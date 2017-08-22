



There are tons of pictures on social media where celebrities like wizkid,davido,flavor and the others have shown themselves smoking marijuana not even cigarette yet the so called ministry of health has not called them to order.



Marijuana which is the supposed illegal drug has not drawn attention. Then it is tobacco which is very legal that calls for concern?



Do these people know what they're doing at all? If tobacco is dangerous to health why not ban it totally? There is no ban on it and then you want to disturb an artiste from doing his thing and promoting street culture.



Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying they must call out these other artistes but it seems this ministry of health don't just know what they're doing. It's just a case of misplaced priorities. If you want to show that you're working then do it the right way.



Well olamide has not had much attention this year, given that wizzy and davido have been shining. Maybe this is his own time and way of coming back.



