₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,898 members, 3,742,550 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 09:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo (8137 Views)
Recession: 10 National Assets FG May Sell- Premium Times / PMS Price Hike: Buhari Has No Choice, But To Accept Price Increase – Osinbajo / NLC Proposes N56,000 As Minimum Wage To Fg (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by phosky(m): 5:04am
FG MAY ADOPT SELECTIVE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE –OSINBAJO
source : http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/08/fg-may-adopt-selective-minimum-wage.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by escodotman: 5:14am
This is likely to be a joke. How do you increase the bonuses/salary of certain civil servants and leave the rest This government sef
12 Likes
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by amuokuko: 5:36am
May be the market would also increase it prices of goods to selected few
Useless idea from useless leaders.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by eleojo23: 6:21am
There is some sense in what he is saying but other workers will protest as usual.
A lot of our professionals are leaving the country and relocating to other countries where they will earn better pay. So an increase in their remuneration will perhaps convince them to stay back and develop the country. Nobody wants to stay in a country where his services are undervalued.
However, everything has advantages and disadvantages...
There has to be a mechanism that will ensure fairness to avoid excessively favoring one group over the other.
Everyone deserves a fair wage for his work and I believe that the National minimum wage (18k) should be reviewed.
But still, at the end of the day, everyone cannot be on the same salary level because the skills, expertise and risks involved in their jobs are different.
4 Likes
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by BabaRamotu1988: 6:32am
Osibanjo is a vagabond
3 Likes
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by veekid(m): 6:45am
Buhari is baq; so no sense for this man again
3 Likes
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by ChangetheChange: 6:49am
Selective minimum wage
This government is mad
They have totally lost it
Why not cut down on Government expenses instead
5 Likes
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by IgboSubmarine: 6:54am
Why not increase the allowances of certain federal workers eg University Polytechnic College Secondary Primary and Medical staff of federal government
FG should start paying this staff Research and hazard allowance in order to enable them to develop new ideas products services etc that can help transform the social economy of Nigeria through Education and Health.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Adedaniel211(m): 7:00am
Osinbajo u fall my hand
1 Like
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by YelloweWest: 8:31am
Selective
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:31am
It is finished!
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by cr7rooney10(m): 8:31am
Why now
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by magoo10: 8:31am
every worker definitely deserves a wage increase,Nigeria leaders always trying one stupid move or the other and at the end of the day they won't make any increase,sometimes one wonders if these people are into yahoo yahoo.
4 Likes
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by wallex1983(m): 8:31am
That's the way to go
The problem I see with this minimum wage thing is that if you increase the minimum wage from 18 to 20k, those receiving 18k will now have 20k while those receiving 180k will begin to earn 300k.
The rich continues to be richer in the guise of fighting for the poor
3 Likes
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by jamiu47: 8:31am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
1 Like
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Eseries(m): 8:32am
The increase should cut across board. The recession affects everyone but the most hit are the people within the low wage bracket
Most Nigerians are selfish, expect people with the promised pay increase start pushing for this without care for those that will be left behind. This is the reason our leaders have taken us on a long ride. When the heat is becoming too much, they select few mouths and give them something to chew. The momentum will go down and they go on with their ride, that is the cycle.
Let a young, dynamic and reliable hand undertake your
visa applications to UK, USA, Canada, Schengen States
for tourism, Business, Study, Medical etc. Most time all
you need is a professional touch for your application to
scale through. Honesty is our watchword as integrity is
our biggest asset. Contact SLIM Consults @ 48 AJOSE St,
Maryland Lagos. Tel: 08064379710
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Abeyjide: 8:32am
joke
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by mr1759: 8:33am
BabaRamotu1988:
can you imagine pastor saying this how will market look like for the jobless Nigeria
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Frederick2017: 8:33am
Selected ke
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Omotayor123(f): 8:34am
And Later he would say the government is upholding rule of law..
Let him tell us which set of worker's salary doesn't deserve an increase.
Yeye People
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by alexistaiwo: 8:34am
Blessed are those who do not expect for they shall not be disappointed.
I no kukuma expect any positive thing from this present administration before so I am not surprised.
Abeg enjoy your change
APC!!!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by seunlayi(m): 8:34am
This is not the way forward
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by tanzderris: 8:34am
Good to hear
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by owaeghianye(m): 8:35am
ok
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by egike(m): 8:35am
They should increase the pay of the security agencies with good insurance cover for health and others
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by 9jayes: 8:35am
tanzderris:
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by buzquet(m): 8:36am
Fg
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by tigers978(m): 8:36am
Let's see if we can make this work
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by philkushi: 8:36am
follow the right way, my friend, not selective.
|Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by marvin902(m): 8:36am
nice idea
Update On Buhari Bakare Flag Off Kaduna / Over Population: Nigeria's Balloning Problem / Boko Haram Robs Two Northern Banks And Gives Money To The Poor
Viewing this topic: spectator2001, jamiu47, dhardline(m), igboom, mysteriousman(m), Odogwu042(m), paramount123(m), Ayima, berryprety(f), Barbie2016(m), TJNoble, geni(f), dayoemmy(m), AALE, odebbs(m), Sarcasm01(m), Adedolapo1406(m), adaoshi(m), MrCGPA(m), azzutee(m), rufans(m), samon4real(m), dada24, Temmytemmytop(m), MYGODISGREAT(m), Davidcruze(m), mrceejay4life, fungle(m), notttty(m), Lanretoye(m), bonerVee(m), Teekamzy, Phlakes(f), greenya, bolaji73(m), HisMajesty1(m), leemonster(m), Smuthx(m), Emmaco(m), KEVIND, Temionajite(m), phrancys001(m), cuteralph101(m), weslambo and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6