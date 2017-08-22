₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by naptu2: 2:56pm
Women’s AfroBasket: D’Tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/womens-afrobasket-dtigress-destroy-guinea-set-tough-senegal-clash/amp/
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by Mynd44: 3:11pm
106-33? 73 point difference. Chisos! Blood of Obatala oooooo
That's as bad as America beat us in the Olympics (156-73). Oh wait, we are not supposed to talk about that shameful day. Sorry guys
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by swiz123(m): 3:13pm
With the economic woes that has befallen this lame country, I can't bet my left balls that this women don't earn a dime playing for Nigeria
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by sharpshap(m): 3:13pm
Wish them luck all the way.
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by naptu2: 3:13pm
Video
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:14pm
Nice job girls, keep the hard work on, and make your fatherland proud
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by Bolustical: 3:15pm
Nigeria would have been so great if we had invested so much in Sports, Tourism and Education. We've more than enough human resources who would have conquered the world with their exploits.
Hold your governors and local leaders accountable not the FG alone.
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by yankeedude(m): 3:16pm
Nice one.
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by Afam4eva(m): 3:18pm
How come they've not invited Nneka Ogwumike and her sisters to the team.
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by PROVERBZ(m): 3:19pm
Mynd44:I will report u to one of the admins for not allow sombori simple joy for 30 seconds I finish the read the thing the smile now I wan read praises
na him this ur comment come be ftc
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by Jackossky(m): 3:19pm
Nice one by the team
please, don't relent.
Don't even think of the fact that Bubu is around ..
Go win girls
cheers
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by colossus91(m): 3:20pm
Mynd44:thata led to naija and ghana twitter war
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by modelmike7(m): 3:21pm
All the best
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by naptu2: 3:21pm
Afam4eva:
She plays for the US. She won the 2009 u19 championships and the 2014 world championships with them.
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by labisibrass(m): 3:22pm
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by Afam4eva(m): 3:22pm
naptu2:Ohh ok. But why we dey slack like this.
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by freshest4live: 3:23pm
naptu2:Are we second or we top the group? The table shows that we top the group.
|Re: Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash by bobothem(m): 3:24pm
Afam4eva:Nneka plays for the US national team
