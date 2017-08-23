Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today (2581 Views)

The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting will not hold today.



This was made known by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in the early hours of Wednesday.



No reason was given for the cancelation.

He, however, said President Muhammadu Buhari will receive the probe report on the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, at 12 noon.

The probe panel was headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.



It was set up to probe Lawal for his role in a some contracts on the clearing of grass in the North East by a company linked to him.

Oke was probed for the role of the NIA in the huge funds found in a Lagos home in cash.



The presentation of the probe report will hold at the office of the President in his residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/23/breaking-buhari-cancels-fec-meeting/ 1 Like 1 Share

onyea Abiakwa



















cancelor in chief









A president that cannot trample on rats and mosquitos







is that one a president 13 Likes 1 Share

hmmm

Non governance at its peak. I don't recall frequent cancellation of the FEC meetings in any other regime but this one 12 Likes 2 Shares

Just because of rats . Buhari, remember afonjas drank gutter water for you when you came back

Are you saying they are on thier own?



. 10 Likes 1 Share

Forever?



We CANNOT continue like this!



Let's have that Referendum now.



The effect of the maladministration in this government will cost at least 6 years of development

May be the rats will disturb the FEC meeting.



I forgot, his office is still under renovation. FEC meeting continues after the renovation 5 Likes 1 Share

this is not good

The truth must be said no matter the cost ...Buhari has proven times without number that he is just an ultra selfish man if not why will one man be so ready to sacrifice the destiny , hope and aspiration of the same people he swore to protect just for his selfish reason ..The truth is that Nigeria has not had a leader for 2 years now and Buhari is so damn insensitive about this .. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Everything we complain...



It just shows how we lead our own personal life full of complaints, not being able to fix a thing in our lives but expect someone else to fix us...





If you notice something isn't working right in your country Nigeria pray,if you notice the world is getting darker pray



After all, you were warned in the holy Bible that darkness will cover the earth and gross ignorance the people, but the glory of the lord God Almighty shall rise upon you.



And his glory shall be seen in you 1 Like 1 Share



Chai, PMB pls pity yourself and resign, body no be wood, imagine carrying your own headche with that of the whole country. Are u serious right nowChai, PMB pls pity yourself and resign, body no be wood, imagine carrying your own headche with that of the whole country. 2 Likes









Cabal just holding him













Lalasticlala Buhari is tiredCabal just holding himLalasticlala







I am sure he canceled all "other room" related activities as well Amadioha has afflicted the mumu with another strange illness for declaring war against peace loving Umu Chineke(Biafrans)I am sure he canceled all "other room" related activities as well 3 Likes

Rats on rampage, lion on the run, jackals on the run, hyenas on the run. Scatter scatter. 3 Likes

At least those of us that never witnessed a coup gets to have a feel of it as the Federal Republic of Nigeria is now officially under a military siege orchestrated by Lt. Col. Oscar Ibibibo of the Royal Rats Brigade



Long live the rats! 1 Like 1 Share

DEAR PRESIDENT BUHARI,



PLEASE IF YOU ARE NOT FIT, KINDLY RESIGN PEACEFULLY WITH HONOUR.



THANK YOU SIR.



ON BEHALF OF I DONT CARE YOUTHS.

no strength





Very tired president





cabals should leave this man alone

This old ass nigga is not fit.



Bench him! 2 Likes

Ill health probably d cus

.

The game play has started again. May God help our country. I wonder if this is the way we will continue till the lapse of four years.

buhari is just wasting his time and trying effortlessly to act as the president of Nigeria even when it is clear that he lacks the brain and the capacity to rule a complex Nigeria.

truth be told the old dullard has no business in the presidency which he rode to on the blood of the innocent.

It will continue like this till 2019 and I wonder how his gullible supporters think any good can come out of him. 2 Likes

TechRev:

Rats on rampage, lion on the run, jackals on the run, hyenas on the run. Scatter scatter. Lmao

Col Oscar Ibibio rattie LmaoCol Oscar Ibibio rattie

This man never well finish...na the pressure to resign make am return

And the drama continues

That's the final proof I need!!!!

That man is far from full recovery.

Nigeria truly enter one chance bus

Is he going back to London today? 1 Like

Sue him if you're not satisfied...

sick. He is still sick