Hello guys..

I noticed that Deputy Governors in Nigeria are so obscure. One hardly hear anything about them after election.



I am from Kwara state and the name of our Deputy Governor is Elder Peter Kishira. I have never seen his in public since 2015 General Election. I don't even know him by face. In fact, I had to check on google now to ascertain his name.



What is the name of the deputy Governor of your state ?