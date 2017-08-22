₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by amoss: 1:25pm On Aug 22
he Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of assets valued at USD16,441,906 linked the Nigeria’s former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission told Justice Abdulaziz Anka that the assets are suspected to be proceeds of corruption.
Recalled that details of cash and properties so far been traced to the Diezani Alison-Madueke was revealed by the EFFC a few weeks back.
In a detailed article by two officers of its Public Affairs Directorate – Tony Orilade and Aishah Gambari, the former minister was said to have about NGN47.2 Billion and USD487.5 Million in cash and properties in Lagos and Abuja.
SOURCE: https://pageone.ng/2017/08/22/lagos-court-orders-interim-forfeiture-assets-linked-diezani/
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by vedaxcool(m): 1:31pm On Aug 22
Defenders of thieves where at thou
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by NOC1(m): 1:37pm On Aug 22
Assets linked to this my Aunty no de finish?
Asari sey the woman carry money share for him yoruba and Hausa boyfriends, come forget his brothers as trouble set in those his bobo them abandoned her. from what i am seeing i don de agree with himooo, because she is the only one losing at home and abroad.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by GMBuhari: 3:37pm On Aug 22
She's very innocent
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by GMBuhari: 3:38pm On Aug 22
NOC1:
He know say him people na bad Belle
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by Cinkq: 3:40pm On Aug 22
Diezieni might not be that clean ,but she is not also as bad as the media is painting the whole thing. While serving under gej, She offended people who are now finding it difficult to forgive her and they are all out to teach her the lesson of her life.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by Gaiusjacob: 3:41pm On Aug 22
wetin concern me with Nigeria and Nigerians My fellow Biafrans lets just sit and watch
quote me wrongly and I'll give u the answer for a FOOL
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by SOLMICHAEL(m): 4:25pm On Aug 22
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by Teewhy2: 7:10pm On Aug 22
Before opening and reading the tread, just sighting the name Diezani before seeing Alison-Maduekwe's " Nigeria's ATM" I know Nigeria is about receiving another alert.
With the way Nigeria's ATM is paying every 2-3 months ,I don't expect the country to still be running budget deficit , Abi some people are re looting the returned loot.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by brainpulse: 7:52pm On Aug 22
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by lifezone247(m): 9:24pm On Aug 22
Why una close the one on fp?
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by IamAirforce1: 9:26pm On Aug 22
This woman is a bad ass criminal
She worst pass abacha
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by hrykanu231(m): 9:32pm On Aug 22
Before we take this tribal, this woman never meant well for us a region(south), never meant well for womanhood(mothers are compassionate) and she never meant well for humanity(she looted us carelessly). Before we start holding brief for her, please let us search for her children to come to her aid in that regard.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by engrflames: 9:33pm On Aug 22
lifezone247:
Dont mind that Olodo mod
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by Sunofgod(m): 9:33pm On Aug 22
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by armadeo(m): 9:37pm On Aug 22
Chai only this woman.
Chai.
Someone put that patience pic when she opened her mouth in shock.
Chai.
Even the abuja grasscutter and abacha would bend the knee to this kleptocrat.
I hail oh.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by fuckerstard: 9:48pm On Aug 22
Okay this frog eye woman, am sure she has cash buried somewhere they can't find.
Most of them loot this funds and don't know what to do with it, you would see huge mansion inside parkview and co without a single person living there.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by aieromon(m): 9:49pm On Aug 22
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by uzobaby(f): 10:00pm On Aug 22
Who did Diezani offend?/whose feet did she step on?It is well. ..
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by jaxxy(m): 10:09pm On Aug 22
Its was traced to her yet she says she can't forfeit wat she never owned. Efcc needs to do their recovery job properly so that this is seen to be clear and fair. We agree she did it bt its about evidence.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by jomoh: 10:15pm On Aug 22
May God punish the looters and their well wishers.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by leksmedia: 10:24pm On Aug 22
Wait, i dont get it, Is it that easy to steal in this country?
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by Noblesoul123: 10:37pm On Aug 22
Meanwhile, in another news, ....
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by tooth4tooth: 10:38pm On Aug 22
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by kennygee(f): 10:38pm On Aug 22
NOC1:
Abacha loot ma never finish.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:38pm On Aug 22
Mmmaaa Ino
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by quiverfull(m): 10:38pm On Aug 22
In the words of the famous boxing promoter: "this woman's got larceny in her eyes". She just went on a looting spree.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by spensa11(f): 10:39pm On Aug 22
Good move
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by unitysheart(m): 10:40pm On Aug 22
Na wah o. This woman really try well well no be small.
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by kingxsamz(m): 10:41pm On Aug 22
abeg wetin concern me...
no be like say d money go even reach me sef
|Re: Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan by BroZuma: 10:44pm On Aug 22
Pageone.ng
BMC at their usual best, please charge her to court do all the needful and save us this distractions.
