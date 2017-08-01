₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by AutoJoshNG: 2:00pm On Aug 23
Dashboards are very important in cars ,they have displays,guages,etc that helps us have full control of the car.
The latest cars nowadays have very beautiful and engaging dashboards ,with high-end technology integrated.But there are some dashboards that are just completely ridiculous and they look like they were built for aliens .
Lets see some of them,have fun !
1.
This is the dash of a 1972 Maserati Boomerang concept.Just looking at this image alone makes me weak.
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by AutoJoshNG: 2:00pm On Aug 23
2.
You are looking at the dash of a Citroen Xenia Concept (1981).I am really confused ,I don’t know what to say about this one.
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by AutoJoshNG: 2:00pm On Aug 23
3.
The designer of this game console(sorry-dashboard), would make an innocent human being read 1000 page manual just to understand this one.Wetin Happen !
By the way, this is a 1982 Lancia Orca
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by AutoJoshNG: 2:01pm On Aug 23
4.
What is wrong with Citroen na ,what is this one again !- 1983 Citroen GSA Pallas
See the name sef ,its similar to Kpalasa
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by AutoJoshNG: 2:01pm On Aug 23
5.
When the owner of the company says “Design something that is spacious and user friendly” and the designer tried too hard to impress his oga.
And its quite disappointing that this is an Aston Martin Lagonda 1984.
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by AutoJoshNG: 2:01pm On Aug 23
6.
I present to you the dashboard of a 1988 Pontiac Banshee,you like ?.
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by braine: 2:02pm On Aug 23
Somethng different
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by AutoJoshNG: 2:04pm On Aug 23
7.
Whoever drives this Fiat Multipla 2002 would properly develop neck pain from turning his head too often
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by AutoJoshNG: 2:04pm On Aug 23
8.
As beautiful as the exterior of the 2012 Pagani Huayra is, this is the kind of confusing dashboard and steering wheel they decided to put inside.SMH
Have you seen any other ridiculous dashboard ?
Kindly share it with us.
By Donald3d
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by nathan5050(m): 2:05pm On Aug 23
where are the pictures na
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by lofty900(m): 2:52pm On Aug 23
just pray never to get acciodent with dis kind of dashboard, ur face will scatter beyond recognition
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by Fogman(m): 3:19pm On Aug 23
I just can't help laughing! Really wack dashs
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by Origin(f): 3:41pm On Aug 23
No 7 is quite cool. Most of the controls are for a\c and the guages are tilted towards the driver.
No. 8 too loud and brassy. Probably made in Texas.
Cool designs when you consider they date back to the 80s. Most would have bought those cars because of their unique designs.
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by babarazy: 6:02am
Number 3 is cool.
Off Topic; If you are reading this, abeg help me beg Nepa to give us light biko.
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by Donald3d(m): 6:39am
babarazy:eya ,NEpa abeg give oga light ,i can borrow you 5 hours light ,we don get light for here for almost 1 week straight without blinking for a second ,them dey take am like 5times a month and e no dey teh before dem bring am back.
|Re: These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen by BroZuma: 7:05am
