The MAIN TEAMS to avoid.



The Red Devils will lift the champions league trophy this season. Watchout!





Three UEFA Champions League titles in four seasons for Real Madrid - could they become the first team to win three in a row since Bayern between 1974 and 1976?





Midfielder of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season nominee Luka Modrić has landed. The guy behind him looks familiar: wasn't he in Top Gun? 1 Like





Cristiano Ronaldo goes full on Terminator as he makes his way through the autograph hunters. 1 Like





Breaking: Arsenal drawn in the same group(A) with:



Real Madrid

PSG

Arderletch



bad day for arsene wenger

Oya let's go there. GGMU



This should FP by now its in the FP. Abeg guys that are watching it should be updating us oo

Madrid will be better Barca don lost form.

Actual business is about to get under way, with the President’s Award being presented to Francesco Totti.

It’s happening! The show has begun! With a lengthy highlights package, inevitably, but still.

Francesco Totti and Andriy Shevchenko will be in charge of the draw, I’m told. Henrik Larsson has also had his photo taken with the trophy, so he may also be involved somehow. Shevchenko is, apparently, the ambassador for the Uefa Champions league final, which will be played in Kyiv on 26 May 2018.

It’s happening! The show has begun! With a lengthy highlights package, inevitably, but still.

Actual business is about to get under way, with the President’s Award being presented to Francesco Totti. Totti deserved it

One club man

Totti deserved it. One club man. But I respected totti more

Aleksander Ceferin, the Uefa president, hands over the silverware, which is decorated with a picture of Totti himself. “Francesco was not just a fantastic player, he’s not just an idol for thousands of children, his dedication for the one club he played for is fantastic,” he says. “So deep respect from Uefa’s side and deep respect from our side.” 1 Like 1 Share

Keeper of the season

Deserved award

G.Buffon 1 Like

am not watching it.. I no get MB jare... Just following update @ theguardian website

5.10pm

Totti takes his place behind the bowls while Andriy Shevchenko is introduced. Before he head for the bowls, he’s asked about scoring the winning penalty in the 2003 final. “It’s a special moment, incredible,” he says. “It was nice to think about that moment. There’s a lot of emotion going in my head, but I try to stay calm. It was a great moment in my life.”

But first, another award! The official Champions League goalkeeper of the whatever is Gianluigi Buffon!

’m really proud to receive this award at my age,” he says. “The secret, if there is a secret, I think I continue to stay hungry and foolish. This is the one way I know to continue to play at the top level.” Stay hungry and foolish – that’s very fine advice I think.. Buffon

A couple of Uefa people in suits come onstage to oversee the draw, which is about to actually happen!



The defender of the season



Group A

Benfica

Man Utd

Basel





Group B



Bayern

PSG

Anderlecht



Group C

Chelsea

Atletico

Roma FC



Group D

Juve

Barca

Parius



Group E

Spartak

Sevila



Group F

Shakhtar

Man City

Napoli



Group G

Monaco

Porto

Beskitas



Group H

Real Madrid

Dortmund

S. Ramos - The defender of the season

Group A: Benfica, Man Utd, Basel
Group B: Bayern, PSG, Anderlecht
Group C: Chelsea, Atletico, Roma FC
Group D: Juve, Barca, Parius
Group E: Spartak, Sevila
Group F: Shakhtar, Man City, Napoli
Group G: Monaco, Porto, Beskitas
Group H: Real Madrid, Dortmund, Spur

The one complication I haven’t already mentioned is that four groups – A, B, C and indeed D – are “red groups” and will play on the same night, and the other four groups are “blue groups” and will play on the same night, which isn’t the same night as the red groups. Countries with multiple teams will have them awkwardly crowbarred into groups of different colours to make sure TV companies don’t get angry about all their country’s teams performing on the same evening.... TheGuardian