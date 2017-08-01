₦airaland Forum

Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by afroniger: 10:26pm On Aug 21
Awka – As the crisis in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), deepens, members of the party loyal to Chief Martin Agbaso, on Monday chose Chief Ifeanyi Igwebuike as their candidate for the Nov. 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra.

Igwebike emerged from a unanimous decision at a congress of 1,090 delegates held in Ezira, Orumba South Local Government Area. Agbaso Addressing newsmen on the election, Chief Azubuike Iloh, factional Chairman of the party in Anambra, said the real candidate of APGA for the election had emerged.

Iloh said they chose a venue outside the state capital because they were prevented from using the original venue in Awka by security agents under the instruction the state government.

“Agbaso remains the legal and authentic chairman of APGA and is the only one to produce the candidate of the party for the election. “Whoever emerges as candidate from other faction is a nullity as only Agbaso’s leadership is recognised under the law at the moment.

“Four persons were ready for the primary but because of the sterling qualities of Igwebuike, others stepped down for him.

“We could not hold the exercise in Awka because the government of the day does not want people to express their sincere political view. They used the police and other agencies to cordon off the venue,’’ he said.

In his acceptance speech, Igwuebuike thanked the party members for nominating him as their candidate. He said the party was sure to retain the state government if everybody support him in the race.

“APGA needed transparency, sincerity and unity and that is what we have under Agbaso, this is why we joined hands with him.

“Under the new leadership, Anambra people will have their desires and aspirations realised, so, we are calling on all to come into the party.

“I thank every member of APGA and its leadership for trusting in my ability to bear the party’s flag and give it victory on Nov.18,’’ he said. In a telephone interview Agbaso said there was need for people in power to allow the citizens to express their opinions unhindered.

He congratulated the candidate and urged him to represent the true identity and ideology of APGA. Dr Victor Oye-led faction of APGA had last week at its primary in Awka, chosen Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra as its candidate for the election. (NAN)

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/anambra-guber-poll-igwebike-emerges-apgas-candidate-agbasos-faction/

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by FKO81(m): 10:38pm On Aug 21
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/anambra-guber-poll-igwebike-emerges-apgas-candidate-agbasos-faction/



See how he's looking like a slowpoke, the fat goa...t Agbaso is wasting his time, we will do to him what we did Chikwas Okoli, Idio..ts trying to cause unrest in Anambra.

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by TheKingdom: 10:41pm On Aug 21
You see why election in Anambra is useless. Even common APGA allowing itself to be divided and useless.

SO, NO TO ELECTION

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by FKO81(m): 10:49pm On Aug 21
You see why election in Anambra is useless. Even common APGA allowing itself to be divided and useless.
https://guardian.ng/politics/obiano-wins-apga-ticket-for-anambra-guber-poll/
SO, NO TO ELECTION

Obiano wins APGA ticket for Anambra guber poll

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has secured the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest for a second term in office.

The Returning Officer, Sani Shukafi, who announced the result of the primaries held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, yesterday, said that Chief Obiano pooled 1,070 votes out of the 1,097 votes cast to emerge the winner.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who monitored the primaries include the commission’s Legal Adviser, Mr. John Nsofor and Godfrey Nsofor, all from Abuja and Milicent Izuegbu Paul from INEC office in Uri Anambra State.

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by omofunaab(m): 10:51pm On Aug 21
Victor Umeh was right about this Agbaso guy after all

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by bonechamberlain(m): 10:59pm On Aug 21
agbaso the confusionist. despite your wide political reach in IMO u allowed that crook rochas to disgrace ur brother out of Douglas house, now forming power in Anambra. apga has only one candidate in the person of Obiano.

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by naturalman: 11:45pm On Aug 21
Y can't this people allow Anambra to have peace.... They want Anambra state to be backward like their own state...
Nnamdi Kanu from ABIA state is working hard to distabilise Anambra state..
This agbero or Agbaso from imo stateo is also working to distabilise anambra..
Y do these people want to see Anambra on the same level with their state

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by holyghost(m): 12:15am
The face of a fresh Governor for Anambra State

http://www.nairaland.com/4003915/young-new-face-win-anambra

https://instagram.com/p/BYET2lAhBry/
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by AlwaysUltraPad: 12:18am
Igbo and factions....somebody help me that zuma
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by kn23h(m): 12:19am
How many faction una get?

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by bedspread: 1:51am
APGA HAS BEING FACTIONALIZED??
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by navada99: 2:00am
naturalman:
Y can't this people allow Anambra to have peace....
They want Anambra state to be backward like their own state...

Nnamdi Kanu from ABIA state is working hard to distabilise Anambra state..

This agbero or Agbaso from imo stateo is also working to distabilise anambra..

Y do these people want to see Anambra on the same level with their state

I'll say a very special prayer tonight, begging God you not from Anambra state like me.

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by SLIDEwaxie(m): 4:50am
Vote out OBIANO, and Anambra dies naturally!

You guys should use your head.

Though, e no concern me o

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:59am
Agbaso is a thief period.
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by neoOduduwa: 9:19am
There won't be any election in Anambra. Ofensala day!

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by exlinklodge: 9:19am
thief
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by Ezedon(m): 9:19am
I thought they said no election in Anambra, why are they contesting
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by Layor99: 9:20am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim.

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by discusant: 9:20am
Anybody but Obiano.
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by johnreh: 9:20am
Agbaso and his gang are surely playing the script of the government at the centre. To weaken the powers within apga
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by Vich78(m): 9:22am
This election go hot
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by angelbulksms: 9:22am
discusant:
Anybody but Obiano.

Na so d vexing reach?

Send bulk sms to Ghana, South Africa, UK, US and other countries. Check my signature
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by apesinola001(m): 9:22am
Two candidates for one party.
No wa oooo
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by holubee29: 9:22am
lipsrsealed embarassed
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by jay2pee(m): 9:22am
They shall gather in one place, but in seven places, they shall scatter, a case of APGA in Anambra state
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by younglleo(m): 9:23am
grin

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by magoo10: 9:24am
happy Ofe nsala day in advance.
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by gokecont(m): 9:24am
Order now for your footwear's at an affordable price, whatsapp number: 08087580378

Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by ezex(m): 9:24am
Politics...
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by hucienda: 9:25am
Even the ruling party in the state get faction? smh.
Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by Pilot4Airbus(m): 9:25am
Chat me up

