Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Essentials1(m): 7:34pm On Aug 21
So after promising myself that I will marry a virgin, I begin to wonder how it would be for our ladies... I have seen some girl who date at least five guys (and slept with all of them all in the name of love) before getting married... Although most of them are not still married. I have met ladies who slept with guys all in the name of school boyfriends, love and plays... The one that happens during NYSC is another issue.

Some ladies will rant that men should be virgins too, but remember that they are not the ones wearing the engagement ring...

So ladies! does keeping your virginity till marriage make you a better person?

Does zipping up till the right man puts a ring on it make you more committed and strong...

Please don't start saying that there are some girls who are virgins and once they were married and deflowered, they started sleeping around.. Just answer the question according to yourself.

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by geraldmezi(m): 7:41pm On Aug 21
Bombing for peace is like f**king for virginity

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by babyfaceafrica: 7:44pm On Aug 21
Lolz...kilo pa Iya ijebu?

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by pocohantas(f): 7:45pm On Aug 21
NO, it doesn't entirely make you a better person.

Yea, nothing wrong with men being virgins.
Men wear rings too, or don't they wear in your neighbourhood?

You think it's right for a lady to keep her pussie for years...only to donate it to a guy who can be recognised by over 100 ladies with his prick picture alone?

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Headlaw(m): 7:47pm On Aug 21
A lady was asked by her husband how many time she had sex before they got married. She went inside the house and brought out a bag full of stone and told her husband to count it. The husband was confused and asked her why? She said she drops a stone into the bag each time she had sex. The husband decided to be removing one stone each time they had sex. This year is their 35th wedding anniversary and their are still some stone left in the bag. Lesson learnt; Stop wasting your time looking for Virgin. Continue bleeping from where they stop! All of them have hole.

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by DarkMagic(m): 7:51pm On Aug 21
Absolutely not
So overated
Being a vrigin does not guarantee u a good home...or makes ur husband stick to u like glue...nahhh cheesy

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by BiafranBushBoy: 7:51pm On Aug 21
Here is my ranking!!

1) Cute face and body

2) Working class with plenty cash

3) Average cook

4) Cool headed!!

did you see virginity on the list? Hell No!!

Shitt has no value to me!!

Meanwhile!!

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by iamadonis2(m): 7:55pm On Aug 21
pocohantas:
NO, it doesn't entirely make you a better person.

Yea, nothing wrong with men being virgins.
Men wear rings too, or don't they wear in your neighbourhood?

You think it's right for a lady to keep her pussie for years...only to donate it to a guy who can be recognised by over 100 ladies with his prick picture alone?

Poco baby!

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by press005: 7:55pm On Aug 21
being a virgin is absolutely nice and respectful but it doesn't guarantee a good home or good wife thereafter. ....my opinion shaa

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by press005: 7:55pm On Aug 21
pocohantas:
NO, it doesn't entirely make you a better person.

Yea, nothing wrong with men being virgins.
Men wear rings too, or don't they wear in your neighbourhood?

You think it's right for a lady to keep her pussie for years...only to donate it to a guy who can be recognised by over 100 ladies with his prick picture alone?

i no wan laugh abeg grin

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by mofeoluwadassah(f): 9:19pm On Aug 21
op!are you a virgin biko
Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Rorachy(f): 9:58pm On Aug 21
It depends on your definition of a better person.

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Silentscreamer(f): 10:06pm On Aug 21
Being a better person is not a function of virginity, but its good for a woman to keep her virginity till marriage. God forbid i have sex with a man who's not my husband.

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Essentials1(m): 11:03am On Aug 22
mofeoluwadassah:
op!are you a virgin biko

Keep behaving childishly and don't grow up... As you can see you are the only one who answered the question with a question.. Everyone else read it like a normal human and gave an answer that pass down some certain knowledge or information, but you decided to bring your childish acts here...

Be humble

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Tamel(m): 12:20pm On Aug 22
pocohantas:
NO, it doesn't entirely make you a better person.

Yea, nothing wrong with men being virgins.
Men wear rings too, or don't they wear in your neighbourhood?

You think it's right for a lady to keep her pussie for years...only to donate it to a guy who can be recognised by over 100 ladies with his prick picture alone?
Kikiki,prick picture

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Lalas247(f): 12:24pm On Aug 22
BiafranBushBoy:
Here is my ranking!!

1) Cute face and body

2) Working class with plenty cash

3) Average cook

4) Cool headed!!

did you see virginity on the list? Hell No!!

Shitt has no value to me!!
Dey take style dey describe me abi grin

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by BiafranBushBoy: 12:26pm On Aug 22
Lalas247:

Dey take style dey describe me abi grin

lol... but you are a virgin na... cheesy

I don't like virgins!

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Lalas247(f): 12:30pm On Aug 22
Look it has nothing to do with making you a better person ..
it's just a choice like
Some ppl drink smoke... some don't it's their choice no one cares .. now does it determine your character no

Have friend who kept it till marriage .. wedding night come she calling me asking me what she should do .. gave her my best advice
1 year later he has cheated and to put cherry ontop he has a kid now outside wedlock ...
She dey do shakara before holy Mary .. look at her now ( not saying ppl should loose it or not but it doesn't make anyone a better person it's just a preference , religion and society is what makes ppl hold on to it the most ......

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Lalas247(f): 12:31pm On Aug 22
BiafranBushBoy:


lol... but you are a virgin na... cheesy

I don't like virgins!
Well I can't remember soooo I'll take ur word on it grin
Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by truthsayer009(m): 12:37pm On Aug 22
Silentscreamer:
Being a better person is not a function of virginity, but its good for a woman to keep her virginity till marriage. God forbid i have sex with a man who's not my husband.

hmmm
Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by BiafranBushBoy: 12:38pm On Aug 22
Lalas247:


Look it has nothing to do with making you a better person ..
it's just a choice like
Some ppl drink smoke... some don't it's their choice no one cares .. now does it determine your character no

Have friend who kept it till marriage .. wedding night come she calling me asking me what she should do .. gave her my best advice
1 year later he has cheated and to put cherry ontop he has a kid now outside wedlock ...
She dey do shakara before holy Mary .. look at her now ( not saying ppl should loose it or not but it doesn't make anyone a better person it's just a preference , religion and society is what makes ppl hold on to it the most ......

At the bolded, you meant sex positions or what? I think I would need such advice from you... what do you think? cheesy

Meanwhile, I bet my balls that you gave her a bad advice. God forgive you ma'am. sad

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by BiafranBushBoy: 12:39pm On Aug 22
Lalas247:

Well I can't remember soooo I'll take ur word on it grin

You really need to take my words on it... wink
Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by truthsayer009(m): 12:40pm On Aug 22
Lalas247:


Look it has nothing to do with making you a better person ..
it's just a choice like
Some ppl drink smoke... some don't it's their choice no one cares .. now does it determine your character no

Have friend who kept it till marriage .. wedding night come she calling me asking me what she should do .. gave her my best advice
1 year later he has cheated and to put cherry ontop he has a kid now outside wedlock ...
She dey do shakara before holy Mary .. look at her now ( not saying ppl should loose it or not but it doesn't make anyone a better person it's just a preference , religion and society is what makes ppl hold on to it the most ......

ma'am, your story is incomplete. How come she was calling you on wedding night? Asking on what to do. Do asin how?

On love making or which one? Cuz me i'm confused.

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Nobody: 12:40pm On Aug 22
pocohantas:
NO, it doesn't entirely make you a better person.

Yea, nothing wrong with men being virgins.
Men wear rings too, or don't they wear in your neighbourhood?

You think it's right for a lady to keep her pussie for years...only to donate it to a guy who can be recognised by over 100 ladies with his prick picture alone?
You just closed the thread. EOD!. grin

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Lalas247(f): 12:41pm On Aug 22
BiafranBushBoy:


At the bolded, you meant sex positions or what? I think I would need such advice from you... what do you think? cheesy

Meanwhile, I bet my balls that you gave her a bad advice. God forgive you ma'am. sad

Yes she asked which is the best not to hurt as she was scared I just told her stick to missionary till she feels comfortable grin guess hubby wanted doggy or more .. so side chic helped him out and gave him gift too grin
Anyway she over it now final divorce stages she will get some money sha

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Lalas247(f): 12:43pm On Aug 22
truthsayer009:


ma'am, your story is incomplete. How come she was calling you on wedding night? Asking on what to do. Do asin how?

On love making or which one? Cuz me i'm confused.
Asin position wey no go hurt na .. quick run in bath wtsapp emergency cal
Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Nobody: 12:43pm On Aug 22
Silentscreamer:
Being a better person is not a function of virginity, but its good for a woman to keep her virginity till marriage. God forbid i have sex with a man who's not my husband.
And you just announced you're virginity.

Good thing you're keeping it.
Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Lalas247(f): 12:43pm On Aug 22
BiafranBushBoy:


You really need to take my words on it... wink
Ok taken ... I kuku be Saint before tongue
Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Lalas247(f): 12:44pm On Aug 22
kimbra:
And you just announced your virginity.

Good thing you're keeping it.
Na prize na

Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by cerowo(f): 12:45pm On Aug 22
On my own opinion. Being a virgin doesn't guarantee a better marriage life
Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by cerowo(f): 12:45pm On Aug 22
On my own opinion. Being a virgin doesn't guarantee a better marriage life
Re: Ladies! Does Keeping Your Virginity Till Marriage Make You A Better Person?? by Nobody: 12:48pm On Aug 22
Lalas247:

Na prize na
Those guys who're looking for virgins to bleep will start trying their luck with pms and mentions. grin

