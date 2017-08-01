₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by SoftP: 9:47am
ezums1:battle time pls?
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by skypeme: 10:17am
watch the fight between May weather vs McGregor on Sunday by 4am according to the time zone.
3 Likes
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Nina4u(f): 4:08pm
obafemee80:Mayweather is getting 300 million dollar.. McGregor is getting 100 million dollar. This is mayweather's 50th fight and will be his last. I'm very exited to watch him fight tonight and ofcause mayweather will win..
1 Like
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Nina4u(f): 4:10pm
IAmTobore:Would you not fight mayweather if u get hundred million dollar?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by AngelicBeing: 10:23pm
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by expensiveguyman(m): 10:25pm
Am going to be there live
1 Like
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by ApexPredator: 10:25pm
Money Team...We got this .
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Maximus85(m): 10:26pm
Nina4u:
Just one punch. I know I will faint ooo but when I wake up, I'm a trillionaire baibyyyyyy
10 Likes
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by samyyoung(m): 10:27pm
I wan fight abeg......Seun I challenge u
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by toseen7: 10:28pm
4am abi 3am?
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by donklef(m): 10:28pm
May all the way biko
1 Like
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by MrLyzzo(m): 10:32pm
Team #Money... MC Gregor just need the money
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by profmsboi(m): 10:35pm
Mr Man... it's 1:00AM
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by thoollz: 10:39pm
profmsboi:1AM (CAT), 12AM Nigerian time
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Slymonster(m): 10:39pm
profmsboi:12am Nigeria time..
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Samabu07(m): 10:40pm
Nina4u:For $1m sef I will fight him.
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by obamazeroone: 10:41pm
must watch fight
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:41pm
The Money Team(TMT) all the way...
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by dennisworld1(m): 10:43pm
Nina4u:Mayweather is getting 100million not 300
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Hakeem12(m): 10:45pm
Samabu07:if you live to spend it
2 Likes
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by AlanSugar(m): 10:47pm
Nina4u:
Only if you beg Mayweather to take to it easy with you in the ring
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by QueenMarvella(f): 10:48pm
Maximus85:
How did u know u will wake up?
3 Likes
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Kenneth205(m): 10:49pm
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by naijasfirstson: 10:49pm
Maximus85:....wat if u don't wake up
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Kenneth205(m): 10:49pm
Interesting
Link pls..
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by ofiko123(m): 10:49pm
it's a no brainer MAYWEATHER all the way.....
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 10:50pm
Tell Mayweather and McGregor that I am waiting to fight the winner between them
3 Likes
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by georgee(m): 10:50pm
Time is 12am Nigerian time and 1am CAT. Not 4am
|Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by edgeP(m): 10:50pm
this fight scares the poo out of me, McGregor might suffer serious brain damage if may weather decides to go all out offensive on him, I ve seen how mc was knocked out in nma once.
fighting a pro boxer that has never lost a in 49! the Irish lad has a death wish.
