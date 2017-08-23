Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? (8763 Views)

So after promising myself that I will marry a virgin, I begin to wonder how it would be for our ladies... I have seen some girl who date at least five guys (and slept with all of them all in the name of love) before getting married... Although most of them are not still married. I have met ladies who slept with guys all in the name of school boyfriends, love and plays... The one that happens during NYSC is another issue.



Some ladies will rant that men should be virgins too, but remember that they are not the ones wearing the engagement ring...



So ladies! does keeping your virginity till marriage make you a better person?



Does zipping up till the right man puts a ring on it make you more committed and strong...



Please don't start saying that there are some girls who are virgins and once they were married and deflowered, they started sleeping around.. Just answer the question according to yourself. 5 Likes

Bombing for peace is like f**king for virginity 2 Likes 1 Share

Lolz...kilo pa Iya ijebu? 6 Likes

NO, it doesn't entirely make you a better person.



Yea, nothing wrong with men being virgins.

Men wear rings too, or don't they wear in your neighbourhood?



You think it's right for a lady to keep her pussie for years...only to donate it to a guy who can be recognised by over 100 ladies with his prick picture alone? 64 Likes 6 Shares

A lady was asked by her husband how many time she had sex before they got married. She went inside the house and brought out a bag full of stone and told her husband to count it. The husband was confused and asked her why? She said she drops a stone into the bag each time she had sex. The husband decided to be removing one stone each time they had sex. This year is their 35th wedding anniversary and their are still some stone left in the bag. Lesson learnt; Stop wasting your time looking for Virgin. Continue bleeping from where they stop! All of them have hole. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Absolutely not

So overated

Being a vrigin does not guarantee u a good home...or makes ur husband stick to u like glue...nahhh 6 Likes 1 Share





1) Cute face and body



2) Working class with plenty cash



3) Average cook



4) Cool headed!!



did you see virginity on the list? Hell No!!



Shitt has no value to me!!



Meanwhile!!



Poco baby! Poco baby! 1 Like

being a virgin is absolutely nice and respectful but it doesn't guarantee a good home or good wife thereafter. ....my opinion shaa 19 Likes

i no wan laugh abeg i no wan laugh abeg 2 Likes

op!are you a virgin biko

It depends on your definition of a better person. 2 Likes

Being a better person is not a function of virginity, but its good for a woman to keep her virginity till marriage. God forbid i have sex with a man who's not my husband. 38 Likes 3 Shares

Keep behaving childishly and don't grow up... As you can see you are the only one who answered the question with a question.. Everyone else read it like a normal human and gave an answer that pass down some certain knowledge or information, but you decided to bring your childish acts here...



Be humble Keep behaving childishly and don't grow up... As you can see you are the only one who answered the question with a question.. Everyone else read it like a normal human and gave an answer that pass down some certain knowledge or information, but you decided to bring your childish acts here...Be humble 9 Likes

Look it has nothing to do with making you a better person ..

it's just a choice like

Some ppl drink smoke... some don't it's their choice no one cares .. now does it determine your character no



Have friend who kept it till marriage .. wedding night come she calling me asking me what she should do .. gave her my best advice

1 year later he has cheated and to put cherry ontop he has a kid now outside wedlock ...

She dey do shakara before holy Mary .. look at her now ( not saying ppl should loose it or not but it doesn't make anyone a better person it's just a preference , religion and society is what makes ppl hold on to it the most ...... 15 Likes

On my own opinion. Being a virgin doesn't guarantee a better marriage life

On my own opinion. Being a virgin doesn't guarantee a better marriage life