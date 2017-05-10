Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) (4836 Views)

This was the campaign statement by Buhari, blasting the then president Obasanjo for globe-trotting. 4 Likes

His hypocrisy is well documented 31 Likes 2 Shares

fallout87:

His hypocrisy is well documented 13 Likes 3 Shares

always be careful of your utterances and actions, they always come back to hunt



karma 8 Likes 1 Share

What goes around comes around

5 Likes

Thats life

Hypocrite Buhari





Good definition of "do what I say, but not what I do". 1 Like

What goes around.....





You know the rest! 2 Likes





Normally I wouldn't criticize a President so much because i know the job isnt easy. But when I saw how hypocritical thus government is, i had to create this thread :



http://www.nairaland.com/3989535/see-why-president-most-selfish



Normally I wouldn't criticize a President so much because i know the job isnt easy. But when I saw how hypocritical thus government is, i had to create this thread :

http://www.nairaland.com/3989535/see-why-president-most-selfish

I am adding this to my list of hypocritical attitudes of his

Mr integrity my foot and now he is gallivanting about on tax payers money in the guise of treatment abroad,what a Shame.buhari should stop being an hypocrite but resign honour able as he claims to be. 5 Likes





Mining Engineers at work



Obasanjo: 110 days in a year.

Buhari: 103+83 days in 6 months.

Who is the bigger devil here What goes around, comes around.Obasanjo: 110 days in a year.Buhari: 103+83 days in 6 months.Who is the bigger devil here 9 Likes

seun osewa Thats life i can also b oga toseun osewa 1 Like

No one knows tomorrow

A clear and good example of law of karma.



Karma.

Globetrotting is different from globesicking 1 Like

computerwiz2:

This was the campaign statement by Buhari, blasting the then president Obasanjo for globe-trotting.



the table don turn the table don turn

Obasanjo...him do am

Goodluck..him do am

Yar'adua...him do am

As in Buhari's hypocrisy is just sumtin else i swear...all dose tins dt he ws against den dn turn him favorite spot 5 Likes 1 Share

No be today we try to avoid this mistake of a man and we succeeded each time until Tinubu came on board. 3 Likes 1 Share

hehehehehe. T

hahahahaha in-house fighting i think

Buhari's level of hypocrisy is second to none. All the actions of past leaders he condemned in the past are his hobbies today. 2 Likes 1 Share