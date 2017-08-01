₦airaland Forum

President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction

President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by princessco: 6:09pm On Aug 21
At this recession naija big boys are still showing big wealth on richness as President of Born Winners Empire officialbossx show off how rich he his by troubling the floor with loads of dollars at AY's brother yomicasual's introduction yesterday.





Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by brainpulse: 6:31pm
Una go de spend money recklessly, when you now have kidney or liver problems (God forbid) you will begging those that dont have 1% of what you had.

Sorry I spoilt some people FTC

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by speezyWears: 6:31pm
This picture is for the person above me

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by bazzyblings: 6:31pm
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by speezyWears: 6:31pm
brainpulse:
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by magnificientzaz(f): 6:31pm
Almost ftc grin grin

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by piagetskinner(m): 6:31pm
who is he



another hushbingo?

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by dejavubobo1(m): 6:31pm
if u've got it, spend it well,
my only issue here is wat is born winners ... nah cult group or wat ?

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by Narldon(f): 6:31pm



Gee-Boy Alert

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by gbegudujo: 6:32pm
Nice. God bless our Hustle
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by ebenco2000: 6:32pm
1 dollar bills

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by gbegudujo: 6:33pm
Is everybody Gee..if you spray money no mean say u be Gee.

Narldon:



Gee-Boy Alert

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by speezyWears: 6:33pm
dejavubobo1:




[b]At [/b]this recession naija big boys are still showing big wealth on richness as President of Born Winners Empire officialbossx show off how rich he his by troubling the floor with loads of dollars at AY's bro

Go to school bro

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by speezyWears: 6:33pm
c
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by datola: 6:33pm
It's only spraying of the Naira currency that is against the Nigerian law. That does not stop the EFFCC from investigating any act of financial crime where suspected, anyway.

Good luck to him and congratulations to Yomi.
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by Jungleluv5: 6:33pm
Drug and yahoo money �. Who you help.
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by speezyWears: 6:33pm
a
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by Klington: 6:34pm
Who the Bleep is he

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by mccoy47(m): 6:34pm
All dos criminals sef!
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by speezyWears: 6:34pm
jblk
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by oviejnr(m): 6:34pm
ebenco2000:
1 dollar bills
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by RexEmmyGee: 6:34pm
Hmm. No matter the recession of this country, I and anyone interested refuse to be recessed
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 6:34pm
how did he got his money
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by itiswellandwell: 6:35pm
Hmmmm
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by brainpulse: 6:35pm
speezyWears:


GPU
Why you de after my progress na grin
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by hkidola00(m): 6:36pm
hmmm,might be a 419,yahoo yahoo,robber,militant,kiddnaper,killer.....c’ dollar is too expensive to be spraying anyhow
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by speezyWears: 6:36pm
magnificientzaz:
Almost ftc grin grin

yeye
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by dejavubobo1(m): 6:36pm
speezyWears:


Go to school bro
lol fight fr FTC couldn't clear my quote fast enough.. BTW, nawa fr u oo na ppl u dey quote up & dan

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by speezyWears: 6:38pm
brainpulse:
Why you de after my progress na grin

D thing pain me ni

Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by Ajekuiya: 6:38pm
Good boys.
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by glosplendid(f): 6:38pm
brainpulse:
Una go de spend money recklessly, when you now have kidney or liver problems (God forbid) you will begging those that dont have 1% of what you had.

Sorry I spoilt some people FTC
hahahahahahaha..E pain am
Re: President Of Born Winners Empire Spraying Dollars At Ay's Brother Introduction by burkingx(f): 6:39pm
