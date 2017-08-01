Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / "Village Corper": Female Corper's Outfit Got People Talking (10058 Views)

See below...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/08/village-corper-media-react-to-female.html?m=1 The sexy corp member has come under fire over this sultry NYSC outfit she rocked.See below... 2 Likes

Those knickers will tear any minute from now. 1 Like

if this girl mess now







that knicker will never remain dxame 6 Likes

3 Likes

Everybody seems to be angry these days



See as them dey tackle the girl. Is it by force to comment? Besides, its her service year. E no concern anybody



Hian 17 Likes

Tear asin, wetin wan tear am ? Tear asin, wetin wan tear am ?

She has no iota of what NYSC entails. 1 Like

See as her behind dey stretch the fabrics, she no go use am go camp dats for sure. See as her behind dey stretch the fabrics, she no go use am go camp dats for sure.

...



Y can't Sombori respect oda Sombori's choice



Is it by force?

Sombori wants to b useless in life

U cannot allow Sombori to be useless



Is it ur life?

Is it ur body?

Is it ur hole?







#Eco99# 3 Likes

"Oju n fa aso ya" (eye dey tear cloth) na eyes o!"Oju n fa aso ya" (eye dey tear cloth)





girls open bress una go react



man ask for nude una go react



lady wear big cloth una go react



coper wear short knicker una go react



man cook for his girlfriend una go react



na wah o........................most people just jobless these days (except the bloggers of course wey dey make dier money)





anyways.......... Na everything dey make "media" ( una ) reactgirls open bress una go reactman ask for nude una go reactlady wear big cloth una go reactcoper wear short knicker una go reactman cook for his girlfriend una go reactna wah o........................most people just jobless these days (except the bloggers of course wey dey make dier money)anyways.......... 2 Likes

fake hair, fake eye lashes, fake eye browns, burnt knuckles, ugly skin, ugly lady, ugly dressing, ugly make ups. "and she thinks, she is a slayer. "She is more ugly than medusa. 1 Like

Nice Ass



it looks soft, enticing Nd fvuckable



very nice ass



damn



This kind of girl will be amazing in cow girl position while spanking that ass 3 Likes

she is ugly, her shorts are ugly, her top is ugly, everything about her is ugly.......maybe except her ass which may still be fake.

she is just ugly without brains. 1 Like

SHE'S BEING MOCKED AND RIDICULED,

NOT BECAUSE SHE'S UGLY,

NOT BECAUSE OF HER SHORTS,

NOT BECAUSE OF HER SHOES AND TOP, OR BECAUSE HER BUTT COULD BE FAKE (LIKE YOU POINTED OUT),

NOT BECAUSE SHE'S THE FIRST CORPER TO POSE LIKE THIS.



SO MANY FEMALE CORPS MEMBERS HAVE DONE SUCH AND WERE AWARDED WITH PRAISES, INSTAGRAM LIKES AND FOLLOWERS, EVEN WHEN THEY DIDN'T EVEN LOOK GOOD AT ALL.





BUT THIS PARTICULAR "VILLAGE" CORPER IS BEING MOCKED AND RIDICULED, BECAUSE SHE'S NOT EXPOSING TOO MUCH SKIN....

AND BECAUSE SHE'S BLACK. SHE'S BEING MOCKED AND RIDICULED,NOT BECAUSE SHE'S UGLY,NOT BECAUSE OF HER SHORTS,NOT BECAUSE OF HER SHOES AND TOP, OR BECAUSE HER BUTT COULD BE FAKE (LIKE YOU POINTED OUT),NOT BECAUSE SHE'S THE FIRST CORPER TO POSE LIKE THIS.SO MANY FEMALE CORPS MEMBERS HAVE DONE SUCH AND WERE AWARDED WITH PRAISES, INSTAGRAM LIKES AND FOLLOWERS, EVEN WHEN THEY DIDN'T EVEN LOOK GOOD AT ALL.BUT THIS PARTICULAR "VILLAGE" CORPER IS BEING MOCKED AND RIDICULED, BECAUSE SHE'S NOT EXPOSING TOO MUCH SKIN....AND BECAUSE SHE'S BLACK. 3 Likes

Fine gal

For all I know, she can't wear that to her PPA, she can't wear it to CDS either, she can't even wear it to clearance. My question is, where does she wear it to? Why waste money for the sewing?



Did I forget to add, nice ass?



I love her complexion too. 1 Like

Both of you. You need Jesus !!! Both of you. You need Jesus !!!

See her knees. That girl is an expert in blow joobs 1 Like

. chai. So this girl carry her foolishness enter camp. I know her. chai.

Dirty mind...mtchew ! Dirty mind...mtchew !

im definitely gon do something like this lol

Vaseline crew on their way like:

Pls if anybody wears nonsense and post on social media, it shouldn't be called Nysc uniform. We all know the approved Uniform for Corp members.

In the first and Second Pics, She looks like tiwa savage when she was still struggling 1 Like

This attracts rape,I do not recommend this

Let her do yanga with wetin she carry oo





To be a graduate Olosho no easy... You know how many of en Olosho-gang dey don take do ritual?



E no eazi

Nice ass.

The hair is trashy though. 1 Like

Is it beacause of recession that people are so angry this days? Nothing consign us with her outfit, if she like may she slay in only pant...

All I can see in that picture are green flowers