₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,898 members, 3,742,550 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 09:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office (12642 Views)
Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu / Reactions Over Oshiomhole's Allegations That An Ex Minister Stole $6billion / Senators Express Mixed Reactions Over Pay Review (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by AbCompiler042: 6:50am
Reactions have been trailing the recent report by president Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu who revealed that the number one citizen of the federal republic of Nigeria was forced to abandoned his office at Aso villa due to rodents.
Shehu was quoted to have said, “following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units.”
Buhari has since been working from "home" instead of the "presidential office"
He came back from London after over 100 days away treating unknown ailment
Below are reactions from different African countries:
Source:http://www.cfrmagazine.com/2017/08/africans-react-as-rats-chase-president-buhari-out-of-aso-rock.html?m=1
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by silentrock(m): 6:52am
first to comment unbelievable or I'm I dreaming
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by AbCompiler042: 6:53am
More reactions:http://www.cfrmagazine.com/2017/08/africans-react-as-rats-chase-president-buhari-out-of-aso-rock.html?m=1
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by AbCompiler042: 6:55am
More:http://www.cfrmagazine.com/2017/08/africans-react-as-rats-chase-president-buhari-out-of-aso-rock.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by taylor88(m): 6:57am
so happy the whole world can see
even rats don get recognition than sar.rki
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by hatchy: 6:58am
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by Vutseck(m): 6:58am
We need 1billon Nara to feed the presidential rats
.
31 Likes
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by Jostico: 7:02am
its obvious that this is not the end. they take us for nothing bc nobody dares to challenge them. they can do whatever, and all we have to do or say is only through the internet and no physical combat.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by bamite(m): 7:03am
Mostly ipob commenters. Not suprised
4 Likes
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by Tolexander: 7:11am
Rat don turn our Democracy to Musocracy!
I remember that audio skit, "Hello Oga Kola", where the mouse finished Oga Kola's certificate while Oga Kola was away.
5 Likes
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by Theleutenant: 7:15am
bamite:. Ipob must really be very powerful then
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by wablex(m): 7:25am
Dey should just give out project on gum rat lemme go and tell Baba bili to make Quotation
1 Like
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by Splashme: 7:25am
Jostico:
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by eyeview: 7:34am
See the kind of shame APC and their brainless buhari has brought upon this nation before the world. Every international news channel has carried it, even the french speaking ones.
I dont blame the apc. God blessed them with brainless zombie followers who believe everything they say, even the most absurd. But the problem is that they now confuse the rest of the nation and international community for their zombies.
12 Likes
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by Victornezzar: 7:36am
bamite:wow so ipob is what is in ur mind
mhen Kanu have dealt with many people sha
deir brain can't even function well again
lt col ibibio rattie by FFK
14 Likes
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by seunlayi(m): 7:37am
Very ridiculous
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by bamite(m): 7:44am
Victornezzar:Go and take a look at the names of those commenting, the non Nigerians among them are not more than 4
2 Likes
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by bedspread: 7:46am
Ratocracy mo ti take over
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by Nukualofa: 7:50am
ALion that came back to fight HYENAS AND JACKALS was chased away by rats
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by Nukualofa: 7:54am
bamite:Go to BBC Africa page and see how other Africans are disgracing Nigerians there.
South Africans even got the trophy for messing up Nigeria with funny memes. .
Even if they didn't say anything, don't you think it's wrong for
rats to chase a Lion away? Must you be a sycophant every time
23 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by OrestesDante: 7:57am
Tolexander:
Ratocracy
1 Like
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by clarocuzioo(m): 8:00am
Nnamdi Kanu called Nigeria a zoo, they wanted to crucify him, but every now and then, the presidency, the First Lady and senator shehu Sanni keeps proving him right that Nigeria is an animal kingdom, the latest is that rats are now in charge in the president's office, this is a national embarrassment, they could have come up with a better lie as they just shot themselves in the leg with this one, I wonder how the comity of Nations will be seeing this joke called Nigeria.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by mikeweezy(m): 8:01am
ooooh my country we should just sale this country out to China
1 Like
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by pauljumbo: 8:01am
I thnk garba shehu should be sacked this embarrassment is so much
1 Like
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by MXrap: 8:05am
See the embarrassment and disgrace this lying government has brought on Nigerians.
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by Nogen: 8:31am
BUWAWAWAWAA! Where's Modath sef?
I'm covering my head in shame.
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by Moreoffaith(m): 8:34am
Officer Mufu oya do the needful.
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by winkmart: 8:49am
SOS
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by ALAYORMII: 8:49am
Presidential rats
The president's handlers are really doing a terrible job
Instead of saying he will be working from home, they had to lie that his office was infested by rats.
Was the office not being tidied in his absence??
4 Likes
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by owaeghianye(m): 8:49am
9
|Re: Reactions Over Rats In President Buhari's Office by kentkyle: 8:49am
Classy rats
Boko Haram: ECOWAS Donates $1 Million Cash, $400,000 Worth Of Food To Borno(pics / Sylva Denies Ownership Of 48 Buildings Seized By EFCC / 19,000 Benefit From SURE-P In South-west
Viewing this topic: Mryoung(m), ChopDeMoney(m), yek, babestell(f), Jflex07(m), Riosystem, upsonn(m), Tunami(m), brunxy(m), Ayowolemi(f), SuperJay777, emmdawd(m), masties2(f), Udengs25, Larben, tydi(m), PrickGetSize(m), iamademorlar(m), kennypedia(m), dckng16(m), compeagle(m), eDeity, SucreB, Culnellie(f), Ibhadetheodora, profcap(m), motiond16, petekayo(m), Fussbot, butanep(m), oyesam2004(m), eyescue(m), abiodunalasa, Cumtosko, Gracemercy1, ItachiUchiha, wolextayo(m), khallyberry, Tejiriseth(m), shadycaesar(m), Emperormartin(m), IamKingwise(m), PeterObi2019(m), Heltinking(m), NerdSciBot, Legacyltd, emmanikewon(m), Akumanwoke, Ebicoben, CooldudeX1, quille11(m), GAZZUZZ(m), erotji, krestup, CaptPlanet(m), plamonee, Cdec(m), yandevboy, Realculture(m), Deety, phrancky(m), Kevinjasper1, Sunnyja, walex2(m), nairaland15, AyoSammyTunDe(m), Muhsinjay(m), papoose180(m), Mrks4770(m), valx2, Mekateka, frubben(m), deywarley(m), Femistico(m), Jacksparr0w1207(m), tassmal(m), michlan(m), hyuga(m), siakhris(m), pamdaniel(m), magnumhomes, maj007(m), fils307, Maqkobi(m), Oliran(f), linkin8k(m), omemero(m), voicelez, Mishaelonye(m), greatjoey, Naomisparkle4, bengoodcreature, Themaths(m), Benteazaa(m), pwettytemmy(f), Saphiex(m), Elyxir, Tobyjagz, kaylee2000(m), Annruby(f), omoiyalayi(m), OLP46(m), saphejay(m), Mophasa(m), hmuhammad(m), Barfibassey(m), theanalyst300, amokeme(f), Roughfyzay(m), Zerotraffic(m), Emperoo, jeffriano, IFEZINX1(m), udeanaruagu, DNA07(f), androidroot, Boyolity, SPDAZZY(f), oguntheo and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7