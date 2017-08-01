Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office (12642 Views)

Shehu was quoted to have said, “following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units.”



Buhari has since been working from "home" instead of the "presidential office"



He came back from London after over 100 days away treating unknown ailment



Below are reactions from different African countries:



first to comment unbelievable or I'm I dreaming

so happy the whole world can see





















even rats don get recognition than sar.rki 26 Likes 2 Shares

We need 1billon Nara to feed the presidential rats



. 31 Likes

its obvious that this is not the end. they take us for nothing bc nobody dares to challenge them. they can do whatever, and all we have to do or say is only through the internet and no physical combat. 18 Likes 1 Share

Mostly ipob commenters. Not suprised 4 Likes

Rat don turn our Democracy to Musocracy!



I remember that audio skit, "Hello Oga Kola", where the mouse finished Oga Kola's certificate while Oga Kola was away. 5 Likes

bamite:

Mostly ipob commenters. Not suprised . Ipob must really be very powerful then . Ipob must really be very powerful then 45 Likes 1 Share

Dey should just give out project on gum rat lemme go and tell Baba bili to make Quotation 1 Like

Jostico:

its obvious that this is not the end. they take us for nothing bc nobody dares to challenge them. they can do whatever, and all we have to do or say is only through the internet and no physical combat.

See the kind of shame APC and their brainless buhari has brought upon this nation before the world. Every international news channel has carried it, even the french speaking ones.



I dont blame the apc. God blessed them with brainless zombie followers who believe everything they say, even the most absurd. But the problem is that they now confuse the rest of the nation and international community for their zombies. 12 Likes

bamite:

Mostly ipob commenters. Not suprised wow so ipob is what is in ur mind

mhen Kanu have dealt with many people sha

deir brain can't even function well again

lt col ibibio rattie by FFK wow so ipob is what is in ur mindmhen Kanu have dealt with many people shadeir brain can't even function well again 14 Likes

Very ridiculous

Victornezzar:



wow so ipob is what is in ur mind

mhen Kanu have dealt with many people sha

deir brain can't even function well again

lt col ibibio rattie by FFK Go and take a look at the names of those commenting, the non Nigerians among them are not more than 4 Go and take a look at the names of those commenting, the non Nigerians among them are not more than 4 2 Likes

Ratocracy mo ti take over

ALion that came back to fight HYENAS AND JACKALS was chased away by rats 4 Likes 1 Share

bamite:

Go and take a look at the names of those commenting, the non Nigerians among them are not more than 4 Go to BBC Africa page and see how other Africans are disgracing Nigerians there.





South Africans even got the trophy for messing up Nigeria with funny memes. .







Even if they didn't say anything, don't you think it's wrong for

rats to chase a Lion away? Must you be a sycophant every time Go to BBC Africa page and see how other Africans are disgracing Nigerians there.South Africans even got the trophy for messing up Nigeria with funny memes. .Even if they didn't say anything, don't you think it's wrong forrats to chase a Lion away? Must you be a sycophant every time 23 Likes 6 Shares

Tolexander:

Rat don turn our Democracy to Musocracy!

Ratocracy Ratocracy 1 Like

Nnamdi Kanu called Nigeria a zoo, they wanted to crucify him, but every now and then, the presidency, the First Lady and senator shehu Sanni keeps proving him right that Nigeria is an animal kingdom, the latest is that rats are now in charge in the president's office, this is a national embarrassment, they could have come up with a better lie as they just shot themselves in the leg with this one, I wonder how the comity of Nations will be seeing this joke called Nigeria. 11 Likes 1 Share

ooooh my country we should just sale this country out to China 1 Like

I thnk garba shehu should be sacked this embarrassment is so much 1 Like

See the embarrassment and disgrace this lying government has brought on Nigerians.

BUWAWAWAWAA! Where's Modath sef?

I'm covering my head in shame.

Officer Mufu oya do the needful.

SOS

Presidential rats





The president's handlers are really doing a terrible job





Instead of saying he will be working from home, they had to lie that his office was infested by rats.





Was the office not being tidied in his absence?? 4 Likes

9