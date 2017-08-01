Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko (8394 Views)

"The Goals They Want To Achieve With New Biafra" - Tanko Yaksai / "How President Muhammadu Buhari Was Poisoned" Compiled Paper Floods Abuja(Photo) / ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tanko National Chairman, National Conscience Party, Mr. Yunusa Tanko, has said that there was a rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari was poisoned through AC (Air Condition). He said he was happy that Buhari came back safe and sound. He also said he was happy on how Buhari responded to the issue of Biafra agitation. Tanko who featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily however said that the National Assembly is responsible for several agitations for restructuring in the country.



What do you say? Type your comments below:

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/said-buhari-poisoned-ac-tanko/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpteW8qS2AY

Na wa o

Poison ke! the man is old and with old age comes various illnesses, we should stop deceiving ourselves and besides who in their right mind would want to poison a man that came to set us free from the bondage of corruption. 12 Likes 1 Share

Tanko onye ngbu....





So AC poison now affected his blokos(prostrate cancer).



And also gave him memory loss...





You people should allow this walking Dead to rest in peace. 7 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm

Super story

Looking for who to blame 5 Likes 1 Share

people

They want to start a propaganda they can never finish. This will only facilitate the hasty disintegration of the shaky nation 17 Likes 1 Share

I heard its altzeimers disease..... 2 Likes

They give abacha apple, abiola Bournvita, they wan use cold kill bubu. God pass them 7 Likes 1 Share

He is an old man jare! it's normal to fall sick at his age. Nobody poison anybody... Wedding MC 1 Like

wetin we no go hear about Mr.President...

A man that ran away to abroad in the midst of his presidential campaign for medical care, a man that couldn't pronounce his running mate's name during one of their campaign gathering due to sickness and ended up calling him "Osibande". Abeg when was he poisoned, was it b4 or after the election because all I know is that Buhari is a poison not only to himself but also to the economy of Nigeria. 6 Likes 1 Share

iliyande:





http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/said-buhari-poisoned-ac-tanko/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpteW8qS2AY





What do you want us to say when the country has been hijacked by idiots. What do you want us to say when the country has been hijacked by idiots. 2 Likes

if true, am happy he survived . Now that he has survived it he should take drastic actions in improving the state of the country and its citizens . the people who might have poisoned him might be part of the enemy of the state. he should find them and deal with them also in order to send warning signal to all they claim are corrupt and stealing the nation resources. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Which kind lie b dis 4 Likes



please give us another lie. this is too cheap Abi ori awon pipu yii buru niplease give us another lie. this is too cheap 3 Likes

How do these people reason sometimes, Blaming the national assembly for the agitations??



If you run the country well, will people even have time to be agitating. Many are jobless and need to be reasonably engaged 1 Like

Ever since this administration taken responsibility of their action.

When the economy is too bad, past administration caused...

Fall of prize oil, Niger Delta militants caused it...

No money in FG account, GEJ mismanaged it...

now, Regions are agitating, National Assembly is responsible...



What is wrong with this administration?

Can't they take responsibility of their action for a moment?

This administration is too conceited and egoistic. Because of this, there is always a tendency for them to blame their shortcomings on agencies/bodies outside themselves. And this blame game persists even when it is clear that their flaws are purely a product of wrong qualities and decisions.



Never for one moment trust a person who would blame something or someone else for his own actions because such a person can kill you and blame it on something else



I don't trust this government. 1 Like

So we get Air Benders for this side of the world? Interesting. 1 Like 1 Share

This could be true oo 1 Like

Dat is d remours n d north. D tin tire me self. Dem say d people wey folow am feel d AC die instanta... 1 Like

This sounds funny.

Na only him breath the air.

Cinta1989:

The want to start a propaganda they can never finish. This will only facilitate the hasty disintegration of the shaky nation

You guys just bandy words around without understanding the implications. Mtcheeeee3eeeeeeeeeeeew You guys just bandy words around without understanding the implications. Mtcheeeee3eeeeeeeeeeeew

Who is this tanker abi Tanko? Did he emerge from Sanko? 1 Like

Was he the only one in the air conditioned room? 1 Like

d

He is delusional, he is out of his mind, they're the cause of the problems we have today 1 Like

hmmmm





na them wey said





na them still do am