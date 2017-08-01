₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by afroniger: 10:26pm On Aug 21
Awka – As the crisis in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), deepens, members of the party loyal to Chief Martin Agbaso, on Monday chose Chief Ifeanyi Igwebuike as their candidate for the Nov. 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/anambra-guber-poll-igwebike-emerges-apgas-candidate-agbasos-faction/
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by FKO81(m): 10:38pm On Aug 21
afroniger:See how he's looking like a slowpoke, the fat goa...t Agbaso is wasting his time, we will do to him what we did Chikwas Okoli, Idio..ts trying to cause unrest in Anambra.
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by TheKingdom: 10:41pm On Aug 21
You see why election in Anambra is useless. Even common APGA allowing itself to be divided and useless.
SO, NO TO ELECTION
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by FKO81(m): 10:49pm On Aug 21
TheKingdom:
Obiano wins APGA ticket for Anambra guber poll
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has secured the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest for a second term in office.
The Returning Officer, Sani Shukafi, who announced the result of the primaries held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, yesterday, said that Chief Obiano pooled 1,070 votes out of the 1,097 votes cast to emerge the winner.
Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who monitored the primaries include the commission’s Legal Adviser, Mr. John Nsofor and Godfrey Nsofor, all from Abuja and Milicent Izuegbu Paul from INEC office in Uri Anambra State.
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by omofunaab(m): 10:51pm On Aug 21
Victor Umeh was right about this Agbaso guy after all
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by bonechamberlain(m): 10:59pm On Aug 21
agbaso the confusionist. despite your wide political reach in IMO u allowed that crook rochas to disgrace ur brother out of Douglas house, now forming power in Anambra. apga has only one candidate in the person of Obiano.
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by naturalman: 11:45pm On Aug 21
Y can't this people allow Anambra to have peace.... They want Anambra state to be backward like their own state...
Nnamdi Kanu from ABIA state is working hard to distabilise Anambra state..
This agbero or Agbaso from imo stateo is also working to distabilise anambra..
Y do these people want to see Anambra on the same level with their state
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by holyghost(m): 12:15am
The face of a fresh Governor for Anambra State
http://www.nairaland.com/4003915/young-new-face-win-anambra
https://instagram.com/p/BYET2lAhBry/
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by AlwaysUltraPad: 12:18am
Igbo and factions....somebody help me that zuma
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by kn23h(m): 12:19am
How many faction una get?
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by bedspread: 1:51am
APGA HAS BEING FACTIONALIZED??
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by navada99: 2:00am
naturalman:
I'll say a very special prayer tonight, begging God you not from Anambra state like me.
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by SLIDEwaxie(m): 4:50am
Vote out OBIANO, and Anambra dies naturally!
You guys should use your head.
Though, e no concern me o
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:59am
Agbaso is a thief period.
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by neoOduduwa: 9:19am
There won't be any election in Anambra. Ofensala day!
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by exlinklodge: 9:19am
thief
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by Ezedon(m): 9:19am
I thought they said no election in Anambra, why are they contesting
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by Layor99: 9:20am
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by discusant: 9:20am
Anybody but Obiano.
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by johnreh: 9:20am
Agbaso and his gang are surely playing the script of the government at the centre. To weaken the powers within apga
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by Vich78(m): 9:22am
This election go hot
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by angelbulksms: 9:22am
discusant:
Na so d vexing reach?
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by apesinola001(m): 9:22am
Two candidates for one party.
No wa oooo
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by holubee29: 9:22am
They shall gather in one place, but in seven places, they shall scatter, a case of APGA in Anambra state
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by younglleo(m): 9:23am
happy Ofe nsala day in advance.
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by gokecont(m): 9:24am
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by ezex(m): 9:24am
Politics...
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by hucienda: 9:25am
Even the ruling party in the state get faction? smh.
|Re: Ifeanyi Igwebike Emerges APGA’s Candidate For Agbaso’s Faction For Anambra Polls by Pilot4Airbus(m): 9:25am
