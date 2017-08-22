Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akwa Ibom Awards Contract For 21 Storey Liaison Office In Lagos Despite Protest (11606 Views)

It should be recalled that Barr. Inibeghe Effiong Led a massive protest of Indegeins of the state Against the project both in Lagos and in Uyo.



1.The protest is on the grounds that the state already has two offices in Lagos State( A State Owned Lodge and A liaison Office)and another one in Abuja, and a new office is unnecessary.



2.The contract Sum Of N9.1 Billion Naira, for the building would build industries, to provide jobs for jobless youths in the state, though the state govt has refuted the contract sum and claims it will cost less than N9.1 Billion Naira.But The Governor is yet to provide economic importance of a third Office in Lagos



3.That the state should be using its limited funds to develop its state rather than develop and Already developed former National Capital city.



4. That At a time that the country is going through a recession that it will be the height of insensitivity to the plights of the suffering masses in the state for the Govt to spend N9 billion In an elitist office that will be a glorified motel for the state politicians to lodge in Lagos, when the masses lack the basics like good schools, hospitals, power, portable water etc back home.

If govt. is desperate for befitting motel for its politicians in Lagos they could easily renovate one or both of the offices it already has in Lagos for less.



5. The protest in Uyo was the first time in the modern history of the state that such a large group of people has ever massively protested govt. policy. this shows how unpopular the policy is in the state.



From all indication, it seems that the state Governor and his rubber Stamp State Assembly has chosen to ignore the cries of the masses as it has decided to proceed with the project despite the plea of the masses in the state.



Lol our government is stupid it. Instead of investing in state in education, bring prospective investors to state owned hotel Le Meriden, or any number of things they go to lagos. They even admit to owning other properties besides this.



I find it too wild to believe they are building 21 story building. Who cares I'm sure Ambode enjoys the property tax. 31 Likes 3 Shares

Lol our government is stupid it. Instead of investing in state in education, bring prospective investors to state owned hotel Le Meriden, or any number of things they go to lagos. They even admit to owning other properties besides this.



I find it too wild to believe they are building 9 story building. Who cares I'm sure Ambode enjoys the property tax.

its a 21 storey building not 9 storey, mean while the tallest biuilding in Akwa Ibom Is 12 storey. its a 21 storey building not 9 storey, mean while the tallest biuilding in Akwa Ibom Is 12 storey. 25 Likes 2 Shares

its a 21 storey building not 9 storey, mean while the tallest biuilding in Akwa Ibom Is 12 storey.

See still dumb either way. I'll wait to see if Akwa ibom government denies this. My opinion is cement either way about those losers. See still dumb either way. I'll wait to see if Akwa ibom government denies this. My opinion is cement either way about those losers. 1 Like

This building will be so dam beautiful, though I don't see how it will be useful for the indigenes of akwa ibom 6 Likes

Udom then must be a very foolish type. He should listen to the people whose mandate and affairs he is managing. After all, he only has 2 more or 6 more years as gov and if the people say we don't need this house, what's the need building it? 5 Likes

Udom then must be a very foolish type. He should listen to the people whose mandate and affairs he is managing. After all, he only has 2 more or 6 more years as gov and if the people say we don't need this house, what's the need building it?

Hopefully this is their waterloo. If he wants to spit in their face before 2019 he's free. The arrogance of these people is their undoing. Hopefully this is their waterloo. If he wants to spit in their face before 2019 he's free. The arrogance of these people is their undoing. 6 Likes

But lagos is a no mans land now 1 Like

But lagos is a no mans land now

Very true that's why Akwa Ibom state has a lot of prime properties in prime areas such as Broad Street, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and other areas in Lagos.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stp55aOqkZY



Front Page: Lalasticlala Very true that's why Akwa Ibom state has a lot of prime properties in prime areas such as Broad Street, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and other areas in Lagos.Front Page: Lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

Very true that's why Akwa Ibom state has a lot of prime properties in prime areas such as Broad Street, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and other areas in Lagos.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stp55aOqkZY



Front Page: Lalasticlala so why are they protesting? so why are they protesting?

so why are they protesting?

Because this policy is very stupid. Why develop lands outside of state. There's more pressing issues in state and place where you can host investors like Le meridian. Would you want your tax money leaving state for dumb purpose? Because this policy is very stupid. Why develop lands outside of state. There's more pressing issues in state and place where you can host investors like Le meridian. Would you want your tax money leaving state for dumb purpose? 6 Likes

so why are they protesting? Because they know lagos is not a no mans land in their sub conscious mind.The same reason why they are angry that dangote site his refinery in lagos. Because they know lagos is not a no mans land in their sub conscious mind.The same reason why they are angry that dangote site his refinery in lagos. 13 Likes

Which kind insensitivity be this ?



Just another project to provide enough funds for the Governor & his cartel men.

Eko o ni baje ooo. Please let others build same in Lagos 6 Likes

Too bad Too bad

Let them continue developing another mans land Let them continue developing another mans land

No wonder der educational system is backward 1 Like

? meanwhile since this mallam became governor as little as all the dam traffic lights in the state capital are non functional. no scale of preference wat benefits has that building to the indigenes of the state. how many commoners will even have access to it

inside another state 1 Like

Omo Yoruba Ni wa...



Eko o ni baje o...



Come and invest in our land... 8 Likes

That the state should be using its limited funds to develop its state rather than develop and Already developed former National Capital city.



, when the masses lack the basics like good schools, hospitals, power, portable water etc back home.

If govt. is desperate for befitting motel for its politicians in Lagos they could easily renovate one or both of the offices it already has in Lagos.

>50% of the lack of development in Niger Delta and South East is a function of Bad or corrupt Leaders in all arms of state government. >50% of the lack of development in Niger Delta and South East is a function of Bad or corrupt Leaders in all arms of state government. 7 Likes 1 Share

Second tenure would be difficult 4 this man.

I've learned you cannot cause a change from outside in Nigeria's political sphere. Fine, you will rant and rant some more. But these politicians will always do what they discuss over Friday night drinks and it will affect your damn lives!

I never thought I would say this. But Udom is too arrogant. He is taking the humility of his people as cowardice.



Imagine him causing CAN to suspend the leader of the protest. What did Akwa Ibom State do to deserve this type of governance? 4 Likes

In a time everyone is talking of separation? I believed such building is not in akwa ibom 2 Likes

Kpatakpata make dem build am for Uyo. Doesn't this man have advisers who should advice sense into him without the fear of being sacked 1 Like