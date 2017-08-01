₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 21 August 2017 at 06:32 PM
|"Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by PapiNigga: 3:59pm
The sexy corp member has come under fire over this sultry NYSC outfit she rocked.
See below...
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by Fadiga24(m): 4:03pm
Those knickers will tear any minute from now.
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by benzene00: 4:06pm
if this girl mess now
that knicker will never remain dxame
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by VargasVee(m): 4:06pm
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by izzou(m): 4:07pm
Everybody seems to be angry these days
See as them dey tackle the girl. Is it by force to comment? Besides, its her service year. E no concern anybody
Hian
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by truthsayer009(m): 4:08pm
Fadiga24:
Tear asin, wetin wan tear am ?
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by vingeophysicist(m): 4:09pm
She has no iota of what NYSC entails.
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by Fadiga24(m): 4:09pm
truthsayer009:
See as her behind dey stretch the fabrics, she no go use am go camp dats for sure.
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by ecoeco(m): 4:09pm
...
Y can't Sombori respect oda Sombori's choice
Is it by force?
Sombori wants to b useless in life
U cannot allow Sombori to be useless
Is it ur life?
Is it ur body?
Is it ur hole?
#Eco99#
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by Tolexander: 4:12pm
truthsayer009:na eyes o!
"Oju n fa aso ya" (eye dey tear cloth)
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by thepussyhunter: 4:13pm
Na everything dey make "media" ( una ) react
girls open bress una go react
man ask for nude una go react
lady wear big cloth una go react
coper wear short knicker una go react
man cook for his girlfriend una go react
na wah o........................most people just jobless these days (except the bloggers of course wey dey make dier money)
anyways..........
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by Dlordsamurai(m): 4:14pm
fake hair, fake eye lashes, fake eye browns, burnt knuckles, ugly skin, ugly lady, ugly dressing, ugly make ups. "and she thinks, she is a slayer. "She is more ugly than medusa.
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by Evaberry(f): 4:25pm
Nice Ass
it looks soft, enticing Nd fvuckable
very nice ass
damn
This kind of girl will be amazing in cow girl position while spanking that ass
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by decency12(m): 4:35pm
she is ugly, her shorts are ugly, her top is ugly, everything about her is ugly.......maybe except her ass which may still be fake.
she is just ugly without brains.
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by CAPSLOCKED: 4:40pm
decency12:
SHE'S BEING MOCKED AND RIDICULED,
NOT BECAUSE SHE'S UGLY,
NOT BECAUSE OF HER SHORTS,
NOT BECAUSE OF HER SHOES AND TOP, OR BECAUSE HER BUTT COULD BE FAKE (LIKE YOU POINTED OUT),
NOT BECAUSE SHE'S THE FIRST CORPER TO POSE LIKE THIS.
SO MANY FEMALE CORPS MEMBERS HAVE DONE SUCH AND WERE AWARDED WITH PRAISES, INSTAGRAM LIKES AND FOLLOWERS, EVEN WHEN THEY DIDN'T EVEN LOOK GOOD AT ALL.
BUT THIS PARTICULAR "VILLAGE" CORPER IS BEING MOCKED AND RIDICULED, BECAUSE SHE'S NOT EXPOSING TOO MUCH SKIN....
AND BECAUSE SHE'S BLACK.
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by Evablizin(f): 4:44pm
Fine gal
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by chigoizie7(m): 5:04pm
For all I know, she can't wear that to her PPA, she can't wear it to CDS either, she can't even wear it to clearance. My question is, where does she wear it to? Why waste money for the sewing?
Did I forget to add, nice ass?
I love her complexion too.
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by truthsayer009(m): 5:12pm
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by muller101(m): 5:16pm
See her knees. That girl is an expert in blow joobs
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by agbonkamen(f): 5:23pm
truthsayer009:Iron rod
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by OfficialDad: 5:26pm
So this girl carry her foolishness enter camp. I know her . chai.
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by truthsayer009(m): 5:40pm
agbonkamen:
Dirty mind...mtchew !
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by motun2017(f): 5:45pm
im definitely gon do something like this lol
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by NLProblemChild(m): 5:48pm
Vaseline crew on their way like:
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by ekems2017(f): 6:01pm
Pls if anybody wears nonsense and post on social media, it shouldn't be called Nysc uniform. We all know the approved Uniform for Corp members.
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by folakemigeh(f): 6:01pm
In the first and Second Pics, She looks like tiwa savage when she was still struggling
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by ateamblezing(f): 6:01pm
This attracts rape,I do not recommend this
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by Kingluqman89(m): 6:02pm
Let her do yanga with wetin she carry oo
To be a graduate Olosho no easy... You know how many of en Olosho-gang dey don take do ritual?
E no eazi
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by Einl(m): 6:02pm
Nice ass.
The hair is trashy though.
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by KingLennon(m): 6:02pm
Is it beacause of recession that people are so angry this days? Nothing consign us with her outfit, if she like may she slay in only pant...
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by roqrules04(m): 6:03pm
All I can see in that picture are green flowers
|Re: "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 6:03pm
nah so she go dey slay until one yellowbar skull Miner locate her... happy slaying
