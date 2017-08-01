Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock (3803 Views)

Some Nigerians have dug up an old article where it was revealed that the White House was overrun with Cockroaches and Rats..



According to the article, the White House – the home of the country’s sitting President and his family – has always had a problem keeping unwanted rodents out. President Carter had mice. President Bush had rats. President Obama has cockroaches.



Nigeria's government spokesman Garba Shehu said the office required renovation after damage was done by the rats to the furniture and air conditioning in his absence.



Source;



rats of greener pasture















ndiara









let them keep searching for rats related homes on Google 4 Likes

lolz



rats everywhere doing what they love doing best..





remaining 10 downing street 1 Like 1 Share





White House Rats and Aso Rock Rats,even rats sabi good things imagine rats living in WH and AR doing their thing.



But Aso Rock Rats strong sha. White House Rats and Aso Rock Rats,even rats sabi good things imagine rats living in WH and AR doing their thing.But Aso Rock Rats strong sha. 8 Likes

lolz

rats everywhere doing what they love doing best..



remaining 10 downing street anti brexit group will go gaga if it happens anti brexit group will go gaga if it happens

And the rats chased the United States Presidents from their offices and they had to work from home?



Go take a chill pill 20 Likes 2 Shares

lalasticlala joker, but Nigeria can't copy anything good from america but you are quick to justify APC lies about rodents chasing Bubu out of Aso Rock joker, but Nigeria can't copy anything good from america but you are quick to justify APC lies about rodents chasing Bubu out of Aso Rock 3 Likes 1 Share

anti brexit group will go gaga if it happens lolz lolz

And the rats chased the United States Presidents from their offices and they had to work from home?



Go take a chill pill

Don't mind them Don't mind them 2 Likes

Our crop of leaders in the presidency are copycats. They couldn't have come up with such mediocre on their own.

So I'm not surprised.

Rats are one of the most annoying animals in the world HOWEVER Garba Shehu did a bad job by spilling that information out considering the type of country we are. We make politics out of everything.



Garba should learn to say the right things at the right time. 2 Likes 1 Share

Did the rats chase the presidents out of their office?



Abegi...

that doesn't justify the inefficacy of Buhari...

Keep justifying stupidity and careless lies..



U forgot to mention how the United States president worked from home and how long..

And also how 17b was budgeted for fumigation..

And also how the same rats caused the cancellation of FEC meeting today..

Bunch of lying retards..

Na bad bad example una Sabi copy... So una no fit copy America give uninterrupted power supply? Abegi Yeye dey smell Like America like Nigeria rightNa bad bad example una Sabi copy... So una no fit copy America give uninterrupted power supply? Abegi Yeye dey smell 4 Likes

Make White House rats come my office Abeg.

Is their supposed to endorse Aso Rock rat cabal? Because I still don't understand the essence of this post

Even if the president office is attacked by rats can't the special assistance on media be diplomatic in his talk. U vividly know that ipob will always have something to hold unto no matter how little.

Dear 'lol', thanks for being there when I have nothing to say. Dear 'lol', thanks for being there when I have nothing to say.

Make White House rats come my office Abeg.





As expected, some Afonja has goan exhumed some facts... Okay

These senseless Criminals never cease to amaze me..

Zombies something to finally cheer about... Nigeria is finally becoming America under Buhari 1 Like

To be very honest with you eh.... NIGERIA DON TAYA ME