to post article, even people who have no idea of the real deal.



How do they know? Are they preempting an attack? Or it is due to the expected OPEC production output cut?



If it is the latter, Nigeria has been excluded in the arrangement, owing to issues in the country

send Buhari back or your calamity will return in double fold.



just my 2 pips

Southern senators are traitors. Our oyel moni.

All state should manage their resources. Southern senators are traitors. Our oyel moni.All state should manage their resources.

Where are d morons blaming Niger Delta Militants and their bombings for d drop in our oyel exports before, Oya com and find us something else to blame ooo..

What a prayer cant achieve? No matter how long a night is, day must break. Nigeria of our dream still remain Work In Progress.

KingsleyCEO:

This regime needs prayers o, Everything is not even working in the favour of this government o... Bubu done enter one chance. After October the blame game continues. I just pity GEJ Who cares if Nigeria completely colapssed under this big fool call Buhari. He is such a very fooolish old thing. I expect this idiot to sing praises of Nigerians after returning from is unknown ailment, instead, he is drawing RED line for people not to cross. Buhari does not even have an inch fear of his creator having survived his sickness. I am an old man, a pensioner. My experience about leadership till date I have not come across a very senseless old hausa goat leader call Buhari. I was once a junor manager who lead eight head of departments. Leadership has some basic norms and not like Buhari, a fool with very useless Islamic blood running updaown who brain only works when It come to creating suffering, hatdred etc. I swear, if Buhari should contest in 2019, I will openly fast against this man. Broom body. Who cares if Nigeria completely colapssed under this big fool call Buhari. He is such a very fooolish old thing. I expect this idiot to sing praises of Nigerians after returning from is unknown ailment, instead, he is drawing RED line for people not to cross. Buhari does not even have an inch fear of his creator having survived his sickness. I am an old man, a pensioner. My experience about leadership till date I have not come across a very senseless old hausa goat leader call Buhari. I was once a junor manager who lead eight head of departments. Leadership has some basic norms and not like Buhari, a fool with very useless Islamic blood running updaown who brain only works when It come to creating suffering, hatdred etc. I swear, if Buhari should contest in 2019, I will openly fast against this man. Broom body.