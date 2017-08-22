₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by dinma007: 11:17pm On Aug 21
A Nigerian lady is now reportedly dealing with depression, after allegedly losing N5million she was paid after she was laid off her job to a Micro-Finance bank which came to speak to the church members about micro finance investment.
Facebook user, Nora Oma Snow who disclosed this wrote;
"Wetin dey Pepper Nora for body:
So I have not heard from this friend since January, I assumed we all have been dealing with life .
Only for us to have a heart to heart talk on whatsapp today;and she confessed that she has been dealing with depression.
She is a strong member of one the top three Pentecostal churches in Nigeria.
One Sunday , sometime last year, this investment company came to speak to the church members about this micro finance investment.
Like an average gullible Nigerian, who lets their guards down , don't ask questions , throws all caution into the air;once they hear my pastor said,once they hear something from someone standing on the altar in their church ; she invested 5 million naira (five million naira) of her hard earned money she was paid off after she was laid off from work . And this is how all this prominent Church members money entered voice mail.
As I write ,EFCC don waka for this case self tire.
As a Nigerian, when you buy kwili kwili on the highway and sees puff puff when you open it ,you somehow deal with it because the transaction was done on the highway. You took a chance. Deep down you were prepared.
When you lose your money to MMM , you somehow deal with it because people were at least warned.
But how about when you lose your money in your church? A church that is supposed to be the epitome of morality?
When one of the top churches in Nigeria gives a company their podium, the opportunity to stand on their altar and convince its members to invest in a company that defrauds them, you realize that Nigeria as a country is irredeemable.
I only withheld the name of this church on the request of my friend. She and other members who lost their money are stuck, hopeless and powerless. I wish I have any legal advice to even give her.
Nigerians! Nigerians! Nigerians!
Be diligent! Stop letting your guards down because one person has pastor this or that attached to their names.
Personally besides real estate, I don't and won't make any monetary investments when it come to naija. I no get strength.
If like come with 100% interest rate, I no dey do!! My double shifts and sleepless can not become another inspirational social media story.Mba mu
Biko, if you have any legal advice to give my friend to help her recover her money, biko make una help her.
Details of the company and the investments are below. If you know this company; you better run for your life too."
http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-lady-loses-n5million-she-was-paid-after-losing-her-job-to-churchs-microfinance-bank/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by soberdrunk(m): 11:19pm On Aug 21
Amen somebody!! I still don't know how people can be so gullible, see the name sef "Sussie" micro finance, i will continue to say it, i am not above getting scammed but to scam this Ibadan boy you have to come up with a very brilliant scam and i go still drink enough beer and chop like 5k suya for your head.......
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by GloriaNinja(f): 11:29pm On Aug 21
SIN STARTED IN THE CHURCH, CRIME STARTED IN THE CHURCH, SO I'M NOT AMAZED.
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by Benjom(m): 11:37pm On Aug 21
Quite unfortunate
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by Benjom(m): 11:37pm On Aug 21
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by nowornever2016: 7:13am
1.5m in 60days? you be thief ooo!!!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by marooh(m): 7:32am
so, you are telling me that N5m is gone just like that?
Ok shaooo na she make the money...
But waitooo this pastor them are just like mouthpiece of congregations.
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by Altrarecords(m): 7:34am
What's the proof the pastor isn't in league with these guys? Omo I no trust anybody even a pastor
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by TINALETC3(f): 9:28am
Y hide d name of d church, , releasing d name cn save some souls. No where is safe again ooo
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by TheHistorian(m): 9:28am
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by hakeem4(m): 9:28am
F
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by davodyguy: 9:29am
This is what would have happened if she took the right deceision.
She could have used the money for Treasury bill.
Give N5m to FG, they'll give her today 850K, then by August, 2018, the FG return her 5million intact.
I take wise decisions
1 Like
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by damton(m): 9:30am
I doesn't matter whether you are in church, mosque or any other religious gathering.
Fraud can be perpetrated anywhere.
Never let your guard down for anything.
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by blackbeau1(f): 9:30am
Church or not, financial issues should be handled by a reputable accountant that you trust.
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by younglleo(m): 9:30am
chai!!! Sis sorry ohh
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by Moreoffaith(m): 9:30am
She for sell him parent property join self
Very useless lady
Shebi she go school abi she no go ni?
Abeg make she go look for another job start afresh jare.
My pastor says dem gang.
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by MykLANNY(m): 9:30am
It is well...
Oh dear
Oh dear
Check my signature to make more money with a N20k Business Website
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by Damilare6293: 9:31am
Maranatha
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by laurel03: 9:31am
1 redeemed
2 winners chapel
3 deeper life.... they are the three popular pentecostal in Nigeria
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by Thobiy(m): 9:31am
God knows the pastor is dead
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by Partnerbiz3: 9:31am
Nawao.
The Lord is her strength..
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by Smooyis(m): 9:31am
I'm
I'm
bad!!
For those in Lagos, don't let this bad news stop you from learning ICT at the Cheapest Price Now @ the Prestigious IIHT Nigeria
Bonanza ends in 5 days time!!
Click here To Register and get 50% discount on all the ICT courses we offer. Deadline for registration is Thursday!!
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by TINALETC3(f): 9:32am
Replace deeper life wt synagogue or christ Embassy bro
laurel03:
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by BroZuma: 9:33am
I have the right members for this Aunty...BRB
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by sirusX(m): 9:33am
Truly ...all that glitters is not gold
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by wazugapa: 9:33am
imagine how this could change everything you have ever known
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by HopeAlive14(m): 9:33am
The church should intervene lest they be sued.
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by ShyCypher(m): 9:34am
What I don't get is: Why are the perpetrators of this crime being protected?
OP blocked out the names of the Thieves-in-charge because there is "Pastor" & "Manager" attached to it.
If you don't have the balls to stand up to them & expose them, how the hell do you expect to get your money back?
Please get out of here & stop disturbin' other Nigerians. We have our problems too.
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by Themind: 9:34am
1.5m on 4m in 60days. No bank will give you that not to talk of micro-finance bank whom still dey learn.
|Re: Lady Loses N5million She Was Paid After Losing Job To Church Micro-finance Bank by josephine123: 9:35am
lol
