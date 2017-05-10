₦airaland Forum

Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by computerwiz2: 12:46pm
This was the campaign statement by Buhari, blasting the then president Obasanjo for globe-trotting.

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by fallout87: 12:51pm
His hypocrisy is well documented

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by MyNewJackeT: 12:52pm
Lol

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by SalamRushdie: 12:52pm
Hahahahah

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by AWOisaCOWARD: 1:02pm
fallout87:
His hypocrisy is well documented

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by Nenejeje(f): 1:13pm
always be careful of your utterances and actions, they always come back to hunt

karma

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by thundafire: 1:17pm
What goes around comes around
Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by TINALETC3(f): 2:04pm
grin grin grin grin

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by cr7rooney10(m): 2:04pm
Thats life
Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by Omeokachie: 2:05pm
Hypocrite Buhari


Good definition of "do what I say, but not what I do".

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by KingBish(f): 2:05pm
What goes around.....


You know the rest!

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by Destined2win: 2:05pm
I said it.

Normally I wouldn't criticize a President so much because i know the job isnt easy. But when I saw how hypocritical thus government is, i had to create this thread :

http://www.nairaland.com/3989535/see-why-president-most-selfish

I am adding this to my list of hypocritical attitudes of his

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by magoo10: 2:05pm
Mr integrity my foot and now he is gallivanting about on tax payers money in the guise of treatment abroad,what a Shame.buhari should stop being an hypocrite but resign honour able as he claims to be.

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by BroZuma: 2:05pm
Mining Engineers at work

grin grin grin grin

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by tobdee: 2:05pm
What goes around, comes around.
Obasanjo: 110 days in a year.
Buhari: 103+83 days in 6 months.
Who is the bigger devil here undecided undecided

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by cr7rooney10(m): 2:06pm
Thats life i can also b oga to grin seun osewa grin

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by YelloweWest: 2:06pm
Lol
Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by ezex(m): 2:06pm
No one knows tomorrow
Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by itiswellandwell: 2:06pm
A clear and good example of law of karma.

A clear and good example of law of karma.

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by hucienda: 2:06pm
Karma.
Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by slyd90(m): 2:06pm
grin grin grin
Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by HermesParis: 2:06pm
Globetrotting is different from globesicking grin

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by LOVEGINO(m): 2:07pm
computerwiz2:
This was the campaign statement by Buhari, blasting the then president Obasanjo for globe-trotting.

the table don turn grin
Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by pawesome(m): 2:07pm
Obasanjo...him do am
Goodluck..him do am
Yar'adua...him do am
As in Buhari's hypocrisy is just sumtin else i swear...all dose tins dt he ws against den dn turn him favorite spot

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by Ucheosefoh(m): 2:07pm
No be today we try to avoid this mistake of a man and we succeeded each time until Tinubu came on board.

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by 01mcfadden(m): 2:07pm
hehehehehe. T
Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by 4reallife: 2:07pm
hahahahaha in-house fighting i think
Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by neoclassical: 2:07pm
Buhari's level of hypocrisy is second to none. All the actions of past leaders he condemned in the past are his hobbies today.

Re: Buhari Blasted Obasanjo In 2003 For Spending 110 Days Globe-Trotting (Throwback) by Histrings08(m): 2:07pm
Tz like something is wrong with that seat of power... All of dem will look promising nd when they get there, they'll start to falter

