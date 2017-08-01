₦airaland Forum

Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by HeWrites: 2:57am
Wizkid support the new song by Olamide "WO!" on Twitter as he compliment Olamide new hit "WO!" song to be be his best jam so far.

We're glad to inform you that Wizkid and the "WO!" crooner have no bad bloods so far but that of Davido we can't really say as some people says the previous beef between them was staged.

And I think with this the already hitting song on the street will get more downloads online and the wave will continue...

See his tweet and fans comment below;

Info From; http://retronaija.blogspot.com/2017/08/no-bad-bloods-fans-amazed-as-wizkid.html

https://mobile.twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/899330435548839936

Why are you doing copy cat? No fear at all, as I write am naso you copy am put
Na WA ooo

Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Seguntimmy(m): 3:05am
they're both making mulas, let me just park here, kuz bet it dis is hitting fp later
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Seguntimmy(m): 3:05am
MovicVibe:

Why are you doing copy cat? No fear at all, as I write am naso you copy am put Na WA ooo
. . Pirates everywhere

Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:12am
confirm
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Zeze06(m): 6:35am
Brotherly love
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by yungmoney447(m): 8:10am
Olamide to wizkid....you knw am not ur nigga.
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Jarizod: 9:01am
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Preca(f): 9:39am
cool olamide.. ..the best rapper after dagrin

Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by TheHistorian(m): 6:17pm
Preca:
cool olamide.. ..the best rapper after dagrin
That's arguable.

Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by IsiahRashad(m): 6:17pm
"You people should carry your nonsense out of here" derailers everywhere grin grin grin

Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by josephine123: 6:18pm
na xo
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by folakemigeh(f): 6:18pm
Awon omo tika bodi WO!!! grin grin grin

Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Goodluckxz: 6:19pm
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by BLACKdagger: 6:19pm
Preca:
cool olamide.. ..the best rapper after dagrin

Hehehehehehehehe..
Thats ur list!!.
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by paymentvoucher(m): 6:20pm
WO
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by liftedhigh: 6:20pm
OK...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgwpK89tVxU
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Alphamale2017(m): 6:20pm
blood of whatever thread never even reach half way e done dey front page . olamide do jazz for this new song sha
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by stilldoingokay(f): 6:20pm
another yeyebrity fight wan start again
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Narldon(f): 6:20pm
ISSORITE
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Akshow: 6:20pm
Ma lo jo bi oloshi! Oya wos

Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by liftedhigh: 6:20pm
O
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 6:21pm
angry


na the fans wey dey follow these peeps upandan I blame


wetin cosine me with who dey beef who
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by solidgidlas(m): 6:21pm
Naso life be jarre. Make help awa self reach top
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by IgbotiicGirL(f): 6:22pm
DAT wavk song

Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Funkybabee(f): 6:23pm
Thank you jare baba!!!!!jah bless more
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Rapmoney(m): 6:23pm
?
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by adepeter2027(m): 6:24pm
I just love the dance steps and nothing more
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by YINKS89(m): 6:24pm
Dres no doubt wen a song is a hit ... Even if u beef ur followers would go against so its wise to go with d flow dan loose fans #BusinessIdea
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Goddygee(m): 6:24pm
ok
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by enemyofprogress: 6:25pm
Please where can I bought the music
Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by GMBuhari: 6:25pm
grin

Oya woz omo kekere ni wizzy woz

Ma lo se bii mugun

