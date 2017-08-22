₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by Kashbwoyjnr: 4:55pm
See photo
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by fuckerstard: 4:58pm
Clear the air. No bad intentions
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by simplyhonest(m): 5:08pm
real dude... still, he wasn't promoting smoking though.... but he understands that government can frustrate you when you don't allign with her views.... smart decision... #YBNL... #wo
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by tashashiel(f): 5:12pm
is music the problem of Nigeria??
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by SOLMICHAEL(m): 8:04pm
Lol! After spoiling business for him
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by naijaboiy: 8:04pm
But why can't they let Olamide rest?
There are tons of pictures on social media where celebrities like wizkid,davido,flavor and the others have shown themselves smoking marijuana not even cigarette yet the so called ministry of health has not called them to order.
Marijuana which is the supposed illegal drug has not drawn attention. Then it is tobacco which is very legal that calls for concern?
Do these people know what they're doing at all? If tobacco is dangerous to health why not ban it totally? There is no ban on it and then you want to disturb an artiste from doing his thing and promoting street culture.
Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying they must call out these other artistes but it seems this ministry of health don't just know what they're doing. It's just a case of misplaced priorities. If you want to show that you're working then do it the right way.
Well olamide has not had much attention this year, given that wizzy and davido have been shining. Maybe this is his own time and way of coming back.
No publicity is bad publicity after all.
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by babyfaceafrica: 8:04pm
People will still chop fish this night
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by Partnerbiz3: 8:04pm
Pls will they ban the song on my phone pls?
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by Raheemzee(m): 8:05pm
G
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by mascot87(m): 8:05pm
Olamide my guy any day.
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by funnynation(m): 8:05pm
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by jonathan111: 8:05pm
..
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by makydebbie(f): 8:06pm
Misplaced priorities. Mtcheew.
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by doctorkush(m): 8:06pm
what I can't hear what u say on Twitter. infarct where is my .....
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by tunde37: 8:06pm
Oya wo
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by NONNYG: 8:06pm
wo
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by adaksbullet(m): 8:06pm
Oya wo
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by baike(m): 8:07pm
this deal is win win for olamide
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by BUSHHUNTER(m): 8:07pm
fuvked up cou3.
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by Felixalex(m): 8:07pm
tashashiel:
No, but that is why you have agencies and ministries. When each ministry tackles its responsibilities head-on then things will gradually begin to fall in place.
Should the ministry of health be rather concerned about making the naira stronger over the dollar??
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:08pm
Misplaced priority
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by Raheemzee(m): 8:08pm
Raheemzee:"rapper olamide" my ass...DAT 1 na rapper?
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by girlhaley(f): 8:08pm
Wo!
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by sunshineV(m): 8:08pm
Partnerbiz3:
I only see spider below
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by Joseunlimited(f): 8:08pm
wavy level
Better tell Aisha to stop paying smokers on fake rally
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by sunshineV(m): 8:09pm
Raheemzee:
G For geography
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by Sapiosexuality(m): 8:09pm
tashashiel:Information is. Through music. Media houses. Schools. Everywhere.
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by jonnytad(m): 8:09pm
Hmmmmmm, waiting for lai muhammad to talk....
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by tlordz(m): 8:10pm
will dat stop me from smoking
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by Dgreatestt: 8:10pm
baike:
Big win win. More promotion for his single.
|Re: Between Olamide & Ministry Of Health Over Tobacco And "Wo" Video by naptu2: 8:10pm
Many people who have been commenting on this matter do not know the international agreements that Nigeria has signed which commit the country to prohibit indirect advertisement of tobacco products.
They don't know about the decades long campaign by Nigerian civil society organisations, foreign governments and international organisations to force the Nigerian government to ban promotions, product placement and advertisements by tobacco companies.
