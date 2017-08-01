Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / These Cars Have The Most Ridiculous Dashboards You Have Ever Seen (9344 Views)

This N81m Danfo Bus Limousine Is The Best You’ve Ever Seen (photos) / Why Do Cars Have High Speedometers When You Legally Can't Use Them? / Checkout These Cars Manufactured By Innoson Manufacturing Company Nigeria(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The latest cars nowadays have very beautiful and engaging dashboards ,with high-end technology integrated.But there are some dashboards that are just completely ridiculous and they look like they were built for aliens .



Lets see some of them,have fun !



1.

This is the dash of a 1972 Maserati Boomerang concept.Just looking at this image alone makes me weak.



https://autojosh.com/cars-ridiculous-dashboards-ever-seen/



Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Ishilove

Marpol

Semid4lyfe

Obinoscopy

Seun Dashboards are very important in cars ,they have displays,guages,etc that helps us have full control of the car.The latest cars nowadays have very beautiful and engaging dashboards ,with high-end technology integrated.But there are some dashboards that are just completely ridiculous and they look like they were built for aliens .Lets see some of them,have fun !This is the dash of a 1972 Maserati Boomerang concept.Just looking at this image alone makes me weak.LalasticlalaMynd44IshiloveMarpolSemid4lyfeObinoscopySeun 7 Likes 3 Shares

2.



You are looking at the dash of a Citroen Xenia Concept (1981).I am really confused ,I don’t know what to say about this one. 4 Likes 2 Shares

3.



The designer of this game console(sorry-dashboard), would make an innocent human being read 1000 page manual just to understand this one.Wetin Happen !



By the way, this is a 1982 Lancia Orca 8 Likes 3 Shares

4.



What is wrong with Citroen na ,what is this one again !- 1983 Citroen GSA Pallas



See the name sef ,its similar to Kpalasa 5 Likes

5.



When the owner of the company says “Design something that is spacious and user friendly” and the designer tried too hard to impress his oga.



And its quite disappointing that this is an Aston Martin Lagonda 1984. 5 Likes 1 Share

6.



I present to you the dashboard of a 1988 Pontiac Banshee,you like ?. 5 Likes

Somethng different 1 Like

7.



Whoever drives this Fiat Multipla 2002 would properly develop neck pain from turning his head too often 8 Likes

8.



As beautiful as the exterior of the 2012 Pagani Huayra is, this is the kind of confusing dashboard and steering wheel they decided to put inside.SMH



Have you seen any other ridiculous dashboard ?



Kindly share it with us.



By Donald3d 7 Likes 1 Share

where are the pictures na 1 Like

just pray never to get acciodent with dis kind of dashboard, ur face will scatter beyond recognition 2 Likes

I just can't help laughing! Really wack dashs 2 Likes





No. 8 too loud and brassy. Probably made in Texas.





Cool designs when you consider they date back to the 80s. Most would have bought those cars because of their unique designs. No 7 is quite cool. Most of the controls are for a\c and the guages are tilted towards the driver.No. 8 too loud and brassy. Probably made in Texas.Cool designs when you consider they date back to the 80s. Most would have bought those cars because of their unique designs. 1 Like

Number 3 is cool.



Off Topic; If you are reading this, abeg help me beg Nepa to give us light biko. 1 Like

babarazy:

Number 3 is cool.



Off Topic; If you are reading this, abeg help me beg Nepa to give us light biko. eya ,NEpa abeg give oga light ,i can borrow you 5 hours light ,we don get light for here for almost 1 week straight without blinking for a second ,them dey take am like 5times a month and e no dey teh before dem bring am back. eya ,NEpa abeg give oga light ,i can borrow you 5 hours light ,we don get light for here for almost 1 week straight without blinking for a second ,them dey take am like 5times a month and e no dey teh before dem bring am back.

Okay

A

I WEAK PASS U,ABEG!

Sick

Lovely

1 Like

I will buy one soon...blogging all the way Get your blog with domain name for 10k only (WhatsApp: 08130767357)

nathan5050:

where are the pictures na ni suru ni suru

Donald3d:

eya ,NEpa abeg give oga light ,i can borrow you 5 hours light ,we don get light for here for almost 1 week straight without blinking for a second ,them dey take am like 5times a month and e no dey teh before dem bring am back.

You should relocate to Osun State.



To go back to that state dey hungry me



Light go just dey everywhere.....Nepa go wan kill u with light.....everywhere in the state o You should relocate to Osun State.To go back to that state dey hungry meLight go just dey everywhere.....Nepa go wan kill u with light.....everywhere in the state o

Include Toyota Yaris!

Crazy stuffs!

Donald3d:

eya ,NEpa abeg give oga light ,i can borrow you 5 hours light ,we don get light for here for almost 1 week straight without blinking for a second ,them dey take am like 5times a month and e no dey teh before dem bring am back. Bros nepa problem pass nairaland, beta go buy gen Bros nepa problem pass nairaland, beta go buy gen

These are designed by overzealous engineers! Do they need a Zeus to tell them to leave things as simple as could be managed? Very easy to reach for the wiper instead of trafficator here.Lol.