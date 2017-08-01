₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by BoneBlogger(m): 12:13pm
Saudi Arabia on Monday apologised to the federal government over the maltreatment of two Nigerian pilgrims by its security agents in Medina. Audu Muhammad and Ibrahim Godi were said to have been brutalized and beaten by two customs officers shortly after their arrival from Abuja. .
Mohammad Albijawi, the deputy minister of hajj and umrah, gave the apology on behalf of the Royal leaders of the Kingdom when he visited the victims at Wefada Al Zahra Hotel on Al Salam Street Markazziya, in Medina.
He expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and assured that it would not happen again.
The deputy minister said Saudi authorities would never tolerate such kind embarrassment of pilgrims and would take measures to ensure all those who participated in the maltreatment of pilgrims were brought to book.
He added that Saudi would continue to ensure better handling of pilgrims, particularly while in the Kingdom.
He said that the Kingdom was committed to delivering the needed service to Nigerian pilgrims and others around the world.
The deputy governor visited the pilgrims in their hotel rooms and presented some gifts to them.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/saudi-officials-apologise-to-nigerian-pilgrims-maltreated-at-madina-airport.html
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by omowolewa: 12:15pm
They should also compensate the victims in dollars.
Imagine what the international embarrassment could have done to their personalities, reputations and religious intentions.
Apologies accepted anyway.
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by HomesOfLife(m): 1:37pm
Wow
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by eluquenson(m): 1:38pm
Hmm, apology accepted and a promise has been made. They should ensure adequate security of lives and properties for the pilgrims.
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by Moreoffaith(m): 1:38pm
OK
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by Shamsointegrity: 1:39pm
Nice move.... May Allah forgive all our Shortcomings
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by DONADAMS(m): 1:39pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by Kokaine(m): 1:40pm
so they will now give them one super pack of date palms, (debiuno), a keg of natural honey, clean white net caps, perfumes, two white jalabia each, 14 tesubi, and 4liters of zam zam water?
oga this people need dollars abeg!
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by lewis512(m): 1:40pm
Good to hear that ........God help U
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by biomustry: 1:40pm
May God bless all
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by ItuExchange(m): 1:41pm
Yes, I think it's something fair. Isn't it?
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by coolhamid(m): 1:43pm
No be today, the Saudis are known racists
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by Milly02(m): 1:46pm
nice move
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by Ramlay(m): 1:47pm
Nice gesture from saudi authority
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by RisMas(m): 1:48pm
Wow, that was the same hotel i checked out from last week. Those arabian security officers are too extreme and barely have courtsey. We are now in Makkah.
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by Augiiee(m): 1:57pm
omowolewa:I bet you those two guys are gona be rich...the Saudis dont joke when it comes to compensation
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by Lagusta(m): 2:01pm
coolhamid:
Even in Nigeria we are racists in our own country, not to talk of whites....
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by Bimpe29: 2:01pm
Nice one by Saudi Government.
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by apesinola001(m): 2:06pm
may God forgive all of us
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by modsfucker: 2:26pm
RisMas:
You're now in Makkah doing your tawaf on Nairaland abi?
My friend!!! Logout and go and do the needful before I recall you back to the black nation
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by northvietnam(m): 2:28pm
Yes I am impressed honestly. ... isreal and any Christian country will and can never Apologize.
Not a Muslim tho.
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by airmark(m): 2:35pm
Always showboating to be responsible, when exposed. Many are oppressed in jeddah and other places on daily basis, unknown to the world.
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by UnknownT: 2:40pm
Dem go dash us plenty kg of date palm
|Re: Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials by casdoruche: 3:10pm
They would be developing other countries because of religious pilgrimage
*Please which one be Nigeria tourist attraction tract
