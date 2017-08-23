₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by lordkit2: 2:08pm
The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared September 1st 2017, as Eid-el-Kabir, Sallah day. The announcement is contained in a statement signed and released by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sokoto Sultanate Council, Prof. Sambo Junaidu today August 23rd. According to Junaidu, the declaration followed the sighting of the new moon of Zulhijja on Tuesday, August 22nd.
“The advisory committee in conjunction with the National Committee on Moon Sighting received various reports on moon sighting across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Zulhijja on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017,’’ it said.
The statement added that Muslims in Nigeria would observe Friday, September 1st as Sallah day.
Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/23/eid-el-kabir-sultan-of-sokoto-declares-september-1st-sallah-day/
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by Nenejeje(f): 2:11pm
yay!!
it's ileya
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by ojun50(m): 2:14pm
Ok
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by Presidiotbuhari: 2:16pm
T
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by Seguntimmy(m): 2:17pm
Ileya.......
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by Johngla(m): 2:23pm
.
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by Abayor7: 2:24pm
Allahu Akbar
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by bams2999(m): 2:24pm
Happy Eid kabir
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by idrisolaide(m): 2:24pm
ROTFL
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by SuccesYear: 2:24pm
6th
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by Hollawayn05(m): 2:25pm
MA SHA ALLAH
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day by MRTEE01: 2:26pm
May Allah SWT spear our life till Ileya day and beyond and bless us with riches to celebrate it
