The American Civil War Of 1861: Lessons For The Igbos- Frank Eze / The Merchant Called Nnamdi Kanu And His 2019 Senatorial Ambition - Frank Eze

First Kanu is self-centered, attention-seeking, greedy and highly opinionated. He lacks fundamental qualities of a leader. For instance, while mobilizing for Kanu’s release from detention and other IPOB leaders including Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, and David Nwawuisi, we discovered that our wholesale strategy aimed at securing their simultaneous release from detention at the same time was not feasible.



Hence we changed strategy and focused agitations on Kanu’s release, with the aim that upon his release he will spearhead the release of other comrades in detention at the Kuje Prison. However, since his release, Nnamdi Kanu has hardly done anything to ensure the release of these fellows. He has hardly mentioned their plights not to talk of him initiating concrete action(s) for their release. Rather Kanu has made the Biafra struggle all about himself, his opinions and views.



Second, during a strategy meeting with Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor (Barr.), it was agreed that Kanu will abide by all aspects of his bail conditions, which came about after a lot of lobby and interface with relevant stakeholders. Amongst other conditions, Kanu was required not to grant interviews, involve himself in any rallies, and not found in a group exceeding ten (10) persons. In her ruling, Justice Binta Nyako warned that a violation of any aspect of the bail conditions would see Kanu return to prison.



However, Kanu has remained adamant and chauvinistic in his gross attempt to make himself the center of the struggle. He has practically violated vital aspects of the bail conditions, and if the government comes after him today, many well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters will not blink an eye. He has toed the path of violence and remained a threat to our collective political fortune. It wouldn’t make sense for us to lose on both ends, especially as the 2019 general elections draw near. Our stand still remains that we work together to ensure that Ndigbo gains her rightful place in the Nigerian project; we have examined it back and forth and come to this conclusion that we may be better for it.



Third, Kanu’s audacious call for a boycott of elections in Anambra State is not just appalling but a total demonstration of irresponsibility and a lack of focus. This singular posture has waned Kanu’s popularity amongst the Anambra people, where he commanded a large following until recently. The people of Anambra are ready to resist Kanu’s antics any day. Anambra has remained the shining light of Ndigbo in the past six to seven years, so the people are not ready to throw away their destiny on the basis of such uncertainties which Kanu and his group of agitators represent.



Fourth, with the launch of the rag-tagged Biafra Security Service (BSS), Kanu has publicly presented himself as a militant leader. This may come with its own consequence(s), as the Nigerian government may be provoked to act in ways that would see Kanu return to Kuje prison.

The question now is what if Nnamdi Kanu is rearrested? My answer is – Ndigbo would go to sleep. Nnamdi Okwu Kanu is a scammer. He is a criminal mind who is out to take advantage of the same people he claimed to be fighting for. He is not worth the attention he craves for.







Frank Eze



Frankeze1967@gmail.com



Twitter: @realfrankeze









Because your DNA almajiri heritage. If your jobless life make you to condemned Nnamdi Kanu for doing what majority of his people like without killing a soul , I imagine what you have written about book haram and Fulani heldmen that kill your generation that made you to claim Igbo. 44 Likes 2 Shares

too many idiots in the zoo called naliejerià 29 Likes 2 Shares

They are coming for you. Let me run out of here before de get here 5 Likes 1 Share

Is it only re-arrest? That ignorant boy will be shown hell when he is picked up.



Does he think any other can't just start issuing threats and messages of war and disunity? 9 Likes

Frank Eze you are not Igbo, you are a mischievous fellow who doesn't know his father,please properly ask your mum who impregnated her 20 Likes 2 Shares

ipob members eh!! they can call their biological father an afonja if he disagree with their ideology as it pertains to biafra 29 Likes 3 Shares

First Kanu is self-centered, attention-seeking, greedy and highly opinionated. He lacks fundamental qualities of a leader. For instance, while mobilizing for Kanu's release from detention and other IPOB leaders including Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, and David Nwawuisi, we discovered that our wholesale strategy aimed at securing their simultaneous release from detention at the same time was not feasible.



Hence we changed strategy and focused agitations on Kanu’s release, with the aim that upon his release he will spearhead the release of other comrades in detention at the Kuje Prison. However, since his release, Nnamdi Kanu has hardly done anything to ensure the release of these fellows. He has hardly mentioned their plights not to talk of him initiating concrete action(s) for their release. Rather Kanu has made the Biafra struggle all about himself, his opinions and views.



Kanu cannot do anything to release those boys. Only the courts can give them bail same as courts gave Kanu bail. The court is on holiday. So what can Kanu do but wait untill the next court date?



It is on youtube where we see Kanu visiting the families of Madubugwu and Nwawuisi. Kanu did not firget them



Second, during a strategy meeting with Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor (Barr.), it was agreed that Kanu will abide by all aspects of his bail conditions, which came about after a lot of lobby and interface with relevant stakeholders. Amongst other conditions, Kanu was required not to grant interviews, involve himself in any rallies, and not found in a group exceeding ten (10) persons. In her ruling, Justice Binta Nyako warned that a violation of any aspect of the bail conditions would see Kanu return to prison.



However, Kanu has remained adamant and chauvinistic in his gross attempt to make himself the center of the struggle. He has practically violated vital aspects of the bail conditions, and if the government comes after him today, many well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters will not blink an eye.

If Kanu has broken his bail conditions, it is Kanu that will be returned to jail. So why cry more than the bereaved?



He has toed the path of violence and remained a threat to our collective political fortune.



Im yet to hear of a single act of violence by Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB .



It wouldn’t make sense for us to lose on both ends, especially as the 2019 general elections draw near. Our stand still remains that we work together to ensure that Ndigbo gains her rightful place in the Nigerian project; we have examined it back and forth and come to this conclusion that we may be better for it.



Kanu and IPOB are seeking the independence of Igbos and the minorities that are comfortable with Igbos as the Republic of Biafra. Kanu and IPOB have no interest in Nigeria or the position of Igbos in Nigeria. They are freedom fighters.



Third, Kanu’s audacious call for a boycott of elections in Anambra State is not just appalling but a total demonstration of irresponsibility and a lack of focus. This singular posture has waned Kanu’s popularity amongst the Anambra people, where he commanded a large following until recently. The people of Anambra are ready to resist Kanu’s antics any day. Anambra has remained the shining light of Ndigbo in the past six to seven years, so the people are not ready to throw away their destiny on the basis of such uncertainties which Kanu and his group of agitators represent.

Anyone who is serious about their freedom cannot keep participating in the political process of the country they seek to breakout of. Kanu was right to as Ndi Anambra to boycott the Anambra elections as a start to the complete withdrawal of of the people from the politics of Nigeria. Election boycott is not illegal. It will be up to the people to comply or not. Im from Anambra and I support election boycott



Fourth, with the launch of the rag-tagged Biafra Security Service (BSS), Kanu has publicly presented himself as a militant leader. This may come with its own consequence(s), as the Nigerian government may be provoked to act in ways that would see Kanu return to Kuje prison.

How can Kanu be a militant leader when he has no weapons? How can bss be militant group when the carry no guns? Are Boyscouts, Boysbrigade and girlsguide also militant groups? They wear uniforms and salute each other just like bss. Where is the militancy?





The question now is what if Nnamdi Kanu is rearrested? My answer is – Ndigbo would go to sleep. Nnamdi Okwu Kanu is a scammer. He is a criminal mind who is out to take advantage of the same people he claimed to be fighting for. He is not worth the attention he craves for.



If Nnamdi Kanu is a scammer then I dont know what scammer will leave their comfortable London base to come back to Nigeria and spend 18 months in Kuje prison as well as suffer treasonable charges charges on top of all that. Why would Kanu, son of the king of his village, leave his wife and family, announce he returning to Nigeria where he is a wanted man, risk his life, all for a scam? Why would a man pledge to give up his life for his beliefs all for a scam?





The truth is that Kanu is fighting for the independence of his people from Nigeria just as Zik and others fought for the independence of Nigeria from Britain, only the method is the difference. Freedom still is the goal



Kanu cannot do anything to release those boys. Only the courts can give them bail same as courts gave Kanu bail. The court is on holiday. So what can Kanu do but wait untill the next court date?

It is on youtube where we see Kanu visiting the families of Madubugwu and Nwawuisi. Kanu did not firget them

If Kanu has broken his bail conditions, it is Kanu that will be returned to jail. So why cry more than the bereaved?

Im yet to hear of a single act of violence by Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB .

Kanu and IPOB are seeking the independence of Igbos and the minorities that are comfortable with Igbos as the Republic of Biafra. Kanu and IPOB have no interest in Nigeria or the position of Igbos in Nigeria. They are freedom fighters.

Anyone who is serious about their freedom cannot keep participating in the political process of the country they seek to breakout of. Kanu was right to as Ndi Anambra to boycott the Anambra elections as a start to the complete withdrawal of of the people from the politics of Nigeria. Election boycott is not illegal. It will be up to the people to comply or not. Im from Anambra and I support election boycott

How can Kanu be a militant leader when he has no weapons? How can bss be militant group when the carry no guns? Are Boyscouts, Boysbrigade and girlsguide also militant groups? They wear uniforms and salute each other just like bss. Where is the militancy?

If Nnamdi Kanu is a scammer then I dont know what scammer will leave their comfortable London base to come back to Nigeria and spend 18 months in Kuje prison as well as suffer treasonable charges charges on top of all that. Why would Kanu, son of the king of his village, leave his wife and family, announce he returning to Nigeria where he is a wanted man, risk his life, all for a scam? Why would a man pledge to give up his life for his beliefs all for a scam?

The truth is that Kanu is fighting for the independence of his people from Nigeria just as Zik and others fought for the independence of Nigeria from Britain, only the method is the difference. Freedom still is the goal

Nigeria is courageous freedom fighter. The only people who hate him and tbose who still believe in the disasterous and unworkable British colonial entity called Nigeria. If Kanu is returned to Kuje, the agitation for Biafra will continue. The Biafran agitation is much bigger than Kanu.

Re-arrest of Kanu is long overdue. His arrogant, pompous, militant activities has to be brought to a halt. 3 Likes

Re-arrest of Kanu is long overdue. His arrogant, pompous, militant activities has to be brought to a halt. It seems like you want with a big war in Nigeria hope you have passport at leat you can run to Ghana if not it will consume you..... It seems like you want with a big war in Nigeria hope you have passport at leat you can run to Ghana if not it will consume you..... 7 Likes 1 Share

there is no need to reply ur write up ...just watch d video of ekwulobia rally and shut up





#simple 3 Likes

The Fulani Herdsmen that kill and murder nobody even condemns them.

Its Kanu that says that we are leaving that is been condemned.



http://www.thetrentonline.com/president-buhari-wont-use-mouth-condemn-fulani-militia-genocide-read-2/



Buhari himself agrees that everybody has right to self determination.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiflxlLloYM



Why are we being denied our own right?

Must we remain in the Zoo with these blood thirsty Fulani Herdsmen.



5 Likes

You should be ashamed of your soul.... a disgrace to your umunna 2 Likes

arewa youths right now





Crap. Indeed, Nnamdi Kanu has his brothers first to contend with in his quest for Biafra. Too many of them for that matter. But he has the backing of the majority.

I have been asked severally why I chose to stand against a fellow Igbo brother over the rejuvenation of Biafra dream. Several aspersions have been cast on me simply because I differ with the fraudulent approach of Nnamdi Kanu and his scamming of the entire Igbo nation in the name of Biafra.



First Kanu is self-centered, attention-seeking, greedy and highly opinionated. He lacks fundamental qualities of a leader. For instance, while mobilizing for Kanu’s release from detention and other IPOB leaders including Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, and David Nwawuisi, we discovered that our wholesale strategy aimed at securing their simultaneous release from detention at the same time was not feasible.



Hence we changed strategy and focused agitations on Kanu’s release, with the aim that upon his release he will spearhead the release of other comrades in detention at the Kuje Prison. However, since his release, Nnamdi Kanu has hardly done anything to ensure the release of these fellows. He has hardly mentioned their plights not to talk of him initiating concrete action(s) for their release. Rather Kanu has made the Biafra struggle all about himself, his opinions and views.



Second, during a strategy meeting with Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor (Barr.), it was agreed that Kanu will abide by all aspects of his bail conditions, which came about after a lot of lobby and interface with relevant stakeholders. Amongst other conditions, Kanu was required not to grant interviews, involve himself in any rallies, and not found in a group exceeding ten (10) persons. In her ruling, Justice Binta Nyako warned that a violation of any aspect of the bail conditions would see Kanu return to prison.



However, Kanu has remained adamant and chauvinistic in his gross attempt to make himself the center of the struggle. He has practically violated vital aspects of the bail conditions, and if the government comes after him today, many well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters will not blink an eye. He has toed the path of violence and remained a threat to our collective political fortune. It wouldn’t make sense for us to lose on both ends, especially as the 2019 general elections draw near. Our stand still remains that we work together to ensure that Ndigbo gains her rightful place in the Nigerian project; we have examined it back and forth and come to this conclusion that we may be better for it.



Third, Kanu’s audacious call for a boycott of elections in Anambra State is not just appalling but a total demonstration of irresponsibility and a lack of focus. This singular posture has waned Kanu’s popularity amongst the Anambra people, where he commanded a large following until recently. The people of Anambra are ready to resist Kanu’s antics any day. Anambra has remained the shining light of Ndigbo in the past six to seven years, so the people are not ready to throw away their destiny on the basis of such uncertainties which Kanu and his group of agitators represent.



Fourth, with the launch of the rag-tagged Biafra Security Service (BSS), Kanu has publicly presented himself as a militant leader. This may come with its own consequence(s), as the Nigerian government may be provoked to act in ways that would see Kanu return to Kuje prison.

The question now is what if Nnamdi Kanu is rearrested? My answer is – Ndigbo would go to sleep. Nnamdi Okwu Kanu is a scammer. He is a criminal mind who is out to take advantage of the same people he claimed to be fighting for. He is not worth the attention he craves for.







Frank Eze



Frankeze1967@gmail.com



Twitter: @realfrankeze









Source: https://www.vigil360.com.ng/exclusive-report/2152-the-impending-re-arrest-of-nnamdi-kanu-frank-eze.html















IPOB's scamming before civilization!!! IPOB's scamming before civilization!!!

Afonjas think they can fooll anyone. Buhari go tire. 2 Likes

It seems like you want with a big war in Nigeria hope you have passport at leat you can run to Ghana if not it will consume you.....

Chest beater spotted.



Always making noise about war @d slightest opportunity. Are we supposed to be scared or what? Can you hang around when shiit hit the roof?



Better be careful what you wish for. Chest beater spotted.Always making noise about war @d slightest opportunity. Are we supposed to be scared or what? Can you hang around when shiit hit the roof?Better be careful what you wish for. 2 Likes

Hence we changed strategy and focused agitations on Kanu’s release, with the aim that upon his release he will spearhead the release of other comrades in detention at the Kuje Prison. However, since his release, Nnamdi Kanu has hardly done anything to ensure the release of these fellows. He has hardly mentioned their plights not to talk of him initiating concrete action(s) for their release. Rather Kanu has made the Biafra struggle all about himself, his opinions and views



The highlighted is for the illiterate ipob miscreants that still follows NK around like bees. I pity all of you. This is how NK will abandon you people soon for the army and police to do the needful. Make una continue.. The highlighted is for the illiterate ipob miscreants that still follows NK around like bees. I pity all of you. This is how NK will abandon you people soon for the army and police to do the needful. Make una continue..

kanu right now





Them no fit 1 Like