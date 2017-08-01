₦airaland Forum

FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by phosky(m): 5:04am
FG MAY ADOPT SELECTIVE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE –OSINBAJO

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government may consider increasing workers’ remuneration package, especially bonuses of certain government agencies, instead of increasing wages across board.



Eyes Of Lagos gathered that, According to a transcript made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Vice-President spoke during a session titled, ‘Conversation with the Vice-President’ at the 2017 Nigerian Bar Association National Conference held in Lagos on Monday.

Osinbajo said though the issue of better pay for workers was a good suggestion, the government was “in a bind of sorts.”

He said at the moment, the government was spending 70 per cent of its revenues on remuneration and overheads, leaving less than 30 per cent for capital expenditure.

He said while it was correct that the country needed a more efficient civil service that would be paid more, there was also the need to increase revenues.

Osinbajo said, “Sometimes, it is a chicken and egg situation because in order to increase revenues, we need to increase remuneration.

“I think that what we are probably going to end up doing is what we have done with some of the parastatals; in other words, identifying certain government services that must be remunerated differently in order to increase efficiency. One of the revenue generating agencies, for instance, is the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

“Improving remuneration, especially bonuses, would do a lot of good. That we saw happen in Lagos with the Lagos Inland Revenue Service, where because there were bonuses, there was improvement in revenue and reform. People were able to do better, even in our judicial system. Because we paid better; we remunerated better, people were able to improve.”

The Vice-President said the commitment of the present administration was to leave Nigeria with all the resources that could be brought to the table.

He said it was also the desire of the administration to leave the country with transparency and efficiency in all aspects.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo has called on the management of ECOWAS Investment Bank to increase agricultural funding in order to reduce the level of poverty and unemployment in the sub region.

He said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 15th Annual General Meeting of the board of governors of the bank.

He said the need to boost funding to the agricultural sector became imperative as it held the key to unlocking the growth and prosperity of the continent.

He said the current situation where economies of various countries were facing falling government revenues on the account of commodity price slumps, declining economic growth and the challenge of creating jobs necessitated the need for the bank to step up its intervention in member countries.

The VP said the economic challenges had put greater pressure on governments of the member states to urgently diversify their economies.

He said, “The population of the sub region is a youthful one, 70 per cent of our population is under 35 (years) with all the implications for providing education and livelihood.

“So, the challenges of today call for greater creativity, and foresight in supporting and making investments in our member countries.

“So one of the crucial issues today, which would decisively impact the future is how the bank can make a difference in the lives of our young people.”

Osinbajo acknowledged the support of the bank, but noted that there was a need to galvanise more resources to enable it to effectively achieve its mandate.

The President of the Bank, Bashir Ifo, in his speech at the event, said during the 2016 financial year, 11 projects amounting to $121.5m were appraised.

source : http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/08/fg-may-adopt-selective-minimum-wage.html

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by escodotman: 5:14am
This is likely to be a joke. How do you increase the bonuses/salary of certain civil servants and leave the rest This government sef

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by amuokuko: 5:36am
May be the market would also increase it prices of goods to selected few

Useless idea from useless leaders.

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by eleojo23: 6:21am
There is some sense in what he is saying but other workers will protest as usual.

A lot of our professionals are leaving the country and relocating to other countries where they will earn better pay. So an increase in their remuneration will perhaps convince them to stay back and develop the country. Nobody wants to stay in a country where his services are undervalued.

However, everything has advantages and disadvantages...

There has to be a mechanism that will ensure fairness to avoid excessively favoring one group over the other.

Everyone deserves a fair wage for his work and I believe that the National minimum wage (18k) should be reviewed.
But still, at the end of the day, everyone cannot be on the same salary level because the skills, expertise and risks involved in their jobs are different.

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by BabaRamotu1988: 6:32am
Osibanjo is a vagabond

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by veekid(m): 6:45am
Buhari is baq; so no sense for this man again

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by ChangetheChange: 6:49am
Selective minimum wage


This government is mad
They have totally lost it
Why not cut down on Government expenses instead

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by IgboSubmarine: 6:54am
Why not increase the allowances of certain federal workers eg University Polytechnic College Secondary Primary and Medical staff of federal government


FG should start paying this staff Research and hazard allowance in order to enable them to develop new ideas products services etc that can help transform the social economy of Nigeria through Education and Health.

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Adedaniel211(m): 7:00am
Osinbajo u fall my hand

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by YelloweWest: 8:31am
Selective
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:31am
It is finished!
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by cr7rooney10(m): 8:31am
Why now
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by magoo10: 8:31am
every worker definitely deserves a wage increase,Nigeria leaders always trying one stupid move or the other and at the end of the day they won't make any increase,sometimes one wonders if these people are into yahoo yahoo.

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by wallex1983(m): 8:31am
That's the way to go


The problem I see with this minimum wage thing is that if you increase the minimum wage from 18 to 20k, those receiving 18k will now have 20k while those receiving 180k will begin to earn 300k.

The rich continues to be richer in the guise of fighting for the poor

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by jamiu47: 8:31am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Eseries(m): 8:32am
The increase should cut across board. The recession affects everyone but the most hit are the people within the low wage bracket
Most Nigerians are selfish, expect people with the promised pay increase start pushing for this without care for those that will be left behind. This is the reason our leaders have taken us on a long ride. When the heat is becoming too much, they select few mouths and give them something to chew. The momentum will go down and they go on with their ride, that is the cycle.



Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Abeyjide: 8:32am
joke
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by mr1759: 8:33am
BabaRamotu1988:
Osibanjo is a vagabond

can you imagine pastor saying this how will market look like for the jobless Nigeria
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Frederick2017: 8:33am
Selected ke
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by Omotayor123(f): 8:34am
And Later he would say the government is upholding rule of law..

Let him tell us which set of worker's salary doesn't deserve an increase. undecided

Yeye People smiley
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by alexistaiwo: 8:34am
Blessed are those who do not expect for they shall not be disappointed.


I no kukuma expect any positive thing from this present administration before so I am not surprised.


Abeg enjoy your change

APC!!!!!!

Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by seunlayi(m): 8:34am
This is not the way forward
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by tanzderris: 8:34am
Good to hear
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by owaeghianye(m): 8:35am
ok
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by egike(m): 8:35am
They should increase the pay of the security agencies with good insurance cover for health and others
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by 9jayes: 8:35am
tanzderris:
Good to hear
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by buzquet(m): 8:36am
Fg
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by tigers978(m): 8:36am
Let's see if we can make this work
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by philkushi: 8:36am
follow the right way, my friend, not selective.
Re: FG May Adopt Selective Minimum Wage Increase – Osinbajo by marvin902(m): 8:36am
nice idea

