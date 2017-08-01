₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by iliyande(m): 12:30pm
Tanko National Chairman, National Conscience Party, Mr. Yunusa Tanko, has said that there was a rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari was poisoned through AC (Air Condition). He said he was happy that Buhari came back safe and sound. He also said he was happy on how Buhari responded to the issue of Biafra agitation. Tanko who featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily however said that the National Assembly is responsible for several agitations for restructuring in the country.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/said-buhari-poisoned-ac-tanko/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpteW8qS2AY
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by EKITI001: 12:34pm
Na wa o
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by mikeycharles(m): 2:34pm
Poison ke! the man is old and with old age comes various illnesses, we should stop deceiving ourselves and besides who in their right mind would want to poison a man that came to set us free from the bondage of corruption.
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by northvietnam(m): 2:34pm
Tanko onye ngbu....
So AC poison now affected his blokos(prostrate cancer).
And also gave him memory loss...
You people should allow this walking Dead to rest in peace.
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Nyerhovwo101(m): 2:34pm
Hmmmm
Super story
Looking for who to blame
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Divinehenrich(m): 2:34pm
people
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Cinta1989(f): 2:35pm
They want to start a propaganda they can never finish. This will only facilitate the hasty disintegration of the shaky nation
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Sunofgod(m): 2:35pm
I heard its altzeimers disease.....
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by MARKone(m): 2:35pm
They give abacha apple, abiola Bournvita, they wan use cold kill bubu. God pass them
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by MrRhymes101(m): 2:35pm
He is an old man jare! it's normal to fall sick at his age. Nobody poison anybody... Wedding MC
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by rocknation62(m): 2:35pm
wetin we no go hear about Mr.President...
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by jumpandpas(m): 2:35pm
A man that ran away to abroad in the midst of his presidential campaign for medical care, a man that couldn't pronounce his running mate's name during one of their campaign gathering due to sickness and ended up calling him "Osibande". Abeg when was he poisoned, was it b4 or after the election because all I know is that Buhari is a poison not only to himself but also to the economy of Nigeria.
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Ournaija: 2:35pm
iliyande:
What do you want us to say when the country has been hijacked by idiots.
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Teewhy2: 2:35pm
if true, am happy he survived . Now that he has survived it he should take drastic actions in improving the state of the country and its citizens . the people who might have poisoned him might be part of the enemy of the state. he should find them and deal with them also in order to send warning signal to all they claim are corrupt and stealing the nation resources.
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by TINALETC3(f): 2:36pm
Which kind lie b dis
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by labisibrass(m): 2:36pm
Abi ori awon pipu yii buru ni
please give us another lie. this is too cheap
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Sibe007(m): 2:36pm
How do these people reason sometimes, Blaming the national assembly for the agitations??
If you run the country well, will people even have time to be agitating. Many are jobless and need to be reasonably engaged
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Factfinder1(f): 2:36pm
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Franco93: 2:36pm
Ever since this administration taken responsibility of their action.
When the economy is too bad, past administration caused...
Fall of prize oil, Niger Delta militants caused it...
No money in FG account, GEJ mismanaged it...
now, Regions are agitating, National Assembly is responsible...
What is wrong with this administration?
Can't they take responsibility of their action for a moment?
This administration is too conceited and egoistic. Because of this, there is always a tendency for them to blame their shortcomings on agencies/bodies outside themselves. And this blame game persists even when it is clear that their flaws are purely a product of wrong qualities and decisions.
Never for one moment trust a person who would blame something or someone else for his own actions because such a person can kill you and blame it on something else
I don't trust this government.
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by sunnyuche1(m): 2:37pm
So we get Air Benders for this side of the world? Interesting.
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by KingOvoramwen1(m): 2:37pm
This could be true oo
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by psalmistkakah(m): 2:37pm
Dat is d remours n d north. D tin tire me self. Dem say d people wey folow am feel d AC die instanta...
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by tobdee: 2:37pm
This sounds funny.
Na only him breath the air.
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Tyche(m): 2:37pm
Cinta1989:
You guys just bandy words around without understanding the implications. Mtcheeeee3eeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by sunbilor(m): 2:37pm
Who is this tanker abi Tanko? Did he emerge from Sanko?
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by BigBelleControl(m): 2:37pm
Was he the only one in the air conditioned room?
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by ttemmi(m): 2:38pm
d
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by Tonason: 2:39pm
He is delusional, he is out of his mind, they're the cause of the problems we have today
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by exlinklodge: 2:39pm
hmmmm
na them wey said
na them still do am
Re: They Said President Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC - Yunusa Tanko by bedspread: 2:39pm
I GIVE UP
