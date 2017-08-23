₦airaland Forum

Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by WotzupNG: 2:47pm
For some months now, Comedian Seyi Law and Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo have been at each other’s throat over Seyi Law’s daughter, Tiwa.

It all started after Kemi Olunloyo pointed out that Tiwa is obese. This led to several disagreements between her and the comedian.

Well, it’s good to see that both of them are finally putting it all behind them as Kemi took to Instagram with the below quote.

#Tiwagate is OVER!

Special message for Tiwa @seyilaw1‘s daughter. Seyi blocked me after the beef started yet he talks about me to all media and I can’t read his postings about me except on Lilian’s @lnstablog9ja or way too many tagging me.

Seyi you are now free to go in peace. May God bless Tiwa. She will read this one day. When I become 73yo, she will be 20yo on the internet. I will not taint her childhood with bickering and hate. I respect myself as a social critic. Nigerians do not understand that concept asking a Journalist to contact celebrities privately. It is not done. We use public figures to illustrate many things. Obesity leads to high blood pressure, Diabetes, heart disease and more. It will not be in your portion IJN.

God Bless you baby Tiwa Alatile. I made you famous and proud of you.



Seyi Law replied:

Aunty Kemi, I am happy we can put this matter to rest and I must sincerely say, I have no personal issue with you except for Tiwaloluwa. When you release your first post, I liked it until the blogs blew it out. I never for once mentioned your children in any of my post and your PH issue, I said I was happy at first, but realised we all make mistakes and deserve forgiveness. The same blog made it look like I was mocking you and then you know what happened from there. I am sorry I said too many things and do hope you forgive.
If you ever heard anything after this, trust me they were interviews I granted before this month. I am glad we can lay this to rest. I wish you well in your Gubernatorial quest and hope we can always be happy for each other. Thanks for your concerns. God bless you. ‘SEYILAW.


https://www.wotzup.ng/tiwagate-seyi-law-kemi-olunloyo-beef-settle/

Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:50pm
God bless you! That's worthy of emulation!

“When you realize you’ve made a mistake, make amends immediately. It’s easier to eat crow while it’s still warm."

6 Likes

Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Evablizin(f): 2:53pm
cheesy

Aunty Kemi is just crazy some how lols anyways is better for them to be in peace than in pieces,the online trash between them is over
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by ojun50(m): 2:53pm
Yeye people
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Seguntimmy(m): 2:59pm
So, after wasting my data reading through ur war of words, u ar calling it quit now abi? You've gotten the attention you needed shey? Mtcheeew.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by shadrach77: 3:05pm
Seyi is using style to beg Kemi because he knows his career is at stake and Kemi is a sinking boat who does not mind bringing others down with her undecided embarassed
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Evablizin(f): 3:20pm
grin
Seguntimmy:
So, after wasting my data reading through ur war of words, u ar calling it quit now abi? You've gotten the attention you needed shey? Mtcheeew.
grin grin

Sowie don't think about it too much the movie don end,may be somebody has finally help them to activate their maturity mode and de-activate childish mode that was operating before
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:40pm
this people sef
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by ibkkk(f): 3:51pm
Good for them.
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by WotzupNG: 4:32pm
lalasticlala
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by RIPEnglish: 6:05pm
I knowed they will always came to settlement their beef. attention seeker celebrities
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by babyfaceafrica: 6:05pm
Who cares.?.attentions seeking people!!!
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Dindondin(m): 6:06pm
Nn
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by qualityovenbake(m): 6:06pm
Good for them both.
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Sharon6(f): 6:07pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeewh
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by marooh(m): 6:07pm
When 2 celebrity fight!
The data suffers most grin

3 Likes

Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by LesbianBoy(m): 6:07pm
Nonsense! What has been said cannot be unsaid! If na me be seyi law I nor go gree o! After yabbing my child you wan come settle angry
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Silentscreamer(f): 6:07pm
Dat old hag called kemi just luking for pple's trouble unnecessary just to gain attention
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by lollypeezle(m): 6:07pm
I wish the devil can just drop his pride and beg God, so they can reconcile.
At least we won't be reading this poo
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by LastSurvivor11: 6:07pm
Imagine news.
Hw is is this my problem?
Lemme tell you a bit of my problem, common India denied me visa today and u are here talking about over all this overgrown children..
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by brainpulse: 6:07pm
grin
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Mveokwor(m): 6:07pm
OK
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by tintingz(m): 6:07pm
Thank the Gods sense don fall on aunty Kemi and Seyi law.
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Dindondin(m): 6:07pm
Reserved for counter attack
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by pablokent: 6:07pm
ibkkk:
Good for them.
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by youngerikina40: 6:07pm
Nonsense post
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by chubbygal(f): 6:09pm
"Our members didn't vandalize Buhari's office" -
Rat Association of Nigeria kicks.
Rats Association of Nigeria (RAN) has refuted the
Presidency's Allegation of Vandalism against
their Members.
Reacting to the allegation, the National chairman
Rats Association of Nigeria (RAN) Comrade
Ntapia O. Ntapia said "We respect protocols, our
members don't cross National Red Lines. We are
peaceful and law-abiding citizens as we are
found in every home across the country. We
therefore urge the general public to disregard
the allegation

4 Likes

Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by free2ryhme: 6:09pm
WotzupNG:
For some months now, Comedian Seyi Law and Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo have been at each other’s throat over Seyi Law’s daughter, Tiwa.

It all started after Kemi Olunloyo pointed out that Tiwa is obese. This led to several disagreements between her and the comedian.

Well, it’s good to see that both of them are finally putting it all behind them as Kemi took to Instagram with the below quote.





Seyi Law replied:




https://www.wotzup.ng/tiwagate-seyi-law-kemi-olunloyo-beef-settle/

the height of stupidity cheesy
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by free2ryhme: 6:10pm
shocked
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by dfrost: 6:10pm
Story. Guess the new trend in Nigeria is getting into one beef or the other if one's status or popularity is dwindling.
Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by jy2kbeyond(m): 6:10pm
Aunty Kemi is done with you seyilaw

Aunty Kemi: Is there no one else ? (in Achilles' voice) grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

