



Mohammad Albijawi, the deputy minister of hajj and umrah, gave the apology on behalf of the Royal leaders of the Kingdom when he visited the victims at Wefada Al Zahra Hotel on Al Salam Street Markazziya, in Medina.



He expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and assured that it would not happen again.



The deputy minister said Saudi authorities would never tolerate such kind embarrassment of pilgrims and would take measures to ensure all those who participated in the maltreatment of pilgrims were brought to book.



He added that Saudi would continue to ensure better handling of pilgrims, particularly while in the Kingdom.



He said that the Kingdom was committed to delivering the needed service to Nigerian pilgrims and others around the world.



The deputy governor visited the pilgrims in their hotel rooms and presented some gifts to them.



Source; Saudi Arabia on Monday apologised to the federal government over the maltreatment of two Nigerian pilgrims by its security agents in Medina. Audu Muhammad and Ibrahim Godi were said to have been brutalized and beaten by two customs officers shortly after their arrival from Abuja.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/saudi-officials-apologise-to-nigerian-pilgrims-maltreated-at-madina-airport.html