Source: Nowadays, only few people make international calls due to the presence of Over-the-top (OTT) plays like Whatsapp, Skype, Wechat, Facebook, Viber and IMO. This caused a global revenue loss of $386 billion, from 2012 to 2018 for the telecoms operators. Hence, MTN, Airtel, GLO and 9Mobile are lamenting, urging the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to intervene and stop OTT services .In opposition to this, I suggest that OTT plays should be left alone, because we users buy data from the Telcos to access services like WhatsApp, Skype, etc. While they are lamenting losses from voice/video calls, they are, on the other hand, jubilating from excess gains they make from data.Source: http://www.techpaded.com.ng/2017/08/mtn-airtel-glo-and-9mobile-is-pushing.html 4 Likes

Are they OK? 46 Likes 3 Shares

Are they OK? I don't think so! I don't think so! 45 Likes 2 Shares

Make them block am, VPN never finish for the world 41 Likes 1 Share

They should continue to beg o until they themselves will realise that their call rates are outrageously and paddedly expensive despite the bonus we receive for every recharge, especially the green network!



How can i have #600 airtime yet i can't talk for up to 15 minutes?



If they do the right or ideal thing they won't need to beg. Whatsapp and co aren't begging people to use them. 24 Likes 1 Share

And one may think NCC will not grant that request? Honestly if the telcos put in money as usual the NCC will pull a surprise. 4 Likes 1 Share

These greedy telecoms want God to punish them all, dem for ban internet join sef.



I go buy data and still use my money make international call, they must be stupid. 11 Likes

And one may think NCC will not grant that request?

Honestly if the telcos put in money as usual the NCC will pull a surprise.

NCC can't even try that. This is a global trend. The Telcom should evolve as the world is evolving. NCC can't even try that. This is a global trend. The Telcom should evolve as the world is evolving. 4 Likes 1 Share

Baba show your boy the way

Hola @ me privately make we Rob minds Hola @ me privately make we Rob minds 1 Like

Hola @ me privately make we Rob minds

is the number on your Signature on whatsapp? is the number on your Signature on whatsapp? 2 Likes

is the number on your Signature on whatsapp?

yes yes 1 Like

Enemies of progress.



Wait o! All the data we buy, who collects the money? Telcos are wackos. 3 Likes 1 Share

Despite the money they make from data sales they still want to include that of voice calls, bunch of thieves, EFCC should be on their tails 1 Like 1 Share





If NCC try am ehn Corruption says it's only Nigerian companies that are being affected, SMH.If NCC try am ehn 3 Likes 2 Shares

Their daddies... Abeg lemme Goan call Charles stobers of Malaysia on whatsapp 2 Likes





Like say VPN don cost... Like say VPN don cost...

THEY must be madt 1 Like

What of those of us that use smile

Block ke! when they themselves they use am?? 1 Like

over madness dey enter there body

Them chop craze ni?

He pain them well well 2 Likes

The thunder that will fire telecom is still doing press up in borno

These guys are not OK







somebody to tell NCC to block Nairaland so that some nonentities will stop nonsense on Nairaland