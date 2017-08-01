₦airaland Forum

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by SoftP: 9:47am
ezums1:
Mayweather all the way
battle time pls?
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by skypeme: 10:17am
watch the fight between May weather vs McGregor on Sunday by 4am according to the time zone.

3 Likes

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Nina4u(f): 4:08pm
obafemee80:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUYMdiZayLo



Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor go head-to-head in Las Vegas in one of the most anticipated fights of all time.

Mayweather,an undefeated former five-weight world champion,will return to the ring for the first time in nearly two years to take on the UFC star.

THIS fight promises to be the most lucrative of all time.

Mayweather is expected to pocket around £78.5m($100m)

McGregor is set for less,but his earnings are set to be in nine figures if the fight brings in as much as predicted.

Either way,both fighters are set for a huge payday regardless of the result.

Viewing Guide
Date: Saturday Aug. 26, 2017

Venue: T-Mobile Arena,Las Vegas,Nevada

Watch: Showtime (Pay Per View)

Rules: Standard Boxing,10-ounce gloves,12-round fight

Weight Class: Super Welterweight - 154 Pounds

Who do you think will win in the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight?

Your reasons?


Mayweather is getting 300 million dollar.. McGregor is getting 100 million dollar. This is mayweather's 50th fight and will be his last. I'm very exited to watch him fight tonight and ofcause mayweather will win..

1 Like

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Nina4u(f): 4:10pm
IAmTobore:
Point of correction. Kick boxers are faster than boxers. Just that boxers have more punch weight than kick boxers. But anyway, it's still a stupid fight. I don't know why Cornor will fight him undermining the fact that the odds are against him. I think it's a fixed match.
Would you not fight mayweather if u get hundred million dollar?

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by AngelicBeing: 10:23pm
cool
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by expensiveguyman(m): 10:25pm
Am going to be there live

1 Like

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by ApexPredator: 10:25pm
Money Team...We got this cool.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Maximus85(m): 10:26pm
Nina4u:
Would you not fight mayweather if u get hundred million dollar?

Just one punch. I know I will faint ooo but when I wake up, I'm a trillionaire baibyyyyyy

10 Likes

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by samyyoung(m): 10:27pm
I wan fight abeg......Seun I challenge u

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by toseen7: 10:28pm
4am abi 3am?
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by donklef(m): 10:28pm
May all the way biko

1 Like

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by MrLyzzo(m): 10:32pm
Team #Money... MC Gregor just need the money

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by profmsboi(m): 10:35pm
Mr Man... it's 1:00AM
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by thoollz: 10:39pm
profmsboi:
Mr Man... it's 1:00AM
1AM (CAT), 12AM Nigerian time
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Slymonster(m): 10:39pm
profmsboi:
Mr Man... it's 1:00AM
12am Nigeria time..
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Samabu07(m): 10:40pm
Nina4u:
Would you not fight mayweather if u get hundred million dollar?
For $1m sef I will fight him.
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by obamazeroone: 10:41pm
must watch fight
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:41pm
The Money Team(TMT) all the way... cool
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by dennisworld1(m): 10:43pm
Nina4u:
Mayweather is getting 300 million dollar.. McGregor is getting 100 million dollar. This is mayweather's 50th fight and will be his last. I'm very exited to watch him fight tonight and ofcause mayweather will win..
Mayweather is getting 100million not 300
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Hakeem12(m): 10:45pm
Samabu07:

For $1m sef I will fight him.
if you live to spend it

2 Likes

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by AlanSugar(m): 10:47pm
Nina4u:
Would you not fight mayweather if u get hundred million dollar?

Only if you beg Mayweather to take to it easy with you in the ring grin grin
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by QueenMarvella(f): 10:48pm
Maximus85:


Just one punch. I know I will faint ooo but when I wake up, I'm a trillionaire baibyyyyyy

How did u know u will wake up?

3 Likes

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Kenneth205(m): 10:49pm
grin
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by naijasfirstson: 10:49pm
Maximus85:


Just one punch. I know I will faint ooo but when I wake up, I'm a trillionaire baibyyyyyy
....wat if u don't wake up

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Kenneth205(m): 10:49pm
Interesting


Link pls..
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by ofiko123(m): 10:49pm
it's a no brainer MAYWEATHER all the way.....
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 10:50pm
Tell Mayweather and McGregor that I am waiting to fight the winner between them grin

3 Likes

Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by georgee(m): 10:50pm
Time is 12am Nigerian time and 1am CAT. Not 4am
Re: Mcgregor Vs Mayweather Fight: By 12am Tonight (Live Thread) by edgeP(m): 10:50pm
this fight scares the poo out of me, McGregor might suffer serious brain damage if may weather decides to go all out offensive on him, I ve seen how mc was knocked out in nma once.
fighting a pro boxer that has never lost a in 49! the Irish lad has a death wish.

