|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Sanchez01: 4:09pm
Meanwhile
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Sanchez01: 4:10pm
Ramos, the Defender, Part 3
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by emi14: 4:12pm
cr7rooney10:U dey cras
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Sanchez01: 4:13pm
The MAIN TEAMS to avoid.
PS: Ignore the one with the 'C'
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Sanchez01: 4:20pm
MTKbudapest:
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Sanchez01: 4:31pm
Three UEFA Champions League titles in four seasons for Real Madrid - could they become the first team to win three in a row since Bayern between 1974 and 1976?
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Sanchez01: 4:32pm
Midfielder of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season nominee Luka Modrić has landed. The guy behind him looks familiar: wasn't he in Top Gun?
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Sanchez01: 4:47pm
Cristiano Ronaldo goes full on Terminator as he makes his way through the autograph hunters.
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Sanchez01: 4:49pm
Where's Messi?
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by mmb: 4:50pm
Breaking: Arsenal drawn in the same group(A) with:
Real Madrid
PSG
Arderletch
bad day for arsene wenger
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by delikay4luv: 4:53pm
Oya let's go there. GGMU
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by seunny4lif(m): 4:55pm
Arsenal go enjoy UEFA cup
mmb:
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by seunny4lif(m): 5:00pm
It's has began
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by dotcomnamename: 5:03pm
This should FP by now
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:04pm
dotcomnamename:its in the FP. Abeg guys that are watching it should be updating us oo
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by ekensi01(m): 5:05pm
Elnino4ladies:Madrid will be better Barca don lost form.
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:05pm
Actual business is about to get under way, with the President’s Award being presented to Francesco Totti.
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:06pm
It’s happening! The show has begun! With a lengthy highlights package, inevitably, but still.
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:07pm
Francesco Totti and Andriy Shevchenko will be in charge of the draw, I’m told. Henrik Larsson has also had his photo taken with the trophy, so he may also be involved somehow. Shevchenko is, apparently, the ambassador for the Uefa Champions league final, which will be played in Kyiv on 26 May 2018.
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by electropiz(m): 5:07pm
Xlpacks:
Where can I watch it
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by seunny4lif(m): 5:08pm
Xlpacks:Totti deserved it
One club man
Scholes
Giggs
But I respected totti more
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:09pm
Aleksander Ceferin, the Uefa president, hands over the silverware, which is decorated with a picture of Totti himself. “Francesco was not just a fantastic player, he’s not just an idol for thousands of children, his dedication for the one club he played for is fantastic,” he says. “So deep respect from Uefa’s side and deep respect from our side.”
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by seunny4lif(m): 5:09pm
Keeper of the season
Deserved award
G.Buffon
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:10pm
electropiz:am not watching it.. I no get MB jare... Just following update @ theguardian website
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:10pm
5.10pm
Totti takes his place behind the bowls while Andriy Shevchenko is introduced. Before he head for the bowls, he’s asked about scoring the winning penalty in the 2003 final. “It’s a special moment, incredible,” he says. “It was nice to think about that moment. There’s a lot of emotion going in my head, but I try to stay calm. It was a great moment in my life.”
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:11pm
But first, another award! The official Champions League goalkeeper of the whatever is Gianluigi Buffon!
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:12pm
’m really proud to receive this award at my age,” he says. “The secret, if there is a secret, I think I continue to stay hungry and foolish. This is the one way I know to continue to play at the top level.” Stay hungry and foolish – that’s very fine advice I think.. Buffon
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:13pm
A couple of Uefa people in suits come onstage to oversee the draw, which is about to actually happen!
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by seunny4lif(m): 5:16pm
S. Ramos
The defender of the season
Group A
Benfica
Man Utd
Basel
Group B
Bayern
PSG
Anderlecht
Group C
Chelsea
Atletico
Roma FC
Group D
Juve
Barca
Parius
Group E
Spartak
Sevila
Group F
Shakhtar
Man City
Napoli
Group G
Monaco
Porto
Beskitas
Group H
Real Madrid
Dortmund
Spur
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by Xlpacks(m): 5:17pm
The one complication I haven’t already mentioned is that four groups – A, B, C and indeed D – are “red groups” and will play on the same night, and the other four groups are “blue groups” and will play on the same night, which isn’t the same night as the red groups. Countries with multiple teams will have them awkwardly crowbarred into groups of different colours to make sure TV companies don’t get angry about all their country’s teams performing on the same evening.... TheGuardian
|Re: UEFA Champions League Draw Today At 5pm by mokoshalb(m): 5:18pm
