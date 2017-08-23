₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,900 members, 3,742,550 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 09:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK (11692 Views)
President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office / Governor Ayade Cries In His Office Over The Condition Of Refugees. Photos / Recession Will End In 2017 – Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by newsynews: 2:43am
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the news by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu that the reason why President Buhari is yet to resume work in his office is because it was undergoing renovation due to the damages caused by rodents during his absence.
FFK reacted by posting the below picture on Instagram with the quote:
In 1985 Buhari was evicted from his office by patriotic and courageous soldiers. In 2017 he was driven from his office by patriotic and courageous rats.
https://www.wotzup.ng/courageous-rats-buhari-driven-office-ffk/
9 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by seunlayi(m): 2:55am
Lol
13 Likes
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by potent5(m): 2:59am
FFK, always bringing out the worst in his political rivals.
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by Sirmuel1(m): 3:24am
Oh God
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by nnokwa042(m): 3:29am
APC don finish them selves imagine shehu Garba Lie Mohammed
24 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by purityval(m): 3:57am
I'm really trying not to give up on Nigeria but the likes of Garba Shehu, Lai, and APC as a whole is making it real hard for me.
I'm tired mehn.
88 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by odiereke(m): 3:58am
It is not funny at all.
5 Likes
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by rottennaija(m): 3:59am
Must this man talk in everything? He seems so irresponsible
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by sorom4: 4:12am
This administration keeps shooting themselves with their unguarded and RAT-INFESTED lies
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by 0b100100111: 4:45am
Hard-drug ruins life and finally kills!
FFK's anaylsis and comparisons always expose his volumenous illicit hard drug intake.
Always reasoning from behind!
He needs to be forced into a rehab before his mental state deteriorates further cos the next stage he is ascending to is outright madness!
12 Likes
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by dunkem21(m): 4:55am
So, a common rat was our C in C and held us to ransom for over 100 days ..
..and we are here blaming innocent Jackals and Hyenas
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by Dillusionist(f): 4:57am
Lion king that was chased out of his office by rodents is that one a lion king??
61 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by morbeta(m): 5:01am
What we will hear next is "The presidential office was renovated with $23million cos the rats are from Russia and have hacked into presidential laptop .......
Meanwhile Baba is trying to heat up the cold he left in za oza room for over 100days.
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by 0b100100111: 5:06am
Dillusionist:
Another drug addict!
Coupling words with the adverse inspiration of hard drugs!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by Dillusionist(f): 5:10am
0b100100111:and was that the reason why RODENTS chased your lion king out of his office??
74 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by dunkem21(m): 5:17am
Dillusionist:
Fatality
Lt. Col Oscar Ibibibo of the Royal Rat Brigade must hear this.
44 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by Dillusionist(f): 5:22am
dunkem21:hahahaha..heard the senators are planning to make the Lt.col Oscar ibibibio the next president of zoogeria
28 Likes
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by ZKOSOSO(m): 5:31am
How this dullard emerged as president over highly cerebral 170M Nigerians is still the marvel of the century.
Tinubu, Ameachi, Oshomole and Rochas shebi una de see wetin u put for Aso Villa as President??
Rats Chasing President outta office with ease.....while over 17billion naira was appropriated for villa services including fumigation...!!
God save thy Children please.........
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by Episteme2(m): 5:54am
0b100100111:Abeg, find another thing and tell us. This is stale. People are tired of reading this your hard drug rhetoric every time.
58 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by 0b100100111: 6:09am
Episteme2:
So you re my fan? Appreciate!
The scenery dictates my humble analysis. His word re always of that of an addict and I must keep emphasising on that fact.
I couldn't have said he was drunk knowing fully well his drive is not inspired by alcohol?
Thanks for followership. Won't be getting you bored in coming times
1 Like
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by Victornezzar: 6:15am
0b100100111:Always saying rubbish as usual
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by DonVikings: 6:16am
Dillusionist:This is how you small small geahs jump into men's businesses uninvited. If he starts sucking your brezz by force now, you will start crying to the mods.
3 Likes
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by 0b100100111: 6:20am
Victornezzar:
Glad you concur!
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by Dillusionist(f): 6:36am
DonVikings:afonja as usual..always quick to switch into sexual talks..your type is needed in sexuality section not in politics. .perve
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by EricBloodAxe: 6:39am
Such a presidential waste. Buhari remains the worst thing to happen to nigeria after polio and ebola. Useless president with a bunch of slow special advisers and spokespersons.
8 Likes
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by IgboSubmarine: 6:44am
Laugh wan burst my belle
2 Likes
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by IgboSubmarine: 6:47am
Dillusionist:
Girl your beauty is endowed with a brilliant brain
How can I get in touch with you at owerri
PM me your phone number and let me know.
I will like to know you better
1 Like
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by benedictac(f): 6:48am
It shall be well with Nigeria. The sun shall rise again. Vote wisely in 2019.
.
Check my signature
1 Like
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by Bari22(m): 6:50am
rats
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by DonVikings: 7:30am
Dillusionist:Dont mind me, I got the habit from ffk, a full blooded afonja, who prefers Jewish kunts.
I heard they grunt rather than moan while at it. Ffk said so. For conformation ask Lolo Bianka Hoe-jew-kwu
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK by Evablizin(f): 7:30am
Dillusionist:
Dillusionist:
My Lord temper justice with mercy
12 Likes 1 Share
Ojukwu Made Biafra Fail? / Governors Assemble Legal Team To Challenge Sovereign Wealth Fund / UK Backs Nigeria On Mali Mission
Viewing this topic: phallow(m), Unpredictableme(m), Austinbass12, Saad64, jayjay00(m), AmoryBlacq, kalan, duabba, Bigii(m), arinze3131(m), MajorGomwalk, mikelcj, unclezion, slimany, magnum247, kelvinovie25(m), OGMEEKZY07(m), KunkAcid, Pneumatic2020, BoleynDynaSTY(f), Alabi1997(m), Marshalxv(m), olimeh13(m), whizcartel(m), unofficial(m), AMINDA, torres2, hotswagg12, kingdenny(m), Oluwolex2000(m), phadriz(m), Slynonny(m), Tboiyyy, dorodee(m), Helpfromabove(m), welzyj2(m), ceeceeuwa, paradigmshift(m), zoesolomon, bigapplelass(f), debusion, chinweade(f), mandon, jbhill(m), ccrazy, Igyeseh(m), Iamkingyemi, GeneralOjukwu, Sealeddeal(m), chinnasa, permit(m), adaksbullet(m), Ajuba1, bamideleafolabi, Deattorney, youngmexxy, TRADEMARK(m), morikee(m), Sectis(m), Frenchfriez, surgical, ajeamos, Popowaa, AdlatWorld(m), Annruby(f), AZAJOBINSON(m), AdigunUnique, glad92(m), samdaisi, Nathan2016, allenkey(m), maskamdo(m), dolawande, chuksey1(m), clerc(m), Larriekay, kaso0(m), PoshProf, segzyuk, KINGDOS, danseph(m), bhabz01(m), blunt(m), paymentvoucher(m), Mentholated, Emperoo, gwinaB(m), fidukpong, effoi, prigoz(m), semid4lyfe(m), megautche, Ujpest, nubianchio(m), ibnyak01, aragonchuks(m), eleven(m), usqoh, eksbabe(f), TWorks, surrogatesng, frenzyduchess and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34