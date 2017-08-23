₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by jamesibor: 8:31pm On Aug 22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLKrBu6-kRo
http://punchng.com/south-east-senators-meet-kanu-call-for-caution/
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by jamesibor: 8:37pm On Aug 22
Oladeebo, you were looking for Nnamdi Kanu, he's here.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by spotauto: 8:54pm On Aug 22
Interesting speech from Our senator.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by Ojiofor: 8:58pm On Aug 22
Where are those horrible people that said NK has gone into hiding since their master came back.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by doctokwus: 9:12pm On Aug 22
I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu.Infact I once called him a scammer and still believe that if Biafra is actualized,Nnamdi Kanu's plan would be for him to be emperor for life,with dictatorial tendencies.
However,its only a fool that won't realise that by omission or commission,Nnamdi Kanu has become a formidable force with an ardent followership,thus confronting him or any wing affiliated to IPOB would only make him more popular and may eventually turn him to a cult figure.
Kanu's ego needs to be massaged and a deliberate and proactive step taken to reintegrate the Ibos in the mainstream of governance.The position of SGF now vacant and other strategic ones that will soon become vacant is a golden opportunity and a window of opportunity for any sensible goverment to gradually and deliberately make the Ibos start feeling a sense of belonging.
IPOB and Kanu can at this late hour only be defeated by ideology and deliberate inclusiveness,not any archaic throwback to military confrontation of any arm of IPOB.
These senators are not foolish.Perhaps a few of the intellectual and deep thinking ones are seeing the trajectory Kanu is charting and have eaten the humble pie to acknowledge him as a formidable force to be reckoned with,distasteful as it sounds.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by thesicilian: 9:16pm On Aug 22
We'll soon make Nnamdi Kanu a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by Cornel101: 9:16pm On Aug 22
Thank you Nnamdi KANU.I saw the senator beaming in confidence as he spoke. You have really given voice to the voiceless. Ride on Nwa Chineke.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by taguafuo: 9:21pm On Aug 22
IPOB is the biggest mass movement at present anywhere in the world. Nnamdi Kanu you are my hero.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by Thewrath(m): 9:23pm On Aug 22
Some people right now
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by BUHARItesticles: 9:26pm On Aug 22
Wow, Buhari should be careful with Nnamdi Kanu, he is a bait.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:42pm On Aug 22
doctokwus:
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by mynd1(f): 9:44pm On Aug 22
This bastard Albino terrorist was running his mouth up and down when Mr president was not around. Now the lion king is back and I dare any ipod terrorist to disturb anyone peace and see what Buratai boys will do with him/ her.
U think PMB is a coward like Ujukwu?
God bless Mr president
God bless Nigeria.
Haters can jump in to lagoon for all I care.
mynd1 has spoken!
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 9:49pm On Aug 22
menmen20100:
Is it your money?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 9:50pm On Aug 22
Going forward, for any south east senators to win at the polls, Nnamdi Kanu must annoint you.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by mynd1(f): 9:51pm On Aug 22
BUHARItesticles:See this ipod? Mr president should be careful? for what? Dude u think like a cartoon I swear for typing this trash. mtchewww! Mr president is back and if any mumu ipod do anyhow Buratai boys go use am do suya walahi and nothing will happen.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by Markfemi: 9:51pm On Aug 22
Bunch of weak cowards
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by mynd1(f): 9:58pm On Aug 22
menmen20100:See this ipod. Did I look like afonja to u? Arne kawai.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) by franchizy(m): 10:05pm On Aug 22
Is this suppose to be news. Im shocked that an illitracy, criminal and school drop out is brain wash useless youths of his region.
What did kanu spoke here that will make you pools hails him.
Kanu must be arrest soon and will be send back to kuje where he will be walk with an empty bare foot and ate watery beans.
Useless ipok youths.
