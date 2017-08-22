Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-rufai, Deputy Organize Crowd To Pray For Buhari In Kaduna [PHOTOS] (6175 Views)

PoliticsNGR has gotten photographs from the scene, view them below



Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and his Deputy Arch Bala Bantex, on Tuesday afternoon, led a huge crowd of President Muhammadu Buhari's supporters from the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House to Murtala Muhammad Square where the both politicians led in the prayers for the President.

buhari d slayer of IPOB



buhari d nightmare of nnamdi kanu



buhari the father of africa



they are proud of u bubu



ur cows and yoloba Muslim are prayin for u well being







to get more jokes on buhari dial *404*forkbuhari# to 4100 7 Likes

Chai see mammoth crowd of progressive nigerians. 1 Like

More pictures of Elrufai buhari's rally today 1 Like

Nigeria said mallam El Rufa'i.

2019

It is well.



Let us change our mindset a bit,and become who we were meant to be.

He should remember to pray that the rats vacate Buhari's office so our president can resume work in peace oo 7 Likes 1 Share

This is not what we need at the moment. Praying for the man will not change anything. Hour is already old, if the sickness of the old age is the one troubling him there is nothing anyone can do about it. Let's fovus on how to bring development to this country. Ee are not fools pls. 1 Like

Sai baba!!! How boda FFK and Fayose?? Hope their blood pressure nor too rise?"....

Fayosde 5 Likes

Mehn naija.. even with the school some people go, they still act like cave people.. just tell me what's the point of all this? How's this productive? 10 Likes

It's becoming more difficult to read news dis days, cos all u see are disappointing news, how did we get here? 7 Likes

He should remember to pray that the rats vacate Buhari's office so our president can resume work in peace oo kai!!!! Rats!!!! Even BBC,I nor talk again. kai!!!! Rats!!!! Even BBC,I nor talk again. 2 Likes

He should remember to pray that the rats vacate Buhari's office so our president can resume work in peace oo

B: Baby factory

I: International drug trafficking

A: Armed robbery

F: Fake drugs

R: Ritualists

A: and many more



Sai BaBa till 2023, if it pains u then that gladdens me. B: Baby factoryI: International drug traffickingA: Armed robberyF: Fake drugsR: RitualistsA: and many moreSai BaBa till 2023, if it pains u then that gladdens me. 2 Likes

Misplaced priorities. Useless and hungry blood letting demons. 3 Likes

it's only ipod terrorist that are not happy with Mr president returns!

God bless Mr president 2 Likes

Nigeria politicians are slowpoke. and this guy seems to be the brightest among the youngest crop of northern politicians. why the prayer? To prove that he is loyal to president buhari and not eyeing the aso rock house in 2019. stupidity

u need actions not prayers.

useless set of people

Short engine 1 Like

is it the buhari that they say is healthy that they are organizing prayers everywhere for? hypocrites, there are ppl in ur state sick, dying of hunger and d likes but u do nothing for them, here u are fooling yourself looking for favours. polithiefians! 1 Like

Where's cownu

Igbo Jews won't like this 1 Like 1 Share

Is that the reason he failed to honor the ongoing NBA National Conference as a speaker?

Jobless youth Jobless youth

Scam