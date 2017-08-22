Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Breaking: Lagos Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezan (4295 Views)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission told Justice Abdulaziz Anka that the assets are suspected to be proceeds of corruption.



Recalled that details of cash and properties so far been traced to the Diezani Alison-Madueke was revealed by the EFFC a few weeks back.



In a detailed article by two officers of its Public Affairs Directorate – Tony Orilade and Aishah Gambari, the former minister was said to have about NGN47.2 Billion and USD487.5 Million in cash and properties in Lagos and Abuja.



Defenders of thieves where at thou 12 Likes

Assets linked to this my Aunty no de finish?



Asari sey the woman carry money share for him yoruba and Hausa boyfriends, come forget his brothers as trouble set in those his bobo them abandoned her. from what i am seeing i don de agree with himooo, because she is the only one losing at home and abroad. 11 Likes

She's very innocent 7 Likes

He know say him people na bad Belle He know say him people na bad Belle 3 Likes

Diezieni might not be that clean ,but she is not also as bad as the media is painting the whole thing. While serving under gej, She offended people who are now finding it difficult to forgive her and they are all out to teach her the lesson of her life. 6 Likes 2 Shares

wetin concern me with Nigeria and Nigerians My fellow Biafrans lets just sit and watch



quote me wrongly and I'll give u the answer for a FOOL 4 Likes

.

Before opening and reading the tread, just sighting the name Diezani before seeing Alison-Maduekwe's " Nigeria's ATM" I know Nigeria is about receiving another alert.

With the way Nigeria's ATM is paying every 2-3 months ,I don't expect the country to still be running budget deficit , Abi some people are re looting the returned loot. 3 Likes

hui hui

Why una close the one on fp? 5 Likes

This woman is a bad ass criminal



She worst pass abacha 6 Likes

Before we take this tribal, this woman never meant well for us a region(south), never meant well for womanhood(mothers are compassionate) and she never meant well for humanity(she looted us carelessly). Before we start holding brief for her, please let us search for her children to come to her aid in that regard. 9 Likes

Dont mind that Olodo mod Dont mind that Olodo mod

2 Likes

Chai only this woman.



Chai.



Someone put that patience pic when she opened her mouth in shock.





Chai.





Even the abuja grasscutter and abacha would bend the knee to this kleptocrat.



I hail oh. 2 Likes

Okay this frog eye woman, am sure she has cash buried somewhere they can't find.



Most of them loot this funds and don't know what to do with it, you would see huge mansion inside parkview and co without a single person living there. 4 Likes

Who did Diezani offend?/whose feet did she step on?It is well. .. 2 Likes

Its was traced to her yet she says she can't forfeit wat she never owned. Efcc needs to do their recovery job properly so that this is seen to be clear and fair. We agree she did it bt its about evidence. 5 Likes

May God punish the looters and their well wishers. 2 Likes

Wait, i dont get it, Is it that easy to steal in this country?

Meanwhile, in another news, ....

Abacha loot ma never finish. Abacha loot ma never finish. 1 Like

Mmmaaa Ino

In the words of the famous boxing promoter: "this woman's got larceny in her eyes". She just went on a looting spree. 1 Like

Good move

Na wah o. This woman really try well well no be small.

abeg wetin concern me...

no be like say d money go even reach me sef