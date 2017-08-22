₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,633 members, 3,741,576 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 08:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest (11606 Views)
FG Awards Contract For Niger Bridge / Okorocha Awards Contract For The Building Of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Secretariat / Gov. Udom Awards Contract For Another Flyover In Uyo Akwa Ibom State Capital (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Atouke: 1:58pm
Akwa Ibom State Govt. Has Gone Ahead To Award A contract for a New State Laison Office in Lagos Despite protest for the Youths in the State Against the said project.
It should be recalled that Barr. Inibeghe Effiong Led a massive protest of Indegeins of the state Against the project both in Lagos and in Uyo.
1.The protest is on the grounds that the state already has two offices in Lagos State( A State Owned Lodge and A liaison Office)and another one in Abuja, and a new office is unnecessary.
2.The contract Sum Of N9.1 Billion Naira, for the building would build industries, to provide jobs for jobless youths in the state, though the state govt has refuted the contract sum and claims it will cost less than N9.1 Billion Naira.But The Governor is yet to provide economic importance of a third Office in Lagos
3.That the state should be using its limited funds to develop its state rather than develop and Already developed former National Capital city.
4. That At a time that the country is going through a recession that it will be the height of insensitivity to the plights of the suffering masses in the state for the Govt to spend N9 billion In an elitist office that will be a glorified motel for the state politicians to lodge in Lagos, when the masses lack the basics like good schools, hospitals, power, portable water etc back home.
If govt. is desperate for befitting motel for its politicians in Lagos they could easily renovate one or both of the offices it already has in Lagos for less.
5. The protest in Uyo was the first time in the modern history of the state that such a large group of people has ever massively protested govt. policy. this shows how unpopular the policy is in the state.
From all indication, it seems that the state Governor and his rubber Stamp State Assembly has chosen to ignore the cries of the masses as it has decided to proceed with the project despite the plea of the masses in the state.
attached is the prototype of the officecomplex from the contractor http://vksconstruction.com/21-storey-office-tower/
1 Share
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Atouke: 1:58pm
more
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Blue3k(m): 2:04pm
Lol our government is stupid it. Instead of investing in state in education, bring prospective investors to state owned hotel Le Meriden, or any number of things they go to lagos. They even admit to owning other properties besides this.
I find it too wild to believe they are building 21 story building. Who cares I'm sure Ambode enjoys the property tax.
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Atouke: 2:06pm
Blue3k:
its a 21 storey building not 9 storey, mean while the tallest biuilding in Akwa Ibom Is 12 storey.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Blue3k(m): 2:11pm
Atouke:
See still dumb either way. I'll wait to see if Akwa ibom government denies this. My opinion is cement either way about those losers.
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by walemoney007(m): 2:36pm
This building will be so dam beautiful, though I don't see how it will be useful for the indigenes of akwa ibom
6 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by psucc(m): 4:01pm
Udom then must be a very foolish type. He should listen to the people whose mandate and affairs he is managing. After all, he only has 2 more or 6 more years as gov and if the people say we don't need this house, what's the need building it?
5 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Blue3k(m): 4:26pm
psucc:
Hopefully this is their waterloo. If he wants to spit in their face before 2019 he's free. The arrogance of these people is their undoing.
6 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Basic123: 4:31pm
But lagos is a no mans land now
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Blue3k(m): 4:36pm
Basic123:
Very true that's why Akwa Ibom state has a lot of prime properties in prime areas such as Broad Street, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and other areas in Lagos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stp55aOqkZY
Front Page: Lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Basic123: 4:39pm
Blue3k:so why are they protesting?
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Blue3k(m): 4:42pm
Basic123:
Because this policy is very stupid. Why develop lands outside of state. There's more pressing issues in state and place where you can host investors like Le meridian. Would you want your tax money leaving state for dumb purpose?
6 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by victorDanladi: 4:42pm
Basic123:Because they know lagos is not a no mans land in their sub conscious mind.The same reason why they are angry that dangote site his refinery in lagos.
13 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by SeunFirstSon: 6:28pm
Good evening Nairalanders, Please i beg with the name of God, I really need help with the sum of 30k to settle my Landlord for my Lodge fee, The agent and the caretaker have really been after my neck and we are currently in exam period. He just left here few minutes ago asking me to pack out if i fail to pay up before on Tuesday or he's going to send guys to pack all my loads outside. I'm considering going to the village but I can't be attending exams from my village Cus it's a bit far, Mum is really sick she asked i packed the items back to the village but I just can't because I might miss my remaining exams Cus of transportation fees.
Nairalanders please help me, Never done this before but I'm dead frustrated here I don't think i have any other option but this.
God bless you all
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Sleyanya1(m): 6:30pm
Which kind insensitivity be this ?
Just another project to provide enough funds for the Governor & his cartel men.
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Ajibel(m): 6:30pm
Eko o ni baje ooo. Please let others build same in Lagos
6 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by femo122: 6:35pm
Too bad
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Badonasty(m): 6:37pm
Atouke:
Let them continue developing another mans land
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Olukokosir(m): 6:38pm
No wonder der educational system is backward
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by slamkobe(m): 6:38pm
meanwhile since this mallam became governor as little as all the dam traffic lights in the state capital are non functional. no scale of preference wat benefits has that building to the indigenes of the state. how many commoners will even have access to it?
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Thobiy(m): 6:39pm
inside another state
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by yinchar(m): 6:40pm
Omo Yoruba Ni wa...
Eko o ni baje o...
Come and invest in our land...
8 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by Sleyanya1(m): 6:40pm
Atouke:
>50% of the lack of development in Niger Delta and South East is a function of Bad or corrupt Leaders in all arms of state government.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by newheart2(m): 6:40pm
Second tenure would be difficult 4 this man.
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by iamadonis2(m): 6:40pm
I've learned you cannot cause a change from outside in Nigeria's political sphere. Fine, you will rant and rant some more. But these politicians will always do what they discuss over Friday night drinks and it will affect your damn lives!
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by curiousmind11: 6:42pm
I never thought I would say this. But Udom is too arrogant. He is taking the humility of his people as cowardice.
Imagine him causing CAN to suspend the leader of the protest. What did Akwa Ibom State do to deserve this type of governance?
4 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by wizzywisdom(m): 6:44pm
In a time everyone is talking of separation? I believed such building is not in akwa ibom
2 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by UnknownT: 6:44pm
Kpatakpata make dem build am for Uyo. Doesn't this man have advisers who should advice sense into him without the fear of being sacked
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest by free2ryhme: 6:45pm
Atouke:
It is an avenue to loot money as the amount for the project is overblooted
5 Likes
Nigerians: We Don't Live In Paradise And We Know It / Eligibility For 2015: S-court Dismisses Suit Against Jonathan / Boko Haram Attacks Bori, Damboa In Borno
Viewing this topic: adexgii(m), Akpanz(m), fils1(m), Lontrra, nextdoorpal, Mojizumototoka(m), airforce1pikin(m), msboye, 3Ceagle(m), azimibraun, Alexander001(m), rusher14, Blue3k(m), VcStunner(m), Sammymyte, collele(m), Omo9ja, CHOPUP411(m), merit455(m), Henzok, Asidy(m), alphacyborg(m), stabillo(m), dulux07(m), TheKingdom, silvaspecs, Phinity318(m), mrfabuloz(m), hadayleke(m), Dscientist, sammyj, akaahs(m), ALEGETEMITOPE(m), Folaoni(m), giddy007, arinzeejikonye(m), menxer(m), yhemster(m), King4Roller, enolife2(m), kizitoik2004(m), Kingnonny(m), irunmoleaiye, Infoay, zoedew, bukola08, DadojoReloaded(m), emmadubai(m), Sagamaje(m), Obashlino(m), lailo, 5oyad, uau(m), slegerman(m), Bell5, Samadict(f), segxi1960, dirtymoney(m), trexzee, MIGHTYMAN82(m), motay, AlanTuringAI, daxxle, adedoyin008(m), Karlwayne(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10