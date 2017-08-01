₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by dainformant(m): 8:55am
Since it was reported that president Muhammadu Buhari will spend three months working from home after his office was damaged by rats, Nigerians have not rested in making mockery of the situation considering how such a highly guarded place could be infiltrated by mere rodents.
Some Nigerians have dug up an old article where it was revealed that the White House was overrun with Cockroaches and Rats..
According to the article, the White House – the home of the country’s sitting President and his family – has always had a problem keeping unwanted rodents out. President Carter had mice. President Bush had rats. President Obama has cockroaches.
Nigeria's government spokesman Garba Shehu said the office required renovation after damage was done by the rats to the furniture and air conditioning in his absence.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/not-aso-rock-white-house-also-attacked-rats-cockroaches.html
Read the article here >>>> http://www.whiteoutpress.com/articles/q42013/white-house-overrun-with-cockroaches-and-rats/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by taylor88(m): 8:55am
rats of greener pasture
ndiara
let them keep searching for rats related homes on Google
4 Likes
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by dainformant(m): 8:57am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by optional1(f): 9:00am
lolz
rats everywhere doing what they love doing best..
remaining 10 downing street
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by Evablizin(f): 9:03am
White House Rats and Aso Rock Rats,even rats sabi good things imagine rats living in WH and AR doing their thing.
But Aso Rock Rats strong sha.
8 Likes
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by baralatie(m): 9:03am
optional1:anti brexit group will go gaga if it happens
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by AtkinsPlanet(m): 9:04am
Lasra at work
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by mesoprogress(m): 9:08am
And the rats chased the United States Presidents from their offices and they had to work from home?
Go take a chill pill
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by otitokoroleti: 9:10am
NgeneUkwenu:joker, but Nigeria can't copy anything good from america but you are quick to justify APC lies about rodents chasing Bubu out of Aso Rock
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by optional1(f): 9:12am
baralatie:lolz
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by SalamRushdie: 9:24am
mesoprogress:
Don't mind them
2 Likes
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by KingBish(f): 9:36am
Our crop of leaders in the presidency are copycats. They couldn't have come up with such mediocre on their own.
So I'm not surprised.
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by Bolustical: 9:37am
Rats are one of the most annoying animals in the world HOWEVER Garba Shehu did a bad job by spilling that information out considering the type of country we are. We make politics out of everything.
Garba should learn to say the right things at the right time.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by Bolustical: 9:37am
Yes
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by eleojo23: 9:37am
Did the rats chase the presidents out of their office?
Abegi...
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by walcut(m): 9:37am
that doesn't justify the inefficacy of Buhari...
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by LastSurvivor11: 9:37am
Keep justifying stupidity and careless lies..
U forgot to mention how the United States president worked from home and how long..
And also how 17b was budgeted for fumigation..
And also how the same rats caused the cancellation of FEC meeting today..
Bunch of lying retards..
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by Jtemi22(f): 9:37am
Like America like Nigeria right Na bad bad example una Sabi copy... So una no fit copy America give uninterrupted power supply? Abegi Yeye dey smell
4 Likes
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by unitysheart(m): 9:38am
Make White House rats come my office Abeg.
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by maryjan8(f): 9:38am
Ok
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by SalamRushdie: 9:38am
Is their supposed to endorse Aso Rock rat cabal? Because I still don't understand the essence of this post
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by Castroii(m): 9:38am
ok
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by Zico5(m): 9:38am
Even if the president office is attacked by rats can't the special assistance on media be diplomatic in his talk. U vividly know that ipob will always have something to hold unto no matter how little.
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by Rekyz(m): 9:38am
Dear 'lol', thanks for being there when I have nothing to say.
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by angelbulksms: 9:38am
unitysheart:
Send bulk sms to Ghana, South Africa, UK, US and other countries. Check my signature
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by Goddygee(m): 9:38am
As expected, some Afonja has goan exhumed some facts... Okay
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by ItzChinnex(m): 9:38am
These senseless Criminals never cease to amaze me..
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by tigers978(m): 9:38am
Zombies something to finally cheer about... Nigeria is finally becoming America under Buhari
1 Like
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by destiny322(m): 9:38am
To be very honest with you eh.... NIGERIA DON TAYA ME
|Re: The White House Was Once Attacked By Rats & Cockroaches; Not Only Aso Rock by Eseries(m): 9:38am
Why do we find delight in frivolity?
Let a young, dynamic and reliable hand undertake your
visa applications to UK, USA, Canada, Schengen States
for tourism, Business, Study, Medical etc. Most time all
you need is a professional touch for your application to
scale through. Honesty is our watchword as integrity is
our biggest asset. Contact SLIM Consults @ 48 AJOSE St,
Maryland Lagos. Tel: 08064379710
