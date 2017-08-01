₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by TunezMediaTV: 2:37am
Popular show host, Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin known as Teju Baby Face has sensationally declared that all the years he spent as a stand up comedian was nothing but a waste of time.
Teju who was into the business of cracking jokes for over 10 years declared that his calling had never been stand up comedy but rather mentoring and teaching and his television programme, “The Teju Baby Show” has given him the opportunity to fulfill his life calling.
Teju speaking at his “Teju Baby face Academy”, said people can work hard and still leave in penury, advising everyone to work smart and find what they can do effortlessly, but in excellence, so that they can add value, because it is only when you add value that you will get wealth easily.
“To say the truth, all the years I spent doing stand up comedy were nothing but a waste of time. It was later I found out my calling is in mentorship and teaching. That is why I am doing this now", he said.
Teju Babyface, who is the lead mentor at the Teju Babyface mentorship academy, a resource hub for the mentoring and empowerment of young Africans, In 2016, authored his first book, “Secret of the Streets : 23 Secret For Achieving Success With Talent".
Though he started his career as both an actor and a comedian, his first major break was the creation of his hit talk show, The Teju Babyface Show, which he still produces and runs on TV stations across the nation.
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by topsam1(m): 3:27am
He shall be found by the Grace of God
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by webincomeplus(m): 5:05am
He forgot the fact that being an actor/comedian made him popular, and that popularity was the foundation he built his newfound mentorship career on. Who patronizes an unknown mentor?
Well, since he said he wasted 10 years of his life, I can't but agree with him. What's my own? It's his life, not mine.
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by chuks000(m): 5:13am
Thank God u found it...dunno mine yet at 25
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by OKorowanta: 5:17am
webincomeplus:
Well said.
Bros don't mind the mugu.in split second their brain enters freezing mode wen they talk.
The supposed wasted 10 years was the foundation and bedrock of his career.
He was even lucky to be called a comedian sef bicos none of my ribs was cracked with his jokes.
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by omoiyalayi(m): 5:20am
Th is one guy I tell young guys to watch his programs there's always something to learn from him
His sense of humor is something else
May God continue to bless and enlarge him
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by ibkkk(f): 6:17am
You've done well for discovering yourself.Wish u well in your endeavors.
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by bammy00(m): 7:57am
Explains why I never found his jokes funny.
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by TheHistorian(m): 8:45am
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by speezyWears: 8:45am
your problem
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by Daslim180(m): 8:45am
Is dis one a comedian? Not funny
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by Lilimax(f): 8:46am
Akiko!
E be like say joke don finish for hm mouth
Glad you later discovered your 'akalaka' destiny
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by watchwoman: 8:47am
OK sir, thank God you discovered your true purpose in life
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by sweatlana: 8:47am
Na wa o. Life is hard...
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by coolhamid(m): 8:47am
Have you forgotten that the comedy biz brought you to limelight ?? Yet you called that a waste of time.
Nonsense
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by edeXede: 8:47am
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by NwaAmaikpe: 8:47am
Unfortunately; your life is still wasting as a talkshow host and a power bike rider.
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by kokoA(m): 8:47am
If not for those "wasted years" who for sabi you?
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by apesinola001(m): 8:47am
Next news
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:47am
Thank God you got it right on time. All the best bro.
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by biggerboyc(m): 8:48am
Business strategy
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by BroZuma: 8:48am
Efe come and hear oooo!
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by Lilimax(f): 8:48am
Ogag97:True!
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by liftedhigh: 8:49am
Really
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by Segadem(m): 8:49am
cool 4u
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by cy4cent(f): 8:49am
No wonder he has been quite scarce lately.
Discover your God given gift and build on it.
|Re: Teju Babyface: "I Wasted 10 Years Of My Life As A Comedian" by bedspread: 8:49am
chuks000:
