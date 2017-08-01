₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by HeWrites: 2:57am
Wizkid support the new song by Olamide "WO!" on Twitter as he compliment Olamide new hit "WO!" song to be be his best jam so far.
We're glad to inform you that Wizkid and the "WO!" crooner have no bad bloods so far but that of Davido we can't really say as some people says the previous beef between them was staged.
And I think with this the already hitting song on the street will get more downloads online and the wave will continue...
See his tweet and fans comment below;
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by MovicVibe(m): 3:00am
HeWrites:
Why are you doing copy cat? No fear at all, as I write am naso you copy am put
Na WA ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Seguntimmy(m): 3:05am
they're both making mulas, let me just park here, kuz bet it dis is hitting fp later
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Seguntimmy(m): 3:05am
MovicVibe:. . Pirates everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:12am
confirm
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Zeze06(m): 6:35am
Brotherly love
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by yungmoney447(m): 8:10am
Olamide to wizkid....you knw am not ur nigga.
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Jarizod: 9:01am
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Preca(f): 9:39am
olamide.. ..the best rapper after dagrin
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by TheHistorian(m): 6:17pm
Preca:That's arguable.
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by IsiahRashad(m): 6:17pm
"You people should carry your nonsense out of here" derailers everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by josephine123: 6:18pm
na xo
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by folakemigeh(f): 6:18pm
Awon omo tika bodi WO!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by BLACKdagger: 6:19pm
Preca:
Hehehehehehehehe..
Thats ur list!!.
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by paymentvoucher(m): 6:20pm
WO
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by liftedhigh: 6:20pm
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Alphamale2017(m): 6:20pm
blood of whatever thread never even reach half way e done dey front page . olamide do jazz for this new song sha
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by stilldoingokay(f): 6:20pm
another yeyebrity fight wan start again
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Narldon(f): 6:20pm
ISSORITE
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Akshow: 6:20pm
Ma lo jo bi oloshi! Oya wos
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by liftedhigh: 6:20pm
O
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 6:21pm
na the fans wey dey follow these peeps upandan I blame
wetin cosine me with who dey beef who
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by solidgidlas(m): 6:21pm
Naso life be jarre. Make help awa self reach top
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by IgbotiicGirL(f): 6:22pm
DAT wavk song
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Funkybabee(f): 6:23pm
Thank you jare baba!!!!!jah bless more
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Rapmoney(m): 6:23pm
?
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by adepeter2027(m): 6:24pm
I just love the dance steps and nothing more
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by YINKS89(m): 6:24pm
Dres no doubt wen a song is a hit ... Even if u beef ur followers would go against so its wise to go with d flow dan loose fans #BusinessIdea
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by Goddygee(m): 6:24pm
ok
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by enemyofprogress: 6:25pm
Please where can I bought the music
|Re: Wizkid: "Olamide - Wo, Na My Jam Be Dat" by GMBuhari: 6:25pm
Oya woz omo kekere ni wizzy woz
Ma lo se bii mugun
