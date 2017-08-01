Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls (1866 Views)

Awka – As the crisis in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), deepens, members of the party loyal to Chief Martin Agbaso, on Monday chose Chief Ifeanyi Igwebuike as their candidate for the Nov. 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra.



Igwebike emerged from a unanimous decision at a congress of 1,090 delegates held in Ezira, Orumba South Local Government Area. Agbaso Addressing newsmen on the election, Chief Azubuike Iloh, factional Chairman of the party in Anambra, said the real candidate of APGA for the election had emerged.



Iloh said they chose a venue outside the state capital because they were prevented from using the original venue in Awka by security agents under the instruction the state government.



“Agbaso remains the legal and authentic chairman of APGA and is the only one to produce the candidate of the party for the election. “Whoever emerges as candidate from other faction is a nullity as only Agbaso’s leadership is recognised under the law at the moment.



“Four persons were ready for the primary but because of the sterling qualities of Igwebuike, others stepped down for him.



“We could not hold the exercise in Awka because the government of the day does not want people to express their sincere political view. They used the police and other agencies to cordon off the venue,’’ he said.



In his acceptance speech, Igwuebuike thanked the party members for nominating him as their candidate. He said the party was sure to retain the state government if everybody support him in the race.



“APGA needed transparency, sincerity and unity and that is what we have under Agbaso, this is why we joined hands with him.



“Under the new leadership, Anambra people will have their desires and aspirations realised, so, we are calling on all to come into the party.



“I thank every member of APGA and its leadership for trusting in my ability to bear the party’s flag and give it victory on Nov.18,’’ he said. In a telephone interview Agbaso said there was need for people in power to allow the citizens to express their opinions unhindered.



He congratulated the candidate and urged him to represent the true identity and ideology of APGA. Dr Victor Oye-led faction of APGA had last week at its primary in Awka, chosen Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra as its candidate for the election. (NAN)



afroniger:

See how he's looking like a slowpoke, the fat goa...t Agbaso is wasting his time, we will do to him what we did Chikwas Okoli, Idio..ts trying to cause unrest in Anambra.

You see why election in Anambra is useless. Even common APGA allowing itself to be divided and useless.



SO, NO TO ELECTION 3 Likes 1 Share

TheKingdom:

You see why election in Anambra is useless. Even common APGA allowing itself to be divided and useless.

https://guardian.ng/politics/obiano-wins-apga-ticket-for-anambra-guber-poll/

SO, NO TO ELECTION

Obiano wins APGA ticket for Anambra guber poll



Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has secured the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest for a second term in office.



The Returning Officer, Sani Shukafi, who announced the result of the primaries held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, yesterday, said that Chief Obiano pooled 1,070 votes out of the 1,097 votes cast to emerge the winner.



Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who monitored the primaries include the commission’s Legal Adviser, Mr. John Nsofor and Godfrey Nsofor, all from Abuja and Milicent Izuegbu Paul from INEC office in Uri Anambra State . Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has secured the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest for a second term in office.The Returning Officer, Sani Shukafi, who announced the result of the primaries held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, yesterday, said that Chief Obiano pooled 1,070 votes out of the 1,097 votes cast to emerge the winner. 3 Likes

Victor Umeh was right about this Agbaso guy after all 1 Like

agbaso the confusionist. despite your wide political reach in IMO u allowed that crook rochas to disgrace ur brother out of Douglas house, now forming power in Anambra. apga has only one candidate in the person of Obiano. 2 Likes



Nnamdi Kanu from ABIA state is working hard to distabilise Anambra state..

This agbero or Agbaso from imo stateo is also working to distabilise anambra..

Y do these people want to see Anambra on the same level with their state Y can't this people allow Anambra to have peace.... They want Anambra state to be backward like their own state...Nnamdi Kanu from ABIA state is working hard to distabilise Anambra state..This agbero or Agbaso from imo stateo is also working to distabilise anambra..Y do these people want to see Anambra on the same level with their state 3 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/4003915/young-new-face-win-anambra



https://instagram.com/p/BYET2lAhBry/ The face of a fresh Governor for Anambra State

Igbo and factions....somebody help me that zuma

How many faction una get? 2 Likes

APGA HAS BEING FACTIONALIZED??

naturalman:

Y can't this people allow Anambra to have peace....

They want Anambra state to be backward like their own state...



Nnamdi Kanu from ABIA state is working hard to distabilise Anambra state..



This agbero or Agbaso from imo stateo is also working to distabilise anambra..



Y do these people want to see Anambra on the same level with their state

I'll say a very special prayer tonight, begging God you not from Anambra state like me. I'll say a very special prayer tonight, begging God you not from Anambra state like me. 1 Like

Vote out OBIANO, and Anambra dies naturally!



You guys should use your head.



Though, e no concern me o 2 Likes

Agbaso is a thief period.

There won't be any election in Anambra. Ofensala day! 3 Likes 1 Share

thief

I thought they said no election in Anambra, why are they contesting

Anybody but Obiano.

Agbaso and his gang are surely playing the script of the government at the centre. To weaken the powers within apga

This election go hot

discusant:

Anybody but Obiano.

Na so d vexing reach?



Two candidates for one party.

No wa oooo

They shall gather in one place, but in seven places, they shall scatter, a case of APGA in Anambra state

Politics...

Even the ruling party in the state get faction? smh.