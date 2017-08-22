Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Strike (5056 Views)

Three major non-academic staff unions will decide on Wednesday whether to join the strike by university lecturers, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.



The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU will meet with the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, and the Non-Academic Technicians, NAT, on Wednesday in Abuja to decide on whether to join the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, an official told PREMIUM TIMES.



Abdulsubur Salaam, the National Public Relations Officer of SSANU, said during an interview on Sunday that the associations have been “pushed to the wall” by the Nigerian government.



“The federal government has been discussing with the academics but we have been reaching out to them since before now and they have refused to heed to us,” Mr. Salaam said.

The official listed some of the problems the unions had with the government.



“The issue of staff school that is being negotiated and we are not carried along was agreed on by the four unions in Nigerian varsities; our earned allowances have not been paid too and branches are really heaping pressure on us, especially on the staff school issue.

“So full blown strike may be inevitable as at now. However, we would take that meeting on Wednesday and make a decision on this there.”



The ASUU had embarked on a nationwide strike last Monday over demands for improved funding of universities and welfare of lecturers.

A meeting between the union and the Nigerian government last Thursday ended in a deadlock.

But an optimistic Adamu Adamu, the Education Minister, said the strike could be called off within one week.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/240937-nigerian-universities-set-for-more-crises-as-ssanu-nasu-nat-meet-on-nationwide-strike.html

May be they also want to go and work at/from home like the president because government of the day will not heed to their cry. 6 Likes

What is Nigerian education turning into? 1 Like







Nigeria education sector is a junk,





My planned 5years in school, gradually fading...





ASUU, FG And Their Conspiracy

(By - Akano Mutiu, ABU Zaria)



Another look at the schedule of ASUU demand makes me ponder if it's really feasible in this present economic crisis. Practicable, it is very well possible, but just a right demand at the very wrong time.



What I see now is ASUU who are to be in fore front in the struggle of social well being of its student are now at the peak of enriching there very self, how pitiable. I see no reason why ASUU demand should immersily stop the Nation's varsity learning. ASUU concern are to be more radical, - there are more assaults going on between lecturers and student. I beg to ask, what is ASUU doing about this? The learning environment is not conducive. ASUU should stand firmly on all this without itching the education sector.



The federal on the other hand should not have allow ASUU to embark on the said indefinite strike. Because, not only it affecting the economy of the Nation socio-econony well being but also frustrating the education sector. The FG should by now, know how the demand should be possible and make the resumption hopeful. Truth be told, the FG are not opting well for the student well being.



How I wish the National Assembly can pass bill considering all public office holder who are considering a degree should have it in any Government versities within Nigeria and also frustrating their children schooling abroad, maybe this will solve the problem. But, NO! They are aware of how shamble the schools are. They rather take their children abroad.



The FG should find a lasting solution to the ongoing strike and uphold the success of the Africa Universities.



I hereby call on FG to delegate some official to channel there effort for the course in ending this forsaken strike. ASUU should thereby go on to the negotiation table with the Federal government and work base on practicable analysis and sort the menace out.

What's the meaning of this? A four year course turns to a 5/6 year course. Buhari wake up!!!



Please for students and aspiring undergraduates if you have the opportunity and means to seek education outside Nigeria please do. Even if it's a backdoor African country.

They are all greedy lots!!!

Things fall apart

The center cannot hold

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world

W.B. Yeats 2 Likes

Our leaders do not care, their children do not school in Nigeria.

Am not suprised ,Bad luck just returned from vacation 2 Likes

Nothing works in this country 2 Likes 1 Share

They should go and die jor..

Working from home is the ultimate now. They ain't going on strike, they are just gonna work from home. Simple

So this means lautec is now officially not going to open anytime soon....



This is serious. Nigeria is vitually handicapped in all of its sector.

This nation is a scam! !!!�

I belong SSANU, greatest SSANU!! 1 Like

Lol...... This country is comic

THe only solution is fee increases.



govt cannot fund universities adequately.

Where are the "Sai Buhari" students?



Na for school you go stay become grandpa and grandma.



I think they are doing the right thing, they should not wait for ASSU to suspend strike before embarking on their own, it should be a joint strike once and for all!

ASUU never finish their own this idiots still want to joint too, abeg ooo!!!

k