ezums1:

Mayweather all the way

watch the fight between May weather vs McGregor on Sunday by 4am according to the time zone. 3 Likes

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor go head-to-head in Las Vegas in one of the most anticipated fights of all time.



Mayweather,an undefeated former five-weight world champion,will return to the ring for the first time in nearly two years to take on the UFC star.



THIS fight promises to be the most lucrative of all time.



Mayweather is expected to pocket around £78.5m($100m)



McGregor is set for less,but his earnings are set to be in nine figures if the fight brings in as much as predicted.



Either way,both fighters are set for a huge payday regardless of the result.



Viewing Guide

Date: Saturday Aug. 26, 2017



Venue: T-Mobile Arena,Las Vegas,Nevada



Watch: Showtime (Pay Per View)



Rules: Standard Boxing,10-ounce gloves,12-round fight



Weight Class: Super Welterweight - 154 Pounds



Who do you think will win in the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight?



Your reasons?





Mayweather is getting 300 million dollar.. McGregor is getting 100 million dollar. This is mayweather's 50th fight and will be his last. I'm very exited to watch him fight tonight and ofcause mayweather will win.. Mayweather is getting 300 million dollar.. McGregor is getting 100 million dollar. This is mayweather's 50th fight and will be his last. I'm very exited to watch him fight tonight and ofcause mayweather will win.. 1 Like

IAmTobore:

Point of correction. Kick boxers are faster than boxers. Just that boxers have more punch weight than kick boxers. But anyway, it's still a stupid fight. I don't know why Cornor will fight him undermining the fact that the odds are against him. I think it's a fixed match. Would you not fight mayweather if u get hundred million dollar? Would you not fight mayweather if u get hundred million dollar? 15 Likes 1 Share

Am going to be there live 1 Like

. Money Team...We got this 2 Likes 1 Share

Nina4u:

Would you not fight mayweather if u get hundred million dollar?

Just one punch. I know I will faint ooo but when I wake up, I'm a trillionaire baibyyyyyy Just one punch. I know I will faint ooo but when I wake up, I'm a trillionaire baibyyyyyy 10 Likes

I wan fight abeg......Seun I challenge u 4 Likes 1 Share

4am abi 3am?

May all the way biko 1 Like

Team #Money... MC Gregor just need the money 2 Likes 1 Share

Mr Man... it's 1:00AM

profmsboi:

Mr Man... it's 1:00AM 1AM (CAT), 12AM Nigerian time 1AM (CAT), 12AM Nigerian time

profmsboi:

Mr Man... it's 1:00AM 12am Nigeria time.. 12am Nigeria time..

Nina4u:

Would you not fight mayweather if u get hundred million dollar? For $1m sef I will fight him. For $1m sef I will fight him.

must watch fight

The Money Team(TMT) all the way...

Nina4u:

Mayweather is getting 300 million dollar.. McGregor is getting 100 million dollar. This is mayweather's 50th fight and will be his last. I'm very exited to watch him fight tonight and ofcause mayweather will win.. Mayweather is getting 100million not 300 Mayweather is getting 100million not 300

Samabu07:



For $1m sef I will fight him. if you live to spend it if you live to spend it 2 Likes

Nina4u:

Would you not fight mayweather if u get hundred million dollar?

Only if you beg Mayweather to take to it easy with you in the ring Only if you beg Mayweather to take to it easy with you in the ring

Maximus85:





Just one punch. I know I will faint ooo but when I wake up, I'm a trillionaire baibyyyyyy

How did u know u will wake up? How did u know u will wake up? 3 Likes

Maximus85:





Just one punch. I know I will faint ooo but when I wake up, I'm a trillionaire baibyyyyyy ....wat if u don't wake up ....wat if u don't wake up 6 Likes 1 Share

Interesting





Link pls..

it's a no brainer MAYWEATHER all the way.....

Tell Mayweather and McGregor that I am waiting to fight the winner between them 3 Likes

Time is 12am Nigerian time and 1am CAT. Not 4am