₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,898 members, 3,742,550 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 09:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today (2581 Views)
Buhari Cancels Medical Trip To London, Invites Physicians To Nigeria / Buhari Asked; Where Is Lai? I Am Here Sir – Mild Drama At FEC Meeting / Lai Mohammed, Fashola And Fayemi At FEC Meeting Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by VargasVee(m): 8:49am
The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting will not hold today.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/23/breaking-buhari-cancels-fec-meeting/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by taylor88(m): 8:51am
onyea Abiakwa
cancelor in chief
A president that cannot trample on rats and mosquitos
is that one a president
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by Chevronstaff: 8:52am
hmmm
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by aolawale025: 8:53am
Non governance at its peak. I don't recall frequent cancellation of the FEC meetings in any other regime but this one
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by Balkan(m): 8:54am
Just because of rats . Buhari, remember afonjas drank gutter water for you when you came back
Are you saying they are on thier own?
.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by three: 9:08am
Forever?
We CANNOT continue like this!
Let's have that Referendum now.
The effect of the maladministration in this government will cost at least 6 years of development
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by mesoprogress(m): 9:09am
May be the rats will disturb the FEC meeting.
I forgot, his office is still under renovation. FEC meeting continues after the renovation
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by martin123: 9:09am
this is not good
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by SalamRushdie: 9:10am
The truth must be said no matter the cost ...Buhari has proven times without number that he is just an ultra selfish man if not why will one man be so ready to sacrifice the destiny , hope and aspiration of the same people he swore to protect just for his selfish reason ..The truth is that Nigeria has not had a leader for 2 years now and Buhari is so damn insensitive about this ..
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by lightblazingnow(m): 9:12am
Everything we complain...
It just shows how we lead our own personal life full of complaints, not being able to fix a thing in our lives but expect someone else to fix us...
If you notice something isn't working right in your country Nigeria pray,if you notice the world is getting darker pray
After all, you were warned in the holy Bible that darkness will cover the earth and gross ignorance the people, but the glory of the lord God Almighty shall rise upon you.
And his glory shall be seen in you
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by ovadozes(m): 9:12am
Are u serious right now
Chai, PMB pls pity yourself and resign, body no be wood, imagine carrying your own headche with that of the whole country.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by rozayx5(m): 9:31am
Buhari is tired
Cabal just holding him
Lalasticlala
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by SaiNigeria: 9:31am
Amadioha has afflicted the mumu with another strange illness for declaring war against peace loving Umu Chineke(Biafrans)
I am sure he canceled all "other room" related activities as well
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by TechRev: 9:32am
Rats on rampage, lion on the run, jackals on the run, hyenas on the run. Scatter scatter.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by jejemanito: 9:32am
At least those of us that never witnessed a coup gets to have a feel of it as the Federal Republic of Nigeria is now officially under a military siege orchestrated by Lt. Col. Oscar Ibibibo of the Royal Rats Brigade
Long live the rats!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by obinnajr(m): 9:33am
DEAR PRESIDENT BUHARI,
PLEASE IF YOU ARE NOT FIT, KINDLY RESIGN PEACEFULLY WITH HONOUR.
THANK YOU SIR.
ON BEHALF OF I DONT CARE YOUTHS.
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by exlink10(m): 9:33am
no strength
Very tired president
cabals should leave this man alone
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by ShyCypher(m): 9:33am
This old ass nigga is not fit.
Bench him!
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by kentkyle: 9:33am
Ill health probably d cus
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by Xano(m): 9:33am
.
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by Zico5(m): 9:33am
The game play has started again. May God help our country. I wonder if this is the way we will continue till the lapse of four years.
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by magoo10: 9:33am
buhari is just wasting his time and trying effortlessly to act as the president of Nigeria even when it is clear that he lacks the brain and the capacity to rule a complex Nigeria.
truth be told the old dullard has no business in the presidency which he rode to on the blood of the innocent.
It will continue like this till 2019 and I wonder how his gullible supporters think any good can come out of him.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by Victornezzar: 9:33am
TechRev:Lmao
Col Oscar Ibibio rattie
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by Jtemi22(f): 9:33am
This man never well finish...na the pressure to resign make am return
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by massinola(m): 9:34am
And the drama continues
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by Truckpusher(m): 9:34am
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by KingBish(f): 9:34am
That's the final proof I need!!!!
That man is far from full recovery.
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by tigers978(m): 9:34am
Nigeria truly enter one chance bus
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by xreal: 9:34am
Is he going back to London today?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by Angelb4: 9:34am
Sue him if you're not satisfied...
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by Built2last: 9:34am
sick. He is still sick
|Re: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today by Goddygee(m): 9:34am
Probably so rats don't chase them out...
Fg Sends Bomb Fragments To Us, Uk Labs / Group Declares ‘War’ Against Nigeria As MEND Plans Massive Bombings / Former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, Today’s Termination Good Faith
Viewing this topic: SolutionsGuy, bettercreature(m), Hwabejirehope, emonkey(m), yemmight(m), omotee123456789, uyplus(m), bigglesjnr, GP15, kesmiraAutos(m), Amacaco, deslim(m), doneyor(m), amtalkin(f), marufoye, Ifeclassic, Nakuza(m), akinalex(m), billgatexp(m), RobinHez(m), dahprince007, sms87, Amincan2010(m), pauljumbo, Walelavender(m), Braze9(m), 377, wfloftusmiles, anambrang, Onuokwu, Oba22, donestk(m), Bethor, mattychuks2017, joeisreal(m), sanpipita(m), eweyemi, bakins9000(m), Omooba77, 88natzy(m), ubest1(m), anibi9674, kaze4sure(m), NL1960, funshwo(m), vivalavida(m), surugede(m), kentkyle, mall4love, thinkative, doctokwus, escarfini, Semmarich, gowis, chimimi(f), uc4mee, just4kelvin, jumobi1(m), rekeson, Frankenstein, phrankchek(m), jericco1(m), SayeJoe(m), Libo45, Franchise21(m), MightyThor(m), lexzealous(m), ebifeventures(m), Trinicol3, HAH, siobh, IRobot7(m), ooshinibos, RockyEyo(m), jaygem(m), CADA, DWJOBScom(m), EROMS38(m), easyfem, Esseite, TANKDESTROYER(m), sapientia(m), tripleaa, rollymore, Rebuke, Mrjaz(m), Eluala(m), olatade(m), dignity33, KINGDOS, Wallade(m), appini, marquay, okpismart, Salphaenergy, legalgoon, tunsjimmy, Wisdomkosi(m), jayriginal, alphamodel1(m), anonimi, Factfinder1(f), wite111(m), maxiuc(m), NwaAroOkeigbo(m), manlygroup(m), mach7(m), Wearemoving, bekpo, kilmix, FMary(m), emajoe, SGANIVA, zelexotunla(m), Ekwekwe1(m), emmasege, ozidy1, alagba333(m), Openreach, nwannemous(m), Moorish, three, netjoe, todaynewsreview, Ujpest, keemsleek(m), KenHudson(m), Delary, tarikem, OCHIEE18, wakaman, Jorussia(m), minister2399, angelbulksms, PETERENI1(m), amnotapervert(m), dammysel(f) and 210 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10