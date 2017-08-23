Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / In 2017 Buhari Was Driven From His Office By Patriotic & Courageous Rats – FFK (11692 Views)

FFK reacted by posting the below picture on Instagram with the quote:



In 1985 Buhari was evicted from his office by patriotic and courageous soldiers. In 2017 he was driven from his office by patriotic and courageous rats.



Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the news by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu that the reason why President Buhari is yet to resume work in his office is because it was undergoing renovation due to the damages caused by rodents during his absence.

FFK, always bringing out the worst in his political rivals.

APC don finish them selves imagine shehu Garba Lie Mohammed

I'm really trying not to give up on Nigeria but the likes of Garba Shehu, Lai, and APC as a whole is making it real hard for me.





I'm tired mehn.

Must this man talk in everything? He seems so irresponsible

This administration keeps shooting themselves with their unguarded and RAT-INFESTED lies





Hard-drug ruins life and finally kills!



FFK's anaylsis and comparisons always expose his volumenous illicit hard drug intake.



Always reasoning from behind!



He needs to be forced into a rehab before his mental state deteriorates further cos the next stage he is ascending to is outright madness!





So, a common rat was our C in C and held us to ransom for over 100 days ..



So, a common rat was our C in C and held us to ransom for over 100 days ..and we are here blaming innocent Jackals and Hyenas

Lion king that was chased out of his office by rodents is that one a lion king??

What we will hear next is "The presidential office was renovated with $23million cos the rats are from Russia and have hacked into presidential laptop.......Meanwhile Baba is trying to heat up the cold he left in za oza room for over 100days.

Dillusionist:



stop fuming from your anus ..didn't you get the message or should I help you with the links??

Another drug addict!



Coupling words with the adverse inspiration of hard drugs! Another drug addict!Coupling words with the adverse inspiration of hard drugs! 3 Likes 2 Shares

0b100100111:



Another drug addict!

and was that the reason why RODENTS chased your lion king out of his office??

Dillusionist:



and was that the reason why RODENTS chased your lion king out of his office??

Fatality



Fatality

Lt. Col Oscar Ibibibo of the Royal Rat Brigade must hear this.

dunkem21:





Fatality



hahahaha..heard the senators are planning to make the Lt.col Oscar ibibibio the next president of zoogeria

How this dullard emerged as president over highly cerebral 170M Nigerians is still the marvel of the century.



Tinubu, Ameachi, Oshomole and Rochas shebi una de see wetin u put for Aso Villa as President??



Rats Chasing President outta office with ease.....while over 17billion naira was appropriated for villa services including fumigation...!!



God save thy Children please......... 47 Likes 3 Shares

0b100100111:



Hard-drug ruins life and finally kills!



FFK's anaylsis and comparisons always expose his volumenous illicit hard drug intake.



Always reasoning from behind!



He needs to be forced into a rehab before his mental state deteriorates further cos the next stage he is ascending to is outright madness!





Abeg, find another thing and tell us. This is stale. People are tired of reading this your hard drug rhetoric every time.

Episteme2:



Abeg, find another thing and tell us. This is stale. People are tired of reading this your hard drug rhetoric every time.

So you re my fan? Appreciate!



The scenery dictates my humble analysis. His word re always of that of an addict and I must keep emphasising on that fact.



I couldn't have said he was drunk knowing fully well his drive is not inspired by alcohol?



Thanks for followership. Won't be getting you bored in coming times So you re my fan? Appreciate!The scenery dictates my humble analysis. His word re always of that of an addict and I must keep emphasising on that fact.I couldn't have said he was drunk knowing fully well his drive is not inspired by alcohol?Thanks for followership. Won't be getting you bored in coming times 1 Like

0b100100111:





Hard-drug ruins life and finally kills!



FFK's anaylsis and comparisons always expose his volumenous illicit hard drug intake.



Always reasoning from behind!



He needs to be forced into a rehab before his mental state deteriorates further cos the next stage he is ascending to is outright madness!





Always saying rubbish as usual

Dillusionist:



stop fuming from your anus..didn't you get the message or should I help you with the links?? This is how you small small geahs jump into men's businesses uninvited. If he starts sucking your brezz by force now, you will start crying to the mods. This is how you small small geahs jump into men's businesses uninvited. If he starts sucking your brezz by force now, you will start crying to the mods. 3 Likes

Victornezzar:



Always saying rubbish as usual

Glad you concur! Glad you concur!

DonVikings:

afonja as usual..always quick to switch into sexual talks..your type is needed in sexuality section not in politics. .perve

Such a presidential waste. Buhari remains the worst thing to happen to nigeria after polio and ebola. Useless president with a bunch of slow special advisers and spokespersons.

Dillusionist:

Lion king that was chased out of his office by rodents is that one a lion king??

Girl your beauty is endowed with a brilliant brain







How can I get in touch with you at owerri





PM me your phone number and let me know.





I will like to know you better Girl your beauty is endowed with a brilliant brainHow can I get in touch with you at owerriPM me your phone number and let me know.I will like to know you better 1 Like

It shall be well with Nigeria. The sun shall rise again. Vote wisely in 2019.



Check my signature 1 Like

Dillusionist:



afonja as usual..always quick to switch into sexual talks..your type is needed in sexuality section not in politics. .perve Dont mind me, I got the habit from ffk, a full blooded afonja, who prefers Jewish kunts.



I heard they grunt rather than moan while at it. Ffk said so. For conformation ask Lolo Bianka Hoe-jew-kwu Dont mind me, I got the habit from ffk, a full blooded afonja, who prefers Jewish kunts.I heard they grunt rather than moan while at it. Ffk said so. For conformation ask Lolo Bianka Hoe-jew-kwu 3 Likes 2 Shares