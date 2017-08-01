₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by Techpaded(f): 12:53pm
Nowadays, only few people make international calls due to the presence of Over-the-top (OTT) plays like Whatsapp, Skype, Wechat, Facebook, Viber and IMO. This caused a global revenue loss of $386 billion, from 2012 to 2018 for the telecoms operators. Hence, MTN, Airtel, GLO and 9Mobile are lamenting, urging the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to intervene and stop OTT services .
In opposition to this, I suggest that OTT plays should be left alone, because we users buy data from the Telcos to access services like WhatsApp, Skype, etc. While they are lamenting losses from voice/video calls, they are, on the other hand, jubilating from excess gains they make from data.
Source: http://www.techpaded.com.ng/2017/08/mtn-airtel-glo-and-9mobile-is-pushing.html
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by EKITI001: 12:54pm
Are they OK?
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by Techpaded(f): 1:00pm
EKITI001:I don't think so!
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by nurey(m): 1:08pm
Make them block am, VPN never finish for the world
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by luckyz4rea(m): 1:12pm
They should continue to beg o until they themselves will realise that their call rates are outrageously and paddedly expensive despite the bonus we receive for every recharge, especially the green network!
How can i have #600 airtime yet i can't talk for up to 15 minutes?
If they do the right or ideal thing they won't need to beg. Whatsapp and co aren't begging people to use them.
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by Partnerbiz3: 1:12pm
Imagine
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by psucc(m): 1:14pm
And one may think NCC will not grant that request? Honestly if the telcos put in money as usual the NCC will pull a surprise.
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by fuckerstard: 1:21pm
These greedy telecoms want God to punish them all, dem for ban internet join sef.
I go buy data and still use my money make international call, they must be stupid.
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by rottennaija(m): 1:22pm
psucc:
NCC can't even try that. This is a global trend. The Telcom should evolve as the world is evolving.
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by Homeboiy(m): 1:26pm
jokers
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by thebigkendo(m): 2:15pm
.
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by nurey(m): 2:22pm
thebigkendo:
Hola @ me privately make we Rob minds
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by thebigkendo(m): 2:31pm
nurey:
is the number on your Signature on whatsapp?
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by nurey(m): 2:38pm
thebigkendo:
yes
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by jchioma: 2:54pm
Enemies of progress.
Wait o! All the data we buy, who collects the money? Telcos are wackos.
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by mikeycharles(m): 2:54pm
Despite the money they make from data sales they still want to include that of voice calls, bunch of thieves, EFCC should be on their tails
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:54pm
Corruption says it's only Nigerian companies that are being affected, SMH.
If NCC try am ehn
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by Cinta1989(f): 2:54pm
Their daddies... Abeg lemme Goan call Charles stobers of Malaysia on whatsapp
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by BroZuma: 2:54pm
Like say VPN don cost...
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by modelmike7(m): 2:55pm
THEY must be madt
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by SalamRushdie: 2:55pm
What of those of us that use smile
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by logadims: 2:55pm
Block ke! when they themselves they use am??
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by CheezyCharles(m): 2:55pm
Toke Makinwa people
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by jamiu47: 2:55pm
over madness dey enter there body
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by kheart(m): 2:56pm
Them chop craze ni?
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by ibkgab001: 2:56pm
He pain them well well
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by dust144(m): 2:56pm
The thunder that will fire telecom is still doing press up in borno
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by eleojo23: 2:56pm
These guys are not OK
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by Sharon6(f): 2:57pm
Block Ko! Nail ni! You never halla
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by Nigeman: 2:57pm
somebody to tell NCC to block Nairaland so that some nonentities will stop nonsense on Nairaland
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by burkingx(f): 2:57pm
|Re: Telecoms Beg NCC To Block Whatsapp, Skype, IMO And Other OTT Services by kullozone(m): 2:57pm
Their father!
