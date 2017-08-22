₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by Hardeysolution(m): 4:47am
Three major non-academic staff unions will decide on Wednesday whether to join the strike by university lecturers, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by Hardeysolution(m): 4:48am
Nigerian universities set for more crises as SSANU, NASU, NAT meet on nationwide strike
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by Nwodosis(m): 5:20am
May be they also want to go and work at/from home like the president because government of the day will not heed to their cry.
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by femolacqua(m): 5:52am
What is Nigerian education turning into?
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by tayebest(m): 6:03am
I knew this must happen this week,
Nigeria education sector is a junk,
My planned 5years in school, gradually fading...
ASUU, FG And Their Conspiracy
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by remsonik(f): 6:04am
What's the meaning of this? A four year course turns to a 5/6 year course. Buhari wake up!!!
Please for students and aspiring undergraduates if you have the opportunity and means to seek education outside Nigeria please do. Even if it's a backdoor African country.
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by Bitcoin1000(f): 6:57am
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by TheHistorian(m): 8:37am
ASU NNASU SANU.
They are all greedy lots!!!
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by yomibelle(f): 8:37am
Things fall apart
The center cannot hold
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world
W.B. Yeats
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by Flexherbal(m): 8:37am
Our leaders do not care, their children do not school in Nigeria.
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by gadgetsngs: 8:37am
Am not suprised ,Bad luck just returned from vacation
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by Kizyte(m): 8:37am
Nothing works in this country
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by mrlaw93(m): 8:39am
They should go and die jor..
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by sammyj: 8:39am
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by EbiraBoi(m): 8:39am
Who una epp??
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by massinola(m): 8:40am
Working from home is the ultimate now. They ain't going on strike, they are just gonna work from home. Simple
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by Blackfire(m): 8:41am
So this means lautec is now officially not going to open anytime soon....
Sarki over to u.
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by DRISKLEF(m): 8:41am
This is serious. Nigeria is vitually handicapped in all of its sector.
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by AmandaLuv(f): 8:41am
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by DrObum(m): 8:41am
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by muxyray(m): 8:41am
This nation is a scam! !!!�
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by Hadone(m): 8:41am
I belong SSANU, greatest SSANU!!
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by Daslim180(m): 8:43am
Lol...... This country is comic
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by 9jakohai(m): 8:43am
THe only solution is fee increases.
govt cannot fund universities adequately.
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by InvertedHammer: 8:44am
Where are the "Sai Buhari" students?
Na for school you go stay become grandpa and grandma.
E be like say the hard times don hook Ngeneukwuenu well well abi she quench.
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by sinkhole: 8:45am
I think they are doing the right thing, they should not wait for ASSU to suspend strike before embarking on their own, it should be a joint strike once and for all!
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by nnachukz(m): 8:45am
Bitcoin1000:Why are we like this, always looking for an avenue to collect even the little our brother has with fake promises.
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by CornelG(m): 8:46am
ASUU never finish their own this idiots still want to joint too, abeg ooo!!!
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by speezyWears: 8:46am
Re: SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike by bulletproofmonk: 8:47am
I hope this settles the argument of which is better - Private Uni vs Public Uni.
Your govt Universities have failed abysmally. Better go get CU or Babcock form.
