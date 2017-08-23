₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by abiodunalasa: 1:59pm
Hello guys..
I noticed that Deputy Governors in Nigeria are so obscure. One hardly hear anything about them after election.
I am from Kwara state and the name of our Deputy Governor is Elder Peter Kishira. I have never seen his in public since 2015 General Election. I don't even know him by face. In fact, I had to check on google now to ascertain his name.
What is the name of the deputy Governor of your state ?
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by NorthSide: 2:01pm
Arc. Barnabas Bala Bantex (Dattijon Arziki). Kaduna State
Where my Croc City guys at?
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by Josephjnr(m): 2:02pm
Funny it seems but most people don't know it.
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by madridguy(m): 2:05pm
Lol
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by wintersnow(m): 2:09pm
Buhari
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by stefanweeks: 2:09pm
Bleep boy
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by 4reallife: 2:09pm
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by TINALETC3(f): 2:09pm
Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo
I rep 042
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by saaedlee: 2:09pm
Osibanjo
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by BigBossMan(m): 2:09pm
Osinbade
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by BlackDBagba: 2:09pm
We don't have one
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 2:09pm
Moses Frank Ekpo Akwa Abasi Ibom State.
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by Agbaletu: 2:09pm
I don't even think we have office of the Deputy Governor in Ekiti State.
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by maklelemakukula(m): 2:09pm
I no no
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by 3rdavefarms(m): 2:09pm
Titi olaoye tomori OSUN STATE
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by Lilnikee(m): 2:09pm
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by enemyofprogress: 2:10pm
Who deputy governors (spare tyres)epp?
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by babyfaceafrica: 2:10pm
Deputy governors are not powerful unless your governor allows it,that is why faleke refused to be bello deputy?..bello will have made him useless...it is better to be a senator or house of Rep than deputy governor in Nigeria
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by IsiahRashad(m): 2:10pm
Osinbande
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by olasmith10(m): 2:10pm
Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule. Lagos state..
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by ReubenE(m): 2:10pm
Barr. Kingsley Otuaro: Delta State
Both the governor and deputy are dumb
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by ritababe(f): 2:10pm
I done forget joor.
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by salbis(m): 2:10pm
Engr. Martin Babale. Adamawa State
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by braining01: 2:10pm
Idiat Oluranti Adebule
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by humblemikel(f): 2:10pm
WAIT LET ME ASK GOV. UDOM I WILL BE BACK
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by rheether(f): 2:10pm
Lolo Cecilia Ezillo is the Deputy of Enugu state.
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by ybalogs(m): 2:10pm
Wallahi I don't know. I'm from Kwara state.
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by bedspread: 2:10pm
TO BE SINCERE, I DONT KNOW...
But wait Let me ask OKOROAWUSA
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by Divay22(f): 2:11pm
Barrister KINGSLEY OTUARO..
Delta state
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by Thomanad(m): 2:11pm
Mrs. Laoye Tomori Osun state
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by ben432: 2:11pm
lol
|Re: What Is The Name Of Your Deputy Governor ? by Kendroid: 2:11pm
Otule Ude Oko Chukwu
