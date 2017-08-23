₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by WotzupNG: 2:47pm
For some months now, Comedian Seyi Law and Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo have been at each other’s throat over Seyi Law’s daughter, Tiwa.
It all started after Kemi Olunloyo pointed out that Tiwa is obese. This led to several disagreements between her and the comedian.
Well, it’s good to see that both of them are finally putting it all behind them as Kemi took to Instagram with the below quote.
#Tiwagate is OVER!
Seyi Law replied:
Aunty Kemi, I am happy we can put this matter to rest and I must sincerely say, I have no personal issue with you except for Tiwaloluwa. When you release your first post, I liked it until the blogs blew it out. I never for once mentioned your children in any of my post and your PH issue, I said I was happy at first, but realised we all make mistakes and deserve forgiveness. The same blog made it look like I was mocking you and then you know what happened from there. I am sorry I said too many things and do hope you forgive.
https://www.wotzup.ng/tiwagate-seyi-law-kemi-olunloyo-beef-settle/
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:50pm
God bless you! That's worthy of emulation!
“When you realize you’ve made a mistake, make amends immediately. It’s easier to eat crow while it’s still warm."
6 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Evablizin(f): 2:53pm
Aunty Kemi is just crazy some how lols anyways is better for them to be in peace than in pieces,the online trash between them is over
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by ojun50(m): 2:53pm
Yeye people
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Seguntimmy(m): 2:59pm
So, after wasting my data reading through ur war of words, u ar calling it quit now abi? You've gotten the attention you needed shey? Mtcheeew.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by shadrach77: 3:05pm
Seyi is using style to beg Kemi because he knows his career is at stake and Kemi is a sinking boat who does not mind bringing others down with her
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Evablizin(f): 3:20pm
Seguntimmy:
Sowie don't think about it too much the movie don end,may be somebody has finally help them to activate their maturity mode and de-activate childish mode that was operating before
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:40pm
this people sef
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by ibkkk(f): 3:51pm
Good for them.
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by WotzupNG: 4:32pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by RIPEnglish: 6:05pm
I knowed they will always came to settlement their beef. attention seeker celebrities
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by babyfaceafrica: 6:05pm
Who cares.?.attentions seeking people!!!
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Dindondin(m): 6:06pm
Nn
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by qualityovenbake(m): 6:06pm
Good for them both.
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Sharon6(f): 6:07pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeewh
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by marooh(m): 6:07pm
When 2 celebrity fight!
The data suffers most
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by LesbianBoy(m): 6:07pm
Nonsense! What has been said cannot be unsaid! If na me be seyi law I nor go gree o! After yabbing my child you wan come settle
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Silentscreamer(f): 6:07pm
Dat old hag called kemi just luking for pple's trouble unnecessary just to gain attention
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by lollypeezle(m): 6:07pm
I wish the devil can just drop his pride and beg God, so they can reconcile.
At least we won't be reading this poo
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by LastSurvivor11: 6:07pm
Imagine news.
Hw is is this my problem?
Lemme tell you a bit of my problem, common India denied me visa today and u are here talking about over all this overgrown children..
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by brainpulse: 6:07pm
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Mveokwor(m): 6:07pm
OK
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by tintingz(m): 6:07pm
Thank the Gods sense don fall on aunty Kemi and Seyi law.
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by Dindondin(m): 6:07pm
Reserved for counter attack
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by pablokent: 6:07pm
ibkkk:
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by youngerikina40: 6:07pm
Nonsense post
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by chubbygal(f): 6:09pm
"Our members didn't vandalize Buhari's office" -
Rat Association of Nigeria kicks.
Rats Association of Nigeria (RAN) has refuted the
Presidency's Allegation of Vandalism against
their Members.
Reacting to the allegation, the National chairman
Rats Association of Nigeria (RAN) Comrade
Ntapia O. Ntapia said "We respect protocols, our
members don't cross National Red Lines. We are
peaceful and law-abiding citizens as we are
found in every home across the country. We
therefore urge the general public to disregard
the allegation
4 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by free2ryhme: 6:09pm
WotzupNG:
the height of stupidity
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by free2ryhme: 6:10pm
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by dfrost: 6:10pm
Story. Guess the new trend in Nigeria is getting into one beef or the other if one's status or popularity is dwindling.
|Re: Seyi Law And Kemi Olunloyo Settle Their Beef by jy2kbeyond(m): 6:10pm
Aunty Kemi is done with you seyilaw
Aunty Kemi: Is there no one else ? (in Achilles' voice)
Tuface Makes History as featured on Billboard International / Tee Blizz Curses Fan ...."you Will Never Know What It's Like To Be A Parent" / "I Would Have Been Married If Not For Mo Hits Crisis" - D'Banj
