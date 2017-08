Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Unmarried Kenyan Lady In Wedding Gown Carries Placard In Search Of A Husband (17523 Views)

Courageous Nyambura is looking for a husband.She is already in a wedding gown.



On a serious note,one is strongly led to believe that this lady is in need of counseling and help.Anyone specializing in that field to reach out to her?





Hehehe



The Economist will call dis the adverse effects of excess supply over demand



The Accountant will call dis the adverse effects of holding excess inventory



Nd later they will be like.... WHO RULE THE WORLD.. GIRLS

Keep deceiving ursef



Most of them in Nigeria here ar already paying their bride price all in d name of support



BUNCH OF LIABILITIES



Mtchewww



hmm

the hustle and desperation is real!!!!

but why are they dressed in such a way?! are they masquerades? 7 Likes

This is serious, I don't even know maybe its funny, tragic or Sadden.but its obvious it ain't Nigeria

na wa o wats dis one again in Nigeria.buhari Is back abi na wa o wats dis one again in Nigeria.buhari Is back abi

What more can I say. Lefulefu and IamkashyBaby, what's your view on this?

When you thought you have seen it all, nairaland surprises you with another crazy update 11 Likes 1 Share

Igbo land

No be naija be that

Is this for real?

Is this for real?

she should have written wat she can offer wen married. or na only to- to tins 4 Likes 1 Share

What more can I say. Lefulefu and IamkashyBaby, what's your view on this?





I will make my own as well... 1 Like

Lol

Na wa oooo, that is poverty at work. Assuming she is rich or an oyibo , she doesn't need to go around with that placard before she gets a young guy that will want to marry for her money or to get papers. 1 Like

ιт'ѕ тragιc

...Her villagers are definitely hosting World Cup in her brain. These Kenyans gang sef ...Her villagers are definitely hosting World Cup in her brain. These Kenyans gang sef 1 Like

I definitely believe this is better than being an Olosho.... 3 Likes

While some are crying for divorce. Irony of life. 1 Like

Apostle must hear of this, she needs serious deliverance and counselling





I thought Kenya had changed....



Isaiah 4:1

And in that day seven women shall take hold of one man, saying, We will eat our own bread, and wear our own apparel: only let us be called by thy name, to take away our reproach.



In only a matter of days 9 Likes 1 Share

Abi ooo

I can't help. 3 Likes 1 Share

IamKashyBaby:









just send me your contact you don't have put it in public

Like this for real

Odiegwu

She Ku Ku ma do 'm for Court so that she go just do sharp sharp registry there