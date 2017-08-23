₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by lightblazingnow(m): 6:46am
Presidency Releases PHOTOS Of Buhari’s Office In His House
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by lightblazingnow(m): 6:46am
Amazingly!!!¡!!!!!!
If there is truly love in our blood which of course there is, all these brouhaha won't affect our feelings
But mind you, these pictures will generate a huge discourse within the populace...
People, let us love one another and pray for one another that we may be healed.
Our world is dying and it would need our collective efforts to make it a better place.
Injury for one is injury for all..!!!!!!!
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by ajepako(f): 6:48am
How about 'ze ozza ' room?
slowpoke aides...
Jobless lot
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by taylor88(m): 6:48am
Nigeria Is a big joke
a sick president who came back to collect kunu and kwilikwili
he's hitting Britain bed pretty soon that i know
buhari extend my greetings to ur RATiboys
they resumed while u resigned far away London
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by silentrock(m): 6:57am
photo photo everytime we're tired already
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by emaxjey(m): 6:59am
kk.......may God continue to help you Mr President..
God bless Nigeria
and lastly all the patriotic citizens that didn't say bad about you during your trip to London
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by hatchy: 7:00am
emaxjey:
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by Adaowerri111: 7:01am
When is he returning to London?
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by lightblazingnow(m): 7:01am
People must talk...
Talk talking talk??¿
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by madridguy(m): 7:05am
Alhamdulilahi for Sai Baba.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by YungJo207(m): 7:11am
As long as he's working and the country is moving forward abeg wetin concern me again if him life sef he can work from his kitchen work na work..as long as there's growth in the system oh yeah we good.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by seunlayi(m): 7:32am
See the way they were sitted, clearly in discomfort
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by Dollyak(f): 7:36am
lightblazingnow:Quit this idealistic talk and virtue signalling. Fact remains this government has been divisive, hypocritical dishonest and most of all wasteful.
Nigerians have the right to hold their leaders to account without being accused of hatred. Majority of citizens don't have access to world class healthcare and facilities like the elites.
With the amount of lies and propaganda you'll mistake Nigeria for North Korea.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by Neminc: 7:39am
National Association of Patriotic rats (NAPR) will soon visit him to reiterate their support for the change agenda and dissociate themselves from the actions of the unpatriotic rats who wreaked havoc at his office.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by lightblazingnow(m): 7:40am
Dollyak:
Why should I forget love even though you have forgotten
I will never forget you "love" my family....... never!!!!!!
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by Dollyak(f): 7:44am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by Adminisher: 7:44am
silentrock:You are a liar.
You are not tired of photos.
When you heard Buhari was sick in the UK , you said he was dead and you asked for photo evidence.
Now you are being given photos you are complaining. Liepods, Biafrans and PDP supporters are all liars.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by dosk: 7:49am
Dollyak:
I agree with your Opinion but what I oppose is the fact that people have layed the total rot in this country as PMBS fault which is a story believd by fools.
The Queation to ask, even if the PMB led Govt. Makes its mistakes and errors is.... IS PMB SiNCERE and does he MEAN WELL.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by OrestesDante: 7:50am
Adminisher:
Go easy!
But na the only picture wey dey be this?
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by Evablizin(f): 7:50am
Good as long as rodents wouldn't disturb him and send him back to London beside we are in the era of picture,more pictures Mr President
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by dosk: 7:51am
Adminisher:
The truth is bitter but thanks for letting the Fayose diciples Know.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by winkmart: 8:06am
Freelancer president
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by Omotayor123(f): 8:06am
What exactly is he Working on
let's see if his "Work" will yield positive result this time.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by Omeokachie: 8:06am
Is that not a bush rat under the table?
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by dust144(m): 8:07am
Please let get important headline pls
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by Bolustical: 8:07am
Dollyak:
So he is not entitled to his political opinions again. He should quit talking coz he didn't do what you expected-insult the president.
Which lie and propaganda is greater than that of Nnamdi Kanu who claimed Igbos are Jews only to be busted later? Tell me
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by aolawale025: 8:07am
How come rats invaded his office and not his home?
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Working From His Home Office by Ezedon(m): 8:07am
These people are just playing with Nigerians
