|El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by stephanie11: 6:54pm On Aug 22
Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and his Deputy Arch Bala Bantex, on Tuesday afternoon, led a huge crowd of President Muhammadu Buhari's supporters from the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House to Murtala Muhammad Square where the both politicians led in the prayers for the President.
PoliticsNGR has gotten photographs from the scene, view them below
http://politicsngr.com/2017/08/22/el-rufai-deputy-organize-crowd-pray-buhari-kaduna-photos/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by saaedlee: 6:55pm On Aug 22
hmmmm
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:26pm On Aug 22
buhari d slayer of IPOB
buhari d nightmare of nnamdi kanu
buhari the father of africa
they are proud of u bubu
ur cows and yoloba Muslim are prayin for u well being
to get more jokes on buhari dial *404*forkbuhari# to 4100
7 Likes
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by yarimo(m): 7:40pm On Aug 22
Chai see mammoth crowd of progressive nigerians.
1 Like
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Ddaji(m): 8:38pm On Aug 22
More pictures of Elrufai buhari's rally today
1 Like
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Amein(m): 8:50pm On Aug 22
Nigeria said mallam El Rufa'i.
2019
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by fergie001(m): 9:20pm On Aug 22
It is well.
Let us change our mindset a bit,and become who we were meant to be.
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by SalamRushdie: 9:39pm On Aug 22
He should remember to pray that the rats vacate Buhari's office so our president can resume work in peace oo
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Zico5(m): 9:39pm On Aug 22
This is not what we need at the moment. Praying for the man will not change anything. Hour is already old, if the sickness of the old age is the one troubling him there is nothing anyone can do about it. Let's fovus on how to bring development to this country. Ee are not fools pls.
1 Like
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by shollyBi(m): 9:39pm On Aug 22
W
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by soberdrunk(m): 9:40pm On Aug 22
Sai baba!!! How boda FFK and Fayose?? Hope their blood pressure nor too rise?"....
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:45pm On Aug 22
Fayosde
5 Likes
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by DeutschJunge: 9:45pm On Aug 22
Mehn naija.. even with the school some people go, they still act like cave people.. just tell me what's the point of all this? How's this productive?
10 Likes
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by shaddoww: 9:50pm On Aug 22
It's becoming more difficult to read news dis days, cos all u see are disappointing news, how did we get here?
7 Likes
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Bizibi(m): 9:50pm On Aug 22
SalamRushdie:kai!!!! Rats!!!! Even BBC,I nor talk again.
2 Likes
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by GameGod(m): 9:50pm On Aug 22
SalamRushdie:
B: Baby factory
I: International drug trafficking
A: Armed robbery
F: Fake drugs
R: Ritualists
A: and many more
Sai BaBa till 2023, if it pains u then that gladdens me.
2 Likes
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Ekwekwe1(m): 9:51pm On Aug 22
Misplaced priorities. Useless and hungry blood letting demons.
3 Likes
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by GameGod(m): 9:51pm On Aug 22
Where's cownu
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by mynd1(f): 9:53pm On Aug 22
Good!
it's only ipod terrorist that are not happy with Mr president returns!
God bless Mr president
2 Likes
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by GameGod(m): 9:53pm On Aug 22
.
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Timinho23(m): 9:54pm On Aug 22
Nigeria politicians are slowpoke. and this guy seems to be the brightest among the youngest crop of northern politicians. why the prayer? To prove that he is loyal to president buhari and not eyeing the aso rock house in 2019. stupidity
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by paradigmshift(m): 9:55pm On Aug 22
u need actions not prayers.
useless set of people
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by NigeriaJokesUWO: 9:58pm On Aug 22
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by anibi9674: 9:58pm On Aug 22
ok
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:04pm On Aug 22
Short engine
1 Like
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by prewtyjulie(f): 10:11pm On Aug 22
is it the buhari that they say is healthy that they are organizing prayers everywhere for? hypocrites, there are ppl in ur state sick, dying of hunger and d likes but u do nothing for them, here u are fooling yourself looking for favours. polithiefians!
1 Like
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by bladeAnders(m): 10:25pm On Aug 22
GameGod:
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by akthedream(m): 10:32pm On Aug 22
Igbo Jews won't like this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by thunder74(m): 10:42pm On Aug 22
Is that the reason he failed to honor the ongoing NBA National Conference as a speaker?
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by Badonasty(m): 10:54pm On Aug 22
stephanie11:
Jobless youth
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by millionboi(m): 10:56pm On Aug 22
Scam
|Re: El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] by emi14: 10:56pm On Aug 22
Muslims dey pray? You can cure sickness and not old age. Buhari is old. Lol let him retire. His tired.
1 Like
