Presidency Releases PHOTOS Of Buhari’s Office In His House

In what seems like confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fitness and ‘working from home’, the Presidency has released pictures of him meeting with the Service chiefs at his residence office while the main presidential office undergoes renovation.



Special Adviser, Media and Publicity Femi Adesina had earlier clarified that President Muhammadu Buhari is fit and working from office at his home of residence.



The spokesperson said the President’s regular office is currently undergoing some works due to 103 days of emptiness











Amazingly!!!¡!!!!!!





If there is truly love in our blood which of course there is, all these brouhaha won't affect our feelings



But mind you, these pictures will generate a huge discourse within the populace...



People, let us love one another and pray for one another that we may be healed.



Our world is dying and it would need our collective efforts to make it a better place.



Injury for one is injury for all..!!!!!!!

How about 'ze ozza ' room?



slowpoke aides...



Jobless lot 16 Likes

Nigeria Is a big joke









a sick president who came back to collect kunu and kwilikwili









he's hitting Britain bed pretty soon that i know









buhari extend my greetings to ur RATiboys









they resumed while u resigned far away London 6 Likes 2 Shares

photo photo everytime we're tired already 17 Likes

kk.......may God continue to help you Mr President..

God bless Nigeria

and lastly all the patriotic citizens that didn't say bad about you during your trip to London 5 Likes

When is he returning to London? 3 Likes





Talk talking talk??¿ People must talk...Talk talking talk??¿ 1 Like

Alhamdulilahi for Sai Baba. 4 Likes

As long as he's working and the country is moving forward abeg wetin concern me again if him life sef he can work from his kitchen work na work..as long as there's growth in the system oh yeah we good. 11 Likes 1 Share

See the way they were sitted, clearly in discomfort 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerians have the right to hold their leaders to account without being accused of hatred. Majority of citizens don't have access to world class healthcare and facilities like the elites.



With the amount of lies and propaganda you'll mistake Nigeria for North Korea. Quit this idealistic talk and virtue signalling. Fact remains this government has been divisive, hypocritical dishonest and most of all wasteful.Nigerians have the right to hold their leaders to account without being accused of hatred. Majority of citizens don't have access to world class healthcare and facilities like the elites.With the amount of lies and propaganda you'll mistake Nigeria for North Korea. 14 Likes

National Association of Patriotic rats (NAPR) will soon visit him to reiterate their support for the change agenda and dissociate themselves from the actions of the unpatriotic rats who wreaked havoc at his office. 5 Likes

Why should I forget love even though you have forgotten



I will never forget you "love" my family....... never!!!!!!

I agree with your Opinion but what I oppose is the fact that people have layed the total rot in this country as PMBS fault which is a story believd by fools.

The Queation to ask, even if the PMB led Govt. Makes its mistakes and errors is.... IS PMB SiNCERE and does he MEAN WELL. I agree with your Opinion but what I oppose is the fact that people have layed the total rot in this country as PMBS fault which is a story believd by fools.The Queation to ask, even if the PMB led Govt. Makes its mistakes and errors is.... IS PMB SiNCERE and does he MEAN WELL. 2 Likes

Good as long as rodents wouldn't disturb him and send him back to London beside we are in the era of picture,more pictures Mr President Good as long as rodents wouldn't disturb him and send him back to London beside we are in the era of picture,more pictures Mr President

Freelancer president





let's see if his "Work" will yield positive result this time. What exactly is he Working onlet's see if his "Work" will yield positive result this time. 1 Like

Is that not a bush rat under the table? 2 Likes

Please let get important headline pls

How come rats invaded his office and not his home?