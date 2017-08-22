Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Women’s Afrobasket: D’tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash (1072 Views)

Women’s AfroBasket: D’Tigress Destroy Guinea, Set For Tough Senegal Clash



Nurudeen Obalola



By Bamidele Boluwaji and Izuchukwu Okosi:



Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Tuesday secured their fourth successive win in the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Mali, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.



Sam Vincent’s team reached another century of points with a 106-33 win over Guinea after they had destroyed Egypt 106-72 on Sunday.



Nigeria’s starting five were: Ezinne Kalu, Evelyn Akhator, Adaora Ulonu, Atone Nginyifa and Ndidi Madu.



The first quarter ended 26-8 in favour of Nigeria while it was 48-12 at half-time. The third quarter was also in Nigeria’s side as it ended 82-20.



The Nigerian ladies increased their lead in the fourth quarter of the blowout, ending the result as the biggest win of the tournament so far.



D’Tigress have also defeated Mozambique and Congo in the 2017 Women’s AfroBasket and qualified for the quarter-finals of the championship which also serves as the qualifying tournament for the FIBA Women’s World Cup.



After Tuesday’s game, Nigeria remain second in the table behind Senegal.



Meanwhile, the Nigerian women will complete their preliminary round matches on Wednesday when they face the firepower of Senegal who have been very impressive since the commencement of the competition in Bamako, Mali.



Having defeated Egypt 93-61 points on Tuesday morning, the Senegalese have so far also won four games in the tournament.

That's as bad as America beat us in the Olympics (156-73). Oh wait, we are not supposed to talk about that shameful day. Sorry guys 106-33? 73 point difference. Chisos! Blood of Obatala oooooo

With the economic woes that has befallen this lame country, I can't bet my left balls that this women don't earn a dime playing for Nigeria 1 Like

Wish them luck all the way.

Video

Nice job girls, keep the hard work on, and make your fatherland proud

Nigeria would have been so great if we had invested so much in Sports, Tourism and Education. We've more than enough human resources who would have conquered the world with their exploits.



Hold your governors and local leaders accountable not the FG alone.

Nice one.

How come they've not invited Nneka Ogwumike and her sisters to the team.

Mynd44:

I will report u to one of the admins for not allow sombori simple joy for 30 seconds I finish the read the thing the smile now I wan read praises

na him this ur comment come be ftc





na him this ur comment come be ftc I will report u to one of the admins for not allow sombori simple joy for 30 seconds I finish the read the thing the smile now I wan read praisesna him this ur comment come be ftc

Nice one by the team



please, don't relent.

Don't even think of the fact that Bubu is around ..





Go win girls

cheers

thata led to naija and ghana twitter war

All the best

Afam4eva:

She plays for the US. She won the 2009 u19 championships and the 2014 world championships with them.

Ohh ok. But why we dey slack like this.

Are we second or we top the group? The table shows that we top the group.