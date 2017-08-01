



We're glad to inform you that Wizkid and the "WO!" crooner have no bad bloods so far but that of Davido we can't really say as some people says the previous beef between them was staged.



And I think with this the already hitting song on the street will get more downloads online and the wave will continue...



See his tweet and fans comment below;



Info From;



https://mobile.twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/899330435548839936 Wizkid support the new song by Olamide "WO!" on Twitter as he compliment Olamide new hit "WO!" song to be be his best jam so far.We're glad to inform you that Wizkid and the "WO!" crooner have no bad bloods so far but that of Davido we can't really say as some people says the previous beef between them was staged.And I think with this the already hitting song on the street will get more downloads online and the wave will continue...See his tweet and fans comment below;Info From; http://retronaija.blogspot.com/2017/08/no-bad-bloods-fans-amazed-as-wizkid.html