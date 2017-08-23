Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Meets With South-East Senators (Video, Photos) (13644 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLKrBu6-kRo





South-east Senators Meet Kanu, Call For Caution



Leke Baiyewu, Abuja





The South East Caucus in the Senate has met with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu , members of the secession group over what it termed as the rising tension in the country.



Chairman of the Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia - South ), in a statement on Wednesday, said the meeting was held in his Ohuru, Obingwa country home in Abia State on Tuesday .



The statement quoted Abaribe as telling journalists after the meeting that IPOB and other agitators in the country should let their actions conform with Nigeria ’ s laws and avoid any form of violence and abuse the rights of other Nigerians.



The lawmaker said while the consensus was to have unity and a peaceful Nigeria where equity and fairness were entrenched and no group or region is treated as second class citizens, the caucus would always support and work for a united Nigeria .



Abaribe added that the caucus demanded a total restructuring of the country and devolution of powers in such a manner that would assuage the feeling of despondency , injustice and near rejection within the Nigerian state , “ which to us is the way to go . ”



He said , “ I thank Kanu for assuring (the caucus ) to conduct his members in a peaceful manner and within the ambits of the law. This engagement is a continuous process that will lead us to find a lasting solution to whatever grievances that necessitated the agitations in Nigeria.



“The caucus will accordingly meet as soon as we resume from recess to continue the engagement for the good of our people and our dear country.



All of us desire equality , equity, fairness in a peaceful and united Nigeria . ”



The IPOB leader was quoted as assuring the lawmakers that his group would remain non -violent in its agitation.



Kanu, however, insisted that the group remained resolute in its demand for a fair and just society which, according to him, is the spirit behind the agitation for Biafra through a referendum.



“We are not afraid in our quest. What I promise my elder brother (Abaribe) is that we shall never fail them by resorting to violence . We can't and it has never been our approach, ” he said.



I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu.Infact I once called him a scammer and still believe that if Biafra is actualized,Nnamdi Kanu's plan would be for him to be emperor for life,with dictatorial tendencies.

However,its only a fool that won't realise that by omission or commission,Nnamdi Kanu has become a formidable force with an ardent followership,thus confronting him or any wing affiliated to IPOB would only make him more popular and may eventually turn him to a cult figure.

Kanu's ego needs to be massaged and a deliberate and proactive step taken to reintegrate the Ibos in the mainstream of governance.The position of SGF now vacant and other strategic ones that will soon become vacant is a golden opportunity and a window of opportunity for any sensible goverment to gradually and deliberately make the Ibos start feeling a sense of belonging.

IPOB and Kanu can at this late hour only be defeated by ideology and deliberate inclusiveness,not any archaic throwback to military confrontation of any arm of IPOB.

These senators are not foolish.Perhaps a few of the intellectual and deep thinking ones are seeing the trajectory Kanu is charting and have eaten the humble pie to acknowledge him as a formidable force to be reckoned with,distasteful as it sounds. 87 Likes 14 Shares

Thank you Nnamdi KANU.I saw the senator beaming in confidence as he spoke. You have really given voice to the voiceless. Ride on Nwa Chineke.

IPOB is the biggest mass movement at present anywhere in the world. Nnamdi Kanu you are my hero.

A fundraising was done in Netherlands televised live on Radio Biafraa, only a tiny city in Netherlands raised over 100,000 euros, now imagine Amsterdam, and other big cities in other countries. All the activities of IPOB cost money, and they fund it.

Going forward, for any south east senators to win at the polls, Nnamdi Kanu must annoint you.

